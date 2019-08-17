August 17th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #940

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

36 Responses to August 17th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #940

  1. citizen817 says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:21 am

    🦅 “—- **USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ** ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA** —-(445 days to E-Day)

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    ————-
    🌟 “By day the Lord directs his love, at night his song is with me—
    a prayer to the God of my life.” 🌟
    -— Psalm 42:8

    ***Praise: President Trump donates $100,000 of his salary to Surgeon General’s office
    ***Praise: American Patriots are still Rockin ‘N Rollin’ from New Hampshire high-energy rally

    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection for Pres Trump/MAGA Team
    — for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, all of Pres. Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
    — all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting to fail every day
    — for our trade deals with UK and USMCA to be ratified
    — Grassley asked Sec. Mnuchin to investigate Hunter Biden–pray this investigation succeed in taking down the Biden Crime Cabal
    — for ICIG Investigators investigating Hillary e-mail scandals-house broken into, computers stolen and being followed–He/she/they need protection
    — Rashida/Omar be removed from Congress after that nutty drama with Israel-those two frauds do NOT represent America
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL WALL WALL
    — for Oct 21, 2019 Canadian election, that Andrew Scheer beat Justin Trudope who might now be in trouble with the Canadian Law
    — for all children & young Landen & French boy
    — *🇺🇸* America First *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “The United States of America has been among the greatest forces for the good in the history of the world and the greatest defenders of sovereignty, security and prosperity for all.”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday August 17, 2019 —

  3. Stillwater says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:21 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***

    —————
    Related
    Previous (August 15th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/15/august-15th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-938/comment-page-1/#comment-7277888

  4. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  6. citizen817 says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  7. citizen817 says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  8. citizen817 says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:23 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  10. citizen817 says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:25 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:26 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:27 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:31 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:32 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:33 am

  18. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:34 am

    Still Standing with Michael Caputo
    Decoding Epstein (Episode 45)

    https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/podcast/episode/264b6311/decoding-epstein-episode-45

    Michael Caputo|8/14/2019

    Topics: Epstein * Chris Cuomo * Purple Towns * No More Campaigns

    standingpodcast.com/

  19. citizen817 says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  20. citizen817 says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:37 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:39 am

  22. citizen817 says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:40 am

  23. citizen817 says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:41 am

    • CountryClassVulgarian says:
      August 17, 2019 at 12:53 am

      It’s not “the moment everyone is talking about”. It’s the moment the very fake news hysterical drive by media is trying to turn into a scandal.

      We, the President’s supporters understand what happened. We were watching. I don’t think any of us knew what was happening. It appeared to be a disruption. It was and the President like the rest of us thought the only guy he could see was the problem. The gentleman in question, and the rest of us get it. We don’t need very fake news hysterical drive by media to explain anything to us.

      WE LOVE OUR PRESIDENT. WE STILL LOVE OUR PRESIDENT. You did not bring us to him. You can’t turn us off him.

  24. Dutchman says:
    August 17, 2019 at 12:41 am

    It just occurred to me today. I KNOW I am ‘biased’, but,….I can not remember ONE time, as Candidate or POTUS, that DJT has has an actual ‘gaffe’; oh, he has been misquoted, quoted out of context, they have TRIED to say he gaffed, but really, has he?

    With all the pressers he does, informal, off the cuff remarks,…and nothing.

    Yet another way in which PDJT is incredible. He never gaffes, and Biden can’t open his mouth without sticking his foot in it, and its NOT age, believe me.
    I been watching him chew on his shoe, for ,…30+ years, at least. Doesn’t seem fair contest,…really. Poor Joe….

    • JoeMeek says:
      August 17, 2019 at 12:56 am

      Hello, my name is Joe Biden and I’m running for President of China. Um, um I’m sorry, I must have been thinking of something else, like my bank account. In any case, I’m so glad to be here in the great state of New Shanghai once again. Or is it the great state of New Shangshire ? Does anyone know what time it is and where I am?

    • CountryClassVulgarian says:
      August 17, 2019 at 12:57 am

      Funny you that because in the clip above he one thing that stood out to me is that the “journalist” mis stated what POTUS actually said, but the guy repeated it exactly as the President said it. Tells me the drive bys do not listen. They are too busy trying to get their opinions in.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      August 17, 2019 at 1:03 am

      You’re right, Dutchman. I have that same feeling.

      My Dad, my brother and my hubbie loved to “joke around” as we called it. I grew up within that environment. I’m used to it and I get President Trump’s style of talk and know when he jokes around and when he’s serious…brings back good memories for me.

      I truly believes that is why millions are drawn to him and his talks. People like you and me understand this–it is part of who we are within our culture: Sense of humor. Lighten up. Joking Around. Goofing off. Bantering. Kidding Around, etc.

      The Dems? not so much. They get mad, lie, cheat or commit a crime…..and of course, gaffe. That’s all they know how to do, as they have no conscience or soul.

