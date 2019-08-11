August 11th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #934

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
🦅 “—- **USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ** ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA** —-
—– 3 more days til President Trump Rally in NH —– (Thursday, August 15, 7pm ET)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
————-
🌟 “He put a new song in my mouth, a hymn of praise to our God.
Many will see and fear the Lord and put their trust in him..” 🌟
-— Psalm 40:3
***Praise: President Trump is safely in Bedminster, NJ, but he said he’s still working–Bless his Patriotic Heart–We Love You, President Trump
***Praise: Americans are earning more and relying less on government.
***Praise: Slow Joe did it again…he jumbled and said, ““We believe in facts, not truth.” I kid you not! Slow Joe is truly an Opposition by the minute!
***Amazing Praise: Our Trump Movement is still going on around the world…Hong Kong protesters sang Les Miserables “Do you hear the People Sing?” at their airport
***Praise with lots of tears: For Sundance keeping us up to date on what’s happening, esp when things are moving at lightning speed!
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— wisdom and strategy in dealing with corrupted Burr/Warner and SSIC members.
— newly nominated Admiral Joseph Maguire to have same integrity as Admiral Mike Rogers
— for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, all of Pres. Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of the Opposition’s schemes and plotting fail and dry up
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens drama
— most asylum applications be rejected and Illegal aliens be sent back to their home country
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL WALL WALL
— for all children & young Landen & French boy(bleed on the brain, fractures to spine, arms, legs)
— for protection for all Treepers and Trump Supporters planning/going on vacations this month–Be Safe and have FUN
— *🇺🇸* Protect 2nd Amendment *🇺🇸*
New Word we learned that Opposition use: ROLCON = means role playing as a conservative (Thank you, Sundance!)
Another New Word: Assisted Suicide….used to possibly described Epstein’s death
🦅 A Repeatable Goodie….“As we gather this evening in the joy of freedom, we remember that we all share a truly extraordinary heritage. Together, we are part of one of the greatest stories ever told: the story of America.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
— EL PASO-DAYTON STRONG —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday August 11, 2019 —
Bless you!
Prayers for Hong Kong 🙏🏻
WTF. I happen to be in HK now. I read the twitter feed. The PLA is not invading. This Ben Tallmadge is wrong. The twitter feed of his source is just reiterating stuff we all ready know like the food situation and rising prices. And btw she doesn’t say what he contends. The photos are not explained.
Doesn’t mean that PLA, or their tactical police will not be activated, but as of now no. The PRC spokespersons have been threatening about ‘Law and order’ and that HK is being led down the garden path by the US and foreign agents, and that the PRC is the only representation of what being ‘Chinese ‘ is. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
what I found of interest, was after that Castro idiot began doxxing people who support the President, the PRC doxxed a state department official who had a public meeting with some of the protesters. Pretty nasty stuff. she met with them in a public venues to listen, and the PRC treated it as some kind of clandestine conspiracy, putting the woman and her family in danger.
So dems and the CCP are sharing tactics.
On Chinese social media, at first any mention of the protests was banned, then now with appropriate controls I.e censorship, discussion is allowed as long as it emphasises three points, that the protests are against law and order and the HK police are saving society as the Heros, that foreigners, in particular the US are fermenting a colour revolution, and finally, HK people are ‘victims of colonialism’ and don’t know that only the CCP is the true standard of Chinese identity. that is their Global position.
This tallmadge has been wrong before. I never read his twitter.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Angel Mom tweet with image of tweets that got her secondary account temporarily suspended.
I was suspended again today on my new Acct. Had to remove these 2 posts. Twitter admitting what ILLEGAL ALIENS do to Americans is hateful, threatening or abusive but I can’t tell you that. 🤬🤬🤬
– Mary Ann Mendoza (August 9, 2019)
Q: How did you get your account restored. They won’t restore mine.
A: I removed the two tweets and reposted them.
– Mary Ann Mendoza (August 10, 2019)
—————
Previous (August 10th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/10/august-10th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-933/comment-page-1/#comment-7264083
Wall El Paso, the invasion is 100% stopped here – 7/26/19 – (5:58)
Footage take at Wall Symposium.
(Paloma for Trump)
Paloma for Trump at JUAREZ, the people’s new wall thank you Trump – 7/27/19 – (17:58)
View of Juarez and the Wall (Project 1) from the highway.
