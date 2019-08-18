Guidelines for Comments…

“Seek first to understand, then to be understood”.
1.) First, please READ THIS ENTIRE THREAD – and the full text of any discussion thread you wish to participate in. Skipping to the comments to express an opinion without reading the content of the discussion is not helpful.
Often, unfortunately very often, we find many of the points injected into comments are already outlined in the construct of the thread itself. -or- Questions asked while the answers are in the primary post.
2.) STAY ON TOPIC – please do not post something unrelated to the specific matter and content of the thread subject. There is a ALWAYS a daily open thread available for any subject you feel should get attention. Never place unrelated, “O/T”, or “Off Topic” comments on a thread unrelated to the topic. It is not ok to say: “sorry, O/T but”… or any iteration therein.
3.) NARROW YOUR THOUGHTS – Quality beats quantity. Please construct your comments to target specific areas and not broad generalizations about the discussion topic at hand. If you have four or five disconnected points, break them up into individual comments.
4.) AVOID GENERALIZATIONS – Don’t speak in riddles. Words like “he, she, they, it, them” should rarely be used. Spell out “who” using the name, spell out who “they” are at the beginning of every sentence in your paragraph; so that there is clarity as to who you are talking about. Avoid using acronyms.
5.) BLOCK PARAGRAPHS – Do not post huge blocks of text. Think of the reader, and modify your presentation for understanding, not for exclaiming. Do not write to yourself, you are writing to others, so please structure your thoughts so other people can grasp and enjoy. NEVER post massive blocks of text without paragraph breaks.
6.) PARAGRAPHS – Should NEVER be longer than two or three sentences taking up three to five standard lines of text. Again, you are writing to be understood, the emphasis should be on the reader comprehending what you are sharing.
7.) SPELLING AND PUNCTUATION – This is not school and we do not demerit for poor spelling, nor do we allow anyone to call others out for the same. However, if your construct is too poorly written the context is lost and important details can be missed. Read the comment carefully before you send it. Does it make sense?
8.) TIME – Everyone ‘s time is valuable. Some of our discussion threads are 500 to 1,000+ comments long. We try to limit the comments to 500 and then post another related thread, but with some research threads it is challenging to do so because we do not want to break a continuity.
9) CITATIONS – There’s a big difference between an opinion and an assertion of fact. Feel free to provide opinions; however, if you are making an assertion of fact please attach a citation therein for review. Also, do not post links without an explanation of the reason, purpose and content that is behind the link.
10.) THOUSANDS ARE WATCHING – For every person writing a comment, there are easily 100,000 or more reading lurkers on every discussion thread. Do not write anything you would not say in your own living room. Do not disparage our conversation with vulgarity, profanity, or any expressions of any “ism”.
11.) MODERATION / FILTERING THE HATE – Because of our honest approach at seeking facts and truth, and openly discussing various analytical theories along the way, we are bombarded by those with ulterior motives which include:
- Intentional efforts to distract
- Intentional diatribes to affix labels to our objectives
- Intentional expressions of rabid hate, vulgarity, and threats.
- Trolling and professional obfuscation.
- Concern Trolling as a tool of distraction and derailing conversation.
- Psy-ops and Intentional Efforts to diminish fact-finding.
We do our earnest best to stop the agenda-horde at the moderation gates, however sometimes they get through. If you see something untoward say something. When a new comment surfaces that we view is only presented to argue, we watch carefully – but we also are not perfect. You can help. Feel free to alert us via email.
12.) MANNERS MATTER – Simple kindnesses and courtesy should always be present in tone and content. When writing, ask yourself before you hit send: does this add value?
13.) NO PERSONAL ATTACKS – Ever. The fastest way to lose commenting privileges is to ridicule, bully or personally attack another person’s opinion or comment. Unfortunately people, often good people, let their passion interfere with good manners and personal judgement. If you cannot be polite or respectful, pause – and – do not comment.
14.) TONE and HONESTY – Often the information and research CTH provides are about challenges we face and/or events that are hidden from larger review. It can be frustrating to see the scale of corruption; however, you control how that information is absorbed by you. The truth doesn’t care about our feelings. Try to keep an even keel and optimistic disposition.
SUMMARY: The Tree House community has historically accomplished a lot. Through exhaustive research and analysis our accuracy and reputation for truthful fact-finding, regardless of where it leads, is well regarded. Retain that distinction of intellectual armament.
