President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing New Jersey – (Video and Transcript)…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. Earlier today President Trump delivered remarks and held and impromptu press conference from the airport in Morristown, NJ, prior to departing for Pennsylvania. [Video and Transcript Below]
.
[Transcript] – THE PRESIDENT: The stock market continues to do very well. We have very, very strong numbers. We have a lot of artificial numbers from other countries because they’re all devaluing their currencies. They’re really doing things that aren’t very good for their countries, in my opinion. But, short term, it’s very good for their countries. Long term, possibly not.
And we’re not following suit. We have a Fed that decides not to cut interest rates, which is a very bad thing. Because, right now, we have to follow suit; we should be following suit. But we have a very powerful country, a very strong economic and military country. We’ve never been better. The stock market is way up today for various reasons, including tariffs.
I just see where we’ve collected close to $59 billion in tariffs so far. And, in my opinion, the consumer has not paid for it because of the devaluation by China. They devalued and they pumped a lot of money into their system. So, it’s really been an amazing — it’s been an amazing period of time.
Yeah.
Q Why did you make the decision on the tariffs, to delay the implementation of the tariffs?
THE PRESIDENT: Only to help, I think, a lot of different groups of people. And we had a very good talk yesterday with China — a very, very productive call. I think they want to do something. I think they’d like to do something dramatic. I was not sure whether or not they wanted to wait until a Democrat has a chance to get in. Hopefully that’s not going to happen because the economy would go to hell in a handbasket very fast.
But they really would like to make a deal. The call itself was very productive. I’m not sure if it was the tariffs or the call, but the call was very productive. Again, they’ve said this many times; they’ve said they’re going to buy farm products. So far, they’ve disappointed me with the truth. They haven’t been truthful, or, let’s say, they’ve certainly delayed the decision. But it’s their intention to buy a lot of farm product.
And we did — we had a very good call with China. I mean, they would really like to do — as you know, they have a problem in Hong Kong, but they would like very much to do something.
Q Would you consider moving the tariffs, even? Delaying them even further, past December 15?
THE PRESIDENT: No, we’re doing this for Christmas season, just in case some of the tariffs would have an impact on U.S. customers, which, so far, they’ve had virtually none. The only impact has been that we’ve collected almost $60 billion from China — compliments of China. But just in case they might have an impact on people, what we’ve done is we’ve delayed it so that they won’t be relevant for the Christmas shopping season.
Q Mr. President, can you please explain your decision to retweet that comment about Jeffrey Epstein and the —
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, he’s a very highly respected, conservative pundit. He’s a big Trump fan. That was a retweet. That wasn’t from me; that was from him. But he’s a man who has half a million followers. A lot of followers. And he’s respected.
And, as you know, Bill Barr wants to do an entire investigation of the whole Epstein matter, what happened. He’s been going on for a long — that’s been going on for a long time, the whole Epstein episode. And I know it’s under investigation by Attorney General Barr, and I’m sure he’s going to be handling it.
The retweet, which is what it was — it was a retweet — was from somebody that’s a very respected, conservative pundit. So I think that was fine.
Yeah.
Q But is it appropriate for you to be spreading that kind of conspiracy theory? I presume you don’t know that that’s true.
THE PRESIDENT: No, basically what we’re saying is we want an investigation. I want a full investigation, and that’s what I absolutely am demanding. That’s what our Attorney General — our great Attorney General — is doing. He’s doing a full investigation.
Q Are you concerned about what you’re seeing in Hong Kong? Do you want China to exercise restraint?
THE PRESIDENT: The Hong Kong thing is a very tough situation. Very tough. We’ll see what happens. But I’m sure it’ll work out. I hope it works out for everybody, including China, by the way. I hope it works out for everybody.
Q Have you seen the gathering of military troops, apparently close to protestors? And there’s worries about that.
THE PRESIDENT: Oh, it’s a very tricky situation. I think it’ll work out. And I hope it works out for liberty. I hope it works out for everybody, including China. I hope it works out peacefully. I hope nobody gets hurts. I hope nobody gets killed.
