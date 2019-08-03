El Paso Mass Shooting – 19 Reported Killed, 40 Wounded, 21-year-old Gunman in Custody…

•A single shooter opened fire in El Paso, Texas, at the Cielo Vista Mall. •Reports of 19 people killed, 40 others injured during a 20 minute shooting rampage. •Suspect identified as Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old white male from Dallas. •CCTV surveillance footage showed gunman walking in front entrance of Walmart armed with an AK-47 rifle.
.
Sgt. Robert Gomez, a spokesman with the El Paso Police Department, told reporters in the second afternoon press conference a motive is still unknown. There were between one and 3,000 shoppers at Walmart at the time of the shooting and 100 employees present.
Sgt Gomez said the scene, which includes the Walmart store and next-door Cielo Vista Mall, remains active as officials are transitioning into a criminal investigation. Additionally, the suspect was taken into custody without incident, and no law enforcement fired weapons.
There are people being interviewed that were in the store who are saying 3-4 men dressed in black.
LikeLike
Where’s yer sauce?
I mean, link please.
LikeLike
His manifesto…looks like the Dem Debates pandering to illegals put him over the edge. He says he felt this way well before Trump
LikeLike
Five bucks, they start to spin it that he was a Trump supporter…….
LikeLiked by 3 people
They already are.
LikeLiked by 3 people
what Trump supporter would shoot up a Wal Mart?
wasn’t Antifa supposed to be headed to El Paso?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah I was thinking the same. Antifaaaa was planning a weekend of resist at the border.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not yet, in a month.
LikeLike
First thing I saw when I Googled the shooter’s name.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump lover who ‘hated race mixing’…….well, rats.
LikeLike
No evidence he was a Trump supporter. No evidence he gripe was “race mixing”.
LikeLike
If his manifesto is to be believed, further assuming that it is genuine, and reading between the lines a bit, he saw that “they” weren’t going to let President Trump do anything to slow immigration.
Pray that the coming civil war isn’t as near as it feels today.
LikeLike
I just read a report that the manifesto was a hoax.
So many false stories out there, including the number dead. Let’s wait.
LikeLike
@ susandyer1962… Re “Five bucks, they start to spin it that he was a Trump supporter…….”
Already started hours ago…
“The suspect in a deadly mass shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday was widely identified on the internet as a young white man whose social media activity showed support and sympathy for the president’s apparent white nationalist agenda.” Source: https://newsone.com/3883517/el-paso-shooter-patrick-crusius/
Headline: “El Paso Walmart Gunman Identified As 21-Year-Old Trump Supporter Who Was Reportedly Against “Race Mixing” Source: https://gossiponthis.com/2019/08/03/patrick-crusius-el-paso-walmart-shooter/
Sadly, there are others…
LikeLike
Sorry, didn’t see your post ………
LikeLike
DEA on scene –
Drug/cartel related? I think the police originally thought it was gang related.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or is there another DEA?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why do Feral Gov LE show up to a shooting???? ATF even there too! Seems local and state LE are being sidelined????
Gun Controllers are in charge. Anybody trust these Ferals???? FIB ??? ROFLMAO
LikeLike
Horrible.
LikeLike
From the photo I only see one clip one magazine….a banana clip…not sure how many rounds that holds…..
would love to know more about the weapon and ammo….
LikeLike
AK-47 variant, 30 round magazine, the supposed “manifesto” sez he planed to use 8m3 which is a fragmentation variant of standard 7.62×39 AK cartridge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
30-50 rounds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That mag holds 30 rounds but those that know what they’re doing only load 29 rounds in it because loading 30 makes a malfunction more likely. There could be one in the chamber already so if this moron wasn’t smart enough to have more mags the absolute maximum rounds he would have ready to fire would be 31 rounds. The AK-47 rounds are 7.62 x 39 mm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please test him for meds and pot.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Especially the meds at this point.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, antidepressants. Common theme prevails, we suspect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AK47 or AR15? I believe the AK47 can go full auto. The AR15, not so much.
I didn’t hear any bursts in the audio I’ve heard.
LikeLike
Not if legal it would have to be modified.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are full auto varients of both, however getting your hands on ANY full auto firearm in the US is difficult, time consuming, and expensive.
LikeLike
It does look like an AK47 varient.
LikeLike
I wonder if it’s a False Flag?
LikeLike
Antifa.
LikeLike
Regardless of who did this and what group they belong to…It has to stop….
