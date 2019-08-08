Tom Homan Responds to Mississippi Illegal Alien Employment Enforcement…

Retired ICE Director Tom Homan appears on Fox News to discuss the latest illegal immigrant enforcement action in Mississippi.
(Reuters) – U.S. immigration authorities arrested nearly 700 people at seven agricultural processing plants across Mississippi on Wednesday in what federal officials said could be the largest worksite enforcement operation in a single state. (read more)
Advertisements
I’ve heard that half of them have been released. Catch & Release in effect.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Where are the fines against the owners. This is really out of hand and no one is doing anything about it. And I mean no one. If you fine the owners, then they won’t hire Illegals. When is this administration going to enforce the laws.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It was a Koch Brothers plant!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Someone here said yesterday it was a different Koch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was not! get you facts straight before spreading disinformation. As much as i dislike the Koch brothers immigration stance, they have nothing to do with there facilities. I have seen this disinformation all over the net in the past 2 days.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ice agents executed federal search warrants and seized business records from the plants.
They have not just let the owners go scott free.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Listen to whatvhe said. IF they have kids under 18, and IF they are the SOLE provider for that minor child, thenbyes they will be PROCESSED, and released for a short time, in order to make permanent arrangements for the child.
Processed means fingerptints, photo etc. and they can pick them up again if they don’t return after making arrangements fot the child.
Suppose an American citisen is arrested, for major crime, and is the sole caregiver for a minor child?
The child initially goes ti child protective services, who will try to find a relative to take them..
Otherwise, they go into fostrr care, paid for by,…guess who.
This is NOT ‘catch and release’, its a practical, sensible way to avoid some 5 y.o. dieing, cause his parentvwas deported.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Between 1:53 and 2:01 … mentions an ankle bracelet. I would expect these to have something like a lojack in them. (GPS and cell connnection to report position) I would also expect that the bracelet alerts if it is removed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not about catch and release, as Dutchman says.
The important point of the raids, in general, was a show of force. And one done without warning.
Message being “We can do this, we will do this, and you cannot stop us.” This will scare a lot of illegals and their employers and is likely to start a domino effect of people self-deporting and employers choosing to hire American rather than hiring illegal.
Going easy on a subset of persons caught in the initial raid is pretty much irrelevant. This is about a far, far larger effort and campaign.
See the forest through the trees.
This effort was just the start. And it was executed perfectly, as the media was focused on El Paso and “white supremacy.” They weren’t ready for this, and they won’t be ready for the next raid, either.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I agree. I recalled earlier today that it wasn’t too long ago that POTUS told them they needed to head back home. Hopefully this is a warning shot..to them..the employers.the owners..the bought and paid for politicians (on both sides).
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah. I agree, this is a warning shot.
Nothing will stop more of these raids from happening unless changes are made. No talk of “separation,” nothing.
This was a show of force. A warning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you don’t love the USA and our constitutional government, then go away.
It might mean leaving for the first time ever and it might mean going back to someplace you think is better, but get the heck out of our yard or learn to love.
Don’t bring your socialism, communism and racist notions with you and that from which you escaped from your home county to our country.
They should all think about why they came here in the first place. It won’t be the Democrat party of today in the USA.
LikeLike
Not sure if it was half but it was a significant number released that probably will never show up for court.
LikeLike
Yup. And they even drove them back to work. Read it and weep:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/08/ice-releases-300-of-680-illegals-detained-in-mississippi-raids/
LikeLike
I am sick of the left and others whining about the kids being separated from their parents. If I have kids and go out and break the law I will go to jail and no one will mention my kids or wife being left.Tom Homan is right about what he says.
LikeLiked by 18 people
The kids won’t be separated provided the parents come in the proper, legal way. Where is the outrage of the Socialists when the cartels and gangs either take the children or buy the children coming up to cross the border? All of a sudden, their tongues become glued to the top of their mouth. Wish it would stay there permanently!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Excellent point Littleannie! Follow the law and separation becomes a non-issue!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
You have stated an absolute truth about what would happen to you if you broke the law.
The way the media will portray this will NEVER take into account the fact you stated.
Therefore, the media clearly gives preference to people who are NOT US citizens OVER those of us who ARE US citizens………and call US citizens racists for not going along with it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes and the Fox woman in this interview just kept harping on what Castro said and then what Brazille said – both were just repeating DemonRAT talking points – emotional heartstring-tugging whining.