Q Mr. President, are you more optimistic now that there’s a chance of getting a deal between China on trade?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I’ve always been optimistic. My only question is whether or not they were willing to wait and take the chance on winning the election and deal with somebody who’s weak and ineffective and doesn’t know what he’s doing or she’s doing, like they’ve had in the past.
This should have been done 25 years ago. It should have been done 10 years ago or 5 years ago. This should have been done a long time ago. This should have been done by Biden and Obama. China is taking out $500 billion a year, and much more than that, if you include the theft of intellectual property. What I’m doing now should have been done many years ago.
Q On another issue: Ken Cuccinelli today said, on NPR, that maybe there ought to be a different poem on the Statue of Liberty that says immigrants who come can stand up for themselves and take care of themselves. Do you think that should be changed?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I don’t think it’s fair to have the American taxpayer — you know, it’s about “America First.” I don’t think it’s fair to have the American taxpayer paying for people to come into the United States.
So what we’ve done is institute what took place many, many years ago — at our founding, virtually. But we are just reinstituting it. And I think it’s long overdue.
I am tired of seeing our taxpayer paying for people to come into the country and immediately go onto welfare and various other things. So I think we’re doing it right.
Q Mr. President, you tweeted about a word that Chris Cuomo found racially offensive. Even Sean Hannity defended him. Is that appropriate for you to tweet about that?
THE PRESIDENT: I think that what Chris Cuomo did was horrible. His language was horrible. He looked like a total, out-of-control animal. He lost it. And, frankly, I don’t think anybody should defend him because he spews lies every night. So I don’t know why anybody would defend him. But Chris Cuomo was out of control. I watched it. I thought it was terrible.
So I don’t know who’s defending him. Maybe they didn’t see it. Maybe they haven’t gotten a full picture. But I think anybody that would have seen Chris Cuomo would have said that was a disgrace. You’ve never seen me do that.
Q But you wound up tweeting in response to it, saying that maybe he should be flagged by a “red flag” list. Doesn’t that sort of undermine the whole argument that’s going on right now and the push for that?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I think Chris Cuomo was so out of control that I would not have wanted to see a weapon in his hand. I guess his fist is not a weapon or he would have done something. You know, he talked about it but he didn’t do anything.
But I think Chris Cuomo was very much out of control, actually.
Q Mr. President, Anthony Scaramucci today is calling on Republicans to challenge you in 2020, saying that you’ve “gone off the rails.” Do you have a response?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, Anthony was a guy who worked for me, who really didn’t have a clue. He worked for 11 days. He made terrible statements and gestures and everything to people that worked in the office. I think you’ve heard Mercedes Schlapp talk about it in great detail.
Anthony didn’t support me at the beginning; he was with somebody else and then he went to somebody else. And he only supported me after it was a foregone conclusion that I was going to win.
I’m not a fan of Anthony. I haven’t been for a long time. I think Anthony is really somebody that’s very much out of control. And he doesn’t have what it takes. I mean, he really doesn’t.
He wanted to come back into the administration for the last five months, begging me to come back in. I said, “Anthony, I can’t take you in. I’m sorry.” He called so much. He’s a nervous, neurotic wreck. He called so much, and I said, “Anthony, I’m sorry. I can’t do that. I can’t take you in.” And I said, “You got to stop all these phone calls. Too many calls, Anthony.” And I wouldn’t take his call. And lo and behold, now he feels differently.
But Anthony is upset because he wanted certain things. The main thing he wanted was to come back into the administration. And as you remember better than I do, he was a disaster for the 11 days.
Q Mr. President, the factory you’re going to today is going to make plastics. You must be aware of all the reports that say the world is awash in plastic and the last thing it needs is more plastic. What’s your feeling on that?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, we have tremendous plastics coming over from Asia, from China, and various others. It’s not our plastic. It’s plastics that’s floating over in the ocean and the various oceans from other places.
