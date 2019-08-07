Twitter Suspends Mitch McConnell Campaign Account for Sharing Death Threats Against Mitch McConnell…

Black Lives Matter Louisville leader Chanelle Helm is a political activist who has met with numerous high profile politicians, including current presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, to advance the identity politics of her movement.
Ms. Chanelle Helm posted video to her Facebook page showing a protest Monday at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s house. Ms. Helm was proud.
Ms. Helm was shouting: “just stab the motherf—er in the heart.” “F*ck yo neck, b*tch. Murder Turtle! Murder Turtle! … F*ck yo thoughts and prayers … F*ck you, f*ck yo wife, f*ck everything you stand for.”
To highlight the hypocrisy of the radical leftists, several social media and twitter accounts began sharing the video of Ms. Helm’s call to violence; including the twitter account of Mitch McConnell.
In response to the video showing how violent Ms. Chanelle Helm is, and bringing forth the transparency of sunlight upon the group’s objectives, Twitter began demanding the videos and tweets must be removed. Failure to remove the video results in the twitter account being suspended from the platform. Twitter suspended Mitch McConnell’s account.
(WASHINGTON) […] Twitter locked the account Wednesday, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. The social media giant has told the campaign that the account will remain locked until the video of protesters is deleted.
“This morning, Twitter locked our account for posting the video of real-world, violent threats made against Mitch McConnell. This is a problem with the speech police in America today,” McConnell campaign manager Kevin Golden said. “The Lexington Herald-Leader can attack Mitch with cartoon tombstones of his opponents. But we can’t mock it.” (read more)
Now many people have noted there appears to be something rather ideologically disconnected by this action from the corporation known as Twitter.
Social media quickly recognized that Twitter was trying to protect Ms. Helm from the consequences of her own behavior… an action that only happens in one direction.
CTH has followed the modern BLM movement, and all of the various tentacles that came since it’s original inception as the ‘Dream Defenders‘ (circa ’10), the answer to the question of why Twitter would do this is evident in one picture.
Twitter, the corporation, is in a long-term social justice partnership with Black Lives Matter. The relationship, which includes financial payments as an insurance policy of sorts, it is part of the risk management portfolio for the social media company.
The same simpatico relationship exists with Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and a host of social media platforms. The events in/around Sanford, FL (2012); Ferguson, MO (2014) and Baltimore Maryland (2015), were not just purposeful; they were quite financially lucrative for the identity network. After all, they learned at the knee of the master:
Maybe this will motivate Mitch to put aside his “senate rules” and political games in the senate and work with potus to Make America Great.
Beware. Up to now its WalMarts, theatres, malls and bars .
The unhinged mob is coming after the political class.
Scary times folks.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Yes.
“What profited it a man if he gains the whole world but loses his soul…..”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Or as my Dad would say: If your way don’t work for 40 years, try something else.
LikeLike
Very true….but you’re too late for McConnell – he sold his soul to the Chicoms and USCoc years and years ago.
LikeLike
Make that the USCoC…..It’s late and I’m very tired 😉
LikeLike
I wonder if the locations chosen by the lone gunman incidents were in areas with a high ratio of Trump voters?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mugzey302, a real possibility and too bad they don’t look in a mirror and see they are the very rude and nasty and lying and threatening and racism and not us. Sorry, but I won’t take on your way of life for nothing because you all against us are really anything but poop on the street. Shame on each and everyone of you who have the freedom and right to go against the country that actually allows you to do so, BUT when you threaten or encourage hurting/killing anyone, then you need to be arrested and thrown in jail for a minimum of 6 months or until you grow up. You are an embarrassment to yourself and so are your other nothings.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed.
LikeLike
Like 1000 times^^^
Regardless of twitter being right or wrong on this one, after all I’ve read here about McTurtle throughout the years, he can piss off! He’s stifled T45 at every turn. Karma’s a beyatch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actually they said until they could get the photo/etc. and remove it and in some way this protects Mitch. Can’t knock him however for helping our President and us get lots and lots of judges at various levels.
LikeLike
But we don’t really know who these judges are and VSGPDJTRUMP don’t know them either. Yes better than a dimmocrat but that’s like being a 1/2 step ahead of a child molester.
LikeLike
It could be you next.
That is the point
LikeLiked by 2 people
Charming girl! I am sure she will make some criminal a lovely cellmate.
LikeLike
Linda…did something change?
I always thought we could tell Dems from Rs because when Rs do anything illegal they are condemned to jailtime, but when Dems break the Law: crickets.
SOP.
LikeLike
Yet another great reason to own a lot of guns, and why red flag laws will be used exactly as we suspect they will.
Its coming soon.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bore, this is why I am suggesting we better hurry up and email our president NOT to allow any part of the Red Flag because for sure they will pick up whomever they choose whether a loose screw or a normal person just they can take away weapons. No Red Flag but reopen the homes/institutions for the mentally disturbed instead of letting and leaving them on the streets or in their parent(s)’ home. If this even has the smell of getting passed,then I want each and every rich person and all Congress members to let us take the weapons from their security guards! Fair is fair! whitehouse.gov/contact and tell him no way!
