Reuters Post-Debate Poll: Biden 22%, Bernie 18%, Warren 8% and Harris 6%….

Reuters/IPSOS conducted a poll [see here] following the second round of Democrat debates. The latest results show Creepy stayed the same at 22%; Crazy gained 2 points and is now 18%. However, Spank Me lost almost half of her support, now 6%; and How dropped to 8%. No-one else registers anywhere close to being a contender:
This latest national poll erases the momentum for Kamala Harris (media favorite) and Elizabeth Warren (limo-liberal favorite), who now appear to be sliding backwards along with Robert Francis O’Rourke (anxious people snorting adderall favorite).
Pete Buttigeg gained one percent and is now bringing up the rear on the top five candidates with 4 percent support (meh twinkles). Meanwhile Corey Booker went from one percent to 3 percent (woo-woo uptwinkled spanglish).
Joe Biden was obviously helped by the lack of broadcast ratings for the debates; so most voters didn’t see his oddly structured jibberish and stunted cognition. Bernie gained ground on Biden by two percent going from 16% before he started shouting, to 18% after he was done yelling at the other candidates to get off his lawn. (Reuters Article Here)
Two old white guys that have been sucking off the public teat for decades the faces of the Democrat Party in 2019, you couldn’t make it up.
Hahaha! Well put!
Joe & Bernie are woke .. everyday after a nap.
Quinnipiac Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democrats while Warren surges https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/456422-poll-biden-leads-2020-democrats-while-warren-surges
so Pete’s Buttigay is bring up the REAR!!!!!
Oh. So we can expect to see a ‘Biden-Bernie’ ticket. Kind of catchy – has a little ringy-ding-ding to it; consolidates the numbers; Bernie has a tremendous data base from 2016…This is the ticket, baby!
“Pete Buttigeg gained one percent and is now bringing up the rear”
ok .. that made me laugh
Wicked 🙂
Also laughed at ‘spanglish’.
A friend of mine doesn’t know how to pronounce Pete’s last name so just calls him “Buttman”. lol
It’s easy. Booty judge.
Butt gig.
The butt jigging mayor of South Bend Over.
He could come from behind.
Every time I see Buttigeg ore even hear his name, for some reason Abba starts playing in my head
I hope Biden is the chosen one , President Trump will destroy him in one debate . Crazy joe will time himself out 😂
It’s Harris. I don’t care if the polls have her at 1%. As Tucker Carlson said after the last debate (when Biden couldn’t even spit out his own website address), the polls don’t matter – Biden is done. Also, the Dems have never nominated a presidential candidate in their ’70’s. That would eliminate Sanders and Warren as well. Fourth place for Harris might sound problematic, but the key point is that she’s still plausible when none of the three who are supposedly ahead of her are. All Harris has to do is finish in the top three in IA & NH, after which it’s on to SC where she’ll win with black vote. Then California.
To paraphrase Sherlock Holmes: Once you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, no matter how implausible, must be … the candidate.
What happened to all of the Dem women ((and p-hat-sporting men) who wanted a woman President? Warren should be at 20%.
Warren — reminds me of a Marxist librarian. No personalty. Unlikable. Her idiotic economic policies would for all purposes end the private sector and 100% result in massive capital outflow out of the USA and an economic depression. How Wall St can support that is mind boggling.
Ummmm…she reminds me of the Adolf Hitler b&w vids of the big rally (was it at Nuremburg?) Find the vid and watch it – pay close attention to the wide, demonic eyes, the pounding of the right fist into the left palm; the flailing arms.Freaking dead ringer.
Gee, I must live a sheltered life, she only reminds me of Pocahontas.
Obama was the lady President already.
Some of the libs in the elite echelon Know that 2020 is a loss for them and they’re going to sacrifice somebody. They may let Bernie win the nomination then after he loses cry “see he was too extreme” and try to reel in their crazies a little bit.
Won’t work but I think they’re going to try it.
Sorry about the double posts phone is tripping!
Nope. It’s Biden or a surprise late entrant
Michele Obomba
Tulsi Gabbard is being allowed to destroy Kamel Toes for a reason?
Tulsi was the only dem that was not really, really angry. Anger is an emotion that kills the ability to think rationally and logically. “He who angers you, conquers you.” Elizabeth Kenny, Austria
Kama,Kama,Kama,Kameleon at 6%! Hard to believe there’s someone more unlikeable than Hillary!I still contend that once several more of these losers drop out and the numbers become more manageable, Terry MacAuliffe will jump in. he’ll actually look sane compared to this bunch of nuts!
“Pete Buttigeg gained one percent and is now bringing up the rear………” Shame on me for spitting my drink out through my nose. I just just can’t keep a straight face with such ‘word selection’.
I have a good reply but I’m sure it would be deleted. 😀
I have a good reply or two or three. Mostly oldies but goodies I heard at Happy Hour following diversity training. You go first! 🙂
Bringing? I thought it said banging.
Last week Mayor Butt man was throwing water on his police this week he’s standing on dead bodies waving a bloody T shirt , he’s unglued like he’s full blown .
I can’t wait to see the debate between Biden and president trump… Creepy Joe doesn’t stand a chance..
We’re going to all be laughing our butts off watching those debates! Please please please let Biden be the nominee.
Exactly. Even if media has already leak the questions and all Biden do is memorize his respond. He could not do it. He will still mangling the words.
These candidates, especially Kamala Harris, Pete B and Joe Biden, are the type of people your super friendly family dog who loves everyone, instinctively growls at if they approach.
LikeLiked by 7 people
So, PDJT tweeting about Baltimore and inner-city disasters helped Gropin Joe. I say Gropin Campaign should be investigated for colluding with PDJT.
