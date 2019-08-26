August 26th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #949

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(435 days to E-Day)
President Trump proclaimed today is Women’s Equality Day
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
————-
🌟 “For God is the King of all the earth; Sing praises with understanding.” 🌟
-— Psalm 47:7
***Praise: President Trump will be home in the WH around 8:30pm ET today! (Monday)
***Praise: Pres. Trump’s G-7 meetings have been positive!
***Praise: Pres. Trump struck ‘billion-dollar’ trade deal with Japan
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for Pres Trump, FLOTUS and MAGA Team as they finish up Monday G-7 meetings & Bilats (Egypt, Germany, India)
— for safe travel (via car >>small plane >>larger Air force One in Bordeaux for ocean crossing>>Marine One) back to Wash. DC for Pres. Trump, FLOTUS, and MAGA Team
(Dep hotel in Biarritz, France 10:35am ET to Bordeaux, France….Dep Bordeaux 12:05pm ET*** Arr WH at 8:30pm ET) Note: I didn’t post France Time, only Eastern Time
— for more positive meetings at G-7 for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, White House Medical Unit (WHMU) who is with Pres. Trump 24/7
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting to fail every day
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
— for US Coast Guard-Looks like they are Dems’ next target for attacks
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL WALL WALL
— for safety for Hong Kong (protesting), Venezuela (change of gov’t head)
— for safety for all American children & young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Blessings of Freedom *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Each of our nations is totally unique with our people and our own sovereign obligations. But we can coordinate together and achieve a common good.”
(pre-G-7 meetings in France)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday August 26, 2019 —
———————————————————————————————————————–
“I hereby order Four More Years of President Donald J. Trump”
Written by The Treepers 😊
Now, In celebration of Women’s Equality Day, I’m gonna eat Mint Chocolate ice Cream and homemade Carrot Cake with cream cheese frosting. 😇 😉
Thank You, President Trump. 😉
Enjoy Grandma and have an extra piece for me, sounds delicious. God Bless You.
In Jesus’ Holy Precious Name Amen.
Not only are Fake Media liars, they are also out to destroy relationships between nations by spreading lies, fake gossips and fake slanders.
Demonic mutants.
Never forget – poor kids are as smart as white kids.
In Vermont or in New Hampshire ?
Oh, my goodness. You beat me!!!! I was going to say the exact same thing, Joe.
I beat you by a warren.
Have to say… I always look forward to the next Trump Week… but I’m starting to look forward to the next Biden Week, too! Sadly, we won’t see him in the General debates.
The most important thing is a three lettered word – KIDS!
“James … James Bond.” I wonder if 007 still drinks those Democrat Martinis? They’re shaken … not stirred!
Amen President Trump!!! Preach it from the bully pulpit!
Crime pays.
LOL. Apparently it does Joe. Donna to Fox News and McCabe to CNN.
At least she has her “Mae West” on!
Looks as if the Hong Kong situation may be headed toward the point of no return.
“China signals intervention as Hong Kong’s protests intensify”
“HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) – China sent the strongest warning yet of using troops on Hong Kong’s streets, where Beijing says protests have turned into a “Colour Revolution”, with water cannons and tear gas fired in skirmishes between police and demonstrators in the 12th straight weekend of unrest.
“It’s not only the China central government’s authority but also its responsibility to intervene when riots take place in Hong Kong,” the state-run Xinhua News Agency said on Sunday (Aug 25) in a commentary, recalling comments by former top leader Deng Xiaoping that Beijing has to act under such circumstances.”
https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/china-signals-intervention-as-hong-kongs-protests-intensify
Donald Trump Retweet
Those Socks! Ugh! EYE Bleach, Please….
Nothing says “Look at me!” like pink geometry.
What… the… HELL… is on his feet?
At least go with the pink silk tie, Dingbat.
The awkward guy that wears brown shoes with a gray suit…
Date———Dow————S & P——–Nasdaq:
11-8-16—–18,332,74—–2139.56—–5193.49
8-23-19—–25.628.90—–2847.11—–7465.00
Our Champion is tireless. He is a gift to the world. Peace and Prosperity for all nations.
The Japan Trade Agreement has none of the laws of TTP and many of the advantages.
