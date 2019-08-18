August 18th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #941

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 “—- **USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ** ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA** —-(444 days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
————-
🌟 “Put your hope in God, for I will yet praise him,
my Savior and my God.” 🌟 -— Psalm 43:5
***Praise: More people attended President Trump’s energetic MAGA rally in NH than those who attended Elton John’s concert
***Praise: Business confidence, wage growth, and hiring are all on the rise.
***Praise: Thanks to President Trump, we’re the first country with comprehensive legislation on women’s leadership in political and civic life
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for Pres Trump and FLOTUS as they fly back to DC/WH (Dep NJ 4pm ***Arr back at WH 5:35pm ET)
— for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, all of Pres. Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting to fail every day
— Nasty Nancy Pelosi’s plottings and schemings against Pres. Trump and our country while on her world trip during August recess all fall apart
— for Antifa (Anti-First Amendment) to be labeled as Organization of Terror
— for victims of ANTIFA brutal beatings during Portland’s protesting
— for protection for ICIG Investigators investigating Hillary e-mail scandals-house broken into, computers stolen and being followed
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL WALL WALL
— for all children & young Landen & French boy
— *🇺🇸* God And Country *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We are all Americans, we all share the same home, we all share the same heart. We all share the same dreams. We are all children of the same almighty God.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday August 18, 2019 —
941 days and Hillary still not President
Whew! Dodge that bullet.
PTL!
Rick Steves……….. Anyone see his latest screed paid for in part by our tax $$$$$ ?
He all but calls our VSGPDJT a facist and misnames our country as a “Democracy ”
The libs think they are so clever and O so much smarter than us President Trump supporters that they can mask the true goal they have to march on towards communism without our noticing.
Sad……
I used to like his show and have used his travel advice in the past as Mrs. Coveyouthband does food tours in Italy, but check this out. It is scary and appalling he would go out on this limb. His series and book is “Traveling with politics” or something along those lines.
They really think we are stupid.
Guys… Just wanted to throw out a suggestion to keep Sundance in your prayers with all the evil going on out there.
***FAKE NEWS ALERT***
So if you have yahoo email and log off, you quickly see their current headline before closing (as quickly as possible) the web page. The headline was “Portland Protests Turn Violent at Right Wing Rally”. This is an Antifa event with Antifa attacking people. Stalin would be proud of yahoo and its like-minded propaganda sites.
As Bongino said tonight, the left sucks.