Tom Homan was justifiably getting steamed – you could see it on his face and hear it in his tone of voice – but he never wavered from the facts. He was more than polite to this BS-pushing news host.
LikeLike
The law should call for the mediate deportation of the perp and family back to their home country. Trump also needs to kill the “anchor baby” scam with an executive order. Getting tough on illegal immigration is long over do.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Even more important than catching the illegals is the criminal punishment to the employers who hire them. Deport the illegals and jailing the employers and upper management is the only way we will have a chance to slow or even stop the torrential flow of illegals into the country. If employers are afraid of real jail time if they get caught, they won’t hire them. If they aren’t getting hired then the word will get out and less will come. Some may even leave and return to their country of origin. The 2 prong approach is required.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Spot on. They swarm like ants and will be back in weeks. Serious fines and jail for employers the only remedy
LikeLike
Unfortunately, Federal law, just like the much maligned Az law sb1070, makes it a crime to KNOWINGLY hire illegals.
You can use logic,i.e. “you had 200+ illegals,working for you,,OBVIOUSLY you knew!”
ADMISSABLE EVIDENCE has to PROVE, beyond a reasonable doubt. Az DID get a couple of prosecutions of employers;
They got an undrrcover officer, working in management, to gather evidence, conversations, documents, witnessing management accepting documents they KNEW were bogus, etc.
There,IS a way around this, and it doesn’t require federal action, or impinge on Fed immigration law.
The Federal immigration ststutes provide a carve out of Federal pre-emption, when it comes to the,STATES authority to regulate businesses, and issue business licences.
ANY State that wanted to, could require all business licence holders to submit E-verify docs on all employees, or pay fines or risk loss of business licence.
Good luck trying to get such a law through your state legislature, or your Govenor to sign.
Gets around the whole “knowingly” issue, as its an ADMINISTRATIVE law requirement, NOT Criminal law, therefire no presumption of innocence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Under cover teams on a specific task force posing as undocumented aliens need to be rotated through out the US seeking targeting those industries known to be the largest and most frequent abusers. Once the group is hired with clearly no or inadequate or false documents then the arrests are made. The obviously bogus documents along with the agents testimony at any potential trials will provide the best case and a high percentage of convictions. Once the existence of the task force becomes publicly known, the rest of the law breaking employers will be scared shitless to hire illegals substantially aiding in the two prong attack.
LikeLike
Knowingly is the key. It OPENS the,door for a defence of ignorance, which is why CoC and ‘business intrrests’ pushed HARD, to get that word added to sb1070, at the last minute.
It ALMOST guts the law, making it much harder to prosecute. The,scenario you describe COULD be beat, with the employer saying “I didn’t KNOW!”
LikeLike
True Dutchman but this time the ICE agents did use a federal warrant to seize business records.
So as you have pointed out this is a show of force all the way around.
La Migra has hit these ag processing plants hard this time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We can but hope. They HAVE successfully prosecuted SOME companies, before. As Holman said, they will do CRIMINAL investigations for I.D. theft. Any illegals using someone elses SS# gets charged, which means (I THINK) expidited removal. If they can prove the employer KNEW, then ‘harboring’ an illegal.
Company will pay a fine, and given the # of illegals, a big one.
Whether anyone will go to jail, depends on the evidence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How many of those arrested have Social Security numbers? Whose SSNs are they?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ask Bill Ayres. He and his Weathermen used to have dozens apiece, established by cruising the graveyards around the small towns of the Midwest, then collecting “lost” birth certificates.
Actually, store fronts along the southern border (Mexican side) specialize it selling an array of documents.
LikeLike
Liberals always want to scream about the Constitution being outdated. The anchor baby Amendment actually is outdated. To my knowledge, there are no American slaves (unless you count those on the Democrat plantation getting all the handouts and free stuff in exchange for their votes).
LikeLiked by 5 people
There has never been any such thing as anchor baby in the 14th amendment. It was just another deliberate twisting of the constitution, lawlessness and lack of historical facts from the leftwing commies.
LikeLiked by 8 people
This is going to be the next logical step. Are anchor babies American citizens? Were they, when born, “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” ? If another an anchor baby can claim citizenship of another country does “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” mean sole jurisdiction thereof?
LikeLike
And Gateway Pundit is reporting that ICE has released 300 of the 680 illegal aliens arrested on the same damned day!!
“Approximately 30 people detained Wednesday were released at the same site they were detained on “humanitarian grounds,” according to a press release issued Thursday by Mike Hurst, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, and ICE.
