August 8th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #931

Before this tweet, I didn’t know all that extra info.
This continues to prove that Fake Media has totally failed to report the facts and protect America for decades.
Personally, I believe most of the fake media are nothing but hired actors impersonating as “journalists”. They don’t even know how to investigate. They are gifted in asking stupid questions….like they did to former Press Sec Sarah Sanders. They are obnoxious and hateful.
Fake Media…Fake Media…Fake Media. American Patriots are onto you.
🦅 “—- **USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA ** ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA** —-
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
————-
🌟 “Consider the blameless, observe the upright;
a future awaits those who seek peace.
But all sinners will be destroyed;
there will be no future for the wicked.” 🌟 -— Psalm 37:37-38
***Praise: President Trump and FLOTUS arrived safely back in the White House
***Praise: President Trump/FLOTUS’ mission of goodwill, peace and healing was well represented–Thank You, President Trump and FLOTUS, for represented the Real American Patriots on your trip to Dayton and El Paso
***Praise: answer to one prayer –a Democrat fumbled– Castro accidentally doxxed one of his own donors when he doxxed the Trump’s donors. That donor has now said he will never donate to Castro again–source is Liz Wheeler’s tweet-(I’m trying hard not to laugh, but…😐…God does have a sense of humor 🙃🤭)
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump, family, MAGA Team and their families–Evil is verbally attacking them, spreading lies. slandering and scheming
— for protection for all brave Patriots like Sundance, Tom Fitton of JW, twitterers, reporters and investigative journalists–for safety while they continue to seek truth and put rel truth out in the public forum
— for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, all of Pres. Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….
— all of the Opposition’s plotters’ schemes fail
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, and catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
— for around-clock protection for America & Her Patriots…and Pro-Trump citizens of other countries
— for protection for those doxxed by Opposition in order to intimidate/terrorize them and to incite violence
— for all children and young Landen & French boy–for healing and protection
— for victims, their families and LEOs involved in El Paso/Dayton shootings– healing
— *🇺🇸* USA Strong *🇺🇸*
Flags are flying half-staff until until sunset, August 8, 2019 –El Paso-Dayton Strong–
🦅 “We are with you 100%.” (Aug. 7, 2019 El Paso)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday August 8, 2019 —
** Note: Phrase “Summer Of MAGA” is credited to @Catturd2–I wished I’d thought of that clever phrase.
Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf…
Am lovin’ this! AMEN! 😀
I represent that remark.
– Joe Biden
Lol! Me, too. We all will be dreaming of Castro face palming himself all night, instead of counting the sheep…..lol
Classic case of “Hoof in Mouth” disease!
Here is the Liz Wheeler tweet…too funny:
Yes, I know it’s Fox but…it’s awesome!!
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6069171701001/#sp=show-clips
Praying with you Grandma, for everything and everyone above !
Amen Betsy! We all felt your prayers every day and …Glad to see you again…
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Tweet with picture of flag on terrace.
—————
Related
Previous (August 6th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/06/august-6th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-929/comment-page-1/#comment-7252350
1: Angel Mom’s tweet with article.
The US has processed 1,155 asylum cases for migrants waiting in Mexico. Not one has yet been granted asylum, with just under 13,000 cases remaining.
– Mary Ann Mendoza (August 6, 2019)
Not One Alien Qualified For Asylum Among Group Of Over 1000
Continued: https://www.mrctv.org/blog/not-one-illegal-alien-given-asylum-among-group-over-1000?fbclid=IwAR2TjFrwJxa5SeyxmX7r3DSpB5zPne2Jbygid-xPr4490OxWEGYhWtGRDpE
2: Something I believe all angel parents find disturbing and unacceptable is politicians playing games with American lives. Illegal activity is costly. We know and we won’t be shut down. Our children mattered!
– Angel mom Kiyan Michael (August 5, 2019)
1: Tweet with picture.
Foreman Mike looking over the top of the border wall we just built in New Mexico. He’s a powerhouse! 💥 🇺🇸
– Jeff Rainforth (August 6, 2019)
Q: Well that can’t be right, the television program tells me it’s not being built.
A: Yeah, MSM has told a lot of whoppers about the wall. They want us to fail, but we aren’t. 😉
– Jeff Rainforth (August 7, 2019)
Q: Followed everyone! Great looking wall!