Tour to the top of the wall, nice view :] – (0:30)
(Paloma for Trump)
A short clip taken at the top of the wall.
Yeah the left doesn’t want us deporting their criminal illegal alien friends.
They’re all criminals and they need to go back home. They can take their illegal alien anchor babies with them too . We wouldn’t want to separate anyone from their children.
But it’s fine to separate American children from their American parents.
https://www.conservativereview.com/news/criminal-illegal-alien-avoided-deportation-church-now-allegedly-killed-father-five/
Here’s the latest bizarre gaffe from Creepy Joe, and it’s not simply misspeaking. It’s alternate reality. Allowing him to continue running is elder abuse.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-08-10/biden-says-he-was-vice-president-during-the-parkland-shooting
Hvae you heard Haberman talk? Sounds like a man.
🤣🤑🤣🤑🤣🤑
Where’s your dadi?
Far left media who don’t want Joe Biden are swooping on his serial gaffes.
It’s a combination of at least three things.
1. He’s just not that bright, he strikes me as a little dumb and President Trump has pointed out how Biden finished at the bottom of his class then lied about it for years.
2. He’s starting to slip a little bit, so it’s a little bit of bad memory brought on by old age.
3. He’s lived a sheltered life where nobody ever calls him out on his nonsense… so he’s used to being able to say whatever he wants with no checks on it.
These three combined are like a perfect storm for a Gaffe machine like Biden.
Good points, Ron, and I agree.
It’s great for POTUS. Biden goes from sheltered right into the burning fire.
The media will try to help him, but he’s gaffing so much now it’s difficult to hide it fully.
What I want is for people on the left to get angry if Biden is “chosen.” Like the Bernie Bros were mad in 2016.
There are a lot of Dems and a lot of media who want nothing to do with Biden. Hoping to see more takedowns to come, from them.
4. He lies so much he can’t tell reality from BS.
5. He identifies himself as Mike Pence.
Lyin Joe
Sleepy Joe
Creepy Joe
Gibberish Joe
Wait for it … Judah Joe
Judas Joe
…China Joe
…Ukraine Joe
Then, we all can’t help but hear the song say “ Hey, Joe…whatcha doin’ with that gun in yer hand..? “ “ ..goin’ down to Mexica way….”
Hasn’t he had a couple of brain aneurysms? Not that he was ever the sharpest tool in the shed, but those certainly don’t help.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Obama appointed Biden VP for a reason. Biden was Obama’s ‘insurance policy’. Nobody would ever impeach him or try to oust him bc Biden was such a bad alternative.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You might say, Biden was a very useful idiot.
His mind is going. He’s up there in age and some of us aren’t as lucky as others. Joe’s problem is he’s speaking in public where you would expect total scrutiny from a real media.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Victor Davis Hanson said POTUS is 73 going on 35 and Slow Joe is 76 going on 90.
M.Goldberg is a RABID Trump -hater , if she is “ reporting “ this , she knows he is too weak to face VSGTRUMP and wants Biden out of the way , she is probably a Warren / Harris booster besides.
Never have more truer words been spoken! Thank you POTUS Trump for being the first Republican to GET that the DNC are chumps, it’s the MSM that we ar really battling.
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
I think Joe said, “We believe in truth, not facts.”
(whose truth, Joe?)
LikeLiked by 1 person
👇
A2 says:
August 9, 2019 at 10:17 pm
Mr Navarro cheekily quoted Deng Xiaoping’s (and Mao before him) revival of a Han dynasty saying ‘seek truth from facts’ 實事求是 with reference to a question on their currency devaluation. As we know, words are fungible to the CCP you have to watch their actions.
It seems sleepy creepy Joe was trying to quote the same source but it came out as,’ we chose truth over facts’. By George, I think he got it. Joe #GreatChinaPayroll Biden is on the same page as the CCP. I’m having a
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Really glad POTUS did this.
Scaramucci has recently been trashing POTUS on various programs, apparently. To me, seems like Mooch is bitter that he can’t get back in the administration and so he’s throwing a fit.
Reminds me of how Chris Christie did the same thing, seemingly.
I like Mooch, but he better clean it up fast and cut the nonsense.
The sad thing is it seems MOST of these people are like that. Stab you in your back as soon as you turn around, at the drop of a hat.