LikeLike
Fifteen or so “blue states” already have red flag laws.
LikeLike
Arizona governor, Ducey, pushing for Red Flag Law in Arizona.
LikeLike
Definitely, NO Red Flag;
REOPEN mental hospitals, at all levels.
[LIKE not operative.]
LikeLiked by 2 people
mj, your suggestion may very well help, but I think it’s unlikely to be considered.
it’s a $$$ thing, plus, politics.
Our local Psychiatric Hospital is a thorn in the side of my State: bc budget is in one place, it is cut first, with no consideration for the patients. and I mean none.
Dependent upon Medicare and Fed Grants, and Medicare wants Patients OUT if the Hospital wants continued support.
I worked there for 25 yrs.
Like all healthcare, it’s a huge racket…with bottomless layers of Bureaucracy…the welfare of the patients is WAY down on the list of priorities.
LikeLike
Thank you, piper, for your wisdom and dedication… sounds like Medicare is the problem.
Have friends at our local VA hospital, and hear the same thing.
Get the government out of Healthcare!
Health Savings accounts must prevail. As well as Health and Wellness Care… learned the hard way after cancer twice and didn’t do chemo, just did my homework, by God’s grace.
LikeLike
mj, yeah, sometimes it takes a bit of digging to grasp where the bigger problem is.
I have an acquaintance, a Clinical Psychologist at said institution, who quit her job…she was an “expert witness”, and was encouraged to give false testimony re patients, get this, so they could be released against her better judgment.
really sick stuff.
so glad to hear you successfully advocated for yourself!
God is good!
LikeLike
Up here in “Socialist Canada” run by our “Socialist Twit” PM, the Liberals are trying to pass laws that you can be “thrown in jail or a Mental Institution for evaluation” for saying anything against the “new Immigrants” that are taking over Canada, with the intention of “making it just like the old country that they fled from”! It’s called Bill 24 or something, that they are trying to pass thru Parliament currently.
You know just like O’Bama tried to do to the USA over his 2 terms!
LikeLike
We don’t need to be setting bad precedent in the courts with red flag freakin laws.
The second amendment seems very clear.
LikeLiked by 1 person
mopar, the clarity of our 2nd Amendment has never been an issue to those who wish it’s destruction. never.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Difference is, they have armed security paid for by us.
We just have us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s an intimidation tactic. They want to show everyone how brazen they are in the hopes everyone else will back down in fear. I don’t think it will go unanswered. But perhaps that’s beside the point. The very act of resorting to such a tactic is an escalation & possibly desperate. It’s a wasteful & risky show of force on Twitter’s part
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s Back Firing on them…..
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…or maybe Black Firing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Personally I think they don’t want anyone to back down in fear – they want a couple more shootings of their sycophants when it goes too far, to keep fanning the hate flames. If only these people knew they were pawns.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The pawns are too doped up on drugs I betcha ya.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I find it strange that a news story breaks about a drug bust and is then followed by the progress being made to legalize and distribute marijuana. Research has show that people who are already mentally challenged such as schizo and bi-polar are not doing so well with pot at any level.
Arkansas – hahaha. They have legalized it and I know one dead Representative who was the major lobbyist for it in D.C. Sorry he died, but he left a sorry legacy. However, when my husband had a construction job in Arkansas back in 2006, they had to take over workers from Memphis as the entire population in the area was either already employed or on drugs. Arkansas, never in my life.
LikeLike
Our former Prez, Bill Clinton, was a professional drug user from Arkansas too. Look up the history.
LikeLike
Or dumbed down to the point of having IQ’s equivalent to a potted plant after 12 years of free public
educationbrainwashing in America today…..
LikeLike
imho it will go hot before the election or for sure it will explode afterwards if our most wonderful President wins. (google is gearing up to defeat him and I’m sure facebook et all are all in for that too and the voter fraud will be massive) That’s why there is such a big push to get the guns now.. they don’t want anyone to be able to fight back. Start stockpiling food, water and ammo folks.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Suzanne,
And get yourself out the city, now. Get into a solidly red area.
There can be no peace, because we have no ‘partner for peace’.
I don’t know when, but its coming.
Even Michael Goodwin, in todays NY POST, in an article today aknowledges it.
MG is hardly a hard core supporter of PDJT, but he openly recognises they reject any accomodation.
Got my food, water, ammo, fuel, and am surrounded by like minded community.
Bring it
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dutchman, for those of us single ladies, how about living next door to a Military Base, even here in CA?
Honestly, trusting God, and His promises, foremost … Joshua1, “I will never leave you… be strong and courageous.”
We are here on earth only a short time, Eternity with our LORD is our Destination, by His Mercy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thats a thought, certainly. Not knowing a single ladies situation, there are used trailers and motor homes available, relatively inexpensively.
