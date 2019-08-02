Devin Nunes Discusses IG Criminal Referral and DOJ Position on James Comey…

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Tucker Carlson to discuss the ongoing investigative situation with James Comey.

Representative Nunes highlights the difference between Inspector General Michael Horowitz and U.S. Attorney John Durham; noting there is a possibility the investigative review of Mr. Durham touches on a great deal more than IG Horowitz. WATCH:

Here’s the opening statement by Tucker Carlson toward James Comey.