No, plastics are fine, but you have to know what to do with them. But other countries are not taking care of their plastic use and they haven’t for a long time. And the plastic that we’re getting is floating across the ocean from other places, including China.
Q How is the progress going on background checks? Are you convinced that Mitch McConnell is going to put that up for a vote?
THE PRESIDENT: I am convinced that Mitch wants to do something. I’ve spoken to Mitch McConnell. He’s a good man. He wants to do something. He wants to do it, I think, very strongly. He wants to do background checks, and I do too, and I think a lot of Republicans do. I don’t know, frankly, that the Democrats will get us there.
But I spoke with Chris Murphy, Senator. We had a very good conversation. We’ll see what happens. But I believe that Mitch — and I can tell you, from my standpoint, I would like to see meaningful background checks. And I think something will happen.
Look, it’s very simple: There is nobody more pro-Second Amendment than Donald Trump, but I don’t want guns in the hands of a lunatic or a maniac. And I think if we do proper background checks, we can prevent that.
Q And back on the tweet question: Do you really think the Clintons are involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s death?
THE PRESIDENT: I have no idea. I know he was on his plane 27 times and he said he was on the plane 4 times. But when they checked the plane logs, Bill Clinton — who was a very good friend of Epstein — he was on the plane about 27 or 28 times. So why did he say “four times”?
And then the question you have to ask is: Did Bill Clinton go to the island? Because Epstein had an island that was not a good place, as I understand it. And I was never there. So you have to ask: Did Bill Clinton go to the island? That’s the question. If you find that out, you’re going to know a lot.
Thank you very much everybody.
President Trump has the stamina of ten normal people. He’s amazing to watch. I love that he has taken over the pressers and makes the media stand out in the baking sun and shout over the helo turbines! Keep the pressure on these enemies of the people Mr. President! We are with you 100%.
LikeLiked by 21 people
Chopper pressers are projecting Trump as a powerful busy man, which he is. This adds value to Trump when he has time to meet with anyone. This includes foreign leaders. It’s almost as if Trump knows what he is doing….
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes! This x1000!!! He is always going somewhere to do something and they are forced to report it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Did Bill Clinton go to the island? That’s the question. If you find that out, you’re going to know a lot”—POTUS45.
Ouch!!! The Trump boomerang has been launched, is circling over head, has a fix on its target, and is ready to strike! The Clinton machine can pay off Warden Shirley to take out Epstein. They won’t be able to take out the 3 women groomers that worked with Epstein. Maxwell and Kellen and the Blonde chick should be running to make a deal right now. The Epstein assisted suicide was the worst move they could have made. This ring was too vast. Too many people involved and too much evidence. People run to the Feds when their accomplices start getting whacked. Maxwell better not go swimming like her Dad.
LikeLike
“…..it’s almost as if Trump know what he is doing….” Oh, now that’s funny!
LikeLike
That’s an excellent point. Great optics.
LikeLike
He has put the WH press pool in its place. No more Acosta’s grandstanding and disrupting. Or nasty April’s either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fredo Fake News
LikeLike
K-K: I have yet to make it through a Chopper Press Briefing without laughing; the engine and rotor cacophony has become like a symphony to me. Operatives have to economize with words (minimal grandstanding), and the public can barely hear them at all. 🤣 What a generous gift our President has given to us to remove the audio and visual of JA and AR. I don’t believe he ever announced the cessation of the traditional Cirque du Soapbox briefings; he just took care of it. Like. A. Boss.
LikeLike
I swear, the press asks the stupidest questions!😤😤
LikeLiked by 8 people
Because they are always just trying to “ding” him somehow and it never works….
LikeLiked by 3 people
They always seem to set themselves up, don’t they. He sure covered all bases today from Fredo to the Pedo’s to Mooch. I love this man!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Fredo forever!!!🤣🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
FDS, Fredo Derangement Syndrome
LikeLiked by 1 person
Webgirl,
He really is something. My wife and I start our checking out your President via social media.
