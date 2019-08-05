August 5th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #928

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
Another boy thrown from balcony (in London this time) on Sunday——
🙏 Pray: for 6 year old boy thrown from 10th floor balcony onto a 5th floor roof. No name or update given yet, but they got a 17 year old male suspect alleged to have thrown the boy overboard. Pray for healing like the Lord did for young Landen Hoffman
🙏 Pray: for young Landen recovering in inpatient rehab.—for endurance, more healing, and hope for the family.
🙏 Pray for all our innocent babies, children and youth–for protection from evil demons roaming the earth. “Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord”….—Psalm 127:3a
🌟 “So Moses cried out to the Lord, saying, “Please heal her(him), O God, I pray!” ” Num 12:13
🌟 “And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.” Phil 4:19
🌟 “Little children, you are from God and have overcome them, for he who is in you is greater than he who is in the world.” 1 John 4:4
————————————————————————————————
USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Summer of MAGA** ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA
— *🇺🇸* Dear President Trump, America Stands With You No Matter What *🇺🇸* —
Hang on, Treepers. Things are getting intense but…we are prepared for this, this onslaughter of attacks, slanders, lies, deceptions, traps, false flags and the evil presence against President Trump ans WeThePeople. Remember, as Sundance said, “Trillions are at sake” and Evil isn’t letting that money go. These are the days of putting on the Full Armor of God (Read/reread Eph 6:10-18)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
————-
🌟 “The wicked lie in wait for the righteous, intent on putting them to death;
but the Lord will not leave them in the power of the wicked
or let them be condemned when brought to trial.” 🌟
-— Psalm 37:32-33
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump, family, MAGA Team and their families
— for protection for White House, all Air Force One Planes, all of Pres. Trump’s properties
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for protection for our WALL builders
— for protection for America and all Her Patriots
— *🇺🇸* Victory Over Evil *🇺🇸*
————————————————–
🦅 “We’re grateful for the great heritage that we have, the heritage of being an American. America is the most just and virtuous republic ever conceived.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————————————————————-
—— — *🇺🇸* El Paso and Dayton, America Stands With You *🇺🇸* — ——
🙏 Pray: for victims, their families and LEOs involved in the shootings
🌟 “We seek comfort in those words, for we know that God lives in the hearts of those who grieve.” Ps 34:18
🌟 “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” John 16:33 —-
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday August 5, 2019 —
Praying that your prayers not only encourage but energize others to offer their own prayers. Thousands of people read this thread every day…may they hear our prayers for all those in need.
Amen, AdRem, Amen…Beautifully said.
🌟 “Again I say to you, if two of you agree on earth about anything they ask, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them.” Matt 18:19-20
Thank you, Grandma! Praying! 🙏🏻
This I declare, that He alone is my refuge, my place of safety; He is my God, and I am trusting Him. For He rescues you from every trap and protects you from the fatal plague. He will shield you with his wings! They will shelter you. His faithful promises are your armor.
For the Lord says, “Because he loves Me, I will rescue him; I will make him great because he trusts in My name. When he calls on Me, I will answer; I will be with him in trouble and rescue him and honor him. I will satisfy him with a full life and give him My salvation.”
Psalm 91:2-4,14-16
I pray for Gods will to be done, and for acceptance of his will and the courage to surrender my own. Amen.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
America is Not an Idea – (19:04)
(Wall Symposium)
• John Catsimatidis Jr., Red Apple Group
—————
Related
Previous (August 4rd Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/04/august-4th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-927/comment-page-1/#comment-7246550
Why Congress Is Failing Is There a Path Forward – (1:00:53)
(Wall Symposium)
• Tom Tancredo, Advisory Board for WBTW, Former congressman
• Louie Gohmert, congressman
• Kris Kobach, Advisory Board for WBTW
28:21 – Brian Kolfage: For everyone in the House what was your take on that GoFundMe and really what were you guys thinking? Did it impact anything?
