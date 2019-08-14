Google Whistleblower Provides Documents Showing Systems and Processes Used to Create Biased Outcomes…

Anyone who has spent time on the internet already knows Google manipulates the internet based on their self-defined ideology. However, a Google employee and whistleblower has come forward with the documentary evidence explaining how they do it.
Zachary Vorhies has now gone public with the information in order to help people better understand the scope and scale of Google’s manipulative intent. [Link to Documents]
Among those documents is a file called “news black list site for google now.” The document is a “black list,” which restricts certain websites from appearing on an Android Google product. Not surprisingly CTH is listed on the black list.
Just came here to call this out to let you know. You, as usual, beat me to it.
God Bless James and you, sundance.
No doubt many of us conservatives have recognized this and switched search engines years ago.
I did over 10 years ago when I had cancer, did my research, and decided, prayerfully, not to follow oncologists’ orders to do chemo…
KAG
It *claims* these are due to a “high user block rate”
Which is an interesting way to shift blame and let the activist groups control this. It’d be interesting to get a lot of people together to block lefty sites at a high rate, but I bet they’d manually filter those out…
I use Firefox on my Android and I have no issue accessing. What does the Blacklist achieve? Does Chrome go into some sort of circular search that does not find CTH?
It blocks them from showing up on “Google News”, which is your Google News feed related to the Google App as well as from within the standalone Google App. It doesn’t prevent you from going to the site in Chrome. Just none of the content is “pushed” to you (which is based on their algorithm)… ie. If I show interest in Trump by Googling, etc, I get pushed stories about him from Shareblue in my Google News/Now feed and not those from The Conservative Treehouse.
Not sure, but it also may not appear in search results for topics, which is huge!
That makes sense. I dropped Google News a while ago after seeing how slanted their selections were. I don’t get anything pushed.
It’s so obvious. Democracy Now! appeared on the first page of a recent Google news search.
The news blacklist “restricts certain websites from appearing on news feeds for an Android Google product. ” (From article linked to above)
The blacklist CTH was mentioned on was specifically about the Google service “Google Now Stories”
This is mostly about news that are happening right now shown on android devices start pages. So everything that could wake up the sheep, like CTH, was excluded.
Some lefty and other sides too but mostly conservative sites showing a clear bias.
Also that is the content pushed in the Google Now application which depending on the phone is the news feed accessed by swiping right on the home screen, and that pushes you notifications about stories you might be interested in. About all I get is from The Hill for some reason
Same here.
The Hill brings a lot of stories regarding spygate and other stuff that interests CTH folks.
And it’s the only one that’s not blacklisted, I guess.
Daily caller for example is blacklisted.
Have you set your preferred search engine to something other than Google? I suggest DuckDuckGo.
Should also point out, most of the sites on the list have something in common. Things that aren’t on the list also seem to have something in common. Seems Daily Beast, Vox, Daily Kos, Share(Sharia)Blue Media are all approved sites. I don’t see a single site that one could reasonably was a “liberal” site.
Media Matters and other lefty sites are on it too. That said most excluded sites are conservative in nature.
Absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Only ever use duckduckgo and you come up trumps every time Mr Tree house.
It’s very difficult to get Google out of your life, these days. Sometimes when i post a reply here, i watch the line at the bottom where the Reply is being transmitted. It never goes just to the Treehouse. Always it goes to gravatar and often Google and so fast i can’t see all the places, but it does not go directly to TCTH and stop there. I’ve noticed the same thing on other Blogs I frequent, most related to crafts, rather than politics. When you log onto WordPress, Google gets involved, too.
Google is the great manipulator.
https://techcrunch.com/2019/03/13/google-has-quietly-added-duckduckgo-as-a-search-engine-option-for-chrome-users-in-60-markets/
Google became The Big Brother Apple warned us about in their famous ad.
Apple is with Google, at least in spirit, when it comes to political bias. There old Apple News feed was absolute leftist garbage.
^Their
and it’s said Google is Deep Deep in Bed with the Communist Chinese government.
If you want to see the leaked documents, but don’t want to install the client for that file sharing app, there is a torrent available. Magnet link spotted on T_D:
https://pastebin.com/raw/jNi5tuBF
Oh, you mean the same Google owned by Alphabet? The people with an advanced AI lab in China? The people who refuse to work with DARPA on advanced robotics and AI projects, but who gladly share everything with the Chinese government? THOSE guys?
Wake me when any action is taken. Not just on Google, but on anything. Anything at all.
Too much power corrupts, and these people are corrupt. Search engines and social media should abide by the free speech laws, or lose their licenses.
Hence why libs are tards
They have no idea they can’t access facts, hence their version of truth is all they know.
It’s really sad – and is the elephant that is now in charge of the gender police running our bathrooms and why California is now teaching in public schools that capitalism is white supremacy …twisted mind f’s
We are fubarred – this generation is killing the golden goose.
For me the most troubling aspect regarding today’s release was the fact that Google, once it learned Vorhies’ identity, reported him to police stating it believed needed required a “wellness check.” [Side note: Red-Flag anyone?]. Vorhies also implied this was not an uncommon tactic used by Google against its employees.
I’m not sure which prospect is scarier: that Google would cynically call the cops on an employee leaking information using such a pretext, or that Google actually believes Vorhies needed a wellness check for rejecting Google’s consensus.
I am in awe of James O’Keefe. He is a legend.
No surprise here. In my search box, CTH NEVER appears, I have to prompt it, sometimes spelling out the last refuge entirely. Facebook is always listed first, BTW.