I don’t know about yall but I was raised different, I don’t care how much money you offer me I’m not going to lie about a friend or go on t.v. and make an ass out of myself at someone else’s expense when they’ve done nothing wrong to deserve it.
Look @ what Omarosa did, remember her? President Trump gave her everything she has, literally. Completely. Then she lies about him for money.
Scaramucchi played all sides.
Starf*****r.
Great opening segment by Jesse Waters tonight about the left using tragedies to criminalize speech. Hope everyone watched it.
The left couldn’t care less about tragedies in America, their job is to destroy the US.
https://www.foxnews.com/us/serial-killer-illegal-immigrant-in-texas-may-be-linked-to-more-deaths-lawsuits-claim
What’s up with this??? This judge was a Dubya Bush appointee while Jeb! was governor of Florida. Used to be the chief IG of the Executive Office of the Governor of Florida under Jeb!
“Judge Sentences Russian to Probation Instead of 20 Years” — for conspiracy to export defense articles to Russia plus 2 counts of money laundering
https://brassballs.blog/home/dmitrii-makarenko-rewarded-for-fleeing-united-states-for-russia-to-escape-sentencing-marcia-gail-cooke-released-friday-kept-thousand-military-grade-primers-used-sniper-bullets
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’m sure that GB can put Assange in protective custody along side the reporter Richardson.
Well, they certainly do stick together!
Pedophiles in prison run a high risk of a LOT of things. High profile ones, even more….
Ok, let’s play along. Then why wasn’t he on suicide watch?
Bollocks. More disinformation. RR fired McCabe ( the heart of the counterintelligence investigation against DJT) and Comey, and shifted the investigation with clear parameters to the special prosecutor Mueller, who exonerated DJT and his campaign no collusion and no obstruction despite having rabid dem lawyers itching to find the dirt.
But lots was exposed and may lay the basis for a big broom going to go boom.
You do know that RR successfully prosecuted Strzok’ s relative Gen Cartwright for leaking classified information? Obama gave him a pardon. Think about that.
The Fox news crawler strikes again. One person was shot in Norway (they made sure we all know it was a white male) but no mention at all of how many people in the inner cities here have been killed this weekend. Please Fox, stop letting CNN write your crawler material! 😡
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe Fox can run this story on their crawler (don’t hold your breath waiting for it).
https://www.breitbart.com/border/2019/08/10/exclusive-3-time-deported-migrant-charged-in-houston-freeway-shooting-homicides/
No, not incredible, really, Cassandra.
Everyone kniws that drug lords are taken care of in prison, while pedos creeps get butt raped and murdered.Especially pedo creeps w ties to a Clintons.
You’re just playing dumb, right?
I don’t know this Cassandra Fairbanks, she might be a conservative Trump truth warrior, but that is some naive/dumb twittering right there. Unless she’s being “ironic” or sarcastic, which escaped me.
Of course Epsteins”dead” and Chapo isn’t. Nothing incredible about it. It’s entirely predictable.
I have another idea…stop watching that garbage, crawler and all.
Anything worthwhile on Faux will be posted here.
1st big lead in the Epstein suicide reported!!! FBI agents are tracing the origin of the 52′ woman’s pantsuit Epstein used to hang himself with!
All the news is smoke and mirrors. POTUS Trump is going to get close to 30% of the black vote. Dems know this and that is why they are furiously pushing the “racist” narrative. It won’t work. 2020 is already over and POTUS Trump gets another 4 years.
In addition to putting very low-yield nuclear warheads in some Trident II SLBMs, the U.S. military also wants to retire the B83 gravity bomb.
The B83 is the last nuclear bomb in the U.S. inventory with a yield over a megaton.
I personally think we should build a new version of the B83 that has GPS guidance, but the Pentagon seems to think that high-yield nuclear bombs are no longer needed.
That’s the face you make when you send a drone to tomahawk a US citizen.
👍👍
I’ve been saying it for years here, 2012 was a very interesting year. I found it also interesting that the latest Strzok declass emails with Page, clearly stated that Mills and her sidekick, he acknowledged had the missing 66k missing emails on their laptops. Of course they were magically made The Lunatic’s Lawyers.
When the FBI vault was published by the gov, and sundance asked us to read through and comment, I speculated at that time that Mills and The other one had retained copies, in a vault. their insurance policy so to speak.
A2 1 Strzok 0.
