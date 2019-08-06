Reuters Post-Debate Poll: Biden 22%, Bernie 18%, Warren 8% and Harris 6%….

Posted on August 6, 2019 by

Reuters/IPSOS conducted a poll [see here] following the second round of Democrat debates.  The latest results show Creepy stayed the same at 22%; Crazy gained 2 points and is now 18%.  However, Spank Me lost almost half of her support, now 6%; and How dropped to 8%.  No-one else registers anywhere close to being a contender:

(Poll Data Here)

This latest national poll erases the momentum for Kamala Harris (media favorite) and Elizabeth Warren (limo-liberal favorite), who now appear to be sliding backwards along with Robert Francis O’Rourke (anxious people snorting adderall favorite).

Pete Buttigeg gained one percent and is now bringing up the rear on the top five candidates with 4 percent support (meh twinkles).  Meanwhile Corey Booker went from one percent to 3 percent (woo-woo uptwinkled spanglish).

Joe Biden was obviously helped by the lack of broadcast ratings for the debates; so most voters didn’t see his oddly structured jibberish and stunted cognition.  Bernie gained ground on Biden by two percent going from 16% before he started shouting, to 18% after he was done yelling at the other candidates to get off his lawn. (Reuters Article Here)

  1. ClockUponTheWall (@ClockUponWall) says:
    August 6, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Two old white guys that have been sucking off the public teat for decades the faces of the Democrat Party in 2019, you couldn’t make it up.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  2. thelastbesthope says:
    August 6, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    “Pete Buttigeg gained one percent and is now bringing up the rear”

    ok .. that made me laugh

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. pucecatt says:
    August 6, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    I hope Biden is the chosen one , President Trump will destroy him in one debate . Crazy joe will time himself out 😂

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      August 6, 2019 at 10:21 pm

      It’s Harris. I don’t care if the polls have her at 1%. As Tucker Carlson said after the last debate (when Biden couldn’t even spit out his own website address), the polls don’t matter – Biden is done. Also, the Dems have never nominated a presidential candidate in their ’70’s. That would eliminate Sanders and Warren as well. Fourth place for Harris might sound problematic, but the key point is that she’s still plausible when none of the three who are supposedly ahead of her are. All Harris has to do is finish in the top three in IA & NH, after which it’s on to SC where she’ll win with black vote. Then California.

      To paraphrase Sherlock Holmes: Once you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, no matter how implausible, must be … the candidate.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  4. covfefe999 says:
    August 6, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    What happened to all of the Dem women ((and p-hat-sporting men) who wanted a woman President? Warren should be at 20%.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • ezgoer says:
      August 6, 2019 at 10:04 pm

      Warren — reminds me of a Marxist librarian. No personalty. Unlikable. Her idiotic economic policies would for all purposes end the private sector and 100% result in massive capital outflow out of the USA and an economic depression. How Wall St can support that is mind boggling.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • DaughterofLiberty says:
        August 6, 2019 at 10:31 pm

        Ummmm…she reminds me of the Adolf Hitler b&w vids of the big rally (was it at Nuremburg?) Find the vid and watch it – pay close attention to the wide, demonic eyes, the pounding of the right fist into the left palm; the flailing arms.Freaking dead ringer.

        Like

        Reply
    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      August 6, 2019 at 10:06 pm

      Obama was the lady President already.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. treehouseron says:
    August 6, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Some of the libs in the elite echelon Know that 2020 is a loss for them and they’re going to sacrifice somebody. They may let Bernie win the nomination then after he loses cry “see he was too extreme” and try to reel in their crazies a little bit.

    Won’t work but I think they’re going to try it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Patrick McNamara says:
      August 6, 2019 at 10:02 pm

      Kama,Kama,Kama,Kameleon at 6%! Hard to believe there’s someone more unlikeable than Hillary!I still contend that once several more of these losers drop out and the numbers become more manageable, Terry MacAuliffe will jump in. he’ll actually look sane compared to this bunch of nuts!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. mickeyhamtramck says:
    August 6, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    “Pete Buttigeg gained one percent and is now bringing up the rear………” Shame on me for spitting my drink out through my nose. I just just can’t keep a straight face with such ‘word selection’.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Bork man says:
    August 6, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Last week Mayor Butt man was throwing water on his police this week he’s standing on dead bodies waving a bloody T shirt , he’s unglued like he’s full blown .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Deplorable leatherneck says:
    August 6, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    I can’t wait to see the debate between Biden and president trump… Creepy Joe doesn’t stand a chance..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      August 6, 2019 at 9:58 pm

      We’re going to all be laughing our butts off watching those debates! Please please please let Biden be the nominee.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • CNN_sucks says:
        August 6, 2019 at 10:07 pm

        Exactly. Even if media has already leak the questions and all Biden do is memorize his respond. He could not do it. He will still mangling the words.

        Like

        Reply
  10. Speakingtruthtogroupthink says:
    August 6, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    These candidates, especially Kamala Harris, Pete B and Joe Biden, are the type of people your super friendly family dog who loves everyone, instinctively growls at if they approach.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    August 6, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    So, PDJT tweeting about Baltimore and inner-city disasters helped Gropin Joe. I say Gropin Campaign should be investigated for colluding with PDJT.

    Bring on the special council!

    Like

    Reply
  12. Patrick McNamara says:
    August 6, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Kama,Kama,Kama,Kameleon at 6%! Hard to believe there’s someone more unlikeable than Hillary!

