July 31st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #923

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
—– 😎 —-” Summer of MAGA ” —- 😎 —–
USA * 🇺🇸 * Tomorrow is Trump Ohio Rally * 🇺🇸 * USA (462 Days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Better the little that the righteous have than the wealth of many wicked;
for the power of the wicked will be broken, but the Lord upholds the righteous.” 🌟
-— Psalm 37:16-17
***Praise: President Trump is safely back in the WH
***Praise: President Trump’s economy is delivering for American workers! Wage growth has been at or above 3% for 11 months in a row.
***Praise: Trade Team Trump is doing good Holding the Trade Line with China who is now throwing a Hissy Missile Fit.
***Praise: Treepers’ comments at TCTH Dems Debate thread is hysterical and at Sundance’s Twitter
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for successful bilateral meeting with Mongolian President, Battulga
— for Trade Rep Lighthizer and Sec. Mnuchin, meeting with China July 30-31-wisdom and protection
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf—-Nutty debate is today and tomorrow, July 30 and 31
— pass Voter ID law and paper ballots, too
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens
— House Dems; 45-day vacation to be ruined
— “The Treacherous Squad” help prove President Trump is the right man for the job
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our WALL being built now – speed & protection for wallbuilders
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and crew–Keep them going Bada BOOM! in the Treehouse 😉
— for all America’s kids including 5 yr old Landen–protection and healing
— *🇺🇸* Beacon Of Hope *🇺🇸*
————————————————–
🦅 “On this day in 1619, statesmen from the Colony of Virginia gathered in Jamestown as the first deliberative body in what would become the United States of America. .Four hundred years later, the same sense of representative democracy that motivated these statesmen continues to drive our Nation forward and ensures that America is a beacon of hope and opportunity for all.”
— (7-30-19…Message in Jamestown on the 400th Anniversary of the First Legislative Assembly in America )
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————
“🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary.…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31”
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday July 31, 2019 —
Thank you Grandma. You are great with the daily prayer. You give us a good start of the day even if it’s the day before still…… ( I am in AZ, that’s why).
Amen.
The big piggy bank is now closed! 🙂
ICYMI Trump Cspan Interview
https://www.c-span.org/video/?463089-1/interview-president-donald-trump
Donald Trump Retweet
Two party-amorphous Senators?
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Stupid Dems, Mitch is for Bejing!
Not Moscow!
Donald Trump Retweet
https://twitter.com/LYNNTHO06607841/status/1154685014140829696
https://twitter.com/LYNNTHO06607841/status/1154685014140829696?s=19
Either this account is locked by Twatter, or was deleted by user.
It was said twitter banned her account!
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 5 people
Winning.
These lawsuits sucked. Now that they are over they are a definitive answer to the innuendos. Not that it will cure TDS.
From Goldwater, to Reagan, to getting fooled by the Bushes, to Trump, we were always pretty much the same crowd.
Solomon on Wray’s FBI Covering for Team Comey’s Russia Shenanigans
(audio only 13:53 min)
Nice interview.
👍
I Love Huckabee!
Mike Huckabee on a variety of subjects
“I really Would love to see outrage replaced by solutions myself”
Ironically Charles you have to have the outrage before any in power that can fix the issue will even look at the issue let alone start brainstorming for solutions. Obviously, this has been multiple decades in the making, not an overnight phenomenon!
I just read that Omar is on that trip to Italy with Pelosi along with Cummings, etc. I wonder who all we are paying for to stay in rooms that start at $850/night and the excuse being a visit to a nearby Army base. I’m so sick of the outrageous spending of our government!! I also just read that we spent over 900 million to educate SNAP recipients about nutrition. This is outrageous…these rats have no compunctions about stealing from We The People.
Margarita, I agree it is all outrageous! Wonder who pocketed that 900 million? Pfft!
I did read somewhere? Though, that Cummings is not on that trip. It is actually John Lewis, he also has a shaved head. Now I’m not sure who to believe is on the trip.
😲
A money giveaway to outside contractors, i.e. lefty groups that use it to tear down our country.
It’s Lewis not Cummings.
Well my bad…but not that different. People who say they’re for a certain group but only care about themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don Lemon is an azzhole. Just ignore him and the rest of total traitors on CNN
LikeLiked by 2 people
How many answered:
Call them a Racist!
Possibly one of the funniest Trump videos I’ve seen!