Bring on the special council!
As you can easily see from looking at the poll, the strategy is to divide the farther left to keep Biden in front. Warren-Sanders-Harris-Buttigieg support is fungible. If 3 of the 4 were to drop out Biden suddenly wouldn’t be in the lead anymore. That’s why at least 3 of the 4 will stay in it until it’s decided. For Biden. If they can keep him upright and coherent.
What if we had a real free press that called out Cumala for sleeping her way to the top; Pokeherinthea$$ for plagiarism, falsifying research, and falsifying federal student aide documents; could you imagine how well these worms would do? They would not be on that platform.
But, good for we the enlightened. This will be a Dukakis-esque, Mondale-esque takedown.
This poll has almost 40% undecided.
Looking at the poll data, Tulsi Gabbard, though low, rose from .2 (point two) percent to .9 (point nine) percent, a big jump, and now ranks tenth in the list of twenty-something. She’s the only Democrat I would even blink at, and has some reasonable policies. Problem is, she’s weak. Her campaign speeches are laid back, friendly, but ill-attended and without much enthusiasm. Worse still, she backs down too easily. In a CNN interview, apparently under pressure from the neocon host, she ranted about what a brutal dictator Assad is, saying she went to Syria only out of concern for “our men and women in uniform”. That’s not the impression she gave when she first returned from Syria.
Why did I look at Tulsi videos? I admit I was a little mad at Trump. I categorically despise the death penalty, and see it as sadistic. But again, Trump is by far the best candidate, and has NOT STARTED ANY WARS, my first priority. So I guess I’ll forgive and forget.
Tulsi has excited some conservatives with her “looks” and seeming moderation but there’s scary crazy underneath.
Obama, Crazie Hirono… has any good pol come from Hawaii?
I thought Obama was from Kenya.
I don’t understand why some conservatives like her so much…she is totally ignorant on the economy and pretty much everything else. Being in the military is not a qualifying factor for the Presidency.
She definitely has been useful in bringing Harris down.
KPomeroy
On the open thread someday I would love to here more about your position on death penalty and perhaps debate
Cheers
Thanks.
Glad to see Gabbard get a pop after smoking Kameltoe. That wench is done.
It’s weird how they call KH “black” when she is not African American. What’s up with that?
I’m opposed to the death penalty also. Thou shalt not kill…I also believe that life in prison is a far worse penalty and that everyone has a chance for redemption. Many prisoners are redeemed while in prison.
One time offenders who might be redeemable and the prison staff have to interact with mad dog psycho killers on a daily basis. Does that bother you any?
Mayor Pete “bringing up the rear”. There’s a non-pc joke in there somewhere.
Quinnipac just came out and it bears almost no resemblance at all to Reuters.
Biden 32; Warren 21; Sanders 14; Harris 7
https://poll.qu.edu/images/polling/us/us08062019_ubrt73.pdf/
Spank Me?
What’s the reference? I’ve yet to hear it explained.
I don’t understand that reference as well. I am a little surprised Sundance uses these names, he is usually pretty safe.
When Kamala was dating rown, he used to “spank” her.
Biden and Warren. Two fraud.
You win the prize! No doubt this is where this os headed.
” How dropped to 8%. “
That’s Chief Stolen Feathers to you, Paleface.
How can we all help to keep them from cheating? We already know they will do ANYTHING to gain the slightest of power. How many Dem’s we’re behind at the end of the night during the midterms but went on to win? Bunch. How many Rep’s did the same? 0 I’m really worried they have 2020 rigged. They will do ANYTHING to keep Pres. Trump from winning. Damn cheaters and liars! Poor Seth R.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have a lot of priorities almost all aligned with Trump but my top one are Judges!
Judges is why it was easy to vote Trump in 2016.
Judges is why it will be even easier to vote Trump in 2020.
This week the Senate confirmed 13 district court nominees:
Karin Immergut (D. Or.), voice vote
John Younge (E.D. Pa.), voice vote
Mary Rowland (N.D. Ill.), voice vote
Mark Pittman (N.D. Tex.), 54-36
Jeffrey Brown (S.D. Tex.), 50-40
Brantley Star (N.D. Tex.), 51-39
Jason Pulliam (W.D. Tex.), 54-36
Martha Pacold (N.D. Ill.), 87-3
William Stickman IV (W.D. Pa.), 56-34
Sean Jordan (E.D. Tex.), 54-34
James Hendrix (N.D. Tex.), 89-1
Peter Welte (D.N.D.), 68-22
Michael Liburdi (D. Ariz.), 53-37
In addition to these thirteen nominees the Senate confirmed two nominees to the Court of International Trade by voice vote.
With the confirmation of these nominees the Trump Administration has now had 146 nominees confirmed to an Article III court. This total represents one sixth of all Article III judges. Among those confirmed, John Younge and James Hendrix were previously nominated by President Obama.
As of August 1, there are 112 Article III vacancies, 103 of which are current. There are 35 pending nominees: 22 waiting for floor votes, 6 waiting to be reported out of Committee, and 7 waiting for Senate Judiciary Committee hearings.
Tomorrow the Senate will go on recess for August.
I found a video of the Democrat Candidates arriving at the Debates… in a Clown-Car, with Police Escort:
(I’m impressed they ALL fit!) 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
The current book
https://www.electionbettingodds.com/
Biden is what you get when a kid
chews on lead wheelweights
and nobody notices.
With polling like these, they are not winning. Big money will coming from foreign agent like China.
Go to Joe 3 OH THRE THREE OH Three Three maybe
Why would I believe a Reuters or Quinnipiac poll? They are used to shape a narrative and make the “steal” seem plausible.