    Like

    Reply
  13. desperatelyseekingmelania says:
    August 6, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    As you can easily see from looking at the poll, the strategy is to divide the farther left to keep Biden in front. Warren-Sanders-Harris-Buttigieg support is fungible. If 3 of the 4 were to drop out Biden suddenly wouldn’t be in the lead anymore. That’s why at least 3 of the 4 will stay in it until it’s decided. For Biden. If they can keep him upright and coherent.

    Like

    Reply
  14. footballfan33 says:
    August 6, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    What if we had a real free press that called out Cumala for sleeping her way to the top; Pokeherinthea$$ for plagiarism, falsifying research, and falsifying federal student aide documents; could you imagine how well these worms would do? They would not be on that platform.
    But, good for we the enlightened. This will be a Dukakis-esque, Mondale-esque takedown.

    Like

    Reply
  15. MikeN says:
    August 6, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    This poll has almost 40% undecided.

    Like

    Reply
  16. KPomeroy says:
    August 6, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Looking at the poll data, Tulsi Gabbard, though low, rose from .2 (point two) percent to .9 (point nine) percent, a big jump, and now ranks tenth in the list of twenty-something. She’s the only Democrat I would even blink at, and has some reasonable policies. Problem is, she’s weak. Her campaign speeches are laid back, friendly, but ill-attended and without much enthusiasm. Worse still, she backs down too easily. In a CNN interview, apparently under pressure from the neocon host, she ranted about what a brutal dictator Assad is, saying she went to Syria only out of concern for “our men and women in uniform”. That’s not the impression she gave when she first returned from Syria.

    Why did I look at Tulsi videos? I admit I was a little mad at Trump. I categorically despise the death penalty, and see it as sadistic. But again, Trump is by far the best candidate, and has NOT STARTED ANY WARS, my first priority. So I guess I’ll forgive and forget.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Zy says:
    August 6, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Mayor Pete “bringing up the rear”. There’s a non-pc joke in there somewhere.

    Like

    Reply
  18. JoeMeek says:
    August 6, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Quinnipac just came out and it bears almost no resemblance at all to Reuters.

    Biden 32; Warren 21; Sanders 14; Harris 7

    https://poll.qu.edu/images/polling/us/us08062019_ubrt73.pdf/

    Like

    Reply
  19. Big Jake says:
    August 6, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Spank Me?

    What’s the reference? I’ve yet to hear it explained.

    Like

    Reply
  20. CNN_sucks says:
    August 6, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    Biden and Warren. Two fraud.

    Like

    Reply
  21. JoeMeek says:
    August 6, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    ” How dropped to 8%. “

    That’s Chief Stolen Feathers to you, Paleface.

    Like

    Reply
  22. SKIDROE says:
    August 6, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    How can we all help to keep them from cheating? We already know they will do ANYTHING to gain the slightest of power. How many Dem’s we’re behind at the end of the night during the midterms but went on to win? Bunch. How many Rep’s did the same? 0 I’m really worried they have 2020 rigged. They will do ANYTHING to keep Pres. Trump from winning. Damn cheaters and liars! Poor Seth R.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. SKIDROE says:
    August 6, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    I have a lot of priorities almost all aligned with Trump but my top one are Judges!

    Like

    Reply
    • L4grasshopper says:
      August 6, 2019 at 10:28 pm

      Judges is why it was easy to vote Trump in 2016.

      Judges is why it will be even easier to vote Trump in 2020.

      This week the Senate confirmed 13 district court nominees:

      Karin Immergut (D. Or.), voice vote
      John Younge (E.D. Pa.), voice vote
      Mary Rowland (N.D. Ill.), voice vote
      Mark Pittman (N.D. Tex.), 54-36
      Jeffrey Brown (S.D. Tex.), 50-40
      Brantley Star (N.D. Tex.), 51-39
      Jason Pulliam (W.D. Tex.), 54-36
      Martha Pacold (N.D. Ill.), 87-3
      William Stickman IV (W.D. Pa.), 56-34
      Sean Jordan (E.D. Tex.), 54-34
      James Hendrix (N.D. Tex.), 89-1
      Peter Welte (D.N.D.), 68-22
      Michael Liburdi (D. Ariz.), 53-37

      In addition to these thirteen nominees the Senate confirmed two nominees to the Court of International Trade by voice vote.

      With the confirmation of these nominees the Trump Administration has now had 146 nominees confirmed to an Article III court. This total represents one sixth of all Article III judges. Among those confirmed, John Younge and James Hendrix were previously nominated by President Obama.

      As of August 1, there are 112 Article III vacancies, 103 of which are current. There are 35 pending nominees: 22 waiting for floor votes, 6 waiting to be reported out of Committee, and 7 waiting for Senate Judiciary Committee hearings.

      Tomorrow the Senate will go on recess for August.

      Like

      Reply
  24. CM-TX says:
    August 6, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    I found a video of the Democrat Candidates arriving at the Debates… in a Clown-Car, with Police Escort:
    (I’m impressed they ALL fit!) 😁

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. 335blues says:
    August 6, 2019 at 10:37 pm

    Biden is what you get when a kid
    chews on lead wheelweights
    and nobody notices.

    Like

    Reply
  27. CNN_sucks says:
    August 6, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    With polling like these, they are not winning. Big money will coming from foreign agent like China.

    Like

    Reply
  28. anthohmy says:
    August 6, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    Go to Joe 3 OH THRE THREE OH Three Three maybe

    Like

    Reply
  29. Judith says:
    August 6, 2019 at 10:45 pm

    Why would I believe a Reuters or Quinnipiac poll? They are used to shape a narrative and make the “steal” seem plausible.

    Like

    Reply

