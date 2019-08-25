August 25th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #948

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Advertisements
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(436 days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
————-
🌟 “He will subdue the peoples under us, And the nations under our feet.” 🌟
-— Psalm 47:3
***Praise: President Trump arrived safely in France
***Praise: President Trump is representing the American Patriots very well.
***Praise: We have a president fighting for the interests of America
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for Pres Trump, FLOTUS and MAGA Team as they attends their various G-7 activities and Bilats
— for successful meetings at G-7 for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, White House Medical Unit (WHMU) who is with Pres. Trump 24/7
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting to fail every day
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
— for US Coast Guard-Looks like they are Dems’ next target for attacks
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL WALL WALL
— for safety for Hong Kong (protesting), Venezuela (change of gov’t head)
— for safety for all American children & young Landen
— *🇺🇸* God Bless America *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Because of you, America is safe. Because of you, America is strong.
Because of you, America is free. And because of you, America will forever remain the bravest, mightiest, and greatest Nation on the face of the Earth. No one deserves the blessings of freedom more than the heroes who risk their lives to defend it.”
(8-21-19-AMVETS Nat’l Convention in Kentucky)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday August 25, 2019 —
———————————————————————————————————————–
“I hereby order Four More Years of President Donald J. Trump”
Written by The Treepers 😊
LikeLiked by 13 people
“— for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, White House Medical Unit (WHMU) who is with Pres. Trump 24/7”
Kudos Grandma…..excellent turn-around time! Seamlessly edited into tonight’s offering. The mark of a true professional. 😀
LikeLiked by 10 people
I learned from the best….from you and all the Treepers. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love it!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love it!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen. Grandma Thank you! for your prayer.
Bless our country and it’s president. The best ever!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen, Amen! Thank you.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I bet Trump can’t wait to get the hell out this G7 weekend. To me it seems about as boring as watching paint dry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pelosi may soon have 2, possibly 3 trade deals to approve.
USMCA
Japan – Moderate deal (ag at TPP levels)
UK?
LikeLike
If I am not mistaken, PT may be able to proceed with these without Congressional approval for quite awhile.
Anyone with back up, much appreciated. Had links last week.
LikeLike
That’s the three I have on my checklist, too.
We’ll see if Nasty Nancy Peelosi will follow thru or sit on it til after the election.
LikeLike
As most know, three of the recent “mass attack” events in the USA involved perpetrators who claimed to have been, I believe, at least somewhat set off by issues around immigration. I’m thinking of the events in Pittsburgh; Poway, California; and El Paso.
Each event was a tragedy. Two of the events — Pittsburgh and El Paso — also had significant political fallout for POTUS and for the MAGA movement more generally, in my opinion.
I bring this up now because I feel that one of the only things which could derail POTUS’ re-election in 2020 is another El Paso-type incident close to the election. To that end, I feel, getting as much accurate information out to other people in the MAGA movement — particularly those with great concern about immigration — is in the best interest of all who support POTUS and MAGA.
In yesterday’s presidential thread, an article from the Associated Press was linked. In the article, the AP deceitfully said something like “230 of the 247 miles of wall that have been or will be built by the Trump administration is just replacement structure.” That’s not the exact line, but it’s something close to it.
The point of this kind of article is to demoralize and anger MAGA Nation. To make you feel like POTUS really has gotten nothing done on the wall. To make people feel like the surge of persons across the border is continuing unabated. It’s meant to provoke.
The truth does seem to be that a large portion of wall that is being put up now IS replacing existing wall. But that’s only part of the story. Here is what some of that existing wall looks like:
Totally ineffective. Maybe 5-6 feet tall. Meaningless. Irrelevant.
Here’s what some of that existing wall is being replaced with:
Essentially impenetrable 30 feet tall structure. Almost no one is getting over that fence. Inbound flow almost completely stopped cold.
POTUS may be technically “replacing” the 5 foot fence with the 30 foot fence, but he’s basically building new wall in a place that essentially had no meaningful wall before his administration. This is not like replacing a 6 foot wood fence with another 6 foot wood fence. And the media knows that, but is purposely not relaying that story to us. They don’t want us to know the truth.
So the next time you or someone you know reads an article from the media saying “all Trump is doing now is replacing old fence with new fence,” think about these two pictures.
The media is lying to us. The same way that the Dems don’t want the border crisis solved (it’s politically better for them if it’s not solved), the media does not want MAGA Nation to feel at ease about what POTUS is doing to implement the border wall, or fix the border crisis.
They want you disappointed. They want you mad. That’s how they succeed.
Don’t fall for the trap. Don’t be unnecessarily provoked, and don’t uncritically spread their propaganda for them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He can enjoy hanging with BoJo and Abe. For the rest, agreed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So I see the international left is no different than the American left in how they attack conservative/nationalist leaders. So the fires in the Amazon are the Brazilian presidents fault? If he were a leftist, his actions in fighting the fires would be proclaimed as heroic, but being he’s much like PDJT, it’s all his fault.
Everything for the left is political. Everything.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
VSG Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLike
LikeLike