You look for one thats been only used 1-3 weeks a year.
A trailer space costs, on average $200/ month, plus utes, maybe $350, avg. Thats a low overhead.
Unlike housing and apartments, etc. the rent doesn’t and hasn’t gone up with property values.
One advantage is, if danger approaches, one option is you can MOVE, and take your home with you.
Some stay, or wait to long to ‘bug out’, cause they are concerned with possesions.
This way you can disconnect and move on short notice. Even in Ca, there are red areas, I should think. So I have been told. I live just across the border, NW Az. Gas is $0.75/ gal cheaper, and everybody is packing.
Electricity is $0,16-17 a kilowatt, so slightly higher than the city.
Its one option. Land is available, not bad prices.
LikeLike
No trailers, sorry, even though parents loved their motor home… nearby is NPS in magnificent Monterey! Aloha Coffee is a block away, and our pup beach across Del Monte stretches several miles… I could get hit by a Mack truck tomorrow, but don’t live in fear, always His promises…
LikeLike
Each of us must walk our own path, certainly. I love the fresh, clean air, water and building free views.
I can see for miles. Lived in city most my life. I love it now, living in rural high desert. But, thats me,…
LikeLike
Oh, and Trust in God, yes.
However, the river was rising, and it was going to flood.
The radio announcer said; “The town is flooding. Everyone needs to evecuate!”
But the man thought “I worship GOD. GOD will protect me!”
The sheriffs deputy drive by, and announced on his bull horn;
“The town is flooding, you need to evacuate.”
But the man said “I worship God. I pray often. God LOVES me. He will protect me.!”
The waters rose. A man came by in a boat.”The town is flooding! Get in the boat, and I’ll take you to SAFETY!”
But the man said “God LOVES me. He will PROTECT me!”
A helicopter hovered overhead, and the man yelled down “I’ll drop you a rope ladder, so you
LikeLike
can climb to safety!”
But the man said “God LOVES me, he will protect me”
The man drowned, and being a good man he,went to heaven where he demanded an immediate face to face with GOD.
“God, I WORSHIPPED you. Why didn’t you SAVE me?”
”
God said “I sent you a radio announcement, a sheriffs deputy, a boat, and a helicopter! WHAT in the,HELL are you DOING, here?!!!”
LikeLike
… “being a good man” didn’t get him to Heaven.
“Jesus is the way, the Truth and the Life.” [… read the Gospel of John.]
Met a dear lady who had recently lost her husband, she was ill now, and showed me how to die… willing to let God take her home. He gives His children the wisdom to know Him…
Do you, Dear Dutchman?
LikeLike
I walk with Jesus, every day and have comforted several as they left this world. I don’t fear death.
Oh, and the story is a parable, told by a priest. I didn’t make it up. I will go when its my time without trepidition.
LikeLike
God bless you, Brother… [and yes, heard that story many times… Enough said.]
Keep serving Him!
And stay in His Word daily, and keep serving Him for His Glory, not ours.
By His grace.
Amen…
LikeLike
My constant prayer is thy will be,done.
Not mine, but thine.
I recignise it IS possible that with 50 million abortions, the depravity of media, porn, etc. that America is due a chastisement from the Lord.
HIS will, not mine is not an ‘easy’ prayer to make. Its only thru Jesus that walking the path is possible.
Everytime I find obstacles in my way, realise I have strayed from HIS path, to mine.
LikeLike
I’m not sure we are going to make it to the election. They think they are going to lose so they are not going to let it happen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think if that was the purpose of these “dog whistles” from the leftists. “Trump looks to win in 2020” meaning, let’s get to rioting and stop all elections. They will burn it all down if they are not stopped.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They will lose one way or the other.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If trump loses it will go a lot hotter than if he wins.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Why do you feel that way cowboy bill, seems counter-intuitive?
LikeLike
The other side wants to destroy us. President Trump is standing in their way. Pay attention to what they are saying. When we disagree with them, its not because in their view that we have bad ideas, it’s that we are bad people. Their rhetoric is getting more and more vile. It’s at the point now that we are nazis fascists. What did we do with nazis and fascists before? We went to war and killed them. That’s what they are planning on doing. The Dayton killer was a fan of Antifa, if not a member.
The El Paso killer was a radical environmentalist, not a white supremacist. His goal was to reduce the population to reduce the environmental damage. I read the manifesto without any bias. That’s not what the other side does, so they saw what they wanted to see in the manifesto. In a radical environmentalists eyes, conservatives/republicans are the enemy to be destroyed before we destroy the planet. He picked a Walmart because that is where you can smell the Trump supporters, those evil deplorables.
Now if Trump wins, they will still be coming after us, but as commander-in-chief of the military and in charge of the Executive branch, the left can more easily be defeated. That still won’t stop them from trying though. We need to be very vigilant and prepared. Sorry for the long answer but there was no short way to answer your question.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As Senate Majority Leader, doesn’t Senator McConnell have a Secret Service detail? If so, where were they?