John Daly the famous golfer, sent out a terrific message as regards your lion.
Those that count admire and respect the man immensely.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 10 people
Thank you, Dekester. Your world view is always refreshing 🙂
LikeLike
The roadrunner talking to the coyotes………… 🙂
LikeLike
If 90% were honest, they’d say, “Mr. President, I need a quote to fit the story I’ve already written. Would you mind saying ambiguous but provocative about _____?”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great comment Mr President “And then the question you have to ask is: Did Bill Clinton go to the island? Because Epstein had an island that was not a good place, as I understand it. And I was never there. So you have to ask: Did Bill Clinton go to the island? That’s the question. If you find that out, you’re going to know a lot.”
LikeLiked by 9 people
Bubba said he’s never been to the Island. One of the victims testified she saw Bubba at the Island, when Epstein threw a party for him there. Bubba lied.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bubba HAD to lie, and hope Hillary doesn’t see the proof.
LikeLike
I don’t think she cares. Slick Willy still spends a lot of time at with his bimbos at the apt he had built above the Clinton Library.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The apartment is fact or conjecture? Doesn’t he have Secret Service folk with him 24/7?
LikeLike
He had Secret Service 24/7 as POTUS, didn’t stop him from getting a ‘Monica’ in the Oval Office.
LikeLike
True enough. I hadn’t thought of that.
LikeLike
I believe Rush Limbaugh calls it the Clinton Presidential Library and massage parlor.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The “clinton library and massage parlor……….”
LikeLike
Depends on what the definition of “been” is….
Depends on what the definition of “never” is….
Depends on what the definition of “island” is….
Depends on what the definition of “lied” is….
You need to be a hermeneutical expert in the contemporary Arkansas variant of American English grammar, colloquialisms, and slang.
LikeLiked by 5 people
When we were on a little island off the coast of Fiji our host showed us an island where Clinton has been where rooms include women. Just saying.
LikeLike
My pessimism that anyone will go to jail is high! It will all be covered up? Why did they take 35 days to invade the island?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why did they take 2 plus years to find No Collusion?
LikeLiked by 2 people
They didn’t. Mueller knew there was no collusion at least by the summer of 2017; but his team members and immediate associates all knew that was a false narrative well before he was even appointed.
Mueller was tasked with fabricating an “Obstruction of Justice” case against the President which would still be ongoing today of Barr had not been appointed and immediately stepped in to stop the charade.
LikeLiked by 3 people
AG Barr brought the circus to a close. Had he not been appointed, Mueller would have pushed this out past 2020
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m afraid Barr is distracted from SpyGate by the Epstein investigation.
LikeLike
Jeffrey is alive and well in a Witness Protection Program. Even Trump is not buying the official story.
Why would they show a photo of Epstein being taken to the hospital where he supposedly died? Why weren’t they trying to resuscitate him? Because it was not him, but a stand in (or lie in!).
No one has been able to commit suicide at Epstein’s Maximum Security Prison in the last 20 years.
The famous coroner Michael Baden who is checking out Jeffrey’s “dead” body is the same dude who corroborated that JFK was killed by a lone gunman; he also confirmed the “official” story about MLK’s death. Duh!
LikeLike
35 days?— Epstein went to prison in Florida years ago for the same crimes.
It wasn’t a secret.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It might just be that once people realized that Epstein was dead, they felt free to start telling the authorities what’s out there.
LikeLike
Epstein assumed he could trust his Lawyers……..just like assuming the FISA judges were honorable yet not a peep from them about supposedly being lied to by the FBI to get a Warrant to spy on the Trump campaing……
LikeLiked by 5 people
Or about a certain Judge being mentioned name in their texts. The let’s cozy up to him at a party Judge.
LikeLike
What judge was that??
LikeLike
The one who recused himself from the Flynn case I believe, after the 1st hearing. U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph “Rudy” Contreras, of the D.C. District Court.