Another 270 were released after being processed by Homeland Security Investigations on Wednesday. Those 270 were taken back to where they were initially detained, the release stated.
“You are going to have persons released,” he said. “ICE makes custody determination on a case-by-case basis based on the totality of their circumstances.”
According to the Thursday release, “all those detained yesterday were asked when they arrived at the processing center whether they had any children who were at school or child care and needed to be picked up.”
So WTF??
LikeLiked by 1 person
You beat me to it, Bob! 😉
LikeLike
Do I really need to point out why? One or two kids, say 3 and 5, their only parent immediately deported.
They are found dead, 5 days later ehen flies and stink cause neighbors to complain.
The shitestorm would be enormous. Being disgusted with how our immigration system has been abused, and how,WE have been abused, doesn’t mean you have to allow your anger to overwhelm your critical thinking.
Fanatacism consists of redoubling your effort, while forgetting your aim.
Pictures of dead fly and roach covered bodies on the front page is just what liberals want.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The companies hiring these people are going to be PUNISHED. After processing the illegals, depending on the circumstances, will be sent “home” with instructions or deported immediately. This is a very well thought out strategy, and examples are being made of companies as well as individuals.
LikeLiked by 7 people
When are the owners going to be punished? Where did you hear that?
LikeLike
In the video above. IF, after a CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION, they can develop enough information to make a case in court, with admissable evidence, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the employers KNOWINGLY hired illegals, they will be prosecuted.
And, there ARE cases that HAVE been succsfully prosecuted. It DOES happen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As usual, Gateway Pundit has only told enough of the story to enrage their readers. For humanitarian reasons, the ones released were given hearing dates and ankle monitors to ensure their whereabouts until their hearing. Those with deportation orders will be deported. There were criteria for the decisions which took children into account.
Gateway Pundit, while fun to read, is the National Enquirer of conservative websites and every story is meant to elicit outrage.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I used to read TGP in 2017, but I found that site is all click bait and misleading at times.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is often misleading and it is sometimes difficult to tell facts from opinion due to their poor writing style which is often cut and pasted out of context.
Like I said, like the National Enquirer, it is fun to read but I wouldn’t depend on it as very accurate.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bluto,
Thank you! Exactly right regarding gateway, and clickbait more broadly.
We can’t prevent such sights, but A) we can deny them traffic.B) We can recognise that allowing our buttons to be pushed, evoking strong emotions which shut down cognitive thinking is counter productive, and coukd even get you killed.
Around 8 years after my divorce, I finally realised how my ex was pushing my buttons, in order to manipulate me, and I consciously stopped.
She couldn’t manipulate me, anymore!
It was unbelievably freeing experience.
Consider making a conscious effort to learn NOT to allow your buttons to be pushed, and you can’t be manipulated.
Its work, and it requires constant vigilance. But, its WORTH it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good advice.
LikeLike
300 out of 680 were promptly released:
https://www.clarionledger.com/story/news/2019/08/08/ms-ice-raids-300-detainees-released-wednesday-680-detainees-tuesday/1955772001/
LikeLike
muh children. What they need to do is slap the kids in foster care and ship both parents out of the country. OR If the parents want the kids then they can go with the parents.
LikeLike
No one in the media investigates or reports on the massive scale of Social Security number theft. These illegals are identity thieves who have stolen/bought a minor child’s or elderly/disabled citizens SS ID# in order to work in America! My child was one of them, I am beyond sick of this crap – the USA federal government and complicit media working to help illegal aliens over tax paying American citizens!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Right you are Rileytrips. Mine was stolen and used by someone else to file a tax return, and it was as if the IRS was punishing me. Plus, they refused to provide any information whatsoever about the person who tried to use my SSN to file their tax return. I read later that the Obama IRS could pretty much figure out who was an illegal alien using a stolen SSN, and went to great lengths to accommodate them so the IRS could keep their taxes, and they’d continue filing their taxes, without doing anything to prevent their further misuse of my SSN.
There must be a logical fallacy name for what the Dems do here, elevating concern for the child over holding parents accountable, creating a perverse incentive for immigrants to put their children at risk to gain advantage. Think about it in terms of African American children growing up without an incarcerated Dad. It’s a distraction technique. They want illegal immigrants, therefore, any excuse to avoid enforcing the law against them is worth more than upholding the law. And anyone who doesn’t want illegal immigrants is painted with their crime of putting the children of illegal immigrants in danger. A form of projection, I guess.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How does one find out if one’s SSN is stolen? (Other than a monitoring service.) I’ve come to suspect my husband’s has been.