LikeLiked by 5 people
And hopefully, Senate Republicans demand Senator Warren denounce the actions of her supporter(s).
LikeLiked by 12 people
If she released words supposedly denouncing the actions of her supporters, wouldn’t be worth the effort it took to type them. There are apologies and denouncements that are worthless. Hers would be among them.
I spit in her general direction.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“doesn’t Senator McConnell have a Secret Service detail?”
If he does, they sure weren’t in evidence when Mitch was accosted in his driveway couple months ago.
Elaine had to come charging out of the car like a barking schnauzer to back off some of the – ahem – “protestors”
LikeLiked by 8 people
I like what she did.
LikeLike
Capital Police in plainclothes. I was on a flight from DC to Orlando and he had two of them siting a few rows in back of him. In a situation like this they were probably inside the house with him. The police should have been outside but they rarely are for Republicans.
LikeLike
Folks: Yes, Twitter is biased. But this garbage has been going on for at least 40 years where the feminist and black leaders have been blackmailing corporations to institute brainwashing.
As an example, over 40 years ago, I worked for a large corporation. All supervisory personnel had to go through a “sensitivity training” program. On the first day, the program “leader” asked us to draw a picture of what we were thinking at the moment. My wife was pregnant with our first child, so I drew a picture of a pregnant woman. Of course, the “teacher” then castigated me for thinking that all women were good for was for making babies – not that I loved my wife and was thinking of her! A conservative Jewish woman sitting next to me defended me all the way – and so we were picked on for the rest of the two days.
My company paid big money for these trainers – let alone the lost productivity attending this brainwashing garbage. (Had she asked me my opinion of women in the workplace, she would have realized that I had the best record of hiring women on my team. But that part was not the issue.)
You all know who the blackmailers are. Twitter is just another example of a corporation that has folded.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Thank you for the perspective
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Twitter is just another example of a corporation that has folded”
Nah
Twitter hasn’t “folded”
They were fellow travellers from the outset
Look at the photo of that trio. Jack’s the founder of the company isn’t he? He’s surrounded warmly by his fellow travellers Ta Nesi and Kneeler Boy
Birds of a feather Commie together
This isn’t a case of folding to lefty pressure
This IS lefty pressure
Institutionalized
LikeLiked by 9 people
😂
LikeLike
Black Lives Matter is the group that marched in various cities shouting “what do we want? dead cops!” And lo and behold cops are ambushed in Dallas, Baton Rouge, etc.
Obama nurtured and elevated them. Eric Holder trained them and Obama brought them into the White House to work on his task force for “police reform”. Yes, Mr. “pigs in a blanket fry them like bacon” Deray McKesson was part of Obama’s police reform agenda. And now his group is calling for the murder of the Senate majority leader.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Meanwhile we are being warned to watch out for white supremacists not one of which I have ever met in my 80 years. I do remember seeing one on TV though. David Duke back in the 1970s …or was it the 1980s?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dr.David Duke left KKK some 45 yrs ago……
LikeLike
Remember Sen Robert Byrd (D-WV) who served in Congress many years? Also served in high positions of the KKK. He may qualify as one…
LikeLiked by 5 people
I saw the Grand Klegal – Sen. Byrd – in person when I visited DC during the 70s. He reminded me of some of the demented geriatric patients I’d worked with.
LikeLike
There was George Wallace, the Democrat Governor if Alabama.
LikeLike
Yy4u, I have never seen any white or black supremacists altho I know these groups exist. But we are not supremacists no what color as all human beings have color.
LikeLike
That idiot barking outside of the Senator’s home is a black supremacist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I tell anyone who will listen. Black lives do not matter. If they did the killing fields wouldn’t be located in large black Urban areas represented by black Democrats!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is domestic terrorism. Plain and simple. The Democrats have pushed it, and the Republicans have allowed it by not pushing back.
Though I want to see these thugs brought to justice, I have little sympathy for the likes of Mitch. People with his money and security have no idea what it’s like for the rest of us to be terrorized by these animals.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are wrong.
Rich people are terrorized too.
Look at JFK & Jackie Kennedy.
That is real terrorism.
LikeLike
A Dem talking head on Tucker Carlson tonight would only say two things regarding the Mitch McConnell episode. Basically it is Trumps fault because of his tweets etcetera, and then “both sides need to tone it down”. There is NO sense of respect or common decency, even when they talk politely.
LikeLike
We are headed for a race war. At this point I don’t see how the country turns back.
LikeLiked by 6 people
IMO, we are heading for an ideological civil war, progressives against conservatives, the race part is a subset of the divide, we might be surprised how race factors into the taking of sides.