We are The Conservative Tree House, not because of political affiliation, but rather because the word “conservative” expresses our outlook. We would rather be deep, than wide; we would rather be honest, than popular; we avoid semantics in favor of accurately presenting both intention and meaning.
We are bold in our willingness to go into conversational places where others do not, and we are brave enough to stand firm for principles which are time tested.
We would rather advertise our outlook, so the viewer can understand our perspective on a particular subject, than deceptively claim we are something else and deliver an inherently biased view. The entire spectrum of the MSM is based on the latter.
Every reader knows where we stand on any given issue, and our opinions -while they may be unpopular- are based on solid research and analytical insight into the subject matter at hand. This is why our predictive analysis is routinely more accurate than others.
Lastly, this Treehouse is a conversation. Hopefully, just like sitting on a porch with friends.
Because the “conversation” is the ends and not the means, this approach inherently means YOU are important:
[Remember] …”However each of us got here, it’s probably a fact that we have the turmoil of those storms in common, perhaps some unease that we could share and always, we also find fresh ground to cover from day to day.
We’re developing valuable relationships as we trust one another in our community in the woods. The chatting in the branches encourages, strengthens and equips for some serious walking.
We think the Treehouse is a good armory for those who doing long distance walking for the sake of our nation. We hope you’ll think so, too. Find yourself a good branch….or just pull up a rock to the campfire”.
Wolverines faithfully patrol the perimeter.
Please be respectful.
If I may add one additional suggestion.
If you post a link, please take a moment to describe what the story / meme / picture / tweet is about.
If you read closely, I think that’s covered.
Yes it is, but it’s a point worth emphasizing since it’s so often overlooked. Following this rule will make the comment sections so much more valuable to readers.
People should think about doing that for tweets, too.
Often there’s one tweet after another, almost spamming the site with tweets. Some of them make sense as a stand-alone comment, while others require clicking to see what the tweet is about.
It would be good to have some idea why you should click on a tweet from someone you’ve never heard of, just to see why it was posted here.
I agree that “naked” tweets (those that provide no clue about their content) frequently pollute the comments and detract from value. It takes a fair amount of time for tweets to load, and I’d rather not waste time chasing something irrelevant or in a few cases even offensive. So I generally won’t do it and I think many others follow the same policy.
Possibly the best moderator guide I’ve ever read.
Always good to review this periodically.
Thanks for all you do, sd
I've read this site for some time, just started posting. I was reading an article on Popular Science in 2013, heading: Starting today, no longer accepting comments. They said trolls and spambots were the reason. But reading the whole article was enlightening, they quoted studies that found that just firmly worded (not uncivil) disagreement impacted reader's perceptions of science. If you carry out these results to their logical end, commenters shape public opinion; public opinion shapes public policy; public policy shapes how and whether and what research gets funded, you start to see why we feel compelled to hit the "off" switch. The article, Popular Science Sept. 24 2013.
Popular Science has been around 146 years. It is a huge supporter of global warming. Their articles about that issue were met with big push back in 2013. So, they cancelled the comment section. Because a study said comments sections effect ‘funding’ or taxpayer dollars.
The power of the comment section was the reason of my post. I found that to be a great fascinating point. That someone actually study this and they found the power of the comment section had on Federal spending policy. That is very huge!
This site bring clarity to many people and the clarity of the posting contributors have a power they may not realize. This is the voice of the people, to be understood!
And why do they whine about the President’s tweets, we do know don’t we. Plus we know why the troll farmers and bots of spam are there to muddy the water. So, we do not effect their flow of our tax dollars into their pockets in one way or another. Could be they are just evil.
I couldn’t agree more. Not only is it nicer, but more law-abiding. The comment sections of this site have a longstanding problem with blatant violations of copyright law. If any of the publications that own the articles reprinted in full without permission was to pursue legal action, they could sue the poster, CTH, and those who allowed the unauthorized reprinting.
It decreases the value of a commercial publication to have their articles reprinted in full elsewhere for free, where they can’t recoup costs. That’s “damages”, folks.
That’s how sites like this, the content of which is owned not by Sundance exclusively, but co-owned by WordPress (as publisher), get taken down through a lack of vigilance. If sufficient complaints persist, WP has the full right to suspend the blog from their platform.
It’s bad enough that news photos are regularly printed here without proper attribution. Why put this entire extraordinary discussion pool at needless, avoidable risk?
USE LINKS!
LikeLiked by 3 people