LikeLike
Advice published in the Miami Herald that my daughter uses for her children. It applies to adults as well:
Check with the Social Security Administration once a year to make sure no one is using your child’s SSN. Secondly, you need to check your child’s credit report (free – Equifax -1-800-525-6285; Experian-1-888-397-3742; TransUnion-1-800-680-7289.) You can also report fraud to them. By law you are entitled to once a year free report. Therefore, divide the calls into several times during the year. Third, if your child starts getting pre-approved credit cards and other financial offers normally sent to adults, pay attention.
Other ways you will find out: If you try to open an account for your child and it already exists, or if you apply for financial assistance because he/she is going to college and you are turned down because of a poor credit rating in their name, again that is a big red flag for you to check. Of course when your child is of age and is ready to purchase that long waited car, well he/she will find out if someone stole their identity years before.
For more information visit: http://www.ftc.gov/idtheft
Read more here: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/miami-dade/community-voices/article75703622.html#storylink=cpy
LikeLiked by 2 people
A lot of those he gets anyway, the one good thing is that we applied recently for a small personal loan and they ran his credit and it’s great. I’ll definitely have him check with the SSA about it, though. Thank you!
LikeLike
I’m willing to bet our Gov is providing many of those numbers a/o false identities. Why do you think they’re being encouraged to come here illegally– and WITHOUT any documents? Coming from over 70 different countries, & only to be turned lose in our communities.
Unless they show up in our data system, having been here before a/o arrested. But not to say that even if they do, that identity is real either. The truth is, they have NO idea who these people are!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why are they using the responses from known commie democrats. Jacquoin Castro? Seriously? The son of LA RAZA FOUNDER? The a hole running for president that just release the names of Trump supporters (except Hispanic name) for the purpose of calling violence against them. How is it acceptable that a POS like Castro is even a slight consideration for the highest office in the US?(as are 99% of the communist/democrat party on stage) Donna Brazil? A known cheat for the commie DNC and Hilary campaign? Fox sucks. They always use retards on the left like someone is going to suddenly hear rational words of wisdom emerge from their mouths. No different than any other commie leftwing MSM.
LikeLiked by 4 people
When are they going to start hammering the employers?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I woke up this morning and thought about the children who had no one to comb their hair, blah, blah, blah.
Naw, I thought about the people who’ve had identities stolen, about tax cheats and all the job openings for citizens and legal immigrants.
Almost half of these illegal aliens were released for humanitarian reasons. If they’ve committed crimes, charge their butts and seek a conviction.
What’s the criminal liability for harboring illegals?
The employer, if he knew, should be charged. If he didn’t know, he needs to start using eVerify.
Pretty damn stupid to not verify emploment eligibility in these times.
Pretty serious to impersonate another and commit identity theft and possible tax fraud.
LikeLiked by 5 people
A few years ago I had to present myself to the Social Security Administration and the DMV and provide a LOT of documentation to prove my identity. This is because an illegal alien tried to use my Social Security number to get a driver’s license. How he got it or whether he just made it up is unknown, but I was treated like I was the criminal and had to prove MY identity. And I had had my social security number and driver’s license number for over thirty years.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Elric, as an American citizen this should have never happened to you! We can thank the crooked politicians on both sides of the aisle for why this is happening!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Tom, you are a Godsend! Thank You Sir for your many years of service and for fighting for the U.S. Citizens to the end. Quite frankly, one day I’d like you to tell one of these sanctimonious talking heads that you aren’t going to dignify their questions with an answer. You owe them nothing.
We owe these thieves nothing. They invaded OUR country. Stole our identities and livelihoods. Then expected us to house, clothe, feed and educate their children. NO MORE!
#SendThemBack
LikeLiked by 7 people
This incessant harping by so-called ‘journalist’ that “children are being separated from their parents” is getting really old. What’s happpening at the border is no different than what happened to a young mother of a daughter (that I personally know) that was 5-6 years old at the time when her mom went to prision for about a year for illegal activity that she was convicted of. Both the mother and daughter are American citizens, born in the USA. When a person breaks the law and has children, there is a good chance that the lawbreaker will be separated for some period of time from family. It happens to all, regardless of their background because the law is the law. Of course, I’m only referring to ordinary Deplorables, not to the political elite who hold themselves above all laws.