LikeLiked by 18 people
at this point it’s the only way this will end… imho the divide is irreparable
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it’s a war of conservatives vs so-called progressives, like those of the “Jazz Hands” Democratic Socialists of America variety, my money is firmly on the conservatives, hands down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Video for context:
https://dailycaller.com/2019/08/05/democratic-socialist-convention/
LikeLike
Don’t get cocky. There are ultra leftist militias out there as well as the muslim jihadist in the training camps scattered around the country. Not all lefties are snot-nosed whimps.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Conservatives have the police force by far.
Many many many Americans are armed.
Many libtards are not.
LikeLike
@Rhonda R…. but luckily most of the lefties are beta-male soy boy pussys…. I’d be willing to say at least 80% are soy boy vegan limp wristed wusses… #truth
LikeLiked by 1 person
How long has DSA infested our State Department and other departments?
Maybe that question should be asked of the dem candidates.
LikeLike
I was going to say similar. It’s a perfect storm too.progressives have incubated the unwashed minds and assumed institutional power to leave many unable to see a different way. Big media and communications giants are all in on one side. On the other side, history already shows that liberty drives those seeking it to the greatest measures, and those of us now who value it have the added incentive of experiencing it and know the cost of losing it. Both sides are all in to the death and with a government itself dysfunctional and the extreme high tech society…well, what is ahead is unimaginable I fear.
LikeLike
Agree. Its the other side that wants to make it a race war, its not. Its conmunism vs nationalism.
Or Golbalism vs nationalism, either way.
LikeLike
It won’t be a race war.
It will be an ideological one though, and CTH supporters and their ilk, will triumph.
It still surprises me though how widespread T.D.S. Up here in my neck of the woods, otherwise sane folks I know have been indoctrinated.
All kidding aside. This 100% the responsibility of the Enemedia.
Mark Levin was on Hannity the other day, and read off a list of Media types that were married to leftist, Dem politicians. There were dozens and dozens.
Your magnificent lion has ripped the scab right off of them.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 7 people
don’t be so sure it won’t be a race war. THAT will be the excuse for violence. White supremacists deserve it, remember? Reparations for slavery could be just that. All kinds of fringe groups will pile on to support the violence against “the racists”. Of course, it’s not really about race but people will be convinced it is. And which group symbolizes racists- Conservatives of course.
Things are the same as before the revolution, only more so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t see a race war. I see a communist revolution….
LikeLiked by 8 people
littleflower, I think a revolution against both the communists AND the islamists as they are taking up a lot of space in our country. Apparently the democrat communists in our swamp congress are being overrun now by the islamists in and out side this swamp congress. This would, I think will be won by the islamists because they have 1400 yrs. of murdering while the communists just want to own our country and enslave us. A 2nd revolution is more viable than a civil war in actually taking care of no leavings at the end.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carrie;
The conmies may be the new kids on the block, but they are far more efficient.
20 – 49 million Stalin
10-20 million Hitler
? Pol Pot,….
Its two ideologies that are both frauds.
Conmunism and islamism, united against a common enemy. But the minute they take out the US, they would turn on each other, like Nazi Germany turned on Russia.
LikeLike
There will not be civil war VSG/ESG do no let slip country to war. Those who back him up when he decided ran those forces will prevent it. Leftists punks do not idea what’s going happedto them if they try do stupid thing on massive scale…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Itravisjr, not a race war but a war between too opposite people – we the real American in this Republic of freedom and rights, and then we have both the democrat communists and the islamists trying to destroy us and our country. They will lose in the long run, but we need to go after them NOW to get them out of our country. Let the communists and islamists fight each other as they both deserve big kicks in their butts and perhaps that way they remove each other in some way.
LikeLike
So hypothetically speaking, if a civil war breaks out and thus people must choose sides and what if the vast majority of the DOJ and FBI side with the left?
What does PT do? Does he bring in the Army to physically remove them?
How can he replace new directors if even the Senate is too divided to approve new appointments?
Has anyone payed out this game?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t have the source but they estimated 60% of the armed forces lean left. If true, not an overwhelming amount of help coming from there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Those who are more conservative tend to not stay as they don’t want to put up with all the “diversity training” and LGBTQLMNOPXYZ and”affirmative action” and etc. And they probably tell their younger brothers to just not join up at all..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just had to do a module at work. “It’s not what is said that is offensive, it is HOW WHAT WAS SAID IS INTERPRETED by the listener”. I quit.
LikeLike
Yes, you don’t want to go among mad people.
LikeLike
Believe that 60+ percent leans right. Probably higher among NCOs and Officers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If I had to trust, I would trust the NCO’s before the Officers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can tell you for fact, that most Officers, are anti 2A.
Military doctrine, is to disarm the populace. It didnt work in Vietnam and it didnt work in Afghanistan. Go take a look at what happened in those places.
I was there in Afghanistan when we did it. A bunch of us scratched are heads at the idea of disarming the mujhadeen, of wht they considered “prized possessions”.
People need to wake up to the fact, that military officers on up to top brass. Will absolutely turn on us. A bunch of E5’s, looking to get their shoot on, could care less if it is Kahndahar or Detroit…BANK ON THAT
LikeLiked by 2 people
Armtx stated succinctly and I totally believe you.
