Devin Nunes Discusses IG Criminal Referral and DOJ Position on James Comey…

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Tucker Carlson to discuss the ongoing investigative situation with James Comey.
Representative Nunes highlights the difference between Inspector General Michael Horowitz and U.S. Attorney John Durham; noting there is a possibility the investigative review of Mr. Durham touches on a great deal more than IG Horowitz. WATCH:
Here’s the opening statement by Tucker Carlson toward James Comey.
Come might just get a severe finger wagging
Devin actually said that the investigation started in early 2016 IN CONJUNCTION with the Hillary campaign
When I saw this interview earlier this evening I was hoping you’d cover it. I had the feeling Nunes was saying that the Horowitz referral was to DOJ (I take that to mean AG BARR) and that perhaps the DOJ decline to prosecute because not only do they have bigger stuff, they might INCLUDE Comey’s leaking with their bigger stuff. Hard to know. Since we have yet to hear from Horowitz, it wouldn’t make sense for an official response from DOJ yet. It’s hard to know if the explanations about why he’s not being prosecuted by DOJ are actually true as no sources have been named. Typical DC.
I have seen Nunes very frustrated before, but not in this instance. There is a calmness that should make Jimmy sweat at night. Nunes believes that Durham is going to bring justice. Hard as it is….I am going to remain patient.
We have no other alternatives than hope and patience.
zzz…
If AG Barr was going to piggyback the leaking into a bigger case including the FISA false statements and official misconduct under color of law there would be no need to decline anything. Barr would simply wait and then draft an indictment which includes everything and EVERYBODY! It’s done that way every day across the country by every US Attorney’s Office. It’s simple and effective because the overlapping charges dirty up every defendant at the defense table so they eat each other’s crimes.
It certainly is getting more and more difficult to reconcile Barr’s actions, or lack thereof, to Joe DiG’s faith in him.
Unless it somehow affects his ability to release to the public info to drag them along as to not be a major info overload. An overload would push people away. Who knows with someone as smart as he is within the circles he operates. Maybe he wants others to feel comfortable in coming forward without fear of consequences, Just hard to know but will definitely have some answers after the FISA report comes and his response to that.
Thank you. Nunes makes a crucial point. If I understand correctly, DOJ’s decision not to prosecute at this time is based merely on a strategic procedural technicality. They are waiting for Durham’s more full investigation, at which point their case should be much stronger. I feel somewhat relieved, but I still don’t trust Wray at all. I hope he’s out of the loop as much as possible.
I’m thinking Comey’s leaked memos will likely be used against him as evidence in a much larger criminal conspiracy case.
Nunes seems to be suggesting that Durham can build that case with his grand jury much more effectively than Horowitz can.
From all that I have read and heard, it isn’t over with Comey and this was intentionally ignored because they are going after him a big way.
Link below is an explanation from one of President Trump’s lawyers.
https://aclj.org/government-corruption/radio-recap-james-comeys-reckoning-is-imminent
Nunes Solomon and diGenova are all essentially saying the same thing: Comey is in really deep doo-doo.
So are the streets in San Francisco.
Basically for the same reason: the influence of the democrat party.
What happened to DiGenova and his prediction?
He makes his living in the public eye by appearing to be relevant and/or prescient in his assessments of important legal issues. Neither he nor his sources are infallible.
Gone with the Wind.
Good thread by Undercover Huber
The segment right before this was upsetting as well.
Comey says, over and over “I intended”
Oops.
Unfortunately, prosecuting Conme becoming more a pipe dream. Barr is another swamp creature.
DO.NOT.Trust.The.Plan.
Ack, sorry I didn’t see the rest of the post for some reason.
I don’t know why anyone references or pins any hope on the IG report.
Aside from the “no proof of bias or intent” from Horowitz’s previous vanilla report, name one IG investigation/recommendation whereby the DOJ pursued prosecution.
IG investigations are simply “suggestions” to govt agencies to “tighten things up a bit”. More often than not, said agencies ignore the IG’s findings/recommendations
Lather. Rinse. Repeat.
Hmmm…yes…but…
Yeah, yeah, yeah. Declassification is near. Document dumps revealing what happened is near. Prosecution are imminent. I’ve heard that for 2+ years now. Justice delayed is justice denied.
Seems like every day is Ground Hog’s Day. We may be stuck in a time warp.
We are in need of a very large fan to blow away a lot of smoke coming out of the DOJ.
Tucker said: Spying “by the Obama administration” and Nunes nodded in agreement and said that’s right when he could have disagreed.
Nunes is right of course. The plug is those seeking justice in this country that will soon disappear when Comey is not prosecuted along with Hillary Clinton. The Spiral from the lack of a plug is on its way.
It’s now time to wait and see what Barr’s next move is.
Meh, call me when someone other than a Trump associate is in handcuffs.
So agree and so over nothing happening.
If I understand what Rep. Nunes was saying. Since the IG can’t interview non-government employees, the case might not be so strong, but since everything is in Durham’s purview now, they can roll it all up into one nice neat package.
I’m edging toward the conclusion that Comey’s motivations may have been more common, and less fantastical, than we often theorize.
His own statements show him to have contempt for those of us in this political movement. “Dark corner” etc. No doubt he nodded his head in agreement when Hillary called us deplorables. Seems clear he shares the same sentiment Strzok expressed in his Wal Mart text.
We worry about potential voter fraud being committed by crazed leftists who justify it in their minds by seeing it as a battle between good and evil. “Because he/they are RACIST!” I suspect it was exactly that kind of thinking that motivated Comey to break the law to go after the president.
Seems crazy to think about the Director of the FBI acting on that kind of motivation, as if he’s some leftist loony of the type you encounter on social media. But if you’ve been paying attention, there’s a lot of circumstantial evidence that points to just that.
We also have to remember where any trial/jury would be. Deepest red corner of Wyoming or “squeaky clean straight arrow” DC, Virginia, or NYC?