A: Awesome, thank you! 🇺🇸😀
Q: We need to make sure Americans know this is happening! 🇺🇸
A: 100%! MSM has had a blackout on it since it was finished. They don’t want people to know we can build it faster, cheaper, and better than gov’t!
– Jeff Rainforth (August 7, 2019)
2: Tweet with picture.
The lighter side of Foreman Mike. 👨🚒🕺🇺🇸
– Jeff Rainforth (August 6, 2019)
1: Tweet with picture.
Airman Kolfage at the border wall we just built in New Mexico. Vintage military jeep in the background.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
– Jeff Rainforth (August 7, 2019)
2: Ugh oh fake news @buzzfeed is at it again! Just like we embarrassed you last time we’ll do it again! Remember you can’t stop us, no one can! Get ready for wall #2 BAHHHAHAHA
– Brian Kolfage (August 6, 2019)
Tweet with video.
The Candace Owens Show: Steve Bannon – (1:00:46)
(Wall Symposium)
“Candace Owens speaks to former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon. Tune in to hear Steve’s thoughts on cartel involvement in human and drug trafficking, what’s coming in 2020, why millennials can become the greatest generation, and much more.”
(See also Candace Owens speech previously posted on July 29th Pres. thread.)
0:37 – Candice Owens: Now I have a question. How did you get mixed up into this?
Bannon: Well Brian Kolfage, the leader and founder of this… he’s the most wounded veteran in the history of the Air Force that’s ever lived… He started this GoFundMe page during the depths of when President Trump was fighting the swamp and fighting the permanent political class back in December of 2018. Brian went on GoFundMe, I think he went on TV and said, “Hey, they’re going to stop President Trump from building a wall. Why don’t we get private donations.”
– And what happened, the donations came in but you couldn’t designate these to go build a wall. The way the rules work is that it’s just got to go to the Treasury. And so he was kind of torn. Somebody put me in touch with him. He came up to the Breitbart embassy in D.C., we sat down and I just said, “Look it’s pretty simple. Why don’t you just go build a wall. The people didn’t sign up to write a check to the Treasury, they build a wall.”
– And he goes “What do you mean?” And so I said there’s enough expertise out there, we put together a Board of Advisors; GoFundMe said you have to go back to all 20 million dollars and you have to tell them, instead of the money just going into the Treasury, you’re now gonna actually build the wall. And I think 16 million dollars opted in. So that’s what we started with.
7:33 – Bannon: We’ve had people from Juarez come and thank us for building this wall. The purpose of this wall is to break the back of the cartels.
51:00 – Candice Owens: What is the read in Europe right now of what’s going on in America and how can you correlate you know obviously Brexit, we have what’s going on with Salvini, Brazil, Bolsonaro…? Just give me something on that.
This is hilarious. The only democrat in the state of Florida working for the dept of agriculture received these complaints about @WeBuildtheWall
None are donors, one cites fake news, and all are democratic voters according to records. HAVE FUN!
– Brian Kolfage (August 6, 2019)
Q: I think I’ll start giving my weekly contributions in their names. lol.
A: Don’t forget the Florida dept of agriculture head too… donate in her name. The only democrat leading anything in the state is allowing this stuff
– Brian Kolfage (August 6, 2019)
Q: I don’t think you should be publishing their personal information. If we’re slamming Joaquin Castro for posting info about Trump donors with the belief that he’s purposely setting them out to be harassed (or worse), we have to set the same standards for ourselves.
A: The liberal media posted it already 🙂
– Brian Kolfage (August 7, 2019)
🤭
IMO, OANN is the best and only major media outlet provider of objectively reported news that is broad and deep in its content.
LikeLiked by 2 people
lol
The Fed is being embarrassed in front of their peers.. it must pain them greatly. Even more so that a non-initiate into the Temple rubbing their noses into it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Fed has long been aligned with deep state interests and has consistently promulgated failed monetary policy strategies. A leopard doesn’t change its spots.
….and the Globalist Federal Reserve Goldman Sachs Bank wants other countries to do well at our expense, too!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Donald Trump Retweet
Because it’s all democrats have. Smear, lies, projection, false accusations.
It will bite them in the A$$ and the ACME anvil will dong them on the head yet again.
FBI’s 3 investigations into Kavanaugh will be evidence enough.
