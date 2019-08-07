Twitter Suspends Mitch McConnell Campaign Account for Sharing Death Threats Against Mitch McConnell…

Black Lives Matter Louisville leader Chanelle Helm is a political activist who has met with numerous high profile politicians, including current presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, to advance the identity politics of her movement.

Ms. Chanelle Helm posted video to her Facebook page showing a protest Monday at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s house. Ms. Helm was proud.

Ms. Helm was shouting: “just stab the motherf—er in the heart.” “F*ck yo neck, b*tch. Murder Turtle! Murder Turtle! … F*ck yo thoughts and prayers … F*ck you, f*ck yo wife, f*ck everything you stand for.”

To highlight the hypocrisy of the radical leftists, several social media and twitter accounts began sharing the video of Ms. Helm’s call to violence; including the twitter account of Mitch McConnell.

In response to the video showing how violent Ms. Chanelle Helm is, and bringing forth the transparency of sunlight upon the group’s objectives, Twitter began demanding the videos and tweets must be removed. Failure to remove the video results in the twitter account being suspended from the platform. Twitter suspended Mitch McConnell’s account.

(WASHINGTON) […] Twitter locked the account Wednesday, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. The social media giant has told the campaign that the account will remain locked until the video of protesters is deleted. “This morning, Twitter locked our account for posting the video of real-world, violent threats made against Mitch McConnell. This is a problem with the speech police in America today,” McConnell campaign manager Kevin Golden said. “The Lexington Herald-Leader can attack Mitch with cartoon tombstones of his opponents. But we can’t mock it.” (read more)

Now many people have noted there appears to be something rather ideologically disconnected by this action from the corporation known as Twitter.

Social media quickly recognized that Twitter was trying to protect Ms. Helm from the consequences of her own behavior… an action that only happens in one direction.

CTH has followed the modern BLM movement, and all of the various tentacles that came since it’s original inception as the ‘Dream Defenders‘ (circa ’10), the answer to the question of why Twitter would do this is evident in one picture.

Twitter, the corporation, is in a long-term social justice partnership with Black Lives Matter. The relationship, which includes financial payments as an insurance policy of sorts, it is part of the risk management portfolio for the social media company.

The same simpatico relationship exists with Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and a host of social media platforms. The events in/around Sanford, FL (2012); Ferguson, MO (2014) and Baltimore Maryland (2015), were not just purposeful; they were quite financially lucrative for the identity network. After all, they learned at the knee of the master:

