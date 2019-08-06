Tuesday August 6th – Open Thread

Posted on August 6, 2019 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

23 Responses to Tuesday August 6th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    August 6, 2019 at 12:16 am

  2. Lucille says:
    August 6, 2019 at 12:19 am


    Have a beautiful day, Treepers!

  3. Lucille says:
    August 6, 2019 at 12:22 am

    “Brooks Was Here” – THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
    Composer: Thomas Newman

    • Garrison Hall says:
      August 6, 2019 at 12:34 am

      🙂 Perfection!

      • Lucille says:
        August 6, 2019 at 1:12 am

        As you may know, Thomas Newman is the son of composer Alfred Newman. Their styles are quite different as the time period Alfred worked in called for bold and not introspective film scores. This is a sampling of Alfred’s work:

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    August 6, 2019 at 12:34 am

  5. Linda K. says:
    August 6, 2019 at 12:48 am

    I am feeling heavy today.

  6. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    August 6, 2019 at 12:53 am

    The 23rd Channel

    The TV is my shepherd, I shall not want for entertainment.
    It maketh me to lie down on the sofa.
    It leadeth me away from the Scriptures.
    It destroyeth my soul.
    It leadeth me in the path of sex and violence for the sponsor’s sake.
    Yea, though I walk in the shadow of my Christian responsibilities,
    There will be no interruption,
    For the TV is with me, its cable and remote, they control me.
    It prepareth a commercial before me in the presence of worldliness;
    It anointeth my head with humanism,
    My coveting runneth over.
    Surely laziness and ignorance shall follow me all the days of my life,
    And I shall dwell in the house watching TV forever.

    —Author Unknown

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-23rd-channel/

  7. Linda K. says:
    August 6, 2019 at 1:29 am

    Also, if you cancel your Direct T.V. and renew under a different name, you get a cheaper rate, about $80.00 less. Just sayin.(great poem)

  12. GSparrow says:
    August 6, 2019 at 2:35 am

    Senator Rand Paul‏
    @RandPaul
    18 hours ago
    Unfortunately, I will have to limit my August activities. Part of my lung damaged by the 2017 assault had to be removed by surgery this weekend. The doctors, nurses, & staff at Vanderbilt University Medical Center were great. I should be able to return to the Senate in September
    ——————————————–
    I’m glad Sen. Paul is on the mend and will hopefully be back in a few weeks.
    I made the mistake of checking his Twitter account in anticipation of reading some well wisher’s tweets. I’m sure you can guess why it was a mistake? The evil opposite of well wishers,

    • dilonsfo says:
      August 6, 2019 at 3:28 am

      Good thing he has that super good Congressional insurance. Cause with Obamacare he would still be waiting to find a doctor. Oh, and of course, there is that $15,000.00 or so you need to pay before the insurance kicks in. And, at his age the insurance board might decide that taking out part of the lung is just a waste.

  13. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    August 6, 2019 at 3:57 am

    ICYMI…

  14. Lucille says:
    August 6, 2019 at 3:59 am

    From the Brink: Kyle Carpenter’s Recovery
    Published on Jun 18, 2014 at Marines YouTube Channel

    On November 21, 2010, Lance Cpl. Kyle Carpenter threw his body on an enemy hand grenade to save a fellow Marine. The medical professionals that stood by him through his recovery talk about Carpenter’s return from the brink.