Would love to be a guest at the Huckabee family reunion – that would have to be a laugh a minute with Mike & Sarah
Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable
(32 minutes)
Obama Admin’s “Fast & Furious” Gun-Running Program STILL Being Covered-Up
Chris Farrell (3 min)
After watching the dim debate Bozo the Clown was heard to say, “I could have been a contender”.
Nope. The most important takeaway is it is all chop suey and even they know it.
I knew who the Dem candidate Delaney reminded me of!! The guy who played the frong in the Bewitched episode!! 😂
You know who that guy Buttgiedidoo reminds me of? John Dall in Hitchcock’s movie Rope. The voice is uncannily similar.
If you haven’t seen the movies or know the plot, if you watch it you will catch my meaning.
🤣
( now back to the typhoon)
George Papadopoulos
@GeorgePapa19
·
1h
Transcripts are out tomorrow. The first demonstrable proof to show that not only did we not collude, but the whole world was against us and Donald Trump still won in 2016! When it’s all said and done, the story will be of a global effort to take us down that backfired big time!
Eternally grateful that we won and that Donald Trump is not only as good as I thought he’d be as POTUS but extraordinarily better. He is a hero.
No blue check Mark?
I hope that means Papadopolous knows something, and isn’t just guessing.
Let the snowball begin. I am ready for the avalanche to build and follow.
Just a reminder to be on guard against all the various media propaganda techniques.
It can be a false premise, such as the Don Lemon question asked in the debate tonight about POTUS’ “bigotry.” It can be fake anecdotes masked as objective focus group testing (the AP report about “36 suburban women” unhappy with POTUS ‘racial attacks or whatever; another false premise). It can be push polling (forcing responses in a direction) of the Quinnipiac poll that 80% of blacks think POTUS is racist.
In addition to these media creations, there are also the astroturfer events (staged protests; 150 Obama staffers write Op-ed).
These are well-worn PR techniques. All of them. And they work, which is why they are done. The job of the reader or viewer is to knock the techniques and observe the attempts critically so they don’t affect your thinking.
The Race Card is one of the last lines of defense for the media and Dems. Never more so than in the Obama era and its aftermath.
Take that away from them, POTUS rolls in 2020. But they’re not going to give it up without a fight. So what we’re seeing now is the inevitable pushback against POTUS moving the Overton Window as he wishes on topics that are supposedly about “race” (which usually have nothing to do with race).
If Biden is the nominee in 2020 — and right now that looks the case — the showdown will be billed as Trump vs Obama. And Obama has zero ability to elicit any enthusiasm or energy unless he is wielding the Race Card. In other circumstances, he might, but since he can no longer assume power his quiver is very limited.
SUMMARY — dont get shaken up by the Empire fighting back on ‘race’ matters. They have to. Trillions at stake, power is on the line, etc.
This is the fight. We’re just getting started.
One other thing. Get ready for a spate of death threats and such for the 2020 cycle. I’m thinking here of what was done to Little AOC.
The left uses a technique called FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt). You can read about it here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fear,_uncertainty,_and_doubt
It’s a disinfo strategy (PR). Well, their is no greater way to make people feel fear or doubt their path than to make (fake) threats on their lives.
If anyone here has seen the new Spider Man movie that features Mysterio, it’s similar to what Peter Parker told himself in the movie. None of this (what Mysterio) is doing is real. It’s all fake. All an illusion.
But it’s coming. The hard left only knows one way. And those machinations are coming. All while the Obamas pretend they are “going high” and being so nice.
Pacific Legal Foundation
July 16, 2019
By Michael Poon
Fighting Unconstitutional Government Bureaucracy:
https://pacificlegal.org/fighting-unconstitutional-government-bureaucracy/
July 17, 2019
By Thomas Berry
Congress Must Rein In Unconstitutional Bureaucratic Rulemaking:
https://pacificlegal.org/plf-senate-testimony-congress-must-reign-in-unconstitutional-bureaucratic-rulemaking/
July 17, 2019
By Steven D. Anderson
At Senate Hearing – Bureaucrats Have To Follow The Rules, Too:
https://pacificlegal.org/plf-at-senate-hearing-bureaucrats-have-to-follow-the-rules-too/
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Master of Ceremonies Steve Bannon – (8:19)
(Wall Symposium)
—————
Related
Previous (July 30th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/30/july-30th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-922/comment-page-1/#comment-7232058
Closing Remarks Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage – (14:01)
(Wall Symposium)
Excerpts:
5:08 – Bannon: Since the organization (WBTW) built this, and the reception in the community about how it’s cut crime; talk to the group about how many different people, how many different entities, how many different communities have approached us to build walls for them.