But let’s hope Blasey-Ford will be dragged into the spotlight again along with her cohorts provided courtesy of Diane Feinstein.
I don’t even have to watch Biden and then yawn. I yawn everytime Biden’s name is mentioned….Yawn. Yawn..yawn…
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’ll see a rejuvenation, energy beyond compare, when his and his sons China ? Ukraine fraud is brought to light in detail
Donald Trump Retweet
FOX has been doing brief special reports only to say that PDJT was met by “Protests” in both locations today. Since they weren’t being honest, they didn’t bother mentioning these were likely staged, & they have to pay “Protesters” to attend.
LikeLiked by 3 people
To my fellow Treepers,
A MAGA country song “Great Again” by Jessie Rose that I’m sure you will all love! It’s Awesome! ENJOY and if your on Twitter, give me a follow @blitz_burgh. Mention Treeper and I’ll follow you back! We have to grow our army of Treepers!
Thanks
Blitz
I give up not sure why the actual video isn’t loading even though the link is for the video. Anyway, enjoy the song!
Let’s try this link to the actual video!
Haha, love me some Judas Priest, Electric Eye is awesome. Perhaps Screaming For Vengeance in dishonor of the deep state coup plotters would be appropriate too.
Let’s give Jessie another couple hundred thousand views today Treepers! You can also help her grow her channel by hitting the *LIKE* and subscribing. Her talent deserves recognition. 😀
This location must be a thing. I recall the same piano same location but different pianist who was unexpectedly accompanied by a British West End performer who sang Over the Rainbow. It was phenomenal.
LOL !!!
“Joaquin is not the man that his brother is … ”
too much
I’ve got to start collecting these; they are among the funniest statements ever made
Mother alway liked him best.
*always
Madre mia, another of VSG’s diabolic mind teasers.
But this one’s so easy even I can divine it.
Joaquin is messenger the lesser of two weasels.
I tried listening to Hannity’s interview with comrade DeBlasio but could only take 30 seconds of it before I had to switch it off. I have my limits afterall.
My husband was able to get through a few more minutes, but then couldn’t take it anymore either!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hard pass. And I’m not talkin’ about Tom Brady.
I did the same thing. Better things to do with my time.
Toensing & DiGenova start at 26:10
So are we supposed to believe what Joe di and his wife say……..
Every night on TV?
Yeah …..OK…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gunny, once again, an opportunity to use sundance’s description: hope porn.
Bro…
That was very good.
680 job openings for Citizens..
LikeLiked by 4 people
big time –
“600 agents fanned out across the plants, surrounding the perimeters to prevent workers from fleeing”
Scott is truly a gift from God. Amazing young man.
Pompeo with UK Foreign Secretary Domenic Raab
Joint Press Conference
(12:19)
@ Blitz
👍👍
Hey you stupid Dems:
Every single time you make a lunatic comments about my beloved President, I proudly make another donation to his campaign. My entire family donated to his campaign after we heard that Castro guy today.
I feel the same, Raffaella.
I’ve decided, each time they do something stupid like doxxing folks who support The President… Ima gonna double my recurring donation until I reach the limit…. And if that limit is reached… I’ll double my recurring donations to the other couple/few + Folks like the UCLJ… or House Freedom Fund… or..
But to start… I’ve Doubled my recurring donation to Sundance & Co.
Take that… B!tches!!!
✌
Rafaella, boffo idea: sorta like a drinking game, only positive and productive!!
A former FBI assistant director used numerology on MSNBC Monday to link neo-Nazism to President Donald Trump’s decision to fly flags at half-staff to honor the victims of shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
Frank Figluizzi floated the unsubstantiated conspiracy theory during an interview with Brian Williams.
“The numbers 88 are very significant in neo-Nazi and white supremacy movement. Why? Because the letter ‘H’ is the eighth letter of the alphabet, and to them the numbers 88 together Stand for ‘Heil Hitler.’ So we’re going to be raising the flag back up at dusk on 8/8,” he continued.
https://dailycaller.com/2019/08/06/msnbc-analyst-numerology-trump-flags/
One thing we know is 88 is well above his IQ.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Eight is also actually the number after 7 and before 9, every single time I count.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I prefer 69…….but that’s just me…..wait…..can’t be just me….