LikeLike
Contreras
LikeLike
Contreras Recusal Conflict – FBI Agent Peter Strzok Friends With Flynn Judge Rudolph Contreras…
16 Mar 2018
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/16/contreras-recusal-conflict-fbi-agent-peter-strzok-friends-with-flynn-judge-rudolph-contreras
LikeLike
so simple…everyone knows who went to the island…they took pictures and framed them and placed them on their office doors!!!
Fake News knows…they dont want to report the truth about Epstein Island!
btw sad…they refuse to identify the funny conservative comedian…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
over 5 million…now they of course stopped counting…
LikeLiked by 3 people
George Mitchell. Now that is really creepy….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fredo foreva!
That name will stick to him like flies on sh**.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But chief whitehouse correspondent for CNN, jim acosta, doesn’t have a special, assigned upfront seat in an air conditioned room, where he can grab the microphone from women reporters, to ask his insane, long-winded, look-at-me, “when did you stop beating your wife” questions.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Kills me when these losers like Anthony hitch themselves to PDJT star then when they screw up their lives and turn it into a burned out asteroid they blame President Trump.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I just caught up on the whole Chris Fredo Cuomo thing.
So CFC does not like being called names?
Maybe he and his petty TV friends should not call people names for a living.
Maybe his mother never taught him that sticks and stones will break your bones but words will never hurt me.
And then he blames it all on “the right”. We are the out of control egomaniacs. I am CC. I am a host at CNN.
Sorry, I thought you were Fredo.
LikeLiked by 7 people
CFC = Chris Fredo Cuomo
CFC = Chicken Fried Cuomo
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmmmm?
…But I think Chris Cuomo was very much out of control, actually.
…I think Anthony is really somebody that’s very much out of control.
LikeLiked by 2 people
2 accurate statements given the evidence! Hmmmm.
LikeLike
Please, Mr. President, don’t give into pressure from the dems on anti-2A policies
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seems to me this is his MO. Says he’s willing to consider something knowing the Dems will never go along with anything. They end up looking inflexible and not serious about the subject and it’s no skin off his back. He did this with immigration not too long ago…some on our side freaked out…but here we are…moving forward with positive results continuing to pile up…
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’ve been thinking this for days!
The fudge rule for policy changes or proposed legislation is at least a month.
LikeLike
There were news that even Hillary went to Island many times and she is also into it. Ask Huma and Carlos Danger.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ask Carlos Danger’s laptop?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump used the Clinton retweet exactly as predicted in my earlier comment ( https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/12/ag-bill-barr-serious-irregularities-surround-custodial-death-of-jeffrey-epstein/comment-page-1/#comment-7271225 ) .
His “off the cuff” and “late night” tweets are forethought strategic brilliance deployed when he sees opportunities. The comment on Cuomo’s fists sounds like another well-prepared bomb delivered at an opportunity Trump himself set up with his tweets.
DNC media slaves have had 4 years to adapt to this and are still failing. They are too TDS’ed to grasp how the Master works!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The President’s brilliance in the use of Twitter in communicating should be taught in every college/high school social media class from here until the end of time.
I’m also reminded that his Social Media Director, Dan Scavino is one staffer who’s been with him since the Escalator ride. Talk about a legend also 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dan’s been w/ Trump for years. Seriously, he started working as a caddy at one of his clubs, as a student.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I didn’t know that. Awesome 🙂 Can you imagine the fun they have!
LikeLike
I picture the two of them sitting around over a cup of covfefe figuring out which misspelling will result in the largest number of leftist retweets. 🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
Light-years-ahead….all the time!
Ain’t it cool????
LikeLike
Oh…..I do too!
LikeLike
Apparently Mooch’s Company was going to be sold to a Chinese Co. Doesn’t take much to recognize what he was trying to do. Get back in the President to influence his Chinese trade decisions.
Deal fell through and Mooch is still on the outside and now throwing nasty tantrums. Poor little fella.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Ken Cuccinelli today said, on NPR, that maybe there ought to be a different poem on the Statue of Liberty that says immigrants who come can stand up for themselves and take care of themselves. Do you think that should be changed?”