LikeLike
70% of the US Military, at least, votes Republican. It is discussed ad nauseam in every election cycle and never changes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We should be very afraid. This kind of denunciation purposefully sets up certain people for sub-human treatment. Exactly what the Nazis did to the Jews in WWII. Think of the “white privilege,” anti-Trump propaganda. The Deep State machiavellians want to hurt people.
LikeLike
Yes, and in vietnam the enemy were gooks or slopes. In ME, towel heads.
And your right, we dehumanise our enemy.
Because,a gook or towelhead, a white supremacist deplorable or a libertard diesn’t have parents, or children or spouses.
They are the enemy, and we dehumanise them so we can kill them, treat them in an inhumane manner.
LikeLike
I for one do not trust today’s army to save the nation. Way too many Obama and Bush Generals among other things. Today’s Venezuelan army is what is keeping Maduro in power. Our Founders trusted the 2nd Amendment; a standing army they did not trust at all. A take over by them would be like going from the frying pan right into the fire.
When a government wishes to deprive its citizens of freedom, and reduce them to slavery, it generally makes use of a standing army.
– Luther Martin, Maryland delegate to the Constitutional Convention
A standing army is one of the greatest mischief that can possibly happen. Without standing armies (but with the 2nd Amendment) liberty can never be in danger, nor with large ones safe
-James Madison
LikeLiked by 8 people
The Revolutionary War was not fought by the Army it was fought by the people. They had a strong leader, George Washington, who helped organize and lead them.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It was, in fact, fought by our own Army but they were Redcoats and took orders from the King.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And help from France.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually mostly fought by the Continental Army and state regiments. Lots of prior service Continentals in the state forces. Militia was of small use in stand up battles. Their strength was in denying resources and operation space to crown forces. Much as it it pains me to say it French intervention played a large role in the American victory.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank God for Saratoga! And the bitter irony is that Benedict Arnold was the hero of that encounter even though wounded. And he was sent to Philadelphia to recover and where he met his Royalist wife and ended up being turned from the American cause.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And help from Andrew Jackson at the battle of New Orleans.
Captured by the British at 13 years old Jackson is the only POW to be president.
LikeLiked by 1 person
T was divine intervention. There is NO WAY the 13 colonies ‘should’ have prevailed against the British Empire.
LikeLike
Then PDJT will be a tyrannical leader.
LikeLike
This is on YOU, Senator Mitch McConnell. Meet the beast that has been called forth by your owners, to do their bidding. Did you think that they’d protect you? And what makes you think that they can turn off the beast now? Or that they would even want to?
You could have assisted President Trump’s effort to salvage this damaged country, but instead you blocked his appointments, and instead saddled him with Deep State stooges and moles. You are a member of the “Gang of Eight” that has been silent witness to, or more likely, active participants in an attempted seditious coup against a duly elected President of the United States. Your “Senate Intelligence” committee is a nightmare, from DiFiChi through Burr and Warner. (Yes, there’s the judges thing. That’s nice, but not anywhere near enough.)
I don’t think that there’s any help coming for you, Mitch. Well, maybe your wife can come outside and yell at the beast. See ya. Wouldn’t wanna be ya.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Well composed, bofh. I could not agree more. The Senate Majority Leader has refused to accept the will of the American People since the Election of 2016, and has worked diligently to hamstring President Trump on all matters, with the exception of Judiciary confirmations.
The Masters of the Universe control the purse strings and Leader McConnell has enthusiastically done their bidding. He has not chosen wisely. It is we who are the keepers of the historic American trust, and as Majority Leader of the US Senate, he has chosen to abandon us, and consequently, but more importantly, chosen to abandon the the construct envisioned and promulgated by our Founding Fathers.
I wish no one any harm, but must ask, has Leader McConnell been blind to the explosion of expressed hatred by the Progs? What did he expect, that they would line up to kiss his ring if he just kept his head down?
Welcome to our world, Mitch. The question is, how much evidence do you need, Brother, in order to see the trees in the forest? The very life and soul of our Nation is in peril from these violent deconstructionists. Have you learned your lesson yet, Mr. Leader?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Really nicely said.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t have much sympathy for him either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“and then they came for me”- wake up and smell the coffee Mitch. Your turn at bat with violent crazies on left. We are popping the popcorn. Let us know how it goes. Fingers crossed- guess for which side? #DitchMitch
LikeLike
In other words, you made your bed Mitch, now enjoy sleeping in it.
LikeLike
Nicely put.
The first killed are the useful idiots, Mitch.
LikeLike
This is a really , really deep , dark red flag. This lady should be nowhere near a gun or even a knife. Put her on a watch list.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Put her in jail. She was outside the Senate majority leader’s home threatening to kill him! Where’s the Secret Service?