59:38 – Kris Kobach: I just wan to wrap up and summarize with one thought that I think encapsulates a lot of what we’ve just heard from these fine members of Congress. And that is at the end of the day we the people are going to have to hold Congress’s feet to the fire.
– The Gang of Eight amnesty was shut down because hundreds of thousands of Americans mad phones calls and said “No, don’t do it.” And that made Congress turn around.
– When 500,000 Americans contributed to WeBuildTheWall, this is sending a message to Congress.
– When so many contributed to the GoFundMe page that Brian set up in December, that sent a message to congress as Congressman Gohmert just relayed.
When we the people speak up we actually are heard. And so if we are going to be successful, everyone watching, everyone here in attendance has to speak up in every way you can. Because if we stay silent, then the interest that Tom was talking about, the interest looking for cheap labor and for people to replenish the voter pool are going to want open borders and they’re going to win. So we the people have to speak out and only then can we secure our border.
Stillwater,
Thanks so much for the vid. Good to see Tancredo alive and well!
Your welcome ~ 🙂
Yes, Tom Tancredo is still in the fight with a smile on his face. Perfect example of a “happy warrior”.
A Nation of Legal Immigrants – (17:58)
(Wall Symposium)
• Shalahb “Shalli” Kumar, Founder of Republican Hindu Coalition
LikeLiked by 2 people
Edit: 4th not 4rd
Note to self: remember to change when cutting and pasting…
lol
Fourth and Ford close enough 🙂
I can’t a4rd to forget. 🙂
Baltiless and Other Reflections
Baltimore has come to much, much less than it once was.
I have been in that city numerous times; each visit finds the city worse and worse. Baltimore, the home of our national anthem, Edgar Allan Poe, Babe Ruth, H.L. Mencken, Harriet Tubman, Nancy Pelosi [one bad apple – that’s not too bad] , Frederick Douglas, Tom Clancy, the USS Constellation, and so many more; yes, that very Baltimore is a national disgrace: an embarrassment of epic proportions.
It has the nation’s highest homicide rate (equal or superior to that in much of Central America), a poverty rate through the roof, consistently in the top ten ranking of rat-infested US cities, disastrous public schools, a collapsing police force, all, of course, as befits a beneficiary of decades of crooked Democratic Party rule–including by Nancy Pelosi’s dad. The people of Baltimore have more claim to political asylum than do those from Guatemala.
So our politically incorrect President has the temerity to speak truth to power, and . . . wait for it, wait for it . . . “RACIST!” is the reply. No vow to check the facts; to do something about the politicians who have caused this calamity. No, attack the messenger. Protect the corruptocrats and the other con men who have produced this wreck. The message from the Socialists who now run the world’s oldest political party, “Nothing to see here. Move along! Move along! Just an old racist ranting . . . pay no attention!” The Socialists don’t give a damn about the people caught in that hell-hole any more than they do about the people in other Progressive sinking ships: Flint, STL, Chicago, LA, SF, and on and on. They want to do what they have done in those places to the whole country. We can’t let them.
Evil #astards. There is no other label I can put on them.
I won’t be watching the Dem Circus, aka “Debate.” I have zero interest in their delusions and fantasies. They hate America; they hate Western Civilization; they are merchants of poverty, misery and death.
I am with Trump and that’s that.
August 3, 2019
By Pamela Geller
Guatemalans Protest “The Squad”:
“Nancy Pelosi — We will send you back!”
https://gellerreport.com/2019/08/guatemala-protests-pelosi-squad.html/
Thank you President Trump for the work you do. Never before in modern American history has a President been so open with his administration. So many people stand with you against the insanity of left and their media counterparts. We want a cohesive country. It’s not you who’s dividing the country it’s the radical liberals.
Please Sir, make sure the GOP has plans to retake the House and run where appropriate in the Senate. Only with a majority can your and America’s future move on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Peace upon you Donald, and your family! Woke up again this morning and said quietly to myself, “Thank God for you President Trump, may your family be forever protected!”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Love this guy and I hope POTUS can bring him to the White House to give him the recognition he deserves. A real hero.
Press conference he did yesterday. About 11 minutes long. Going to watch it now.
If we had more people, and more men, like this guy and fewer like the cowards at Parkland and Las Vegas this country and world would be a better place. And I say that as a man.
Facing danger isn’t pleasant, but you as a LEO/soldier have a job to do and you have to do it. Innocent people rely on you for that.
Specialist Oakley had no responsibility to do what he did. But he did it. That’s a hero, and an example we all need to follow.
Wow. Was not prepared for that.
This is emotional. What a great man. Wish him all the best as he copes with the fame from this, and as he tries to overcome what he witnessed.
Glad the military is helping him out here, as they should.
had to turn his life around and petition for OK to go into the military
Oakley,
You truly are A HERO. I saw how Oakley spoke. How he gave credit to his father, to the Army, how he focused on the pain of the families. He brought me to tears.
Army, you now have your newest role model. Respect him!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He sure did more than the useless El Paso Police who waited outside Walmart until the shooter ran out of bullets or victims to shoot….whichever came first!
LikeLiked by 1 person
CA JOE,
I hope that this is not what happened.
Actually, in two other shootings that I know,about, the shooters ran out of victims (cause many ran outside, some were shot).
In both instances, shooter wandersd outside and away from scene, and were captured by police “without incident”, one 2 blocks away, the other 2 miles.
In each incident, they still had guns and ammo, yet surrendered. They NEED the situation of the cops ABOUT to apprehend them, as they are on the scene, surrounded by victims, in order to be able to suicide, otherwise they seem to be unable to suicide or suicide by cop.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Total b.s. There is a lot of witness phone video showing numerous armed cops running to gunfire and dozens more armed cops guiding evacuation of hundreds of people. Get your facts before posting anti cop b.s. A simple YouTube search.
This is a time for the president to come out in full support of our 2nd Amendment rights. He has said many times that he support the 2nd Amendment’s rights to keep and bear arms. If he comes out in favor of gun-control millions of gun-owners will refuse to vote for him and he will not be elected president in 20-20. It’s that serious. He simply must understand this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look at the side-by-side pictures of the Garlic Festival shooter and the El Paso shooter. Is the left breeding these people? Only the shape of the face is different. Or camera angle. Or something. https://imgur.com/a/JYGhZmR
LikeLiked by 3 people
Both of those images are fake. Not the killers.
Media lied?
Just as plausible, is that the MSM is showing pictures of the same person for both shootings. They fake imagery and video all the time. Here’s just one example. This is the same reporter posing as a victim at various events (Boston bombing, train accident, San Bernardino shooting, etc)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t the last one in green the scream-at-the-sky woman?
LikeLiked by 1 person
yup, I’m just slow
we’ve seen her before – bottom right, screaming
I have to chime in on the Red Flag law push.
If someone is so dangerous that their 2nd Adm Right needs to be suspended, there should be no need to. If they are that unstable or dangerous, they will be equally dangerous with a fork, or a bottle of bleach, or a brick. If they can be shown, beyond any reasonable doubt, to be that unstable or dangerous, they should be committed, incarcerated, or otherwise under constant observation and supervision. As a society, we need to be more proactive about making sure that happens.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We should also keep in mind that “Red Flag” laws do not provide for any due-process—baseless charges can be made against you, the police will then label you “armed and dangerous” come to your house at 5AM, kick in your door, shoot your dog, and likely shoot you. On the other hand, if someone thinks your are armed and potentially dangerous, makes a charge against you—-and then you, in turn, have full due-process rights, allowing you to be represented in court by an attorney that is not a “Red Flag” law at all. It is simply a legal process, allowing your to not only confront your accuser but seek legal remedies for false accusations. Freedom and the 2nd Amendment means that we should all have the right to defend ourselves in court against potentially false charges.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, due process cannot be abrogated.
Once you abandon Presumption of innocence, a BASIC precept of our criminal justice system, the downward slide is inevitable.
LikeLike
That’s my position, also.
“If they can be shown” is the key. There is no “showing” just hearsay; someone expressing an opinion that, basically the person may be a danger to themself or others.
A relative, generally. WHATS a relative? Dies an ex wife count? Daughter or son?
Any indication, in any of these shootings, that FAMILY members contacted police before the shooting, said “My (son, brother whatever) has guns, and is dangerous”?
I don’t THINK so. One mother bought her kid the gun, so she obviously had no clue, I seem to recall coward county SOMEBODY called FBI, but was it a RELATIVE. FBI did NOTHING, despite two calls. So now,we are supposed to expect this “red letter law” is going to give them authority they didn’t have before, AND that they will exercise it appropriately?
In Az. any police officer or Dr. can detirmine someone is a danger to self if others, and take them in, against there will, for observation.
I don’t see this red letter law as stopping anything. The aurora shooter was under treatment just before his joker act at the theater. If a shrink couldn’t spot it, or anticipate it, and a mother bought hervkid a gun and,didn’t see it coming, what makes us think this is,going to do any good?
Two thoughts.
1. The protests you see now in Hong Kong (and France) are what real protests look like, not astroturfed farces where people are paid to hit their fists on the door of the Supreme Court. It’s a lot different look when the protesters have actual skin in the game, as opposed to being a rent-a-mob clown show.
2. When is Elizabeth Warren going to be asked about the Dayton shooter’s support of her? Has she denounced him yet? Is Warren’s and the left’s angry, demonizing rhetoric responsible for the deaths in Dayton? Was their rhetoric responsible for the GOP Congressmen being shot up by a Bernie fan on a baseball field?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The president already explained that the Left was not responsible for the shooting of Steve Scalise. The shooter was responsible for the shooting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-11-15/maryland-man-killed-cops-trying-take-his-guns-under-red-flag-confiscation-law
“Red flag laws are implemented differently in states have have them. Some limit these gun confiscation orders to “immediate family” members, Pruett writes. “But some states, like Oregon, are already expanding their orders to include neighbors, medical professionals, teachers, and other school staff.”
There is one aspect of red flag laws that is particularly chilling, as Pruett explains:
Remember, no crime has been committed, and the person who loses their rights does NOT get to defend themselves before those rights are removed. Some have the audacity to call this “due process.” It’s not due process if you aren’t part of the process. Going to court after your guns have been removed, to petition to get them back, is also not due process.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
In lock-step predictability the Maryland Dems recently are renewing a push for assault weapon bans — even though military weapons are already outlawed.
You mean select fire weopons are already outlawed in Maryland, correct?
No class 3 there, or only military?
Here is the victim.
https://www.finkfh.com/notices/Gary-Willis
RE: protests… Some notes I’ve taken over the months… ia running list of “Protest No-No’s”, if you will… things NOT to do when you’re trying to convince other folks that you have something important and meaningful to say…
1.) Shouting about cow farts while adorning hair the color of Welch’s Grape Soda… just no
2.) Knitted pink hats… no comment necessary, really
3.) The “Too Many Flags/Banners” march… lack of focus and confused messaging = fail
3.a.) Related to #3… weird group combinations of LGBTQ, Communist Party, Anarchists, BLM, Greenpeace, Wicca, Anime Fan Club, etc. etc… the Circus has arrived!
4.) Marching down the street shouting “Allahu Akbar!” in a menacing tone… this gets a big Zero in the Hearts ‘N Minds category, I can tell you
5.) Burning a Trump Piñata… predictably childish
6.) Burning a U.S. flag… predictably anti-American
…
Oopsy… supposed to be in reply to MakeAmericaGreat above.
I thought it was street advertising, for “anna lou’s snackbar”!
And the circus in town describes the,2020 Democrat convention, perfectly, you got ALL the participants!
You must have chrystal balls, mr. piddles!.
Now THAT will be “must see T.V.”!
AG Barr needs to understand that if the deep state, etc, doesn’t face full justice for what they tried to pull against PDJT, it’s entirely possible that a significant percentage of conservatives will tend towards being ungovernable for the foreseeable future… in numbers (millions) dwarfing the number of men and women serving across the armed forces.
