August 26th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #949

Posted on August 26, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

48 Responses to August 26th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #949

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(435 days to E-Day)
    President Trump proclaimed today is Women’s Equality Day

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    ————-
    🌟 “For God is the King of all the earth; Sing praises with understanding.” 🌟
    -— Psalm 47:7

    ***Praise: President Trump will be home in the WH around 8:30pm ET today! (Monday)
    ***Praise: Pres. Trump’s G-7 meetings have been positive!
    ***Praise: Pres. Trump struck ‘billion-dollar’ trade deal with Japan

    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection for Pres Trump, FLOTUS and MAGA Team as they finish up Monday G-7 meetings & Bilats (Egypt, Germany, India)

    — for safe travel (via car >>small plane >>larger Air force One in Bordeaux for ocean crossing>>Marine One) back to Wash. DC for Pres. Trump, FLOTUS, and MAGA Team
    (Dep hotel in Biarritz, France 10:35am ET to Bordeaux, France….Dep Bordeaux 12:05pm ET*** Arr WH at 8:30pm ET) Note: I didn’t post France Time, only Eastern Time

    — for more positive meetings at G-7 for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, White House Medical Unit (WHMU) who is with Pres. Trump 24/7
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
    — all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting to fail every day
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
    — for US Coast Guard-Looks like they are Dems’ next target for attacks
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL WALL WALL
    — for safety for Hong Kong (protesting), Venezuela (change of gov’t head)
    — for safety for all American children & young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* Blessings of Freedom *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “Each of our nations is totally unique with our people and our own sovereign obligations. But we can coordinate together and achieve a common good.”
    (pre-G-7 meetings in France)
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday August 26, 2019 —
    ———————————————————————————————————————–
    “I hereby order Four More Years of President Donald J. Trump”
    Written by The Treepers 😊

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      August 26, 2019 at 12:31 am

      Not only are Fake Media liars, they are also out to destroy relationships between nations by spreading lies, fake gossips and fake slanders.
      Demonic mutants.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Sentient says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Never forget – poor kids are as smart as white kids.

    Like

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. SHV says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Looks as if the Hong Kong situation may be headed toward the point of no return.

    “China signals intervention as Hong Kong’s protests intensify”

    “HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) – China sent the strongest warning yet of using troops on Hong Kong’s streets, where Beijing says protests have turned into a “Colour Revolution”, with water cannons and tear gas fired in skirmishes between police and demonstrators in the 12th straight weekend of unrest.

    “It’s not only the China central government’s authority but also its responsibility to intervene when riots take place in Hong Kong,” the state-run Xinhua News Agency said on Sunday (Aug 25) in a commentary, recalling comments by former top leader Deng Xiaoping that Beijing has to act under such circumstances.”

    https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/china-signals-intervention-as-hong-kongs-protests-intensify

    Like

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Like

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      August 26, 2019 at 1:05 am

      Date———Dow————S & P——–Nasdaq:
      11-8-16—–18,332,74—–2139.56—–5193.49
      8-23-19—–25.628.90—–2847.11—–7465.00

      Like

      Reply
  24. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:34 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. citizen817 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:34 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 26, 2019 at 12:40 am

    Like

    Reply
  28. US says:
    August 26, 2019 at 1:01 am

    Our Champion is tireless. He is a gift to the world. Peace and Prosperity for all nations.
    The Japan Trade Agreement has none of the laws of TTP and many of the advantages.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s