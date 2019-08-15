Thursday August 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“I press on…”
If you love yours you *must* home school them. No excuses!!
After 40 plus years my retirement from teaching felt more like an escape. We fought long and hard against a progressive invasion destroyed our high standards and reduced teaching to an onerous chore that, increasingly, was overseen by Education majors who knew little about our disciplines and were so poorly educated that they had trouble working with simple theories. We held our own against the ignorant hoard of pretend administrators for as long as we would but when it came time for us to retire, there was nobody following behind who could take our place. I haven’t looked back—no once—since I left.
I know exactly what you mean.
When it comes to food dogs have vays….very funny Labs/Retrievers are smart and funny dogs.
That Blessed Hope
For believers in Christ it would be the most blessed of all if this year turns out to be the year of our Lord’s coming for His own. How long the present dispensation of grace will be prolonged we do not, and cannot, know. Even St. Paul, who was commissioned to make known the glorious truth of the rapture of the Church, did not know. He never dreamed that God would linger in mercy for more than 1900 years, for in I Thes. 4:16-18 he says:
“We who are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord, shall be caught up…”
Thus instructed Bible-believers in every generation since his day have rightly been on the alert for their Lord to come for them, for they know that “the days are evil” and every hour is an hour of grace.
To the Philippians the Apostle wrote: “We look for the Savior,” to the Thessalonians: “[Ye]… wait for His [God’s] Son from heaven,” and to Titus he says that we should be “looking for that blessed hope, and the appearing in glory of …our Savior, Jesus Christ” (Phil. 3:20; I Thes. 1:9,10; Tit. 2:11-13).
With the Lord’s coming and the close of “the dispensation of the grace of God” so much nearer than it was in Paul’s day, we say to the unsaved: “Receive not the grace of God in vain…. Behold, now is the accepted time; behold nowis the day of salvation” (II Cor. 6: 1,2).
And to the saved we say: “Buy up the time,” take advantage of every opportunity to win the lost to Christ, for “the days are evil” (Eph. 5:16) and the day of grace may soon be brought to a close.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/that-blessed-hope/
1 Thessalonians 4:16 For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:
17 Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.
18 Wherefore comfort one another with these words.
Philippians 3:20 For our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ:
1 Thessalonians 1:9 For they themselves shew of us what manner of entering in we had unto you, and how ye turned to God from idols to serve the living and true God;
10 And to wait for his Son from heaven, whom he raised from the dead, even Jesus, which delivered us from the wrath to come.
Titus 2:11 For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men,
12 Teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world;
13 Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ;
2 Corinthians 6:1 We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain.
2 (For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)
Ephesians 5:16 Redeeming the time, because the days are evil.
Manuel Barrueco performing one of Paul Simon’s iconic ballads. A couple of decades or so ago Barrueco recorded a splendid CD entitled “Sometime Ago”. While we expect excellence when virtuosos make recordings, sometimes the finished work so so exceptional that it carries it’s special status well beyond it’s years in the market. “Sometime Ago” is one of those recordings. In case you’re interested in such things, Barrueco is playing a guitar made by the late Robert Ruck, distinguishable by it’s timeless classical guitar sound.
Topic the same, presentation is different and still the best Sit-Com on air…
Happy Cursday!!!
HAPPY CURSDAY!
How my dog reacts to the vacuum cleaner
Loulou & Friends
For Catholics and many others, today is a very special day: the Feast Day of the Assumption of Mary
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assumption_of_Mary
If your view of the Blessed Mother is different, and you do not celebrate this day or agree with Catholics and others on this issue, just move on, or enjoy this musical offering from the Cathedral Choir of Einsiedeln, a soaring edifice and monastery (a key church on the mid-Europe Way of of St. James) just 10 minutes from my home:
AKA my daughter’s birthday. She has always been most proud to claim that. 😉
Yes, always a great feast day in pre pagan Ireland of my long ago youth.
Mass later this morning.
Culottes.
For any interested, because its 1 hr 43 minutes in length, another Oscar El Blue video of the workers building the wall, filmed from his vantage point of the Mexican side looking toward the U.S. side.
It’s a big wall!