LikeLiked by 8 people
MAGA and KAG! Wonder how many kids in Chicago, St Louis, Memphis (etc..and everywhere else, you get the idea), loose a parent every damn day for breaking our constitutional laws? Hey y’all if you hadn’t noticed we have a new and great sherif and he’s working his way to DC to drain it! That is THE PLAN!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Not to mention the children of the 40+ people shot in Chicago over the weekend (and pretty much every weekend). Crickets from the compassionate leftists. /s
LikeLike
That woman’s self indulged compartmentalised sentimentality is nauseating.
NO, My heartstrings are NOT pulled.
My compassion is directed to the MILLIONS of American CITIZENS stuck in decayed, fractured communities.
I am angry on behalf of the MILLIONS of Americans living in depressing neighbourhoods who are vulnerable to the TOXIC DRUGS peddled by economic predators.
I’m enraged by Establishment’s denial of causality for the suffering of MILLIONS of formerly incarcerated NV drug offenders, vets and men , and their families, who are marginalised by 30 years of Unipartarian’s induced socioeconomic contraction,
Our government is run by Congressional & judicial CRIMINALS , paid up members of a political machine, who profit from BETRAYAL of their fellow Americans.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well said! We’re on the same wavelength and I’ve been pissed off for decades and decades! I now have HOPE with TRUMP and DEPLORABLES who are sick of it. Today a poll posted by a Twitter dude named stonewall Jackson showed 70% support Trump and his border changes! It included swing voters!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same here!
Consistent polling show a clear majority of Americans support cuts in legal migration, let alone illlegal. It varies with the economy, but never dips below 59 percent.
I argued this in grad school, 20 years ago!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The “separated kids” thing has just about been exhausted. I think that canard is about over, especially in a situation like this.
If I have a child and choose to rob a bank, I’ll be separated from my child. It’s up to me, it’s my choice.
Similarly, if I am an employer who hires illegals with kids, I am putting them at risk of being separated from their children when and if the government raids my operation.
I think the public is finished with the agitprop on the issue. Tide is turning.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Free public school education is a big draw along with the jobs. Mexico, for one, has free public schools, but the teachers have sickouts way too often.
My granddaughter’s teacher used to show up for work about 4 days/week. My son-in-law used to volunteer to help out by teaching class for a couple of hours or more and on a fairly frequent basis. The kids that year probably learned more when he was there working for free.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yet another example of insane judicial and immigration lawlessness run amok.
When illegals have more resources and support to petition the courts, (citing 4th Amendment violations), than indigent US citizens….
we have a three tiered justice system, one for the elites, one for the illegals, and one for the rest of us…. and they ain’t all equal folks.
https://m.theepochtimes.com/appeals-court-frees-deportees-over-racial-profiling-claims_3032431.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have Hispanic friends. (Call them “Latino” if you want, I don’t care.) They haven’t told me they’re “living in fear.” The Castro Brothers are playing an old game, trying to conflate (mix together and confuse) proud American citizens and legal residents of Hispanic descent, with scurrilous illegal aliens.
If ILLEGAL ALIEN “Latinos” are living in fear, that’s a good thing. I hope they get so afraid that they go home (taking their families with them so no one has to be “separated”), and either vote for and thus impose a free-market, capitalist, non-corrupt government there, or else gain enough high-value employment skills that they can apply to immigrate here legally on a “merit” basis.
Yes, self-improvement and education can be done, even in an impoverished environment. You think it was easy for LEGAL American immigrants living in impoverished urban ghettos during the Great Depression to become the professional class that built the atom bomb? Remember, every illegal who sneaks across our southern border is cutting in line in front of qualified professionals with valuable job skills — including even doctors — who have applied to come here legally from Eastern Europe, from India, from many countries without a convenient land bridge, who learn English, study our Constitution, work to acquire advanced degrees or certification in a valuable trade, and then wait . . . and wait . . . and wait.
I’m of Polish descent. From time to time — especially in New England — Polish illegal alien workers get rounded up and deported. (Yes, really.) Does this cause me to “live in fear”? Not in the slightest. I’m all in favor of Polish illegal aliens being rounded up and deported, so Americans can take those jobs (even if employers –heaven forfend! — have to raise wages), and other law-abiding Americans can avoid having their credit ruined by illegals (illegally) using stolen Social Security numbers.
Do I worry I might be pulled over and told, “Hey you look kind of Polish. Are you an illegal alien”? Not in the slightest. If Americans of Hispanic descent have such worries, they should be the first to speak out loudly for enforcement of immigration laws, and AGAINST states including California issuing driver’s licenses and voter ID to illegals, which can indeed (quite purposely) “muddy up” the distinction between proud Americans and criminal aliens.
