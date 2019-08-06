Tuesday August 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 2 people
Have a beautiful day, Treepers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Tuesday to You , Lucille , and to All Treepers 😊
LikeLike
Thanks, RyderLee! Have an enjoyable day sitting on the “Hello Tuesday” bench. LOL!
LikeLike
“Brooks Was Here” – THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
Composer: Thomas Newman
LikeLike
🙂 Perfection!
LikeLike
As you may know, Thomas Newman is the son of composer Alfred Newman. Their styles are quite different as the time period Alfred worked in called for bold and not introspective film scores. This is a sampling of Alfred’s work:
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! I love that , like music in the park or street fair. Cheerful.
LikeLike
I am feeling heavy today.
LikeLike
Take a load off . . .
🙂
LikeLike
One of the best songs/records ever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The 23rd Channel
The TV is my shepherd, I shall not want for entertainment.
It maketh me to lie down on the sofa.
It leadeth me away from the Scriptures.
It destroyeth my soul.
It leadeth me in the path of sex and violence for the sponsor’s sake.
Yea, though I walk in the shadow of my Christian responsibilities,
There will be no interruption,
For the TV is with me, its cable and remote, they control me.
It prepareth a commercial before me in the presence of worldliness;
It anointeth my head with humanism,
My coveting runneth over.
Surely laziness and ignorance shall follow me all the days of my life,
And I shall dwell in the house watching TV forever.
—Author Unknown
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-23rd-channel/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Also, if you cancel your Direct T.V. and renew under a different name, you get a cheaper rate, about $80.00 less. Just sayin.(great poem)
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Senator Rand Paul
@RandPaul
18 hours ago
More
Unfortunately, I will have to limit my August activities. Part of my lung damaged by the 2017 assault had to be removed by surgery this weekend. The doctors, nurses, & staff at Vanderbilt University Medical Center were great. I should be able to return to the Senate in September
——————————————–
I’m glad Sen. Paul is on the mend and will hopefully be back in a few weeks.
I made the mistake of checking his Twitter account in anticipation of reading some well wisher’s tweets. I’m sure you can guess why it was a mistake? The evil opposite of well wishers,
LikeLike
Good thing he has that super good Congressional insurance. Cause with Obamacare he would still be waiting to find a doctor. Oh, and of course, there is that $15,000.00 or so you need to pay before the insurance kicks in. And, at his age the insurance board might decide that taking out part of the lung is just a waste.
LikeLike
ICYMI…
LikeLike
From the Brink: Kyle Carpenter’s Recovery
Published on Jun 18, 2014 at Marines YouTube Channel
On November 21, 2010, Lance Cpl. Kyle Carpenter threw his body on an enemy hand grenade to save a fellow Marine. The medical professionals that stood by him through his recovery talk about Carpenter’s return from the brink.
LikeLike