Ken Cuccinelli needs to learn his history. That is EXACTLY what my grandparents, great-grandparents and many others had to do. Stand up and take care of themselves, not be a drain on people they have never met.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t think you got it. Ken is referring to the Emma Lazarus poem which was put on the plinth as a fund raising gimmick to pay for the plinth. It’s the bit about send us your poor, your tired. It doesn’t say, and American taxpayers will foot the bill for all your needs, but that’s how the left has spun it over the years. That’s what Ken suggests needs replacing. I agree.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ken Cuccinelli needs to learn an important distinction.
“Tired and Poor” people coming from the highly class-conscious European societies in the late 19th century (Emma Lazarus wrote the poem “The New Colossus” in 1883) did not at all mean those people were unable to work and support themselves and their families. The pope was meant to inspire the immigrants coming from burned out worn out countries in Europe and elsewhere that the USA offered the freedom to earn a living and possibly even get wealthy, and where the people of lower economic scales were not constantly repressed by the elites like they were all over Europe.
Tired of being crapped on and tired of being repressed by the societal elites, these people had little money but were quite able to bring skills to this country where they could work in and later create their own bakeries, restaurants, shops, service businesses, or where there were jobs for able bodied men in factories and service industries, or affordable land for farming.
Europe was a mess by the late 1800’s when Lazarus wrote that poem. America was a breath of fresh air for tired, poor people who only wanted to work and live without being discriminated against and brutally repressed by the upper class.
NEVER did “The New Colossus” mean that the American people who were already here were expected to provide the food, clothing, and shelter for the world’s poor.
LikeLike
EDIT: The poem, not “The pope…” (2nd paragraph, second sentence).
Darn WP..
LikeLike
“Europe was a mess by the late 1880’s…”
It hasn’t gotten any better. Agree?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our president looks tough and strong. IN CHARGE. He is wearing the Office EXPERTLY. And very comfortably.
And his speech today was TERRIFIC.
WE LOVE YOU DONALD, MORE THAN EVER! ALL THE WAY!
LikeLiked by 4 people
And you just know POTUS knows Clinton was on the island, and not just him, but his vile creepy Hillary too! Can’t wait for all the pics to emerge!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And then the question you have to ask is: Did Bill Clinton go to the island? Because Epstein had an island that was not a good place, as I understand it. And I was never there. So you have to ask: Did Bill Clinton go to the island? That’s the question. If you find that out, you’re going to know a lot.
Thank you very much everybody.
LMAO…walks away with the fake news media’s mouths hanging open!!!!
WHAT A MAN!!! Greatest President ever!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
He just gave them assignment they are too lazy and too entrenched to do. Winning.
LikeLike
As soon as he started talking like Kamala Harris on guns I couldn’t take it – first time ever for me.
How did it come to this?
Please MR president listen to this man, he is so passionate about the truth
This is a serious subject – talking like a democrat about guns is driving me and a lot of others nuts. We love you, but we are nuts out here. Praying you’re bluffing…but still why not lead instead of follow, first bump stocks now background checks – won’t solve a damn thing.
LikeLike
Remember when some were sure POTUS was going to cave on DACA? Didn’t happen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Quote: “And then the question you have to ask is: Did Bill Clinton go to the island? Because Epstein had an island that was not a good place, as I understand it…That’s the question. If you find that out, you’re going to know a lot.”
Yes sir, that is the question, indeed. However, I think most of us already know the answer to the question, Mr. President; and we also know that media will never publish an answer, too.
Slick Willie & Hilary never met an affluent pervert they didn’t like.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The man is awesome. President Donald J Trump…a force of nature.
LikeLike
Wonder if the Clintons are sorry they started the dossier/Russia
mess..Karma is a ____________. Today was some payback
for that whole dossier/Coup that was tried..Yes indeed
POTUS went there…..(the whole Clinton and “The Island”)
LikeLike