The Feds should harvest the body parts of people who do this and give them to people who need transplants….this way the live on and it looks like someone is doing something to deter this
LikeLiked by 1 person
Transplanted organs have to be kept alive, once a person is dead they are no use to anyone.
LikeLike
How can anyone be so evil? I would imagine a lot of victims will be kids and their parents. I was in Target, Richmond VA this am. They were very busy with back to school shopping. My prayers for all.
LikeLike
My son-in-law reported border was closed. He had to cross in NM to work. I have not heard the news report on the closed border.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looking for more hoax info …
BREAKING: It’s now being reported that the alleged manifesto of the El Paso gunman, claiming he agreed with Christchurch mosque shooter, was a hoax
LikeLike
Ive read so many conflicting reports on this tragedy. 1 guy? 2-3 guys? Gang related? The shooters name is mentioned only in obscure blogs, daily mail, along with a manifesto?
Something is odd.
LikeLike
Good Lord, what could possibly allow a person to do this to other people?
The depth of depravity is beyond my comprehension.
LikeLike
Yes, and aside from that paddock fellow, where my jury is still out on that one, MOST of these shooters are young.
Whats going on with the younger generations?????
LikeLike
This dude needs to be put to death, immediately.
LikeLike
This guy’s going to have a psychiatric past and should never have had a weapon….sound familiar? Too many video games in his parents’ basement….drives to El Paso from Dallas so his mother won’t suspect a thing.
LikeLike
Very disturbing. But a question …
Texas is an open-carry state. How come the perp did not get shot by the public ?
Is Wal-Mart a gun-free zone?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I got the entire story already…
Trumps fault.
Impeach!
I’m joking, of course. But It’s what I expect will happen. I give it 30 minutes before the leftist loons start political blame.
LikeLike
The nut-job was killing for 20 minutes?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Excellent! I donated a couple of days ago, and I hope my blood is used.
LikeLike
They will pin it to Q anon, my guess. The research boards for the anon people have been invaded with people saying it’s time for Patriots to go hot. And someone out there (can’t remember who exactly) said the other day that Q should be viewed as an domestic terrorist/ national security threat. IMO, it’s the CIA trying to make that happen and shut Q down.
LikeLike
These folks probably started it: https://www.mediamatters.org/twitter/fbi-calls-qanon-domestic-terror-threat-trump-has-amplified-qanon-supporters-twitter-more-20
LikeLike
That was an article that came out a couple of days ago.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/aug/1/fbi-says-qanon-conspiracy-theories-domestic-terror/
LikeLike
Definitely resembles an AK-47, not an AR-15. Appears to be a 30 round magazine. He also appears to be wearing cargo pocketed pants, which could hold extra magazines. Antifa has been known to be working with cartel for weapons, which could explain access to full auto if that is indeed what this weapon is. Not saying he’s Antifa, because at this point, we don’t know much.
LikeLike
First thoughts that disturb me.
* Someone allowed a Dallas crazy kid to get loose.
* Probably had one of the favorite crazy meds.
* Someone gave crazy kid media fave weapon and ammo.
* Massive security failures onsite. (Sam’s, Walmart, etc)
* 2 hours to capture vs 2 minutes termination, WTF another security failure.
* No armed citizens to respond either ?
* “anti mixed race”, kid looks 2nd gen mixed race
LikeLiked by 1 person
and who drove him there?
or flew him there?
That’s a LONG way from Dallas.
LikeLike
This is truly sad…and just as sad is the fact that we can not trust any media to tell us the truth ..
of what really happened and the why of it….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hate to say it, but this reeks of another Charlottesville. A setup to go after “white supremacy” and enact more laws. Democrats will use it against whites and guns. Perfect timing to keep the headlines off the left’s corruption and any documents that come out.
LikeLike
His manifesto…I think the Dem Debates pandering to illegals put him over the edge. He says he felt this way well before Trump
LikeLike
Hoax. See above.
LikeLike
sadly probably is that he’s a schizophrenic lone killer. We really need to re-think involuntary institutionalization.
LikeLike
Over 700,000 abortions performed in America every year but somehow twenty people shot down in a Walmart is BIG NEWS! What must God think of us? We strain at gnats and swallow camels! We allow our kids to be taught that we evolved from animals then we act surprised when they act this out!
God’s judgment on us is righteous!
LikeLike
Almost all mass shooters have been on mind altering medications. It is high time that this be investigated and ideally removed from the market place.
LikeLike
fyi..
LikeLike