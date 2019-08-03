El Paso Mass Shooting – 19 Reported Killed, 40 Wounded, 21-year-old Gunman in Custody…

•A single shooter opened fire in El Paso, Texas, at the Cielo Vista Mall. •Reports of 19 people killed, 40 others injured during a 20 minute shooting rampage. •Suspect identified as Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old white male from Dallas. •CCTV surveillance footage showed gunman walking in front entrance of Walmart armed with an AK-47 rifle.

Sgt. Robert Gomez, a spokesman with the El Paso Police Department, told reporters in the second afternoon press conference a motive is still unknown. There were between one and 3,000 shoppers at Walmart at the time of the shooting and 100 employees present.

Sgt Gomez said the scene, which includes the Walmart store and next-door Cielo Vista Mall, remains active as officials are transitioning into a criminal investigation. Additionally, the suspect was taken into custody without incident, and no law enforcement fired weapons.