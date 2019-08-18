Sunday August 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Rick Steves……….. Anyone see his latest screed paid for in part by our tax $$$$$ ?
He all but calls our VSGPDJT a facist and misnames our country as a “Democracy ”
The libs think they are so clever and O so much smarter than us President Trump supporters that they can mask the true goal they have to march on towards communism without our noticing.
Sad……
I used to like his show and have used his travel advice in the past as Mrs. Coveyouthband does food tours in Italy, but check this out. It is scary and appalling he would go out on this limb. His series and book is “Traveling with politics” or something along those lines.
They really think we are stupid.
Have a wonderful Sunday Treepers. I think I’ll go to Paris for a few minutes . . . . 🙂