LikeLiked by 13 people
Come to my home and try that and I’ll take you out with extreme prejudice.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed. I’ll put the kids out back, rack the 12 gauge, call the cops and step outside.
Nobody comes onto my property and threatens to kill me without getting a gun pointed at them.
LikeLike
That is what I want to know. Where are the cops? Where is the secret service?
LikeLiked by 4 people
peace & jk you are both right on !
LikeLike
Remember EVERY AMERICAN Family has Always wanted a Better Future for Their Children
than the Lives that they themselves had ?
EVERY AMERICAN FAMILY….. EXCEPT THE DEMOCRATS !
(they don’t really qualify as Americans Anymore anyway !)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Funny you should say that snailmail…across the street from me are a lefty couple. A few weeks ago they put out an American flag. I saw it and wondered why the H were they flying the flag of a country they are actively trying to destroy
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can we have double and triple red flags?? If yes, then Colin Kapernick should get a triple. He should be very carefully watched.
LikeLike
Life is so quirky……I’ma have to on Turtles’ Team! LOL! Turtle was my nemesis! Now I gotta help him out. LOL!
LikeLiked by 2 people
…have to be on….
LikeLike
BLM= terrorists. It’s time to officially label them terrorists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I get the whole uniparty thing, but if McConnell and his herd of RINOs put up with this they deserve what they get.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Al Sharpton did one of the TV spots for the old Sure Deodorant “Confidant” campaign? Guess I missed it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
And to think, I spelled ‘confident’ correctly only two hours ago in another comment.
LikeLike
Literally Medusa.
LikeLike
Go ahead Twitter shoot yourself in the foot.
LikeLike
There are no consequences. Why should Twitter act responsibly?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do this in a stand your ground state and get yo a$$ blowed off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“and then they came for me”
Mitch McConnell GOP Senate leader has NEVER spoken up to denounce endless threats and violence against Trump supporters and POTUS. He doesn’t deserve a syllable of support- no sympathy.
I would simply ask Mitch- ‘How does it feel you self-enriching money grubbing weasel corruptocrat’
LikeLiked by 11 people
Seems like both of Mitch’s Twitter accounts are work. The account of the vile critter
Is not working
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe this will motivate McConnell and some of the other do-nothing Republicans (like Lindsey Graham) to use their powerful Senate positions to hold social media monopolies accountable for their biased behavior and make their lives miserable. Nah. Never happen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I dont feel like george soros is sending us his finest.
It also appears the twitter police acted very stupidly on this one!;)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hillary’s “Resistance” campaign is morphing into destabilization territory. It’s not clear the Left could reign it in if they wanted to. At a point, events can start to take on a life of their own. The Dem Party is in crisis and they are involving the entire nation in their internal existential crisis. They’re grasping at 3rd rail straws at this point. Mollie Hemmingway and Tucker nailed it saying the Dem shreiking “White Nationalist under every bed” is the leftie talking point campaign.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No surprise about the consequences of Hilly’s zeal for “Resistance” She went down; therefore she intends to take the rest of us with her.
No one who holds our Nation in such utter disregard should ever get as close as she did to the Oval.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Loretta Lynch- remember her video after the Inauguration, I think it was? Blood in the streets??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Apfelcobbler. They can’t be grasping for straws. They outlawed them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
lol
good point
LikeLike
Wait for the Democrat convention of 2020. Its gonna make ’68 look like a,walk in the park.
And there us NO ONE who can put the toothpaste back in the tube, and nothing they can say.
Mayem in Milwaukee.
And will the Police stand down, when Antifa and BLM crowd, with many useful idiots, storm the convention center? Won’t THAT be fitting?
There existential crises and insane disfunction will be on full display, for all to see. It won’t be pretty, probably bloody, but the schedenfrude will be rich.
LikeLike
I think they are doing this so us Anon’s do the same. What the activist don’t know is we are awake. We are smarter and more powerful then them. Wait till these people find out, the loony left that’s paying them are the child rapist/murders. Wake up people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Couldn’t happen to a nicer swamp turtle. Hope he is enjoying the fruits of his labor
LikeLiked by 1 person
Got a question: Isn’t there an alternative to Twitter ANY where one the web? If not, can it be created? It just seems to me that it’s time for decent folk to abandon Twitter for a much more fair and FREE platform? Any anwsers?
LikeLiked by 1 person
there was Gab but I think it was taken out.
LikeLike
One problem with big companies like Google is the fact that they can easily buy or bribe their competition.
https://www.oann.com/watch-private-browser-duckduckgo-may-be-giving-your-data-to-google/
LikeLike
I signed up with Parler a while back but need to get more active with it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Try social dot quodverum dot com.
LikeLike
If Trump and/or the GOP go for Red Flag laws he and the Republicans are not going to win in 2020.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good! I can’t wait to see what tricks President Elizabeth Warren and VP Kamala Harris have up their sleeves!
LikeLike
I’m glad Moscow Mitch is getting a good dose of the diversity he’s been pandering to over the past ten years! Mitch had no problem jamming it down out throat. How do you like it now, Mitch?