In fact, many are doing just that. These race-baiters are in a panic because they know immigration-law enforcement is POPULAR with many Hispanic groups (especially Cuban-Americans, who helped Trump carry Florida.) The only tools these manipulators have left are race-hatred, and whopping falsehoods shouted at the top of their lungs in a desperate gamble to impose fear..
— V.S.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes.
The same vicious attack strategy deployed against black Americans who DARE to dissent from the doctrinaire DNC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The hostess or newscaster or whatever she would be called was over the top adamant about the ‘owners’ being arrested….ANYTHING to be negative.
Fox News is surely being swung to the left more and more overtly……
That said I hope the ‘owners’ get prison time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course in that video with Tom Homan, Fox News hostess chooses the countering opinions of TWO left mouthpieces (even anti America Rep. Castro again today, ugh). They just had to let him pipe in and filter out what ICE is legally obligated, by LAW, to do. She even has to go so far as to pull out her own emotional “heartstrings” the usual ‘sad children’ angle. As a Christian with a conscience, it is always sad to see but does she mention her heartstrings being pulled about babies killed mercilessly right out of the womb or children left without a parent killed by illegals.
Mr. Homan is right of course.. these are hard choices, and the parent of these children bears first responsibility for coming illegally. We either have laws or we don’t. Parents and others take a risk by coming in illegally with fraudulent SS numbers or any other false documents or ids. That IS a crime! The reality is that their children add more pressure on our already strained public school systems, medical facilities, etc. that we taxpayers must continually pay for. We adults and our own citizen children can not enter the school system, receive healthcare, drive, work, get into college and vote without legitimate documentation. Where’s the fairness in that? I’m tired of the whole illegal (make us feel guilty, make us pay) scam game! Sorry but many good people feel same.
LikeLiked by 1 person
GO AFTER THE EMPLOYER!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, that too! They know what they are doing, especially if providing the fraudulent documents. Fraud is fraud! None of us would get away with it or even consider doing it.
There are legal and moral boundaries some people just seem to skirt. Doesn’t trouble their souls because… $$$.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the illegal employers in construction…
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is the second time Koch Foods has been caught illegally hiring illegal aliens to work in its chicken processing plants. It is time to refuse to buy Koch Foods chicken. Tell your Burger King you’ll not buy their chicken nuggets until the purchase from an ethical supplier.
Per Wikipedia: “The company does business under the Koch Foods, Antioch Farms, Preferred Foods, and Rogers Royal brands. It also has private labels products. The company is a supplier for Burger King, Kroger and Walmart.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why are just the Illegal Aliens being arrested?
Why are not the Managers and the HR Department being arrested?
When I was hired as an Engineer in January 2018, I had to provide all kinds of ID, including a Passport, to prove Who I was, and that I was Permitted to be in the US, and a Legal, Natural Born Citizen.
Who is enforcing the laws at these plants.
Why are not the Koch Brothers getting Perp-Walked for Allowing (directing) this in their Plants?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is not Koch Industries. This is Koch (Cook?) Foods in Park Ridge, IL. LOTS of Kochs around and they all pronounce their name differently: Cook,Cock, Coach, Cawch are some options. LOL! We know which one this guy should be called.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have cut the cable, and no longer familiar with Fox employee identities. whomever this nasal blonde could be, seems she’d be great on MSNBC. Attitude says it all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Privately-held Koch Foods has already been fined $536,000 for 2007 immigration violations at their Ohio plant. When the CEO is judged to be worth $3.3 BILLION by Forbes, perhaps the level of these fines don’t make a dent in the profit/loss, so the question is “At what level of financial loss does one stop breaking the law?”
Se my other comments on the previous “union” thread.
https://www.wattagnet.com/articles/5043-koch-foods-fined-536k-for-immigration-violations
https://www.forbes.com/profile/joseph-grendys/#58633f122f69
LikeLiked by 1 person
RICO
LikeLiked by 1 person
Employers should be required by law to use E-Verify (as several other commenters have already mentioned).
LikeLike
It’s a joke. Looking like these employers might have been providing the false documents these workers needed to have to work for them. Head spinning yet. Guarantee you these aren’t the only ones. The whole thing is a farce.
LikeLike
Maybe some things are being accomplished.
https://www.ien.com/regulation/news/21080599/exowner-of-plant-raided-by-ice-gets-18-months-in-prison
LikeLike