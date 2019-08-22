Thursday August 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Gladly The Cross I’d Bear
The above title is based on an old Christian joke that tells of a hymn by this name that was misunderstood by a child to refer to a cross-eyed bear named Gladly! It is not known if there ever was such a hymn, but the idea for the title surely comes from the words of the Lord Jesus Christ:
“And he that taketh not his cross, and followeth after Me, is not worthy of Me. He that findeth his life shall lose it; and he that loseth his life for My sake shall find it” (Matt. 10:38,39).
It is commonly taught from these words that “everyone has his cross in life to bear,” that we all face different challenges in life, and if we bear them well we will go to heaven. That this cannot be our Lord’s intent can be seen from Mark 10:21, where the Lord told the rich young ruler:
“…take up THE cross, and follow Me.”
Here we see the Lord was not speaking of each man having his own personal burden in life to bear that was distinct from that of others, but rather that He had one cross in mind that each man had to shoulder, and in so doing make it his own. By examining the context of each time the Lord spoke about bearing a cross, we can learn about the particular cross He had in mind.
Often when the Lord spoke about bearing a cross (Matt. 16:24; Mark 8:34 ; Luke 9:23), it was in the context of His own death on the Cross (Matt. 16:21; Mark 8:31; Luke 9:22). Thus the “cross” that the kingdom saint was asked to bear was a willingness to give his life for the Lord, just as the Lord had given His life for them. This willingness to die for the Lord is also mentioned in the context of bearing the cross (Matt. 10:38,39; 16:25; Mark 8:35; Luke 9:24).
But while many kingdom saints gave their lives for the cause of Christ, as will many more in the coming Tribulation, certainly not all Hebrew believers were called upon to bear the cross of martyrdom. However, the context of many of these “bear his cross” verses indicates that there was yet another way that kingdom saints could give their life for the Lord. It is significant that several times after speaking of bearing the cross, the Lord said:
“For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul” (Matt. 16:26 cf. Mark 8:36; Luke 9:25).
Since the Kingdom gospel included the command to sell “all” of one’s belongings (Luke 12:33 ; 18:22), it appears that the “cross” the Lord asked all kingdom saints to bear was the selling of all their material possessions.
And so, in summary, the “cross” the Lord asked the Hebrews to bear was the giving of their lives for Him, some as living sacrifices and some as dying sacrifices, just as He had given His life for them.
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/gladly-the-cross-id-bear/
Matthew 10:38 And he that taketh not his cross, and followeth after me, is not worthy of me.
39 He that findeth his life shall lose it: and he that loseth his life for my sake shall find it.
Mark 10:21 Then Jesus beholding him loved him, and said unto him, One thing thou lackest: go thy way, sell whatsoever thou hast, and give to the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come, take up the cross, and follow me.
Matthew 16:24 Then said Jesus unto his disciples, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me.
25 For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it.
Luke 9:23 And he said to them all, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me.
24 For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: but whosoever will lose his life for my sake, the same shall save it.
Matthew 16:21 From that time forth began Jesus to shew unto his disciples, how that he must go unto Jerusalem, and suffer many things of the elders and chief priests and scribes, and be killed, and be raised again the third day.
Mark 8:31 And he began to teach them, that the Son of man must suffer many things, and be rejected of the elders, and of the chief priests, and scribes, and be killed, and after three days rise again.
Luke 9:22 Saying, The Son of man must suffer many things, and be rejected of the elders and chief priests and scribes, and be slain, and be raised the third day.
Mark 8:35 For whosoever will save his life shall lose it; but whosoever shall lose his life for my sake and the gospel’s, the same shall save it.
Matthew 16:26 For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?
Mark 8:36 For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?
Luke 9:25 For what is a man advantaged, if he gain the whole world, and lose himself, or be cast away?
Luke 12:33 Sell that ye have, and give alms; provide yourselves bags which wax not old, a treasure in the heavens that faileth not, where no thief approacheth, neither moth corrupteth.
Luke 18:22 Now when Jesus heard these things, he said unto him, Yet lackest thou one thing: sell all that thou hast, and distribute unto the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come, follow me.
“Since the Kingdom gospel included the command to sell “all” of one’s belongings (Luke 12:33 ; 18:22), it appears that the “cross” the Lord asked all kingdom saints to bear was the selling of all their material possessions.”
Considering additional Scriptural context, how does Acts 5:4 (post-Pentecost but pre-Paul and the stoning of Stephen) factor in as far as the selling of all material possessions, including land that was sold? “Remaining, did not it remain yours? And having been sold, was it not in the own authority? Why did you purpose this deed in your heart? You have not lied to men, but to God!””
Given the context, was there truly a “Kingdom gospel” command of universal applicability regarding all “kingdom saints” to divest of all their material possessions? Also, given what would constitute a universal “kingdom saint” command under the same rationale, were “kingdom saints” lopping off their hands and feet and gouging out their eyes wholesale per commands in Matthew 5, Matthew 18, and Mark 9? If not, could it be that points were being made that might not equate to universal literal commandments but serve another purpose?
When the rich young ruler asked Jesus what good thing he could do to obtain eternal
life, Jesus answered: “if you will enter into life, keep the commandments” (Matthew 19:17b). When asked which ones, Jesus listed several of the Ten Commandments. After the man said he kept the commandments from his youth, why did Jesus say anything further to him? Didn’t that settle the matter?
The Lord’s reaction was clear: “Jesus looked and him and loved him (Mark 10:21a)”. Had the rich young ruler thereby been justified, especially with his clear regard for the commandments? Or, could it be that even with someone following the written code, the man’s justification was not a settled matter?
Jesus continued (Mark 10:21b-22): “One thing you lack,” he said. “Go, sell everything you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven. Then come, follow me.” Jesus asked the man — who had asked what must “I” do — for something beyond the letter of the written code. Instead, the man went away, showing that those who adjudge themselves to be walking according to the written code may or may not be truly walking with Jesus.
This is in contrast to the Caananite woman whose plea for help was answered by Jesus with the Scriptural truth that He was sent to the lost sheep of Israel. Citing her faith in answering her plea when she persisted, Jesus allowed a greater point about faith to be made just as He did about the limitations of outward observance of the Ten Commandments and the Mosaic Law. It must be considered that what was asked of the rich young ruler pertained to his individual situation and stumbling block, especially given Christ’s observation that “with difficulty a rich man will enter into the kingdom of the heavens” (cf. Matthew 19:23).