Use bookmarks. I never search for any of my primary news sites, I have them all bookmarked.
I thought everybody would bookmark, I guess I was wrong. Bookmarking saves time too.
You’re in good company, SD. Donaldtrump.news made the hit list too.
And Rush
This is not unique to Google but it is informative to see a “how they do it” discussion.
It would be interesting if somehow the legal documents used against all the big US Tech companies in the EU were made public further expand the discussion. I suspect this issue was one of the major elements of the anti-trust cases as well as the reason I shed no tears for any of them in those cases.
As a software engineer –
Part of the engineering process, especially at mature organizations, involves certain controls that facilitate quality and audit/regulatory requirements.
These controls fall under an umbrella of software tools called “application lifecycle management” or ALM. The most common of these are version control and work item tracking tools.
For organizations who are under regulatory controls, it is typically required that these organizations source code changes and associate the changes with work items, which are also tracked and associated to features.
For anyone wishing to sue Google over this, I would hope that the discovery process would produce:
* the code changes,
* when they were introduced,
* what work item they were associated with,
* who introduced them,
* which feature the work items belong to,
* who created that,
* which product the feature belongs to, and
* who owns that product.
This information would probably reveal “deliberate decisionmaking” at Google…
Class action would be in order.
Sundar Pichai is a poster-boy for the reason American President must be native born.
Bingo.
Free Speech allows you to choose what you want to say. Don’t be timid; get yourself a Social Media account and help the President and AG Barr spread the Spygate news, because that is the ONLY way MANY on the left will ever hear that news. At least 100 times, in the past few days, I’ve read Tweets saying President Trump had Epstein killed to keep from being exposed himself. Those Dems don’t pussy-foot around and it’s time we all STOPPED Pussy-footing around. You should look at the vile photos they have photo shopped involving Melania and the President. They have the President and Epstein smiling and talking to each other while Melania just stands there looking stoned out of her mind. I’ve been testing the waters, seeing how much I can get away with without getting totally banned….No More Mr. Nice Guy Conservative!
Been there, done that and I gotta say you’re absolutely right; they don’t get the news. Unfortunately, they don’t want to hear it .
WOW just WOW!
Jaw Dropping
Nobody else sees the irony that (while it’s spelled differently) the whistleblower has the same surname as Jason from the Friday The 13th movies? Maybe this one is an axe murderer of leftist .com’s.
“August the 14th Par II: Twitter Down the Sh**er”
“August the 14th Part III: Cutting Off Your Face(book)”
August the 14th Part XI: CNN Die With a Wimper”
And crickets from the “media.”
I can’t tell you how many people refuse to read any article I post from here because CTH is label an extremist right wing website. It’s so frustrating.
Only extremist left wingers would come up with that connotation. We don’t need anymore RolCons or trolls on site.
As an inquisitive thinking being, not including CTH in your reading rotation is willful ignorance that should disqualify these people from any real public discourse. It simply proves that these people are leftist lemmings without the capacity for independent free thought.
Sundance provides truth and this scares the hell out of a liberal.
This is vital to the survival of our nation that these oligarchs be brought to heel. All electronic voting machines must be replaced before 2020 severing the connection to any of these tech companies in regards our voting system in any way shape or form. Some states may refuse because cheating is their way of life aka democrats, but a federal election should supersede states rights or any convenient 10th Amendment concerns.
It is way past time to break up these Robber Barons or become highly regulated like a utility company broken into a dozen smaller more manageable entities. Removing this Sword of Damocles from over the head of the American people and the world as a whole.
Just like the MSM, they are corrupted to their core.
So everyone and their uncle, dems , rino’s, and other compromised individuals, including Rep. Dan Crenshaw, and PDJT are championing the idea of ‘red flag’ laws, ERPO’s-extreme risk protection orders, GVRO’s-gun violence restraining orders for avoiding ‘due process’. Look what happened to Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies, yet another example of ‘for your own good’.
https://truepundit.com/video-police-bomb-squad-there-were-snipers-on-the-rooftops/
and Google helps the Red Chinese with their ‘social credit system’ of control. It is not looking good for the future at all. Hong Kong is going down, who will be next.
My advise to POTUS, stay clear of these laws or you WILL alienate your base, no matter how much good you have accomplished so far. He only is delaying what is coming in the end, but subscribing to such processes against the 1st & 2nd Amendments, among others will bring the chaos that much sooner. I pray for wisdom on his part.
It is within the power of humanity to annihilate these entities overnight if we collectively decided to to the right thing and stop using their systems. We have the power to do that. We really do.
I have long thought of Google as “The Umbrella Corporation”. I have done everything possible to eliminate Google from my computer. Damn hard to do and still not totally sure if I have been successful. I do know they are going to have to work pretty hard to collect any information from me.
Google somehow seemed to gain control the original older GPS satellite array. Happened after the US replaced the old with a new and improved GPS system, primarily upgrading for the US DoD and NSA. Shortly after I started to phase them out. I admit Google Earth is an amazing tool, and if I need to use it I have a dedicated stand alone, off network computer that I can use.
I do have an android and I cannot wait for that to fail so I can go back to a flip phone. I am very careful what I do and where I go with that phone. I have nothing to hide, but if they want my information, they can pay me for the data if I so decide.
If I am wrong on any of this, educate me. The only thing I know about computers is what I have learned myself.
Wow! I love the truth.
Make the switch folks to:
Protonmail
Duckduckgo
Any other recommendations?
