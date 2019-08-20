Facebook Bans “Women for Trump” Ads, Because They Target “Gender”…

Facebook has banned any ads from the Women For Trump movement because they target support from “Women” for Trump.

Facebook has removed President Trump’s pro-women re-election advertisements, according to reports from tech site Gizmodo, as well as the left-wing Popular Information blog that reported a “violation” of Facebook’s terms and conditions.

Facebook policy states advertisers may not have “direct or indirect assertions or implications” about race, ethnicity, gender and sexual identity, religion, or financial standing. So the Women For Trump advert was banned… for referring to women.  (read more)

23 Responses to Facebook Bans “Women for Trump” Ads, Because They Target “Gender”…

  1. Sandy says:
    August 20, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    Advertise in Spreely.com. It is the best!

  3. Bryan Alexander says:
    August 20, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    So, can we make the assumption that all the LBGTQRSTUVWXYZ campaign stuff will be removed, too?

  4. Fred says:
    August 20, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    Facebook needs to be federally regulated…NOW

  5. ElTocaor says:
    August 20, 2019 at 4:44 pm

    Nahum 1:2
    God is jealous, and the LORD revengeth; the LORD revengeth, and is furious; the LORD will take vengeance on his adversaries, and he reserveth wrath for his enemies.

  6. GB Bari says:
    August 20, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    This might show how powerful America’s women really are. They either will accept this blatant discrimination or they will force Fakebook to back off. Something tells me that pro Trump women won’t go quietly into the good night.

  7. thebigharry says:
    August 20, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    Never smart to give financial assistance to your enemy.

  8. Bad Bill Barr says:
    August 20, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    The million man march tarnished, like Andrew Jackson.

  9. Psycho Monkee says:
    August 20, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    Perfect. Mrs. Monkee relishes the challenge. When I see that look in her face, I slowly step back.

  10. Garavaglia says:
    August 20, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    So gender targeting is the “issue”? Hahahahahaha. These clowns are so desperate. Their internal polling must be horrid.

  11. KAR says:
    August 20, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    Do they allow ads for women’s clothing?

  12. MicD says:
    August 20, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    I Banned FarceBook a couple of years ago.
    Not worth the price.

  13. The Boss says:
    August 20, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    Meanwhile, Facebook remains under the management (can I say that word) of the genderless-looking sissy boy Mark Zuckerberg. (Answered my own question – MZ is NOT a man).

  14. Right to reply says:
    August 20, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    So if I go on Facebook, and declare myself a woman, I could be banned? Bunch of Manchurian candidates, is what they are!

    They should be challenged as to why they are against women, and why the Dems on Facebook are allowed to push race and gender

  15. 100% YOOPER says:
    August 20, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    …..”Presumably the ad is not allowed to run because it assumes the gender of those in the picture in addition to the user.”……

    🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 Liberal 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 POS 🤬🤬🤬🤬 lefty 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 America destroying 🤬🤬🤬🤬 bastards!

  16. freespeechfanatic says:
    August 20, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    These people are absolutely mowing us down. All I hear are whimpering complaints and impotent warnings from our side.

  17. Mike Robinson says:
    August 20, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    Shrug … I never have used either Facebook or Twitter. (But then again, I haven’t had a television in my house in more than thirty years.) Anyhow, I don’t miss it at all.

  18. Sharpshorts says:
    August 20, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    Internet of the Borg

  19. Doppler says:
    August 20, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    I guess Hillary’s meme: “I’m with her” would’ve been a no-no.

    Only the thought police get to tell you what the rules are and how they are applied. If you disagree with them, you are banished. I suspect FB no longer even needs all its members posting everything, since they’ve built up a digital profile on everybody, and use all sorts of tricks, hacks and malware to find out about you even if you don’t ever post anything. They’re just in the business now of helping their friends obtain absolute power so they can all go to Global Socialist Utopia together.

  21. jat says:
    August 20, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Desperate and pathetic…. They can ban stuff until the cows come home – it ain’t gonna stop President Trump from winning again.