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Where is the secret service?”
*****
Best I can tell it’s not their job. Nine “leadership” people in the Congress receive Capitol Hill Police bodyguards while in D.C.; anywhere else they are on their own, local police and/or private security. I guess if there is a specific threat, the FBI may get involved, for what that is worth.
LikeLike
Twitter and Black Lives Matter hooked up years ago. I was calling it out in 2015. Jack Dorsey is from the St. Louis area and besties with Deray McKesson. Sick f’s all!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Peter Schweitzer made an excellent point recently. If Exxon were to give free fuel to the Dems, that would be an illegal campaign contribution. Big Tech silencing Republican voices amounts to the same thing. It is unfairly influencing our elections.
If they’re merely a platform then they have to be impartial. If they are content providers then they can be regulated as critical utilities. Either way Big Tech can and must be reined in. Given the House will not act, it must be done prosecutorially-judicially or via Executive Order.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mitch won’t care. He will cave. It’s the rest of Conservatives that still frequent Twitter that are the problem. Stop using it. Period.
These bastards are killing ad revenue to advance a political agenda. If you go to Twitter and view this garbage, you’re making them money. STOP.
I have Twitter in my 401k. I’ve asked five law firms to start a class action suit against Twitter for destroying shareholder value by killing ad revenue for the political agenda of its management. That’s the right course of action, but so far no law firm will take the case. And if one does, I will sue them because I have written record of asking firms to sue them.
As a shareholder, I demand that Twitter and the rest cease and desist from destroying ad revenue to promote its management’s political agenda. It decreases shareholder value.
Otherwise, stop frequenting Twitter. You’re just feeding the degenerates.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Giving up ground is not a winning strategy. Getting us off Twitter is exactly what they want, to silence us. Not smart.
LikeLike
Forget twitter, fakebook, and the rest of the tech lords….where is law enforcement???
Isn’t it a crime to threaten murder or bodily harm against an elected federal or state official???
Even ‘everyday Americans’ (I hate that phrase) have the right to NOT be threatened with bodily harm, and to call law enforcement if they are threatened, and at the very least, they can get a restraining order.
Am I missing something here?
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is a nation that has laws..not a nation of law.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“CTH has followed the modern BowouLMovement”….AmIClose?
LikeLike
BLM is being protected …they just aren’t meeting in the White House anymore.
#WhiteNationalistsProblems is trending
It’s like the Obama years.
LikeLike
Ms. Chanelle Helm is very beautiful with such delicate refined futures , the obese and oppressed people everywhere can relate to her , a real gift .
LikeLike
Bork: Tell us how you really feel about this Black woman. Aree you brave enough to reveal your outright racism?
Or, will that sentiment be thinly cloaked behind such indirect but obvious words?
Please expound.
LikeLike
She’s ugly because she’s a fat,radical, crazy focker who’s threatening a mans life outside his home. All the other fat, radical crazies love her for it.
Racism has nothing to do with it, but oh yeah she’s black. How communist of you to point that out “indirectly”
LikeLike
Twitter stock value is finally above it’s IPO level. If you bought Twitter at launch, you’ve made an annual return of less than one half of one percent.
Congrats.
LikeLike
Twitter should have been delisted by now.
LikeLike
You do realize when they say White Supremacist , they mean every White Person
Only White People can be Racist and capable of hate .
LikeLiked by 2 people
BLM (Black Liars Murder).
LikeLike
We shouldn’t glorify talk of violence against McConnell or Civil War. Both are horrible things that no one, no matter how frustrated they are by RHINOs and regressives, should wish upon the country.
Be vigilant, prepared, and pray but step outside, talk to your neighbors, get a hamburger, break out of the digital echo chamber and see if it’s really all that bad.
LikeLike
Let’s face it. Natural Born American, We The People, the Government has been coup’d.
Its over. The media is the line and sinker. Academia is the hook. Our children are the worms.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Press on the Press. Treachery.
LikeLike
One of the fakest of fake news sites, Yahoo, had a headline of “McConnell banned from Twitter” or something close to that, which is intended to give people the impression that McConnell did something bad. No context given, just continuing the fake leftist narrative propaganda.
I need a new email provider. Preferably one that doesn’t suck. 😕
LikeLike
It’s well past time for a “Twitter for the sane”. Coupla coders, a server or two, and away you go….
LikeLike
So the the GOP thought twitter would stop at 3rd parties and not interfere with their official campaign…
LikeLike
Ok. I want to see what happens. I have no sympathy for blacks any longer. I hope they all die. Hope they kill each other. Hope they get aids from their rampant oversexed life. No more sympathy. My whole 50 years has been we owe them but they r animals who leave their own family. They die we win………let’s see if bb shadows this..
LikeLike
I really dont see another way than consumers opting for new, alternative social media source companies that consistently allow freedom of speech across the board.
LikeLike