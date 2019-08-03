El Paso Mass Shooting – 19 Reported Killed, 40 Wounded, 21-year-old Gunman in Custody…

Posted on August 3, 2019 by

•A single shooter opened fire in El Paso, Texas, at the Cielo Vista Mall.  •Reports of 19 people killed, 40 others injured during a 20 minute shooting rampage.  •Suspect identified as Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old white male from Dallas.  •CCTV surveillance footage showed gunman walking in front entrance of Walmart armed with an AK-47 rifle.

.

Sgt. Robert Gomez, a spokesman with the El Paso Police Department, told reporters in the second afternoon press conference a motive is still unknown. There were between one and 3,000 shoppers at Walmart at the time of the shooting and 100 employees present.

Sgt Gomez said the scene, which includes the Walmart store and next-door Cielo Vista Mall, remains active as officials are transitioning into a criminal investigation. Additionally, the suspect was taken into custody without incident, and no law enforcement fired weapons.

61 Responses to El Paso Mass Shooting – 19 Reported Killed, 40 Wounded, 21-year-old Gunman in Custody…

  1. lelanddiaz says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    There are people being interviewed that were in the store who are saying 3-4 men dressed in black.

  2. susandyer1962 says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    Five bucks, they start to spin it that he was a Trump supporter…….

  3. dd_sc says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    DEA on scene –

    Drug/cartel related? I think the police originally thought it was gang related.

  4. Sentient says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    Horrible.

  5. burnett044 says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    From the photo I only see one clip one magazine….a banana clip…not sure how many rounds that holds…..
    would love to know more about the weapon and ammo….

  6. Perot Conservative says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    Please test him for meds and pot.

  7. Cows and Guns (@BennettVermont) says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    AK47 or AR15? I believe the AK47 can go full auto. The AR15, not so much.

    I didn’t hear any bursts in the audio I’ve heard.

  8. Ollie Hadfield says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    I wonder if it’s a False Flag?

  9. Don McAro says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    Regardless of who did this and what group they belong to…It has to stop….
    The Feds should harvest the body parts of people who do this and give them to people who need transplants….this way the live on and it looks like someone is doing something to deter this

  10. Abster says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    How can anyone be so evil? I would imagine a lot of victims will be kids and their parents. I was in Target, Richmond VA this am. They were very busy with back to school shopping. My prayers for all.

  11. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    My son-in-law reported border was closed. He had to cross in NM to work. I have not heard the news report on the closed border.

  12. OhNoYouDont says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    Looking for more hoax info …

    BREAKING: It’s now being reported that the alleged manifesto of the El Paso gunman, claiming he agreed with Christchurch mosque shooter, was a hoax

  13. jus wundrin says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    Ive read so many conflicting reports on this tragedy. 1 guy? 2-3 guys? Gang related? The shooters name is mentioned only in obscure blogs, daily mail, along with a manifesto?

    Something is odd.

  14. Jim Comey is a weasel_Doug says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    Good Lord, what could possibly allow a person to do this to other people?
    The depth of depravity is beyond my comprehension.

    • jus wundrin says:
      August 3, 2019 at 7:32 pm

      Yes, and aside from that paddock fellow, where my jury is still out on that one, MOST of these shooters are young.

      Whats going on with the younger generations?????

    • Waymore says:
      August 3, 2019 at 7:32 pm

      This dude needs to be put to death, immediately.

    • benifranlkin says:
      August 3, 2019 at 7:37 pm

      This guy’s going to have a psychiatric past and should never have had a weapon….sound familiar? Too many video games in his parents’ basement….drives to El Paso from Dallas so his mother won’t suspect a thing.

  15. Dockie Blauvelt says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    Very disturbing. But a question …
    Texas is an open-carry state. How come the perp did not get shot by the public ?
    Is Wal-Mart a gun-free zone?

  16. The Akh says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    I got the entire story already…

    Trumps fault.

    Impeach!

    I’m joking, of course. But It’s what I expect will happen. I give it 30 minutes before the leftist loons start political blame.

  17. RobInPA says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    The nut-job was killing for 20 minutes?!

  18. I Hear You Now says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:29 pm

  19. Victor Laszlo says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    They will pin it to Q anon, my guess. The research boards for the anon people have been invaded with people saying it’s time for Patriots to go hot. And someone out there (can’t remember who exactly) said the other day that Q should be viewed as an domestic terrorist/ national security threat. IMO, it’s the CIA trying to make that happen and shut Q down.

  20. justoldcowboybill says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    Definitely resembles an AK-47, not an AR-15. Appears to be a 30 round magazine. He also appears to be wearing cargo pocketed pants, which could hold extra magazines. Antifa has been known to be working with cartel for weapons, which could explain access to full auto if that is indeed what this weapon is. Not saying he’s Antifa, because at this point, we don’t know much.

  21. mike says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    First thoughts that disturb me.
    * Someone allowed a Dallas crazy kid to get loose.
    * Probably had one of the favorite crazy meds.
    * Someone gave crazy kid media fave weapon and ammo.
    * Massive security failures onsite. (Sam’s, Walmart, etc)
    * 2 hours to capture vs 2 minutes termination, WTF another security failure.
    * No armed citizens to respond either ?
    * “anti mixed race”, kid looks 2nd gen mixed race

  22. burnett044 says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    This is truly sad…and just as sad is the fact that we can not trust any media to tell us the truth ..
    of what really happened and the why of it….

  23. AnotherView says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    Hate to say it, but this reeks of another Charlottesville. A setup to go after “white supremacy” and enact more laws. Democrats will use it against whites and guns. Perfect timing to keep the headlines off the left’s corruption and any documents that come out.

  24. BitterC says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:34 pm

    His manifesto…I think the Dem Debates pandering to illegals put him over the edge. He says he felt this way well before Trump

  25. stats_guy says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    sadly probably is that he’s a schizophrenic lone killer. We really need to re-think involuntary institutionalization.

  26. William Ray says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    Over 700,000 abortions performed in America every year but somehow twenty people shot down in a Walmart is BIG NEWS! What must God think of us? We strain at gnats and swallow camels! We allow our kids to be taught that we evolved from animals then we act surprised when they act this out!

    God’s judgment on us is righteous!

  27. trumplandslide says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    Almost all mass shooters have been on mind altering medications. It is high time that this be investigated and ideally removed from the market place.

  28. burnett044 says:
    August 3, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    fyi..