Brian Kolfage: Our email has been blowing up since this wall went up. There’s been actual cities and towns who feel they’ve been neglected by basically congress and Democrats. They want us to build them walls now… these cities that are on the border. Entire cities you know. City of Sunland Park says that no one wants the wall. This wall’s a disgrace. When we have cities and mayors who’ve already voted unanimously… mayors and city councilmen to allow us to build a wall around their entire city on the border.
Bannon: Hispanic American communities.
6:05 – Brian Kolfage: I think going forward, one of the big things we’ve learned is this is a joint path, this is a parallel path with President Trump that the government has these big sectors and sections of walls that are 100 miles long they want to build. But they’re not looking at these little spots like this. It’s just not on the radar.
– We’ve been speaking with different congressmen like Congressman Louie (Gohmert) and the Freedom Caucus to allow us to come in and be the special forces to build these little, very important walls that are in these communities where people need a wall… where the government’s not going to do it.
– And I think going forward that’s another area where we’re going to play an important part.
– It’s all of you helping out these other communities who need border protection. And just not a half mile… We’re talking they might need 10 miles or 6 miles and every little hole makes a big difference.
6:55 – It doesn’t matter if it’s a half mile. Border Patrol agent up there, they know what this half mile did. I mean it changed the entire region over here for smuggling. All the smuggling now has shifted down to Laredo because of this. And that’s straight from the Border Patrol’s mouth.
8:46 – Bannon: And Brian and I have talked over over the last couple of days. We’re thinking of one of the things that WBTW will do is start to sponsor… we need to get these conferences throughout the country. We wanted to start first here because it was with you people that we built the first part of the wall. Right here at mile marker 1
9:44 – We’re also… we’re going to start doing these on a regular basis. Every person we’ve brought here from Washington D.C. this weekend was absolutely blown away. This is going to be a symbol for the wall throughout the entire country and we intend to come back here on a regular basis and have additional conferences.
1: In case you missed it. I am urging DHS fully deploy rapid-DNA testing to combat the horrific exploitation of children to bolster asylum claims.
– Kris W. Kobach (July 30, 2019)
2:Tweet with article.
Donald Trump Jr. visits private border wall amid immigration crisis, Mueller aftermath – 7/26/19
https://www.texastribune.org/2019/07/26/donald-trump-jr-visits-private-border-wall-immigration-gathering/
The European Union as a Cautionary Tail Raheem Kassam – (14:23)
Gifted opinion writer and author; has two best selling books: No Go Zones & Enoch Was Right
Formerly the senior advisor to Nigel Farage.
Previously editor and chief of Breitbart London.
Currently reviving Human Events, which was formerly Ronald Reagan’s favorite magazine.
(Wall Symposium)
Michelle Malkin – Open Border Churches Human Traffickers Hiding behind the Cross – (30:26)
(Wall Symposium)
22:04 – Q & A
I posted this in the debate thread To a poster who seemed to diminish PDTs court appointments to date. I think the forum would appreciate this info…
No president got 43 appellate appointments in their first term. PDT will get at least 49 at this point. And it’s the Senate’s focus on the Appellate why they’re just hitting 100 district right now.
And unlike prior GOP presidents, these are all constitutionalists. Past GOP presidents had to deal with the filibuster so they generally had to barter with the Dems and ended up with squishes. Grassley also ended the two Dem Senator states from blocking with blue slips.
PDT has flipped the Third. Has two open seats to appoint to flip the Second. And has stacked the Fifth, Sixth, and Eighth with constitutionalists!
And the Ninth! He has seven confirmed, with one currently open seat and two more opening this year due to senior status. That will be at least 10 appointments of constitutionalists! Just this term! Four of those were very liberal Carter and Clinton flips. At 16-13 he only needs two Clinton appointees to leave to flip the Ninth to 15-14 with Constitutionalists. With all the current Clinton appointees age 65-75…it’s possible this term.
Btw…PDT will flip the Second because there were two Obama appointees that took senior status at age 65-66 this past year. So anything can happen.
He’s had a HUGE impact on the courts already!
Thank you for that excellent summary.
Trumps dark psychic force? Lol….