I know…..I know…….couldn’t help it…..😎
I thought that (888) was the secret area code for President Trump to call Moscow?
8 is also a lucky number in the Chinese culture, so I guess that makes the Chinese white supremacist NAZIs. Who knew?
So much for that theory!!
The 8/8 is also International Cat Day. OMG! Nazi Cats!
Luckily for us Chris Wray has been alerted to this evil plot and has probably infiltrated a double agent into the White House already: codename – Pussy Galore.
I could let this guy die on the OR table. J/k…maybe
when the President’s poll numbers surge upwards, will the news media and the Democrats that are calling him a racist be able to figure this all out?
The President is going through what many of us has gone through for years: being called a racist – erroneously, unfairly and unjustly – right in the middle of a discussion where those calling us that were not doing well in the area of logic –
we have stood up to it and he is standing up to it –
thank you, Mr. President!
Then they’ll just have to kill more people and blame Trump.
His many admirers in America – including such financial beneficiaries as Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton, as well as many of the 2020 presidential candidates – all advocate to eliminate the corrupting influence of big political money and the access that big donors win inside government. Often, those liberals suggest it’s a Republican problem.
But the 2016 State memos offer a powerful irony: In many ways, Soros is emblematic of the very financial influence and access that liberals seek to eliminate.
Me think the gym equipment all broke down due to More Excess Weight.
Ok..I’m on my way to the naughty corner now, but I couldn’t resist saying that only about Jabba the Moore. …oops…..ok, ok, I’m really going to the corner wall. (whispered-“I heard Moore grew Moore chins….shhh.”)
These ECO-animation (Eco-Cartoons, e.g. Capt. Planet) on PBS daily and on weekends broadcasts and in the classrooms since,well, the 80’s burping up lies on how we all are destroying the plane; may have been a factor as well. In the EL PASO MANI he ref. a 1971 book and 2012 movie called the Lorax, a Dr Seuss creation. Take a second or two and watch what he saw when he was 13yo, should we ban these types of propaganda books/movies? Could we use the cause and affect logic here??
Recently, in connection with the immigration enforcement deals with Mexico and Guatemala, Trump mentioned that there had been a woman in charge of that stuff at the State Department, who laughed and said “we haven’t been able to get that for 20 years” and implied the White House demands were an impossible dream. Sounds very much like the woman just removed by Stephen Miller (possibly over-ruling the Ivanka/Jared faction with whom she appeared to be friendly).
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/456653-top-us-diplomat-for-latin-america-resigns
Double Eight today, means good fortune. China is going lunatic and I’m having a laugh.
LikeLiked by 2 people
These people are seriously not well in the head…
| Hollywood blockbuster that satirizes killing of ‘deplorables’ causes outrage: ‘Demented and evil’ |
“A controversial movie about privileged vacationers hunting “deplorables” for sport is ruffling feathers more than a month before its scheduled release and after tragic mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.” …
(It was originally entitled “Red state vs. Blue State”. I’m not sure how anyone thought this Leftist demented fantasy was a good idea. Oh wait– that would require rational thinking… never-mind.)
https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/the-hunt-movie-deplorables
Bits and bobs in Asia.
Sec of Defense Esper and the Japanese reconfirming they are on the same page. This presents Neville Chamberlain Moon with a dilemma, re their escalating trade/ ideological war with Japan. Moon is to put it lightly shares much with the leftist agenda and outlook with the American left ( re economics). On the other hand he is also like his buddy Kim, an ethno-nationalist and reactionary. His recent statements make this clear.
Little Orphan Annie is screaming for attention as he has lobbed off more missiles yesterday. So pissed that his puppet moon allowed for military exercises. US saying, maybe talks may take place, and China preoccupied elsewhere. 🤣
Poor little Orphan Annie, Daddy Warbucks is preoccupied.
India/Pakistan Kashmir dire situation.
India has slammed China over Doklam ( a border where China has been reinforcing) and is resisting (PLA ) Huawei. China in another move to slice off what is left of their nose to spite their face, threatened India over banning their spyware. 🤣
Hong Kong still resisting big brother, with courage, elan, ingenuity ( puts the Tiananmen protesters to shame, they should have imported Hk people to help). This and Taiwan is the future of the Chinese people, God bless them all.
Sidney Powell rocks.
