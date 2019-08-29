Byron York and Rep Doug Collins Discuss IG Report on James Comey Conduct…

Byron York appears for an interview to discuss how FBI Director James Comey worked with his group of intelligence investigators on the January 6th operation against President-elect Trump.
Additionally, Representative Doug Collins is interviewed by Brett Baier. Acccording to Collins, the inspector general’s report on fired FBI Director James Comey’s conduct is just one part of things that are still left to come.
Americans are severely disappointed with the DOJ. And rightly so! Although we had warning that there would be no prosecution of Comey for his lying and leaking, there had fanned well better be arrest, trial and conviction for the FISA warrants.
I’ve heard it argued, “why waste prosecutorial effort on this series of acts by Comey…when efforts can be focused on bigger Comey issues downstream…”. Reasoning behind said argument is that it’s a waste and a potential PR issue inducing public sympathy while prosecutors quibble over intent. I don’t see intent factoring into this–other than possible as an aggravating factor.
What’s wrong with referring it and letting the depositions and such begin. To me, that all becomes evidence admissible in future proceedings that ultimately, potentially, become a confluence of acts by multiple persons in arguably a RICO or insurrection (maybe there’s a better word) crime.
