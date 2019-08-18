Sunday August 18th – Open Thread

Posted on August 18, 2019 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Sunday August 18th – Open Thread

  2. coveyouthband says:
    August 18, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Rick Steves……….. Anyone see his latest screed paid for in part by our tax $$$$$ ?
    He all but calls our VSGPDJT a facist and misnames our country as a “Democracy ”
    The libs think they are so clever and O so much smarter than us President Trump supporters that they can mask the true goal they have to march on towards communism without our noticing.
    Sad……
    I used to like his show and have used his travel advice in the past as Mrs. Coveyouthband does food tours in Italy, but check this out. It is scary and appalling he would go out on this limb. His series and book is “Traveling with politics” or something along those lines.
    They really think we are stupid.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Garrison Hall says:
    August 18, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Have a wonderful Sunday Treepers. I think I’ll go to Paris for a few minutes . . . . 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s