Subduing possibly 10’s of millions of armed citizens simply won’t be possible short of dropping nukes on home soil. If the deep state is that stupid, it would overnight find itself facing possibly more than 100 million armed citizens….
The Left ignores this likely outcome at its own peril…
Are they really that stupid??
For the sake of my children and future grandchildren, I hope and pray (yes, literally) they aren’t….
I have to agree and have felt this way for well over 2 yrs now. I was hopeful justice would be served but its looking more and more like the deep state and left are going scorched earth. Just watching the rhetoric about these shootings is all you need to know. Was thinking tonight the left better tone this BS down or their rhetoric might come true except it wont be crazy socilists shooting people it will be normal Americans defending their country. They are begging for a war and they better be careful what they wish for as they might just get it and then some.
Fingers crossed Barr does what needs to be done but I give that a less than 5% chance if that.
Remember, if the government is allowed to seize all the guns, millions will die. That’s what a communist utopia looks like.
Wow. I’ve heard rumors that Biden’s faculties are slipping, but nothing quite this blatant.
Not sure Joe is going to be able to go the distance here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The plan is to get him in office with a full blown commie as VP, then off him. Natural causes, of course.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But which commie? They have so many to choose from.
Do I need to remind you of the,Dem candidate in 2016?
If he falls over, or down stairs, or off a porch, doesn’t matter. Hillary can lend him the scooby doo.
Its weekend with bernie, part duex.
If an obvious mental inability to handle the requirements of the job, prior to any age decline, wasn’t going to give the dems pause, why should a little age related decline, added on top of his,always being an idiot, matter?
LikeLike
Well, this sunset, on the California Delta was spectacular. Nobody around, the Sierras to the east Mt Diablo to the southwest the Golden sun setting directly west.
Wakeboarding of course. The motor cut, so profound quiet. I was peeing. Fellas driving the boat were waiting for the go sign but I was relaxed, you know… then not ten feet away a seal, not a harbor seal, but one of those pier 39 bastards breaks the surface with a gigantic exhalations, I swear to God, it scared me back to going to confession.
So we are heading back and an otter, I mean a BIG otter is swimming maybe 30 yards ahead with intent. So we cut the motor and floated, not even 1 minute later a boil of jumping fish exploded around us as 4 or 5 giant otter leaped out of the water catching them. Then silence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I heard there was a bald eagle in Walnut Creek today by Heather Farm. Sounds like it was a spectacular day for the fauna in CA.
Share this one around. Too funny! Dem Socialists Convention in Atlanta last few days.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This video should be burned to DVD and sent to every president and dean of every College and University in the United States. Multiple copies. “THIS is what you’re doing to this country.”
On a lighter note… Over-Under on the number of themed, isolated, and sound-proofed Safety Zones in the venue is at 15 1/2.
Ok… must read twitchy post on this nonsense… some priceless Twitter responses in there…
https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2019/08/04/point-of-personal-privilege-rofl-democratic-socialists-of-americas-conference-is-just-a-hot-mess-of-hilarious-watch/
This one person responded: “I’m going to be employed forever if this is my competition.”
BAAAHHH!!! That’s hilarious.
Trump campaign is going to have fun making anti socialism political video clip ads out of this. 😁
And now for something REALLY creepy…
Grrr… youtube won’t allow the embed… click on the “Watch this video” link, then fast forward to 18:20…
Mexico is now demanding special protection for its citizens who here in our country, many illegally, many on welfare. Nothing justifies killing anybody, but what did they think was going to happen when they sent their citizens into our country to raid our government facility and raise their flag? How about we hold Mexico responsible for that?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mexico can “protect” as little as they do in their country when they repatriate them.
Well, the coward didn’t exactly single out just Mexican nationals so they don’t have an argument.
RINO party is scared to push back this racist and white nationalist crap so Dims and fake msm drive the narrative. It’s time for new generation republicans to take over party. PTrump should bring them and make new subgroup like new generation Republican Party or something.
