Lou Dobbs Interviews Former Acting AG Matt Whitaker…

Posted on July 30, 2019 by

Former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker appears with Lou Dobbs to discuss ongoing issues in/around the DOJ and FBI.

Matt Whitaker notes the corrupt members of the FBI/DOJ who have left the institution; but stops short of criticizing current FBI Director Chris Wray. Whitaker expresses strong support and respect for John Ratcliffe’s nomination to ODNI.

Whitaker positions himself as an advocate for transparency, but is careful not to be critical of those in the DOJ and FBI who are working diligently against releasing documents that would actually bring about transparency.  The implied message is that declassification of material will ultimately force transparency…. [but he doesn’t say it].

…Every minute spent outraged at what Comey, McCabe or Muller did yesterday, is one minute less that Bill Barr is being held accountable for what he is not doing today…

77 Responses to Lou Dobbs Interviews Former Acting AG Matt Whitaker…

  1. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    DiGenova is totally upbeat about the upcoming doc release. And about Ratcliff .

    I have patience!

    • Bluto Ruffian says:
      July 30, 2019 at 11:12 pm

      Whitaker is the unwitting pilot of ‘Blue Thunder’ 2019. Somebody needs to be the face of exposing the mess and he is the ex as in expendable. He will not be harmed like Flynn however, will take the heat off the big dogs doing the truly dirty work to set things right.
      Bless him for what he does…

  2. Angel at Watchyourlifeinpictures says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    People are so tired of waiting…

  3. Bob says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    Is this the release?!!
    From the Daily Mail:
    New threat to Anglo-Trump relations as bombshell secret texts between top British and US spies about ‘our strange situation’ reveal how UK played KEY role in early stages of FBI’s Trump-Russia inquiry

    • BestBets says:
      July 30, 2019 at 10:57 pm

      Last night, Hannity made a not-so-subtle comment that Wednesday’s release will involve PapaD, recorded conversations and exculpatory evidence.

  4. Janice says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    Yes Tea Rose! Prayers and Patience!

  5. dawg says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:37 pm

    He used the term ‘writ large’. Sundance uses that a lot.

  6. WSB says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:41 pm

    I watched Whitaker tonight while cooking! He is walking on eggshells. To me, he knows but aint telling.

    • Peoria Jones says:
      July 30, 2019 at 10:49 pm

      Yes. He was more careful in this interview, but it still appears things are looking up.

    • Blister Bill says:
      July 30, 2019 at 11:06 pm

      Whitaker appeared on Fox and Friends last week and his answers to Kilmey’s question about the collateral damage done by mueller and crew was very swampy. There’s no justification for what went on. None.

      • Peoria Jones says:
        July 30, 2019 at 11:29 pm

        He was clear about the predication – the genesis – the “why are we here”. He was clear that this shouldn’t have been done to PTrump. He was clear that exoneration should have never been an issue. He was clear that these hearings are a waste of time and money, and that the dem’s should stop the impeachment nonsense.

        He didn’t sound “swampy” to me. What part of the vid bothered you?

    • poodle12 says:
      July 30, 2019 at 11:18 pm

      WSB, you cook? Did you make an omelette because you mentioned something about walking on eggshells. Who knew treepers had so many talents. I myself am a novelist. And I keep thinking that no one would have believed this story as fiction even a couple of years ago — too implausible a. I write novels of Israelis and Palestinians and the Intifada. And if our VSG of a President has his way and brings peace to the Middle East, I’ll have to find a new area of interest. If only…🙏

  7. ozymandiasssss says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:41 pm

    CTH cuts no slack lol

  8. mr.piddles says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:41 pm

    More Whitaker face time… somethin’s definitely up…

  9. ezduzit63 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    Different Interview from earlier ..a lil more detail from Joe…
    DECLAS Federal Grand Jury

  10. Rebelchick says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:49 pm

    How does SD know what Barr is or is not doing??
    Barr isnt going to give anyone without the need to know a daily play by play to include SD.

  11. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    July 30, 2019 at 10:57 pm

    It seems like Whitaker was publicly auditioning for an unknown position with an unknown entity. It makes me suspicious.

    • WSB says:
      July 30, 2019 at 11:01 pm

      I am wondering the same. Is Whitaker still in some position within our government?

    • Tl Howard says:
      July 30, 2019 at 11:35 pm

      I posited last night that Fox, mindful of what is about to happen in the next days, weeks, and months since, after all, their Big Dog, Hannity, has been the communicator of the Coup for the last countless months, is probably trying Whitaker out as their “expert.”

  12. Zy says:
    July 30, 2019 at 11:02 pm

    What’s Stealth Matt’s current position?

  13. Julia Adams says:
    July 30, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    Why after six months of being absent in media appearances is Whitaker suddenly on TV in back to back nights? Strange occurrence or a decoy flare countermeasure to light up the night?

  14. footballfan33 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    Great subtext in the headline regarding outrage and Barr, SD

  15. Sherri Young says:
    July 30, 2019 at 11:22 pm

    Well, here seems to be a sign of something missing from the ODNI.

    https://oversight.gov/reports?field_address_country=All&field_oigs_submited_particip%5B%5D=566&items_per_page=10

    There is a gap in reporting. There are no semi-annual reports to Congress logged for the period from September 2015 to April 2017.

    The report for April 2015 – September 2015 contains this passage on the final page (29).

    https://www.oversight.gov/sites/default/files/oig-sa-reports/Apr2015-Sept2015.pdf

    (page 29) Congressional Engagements

    State Email Review

    The IC IG has a statutory obligation to ensure the congressional intelligence oversight committees are informed of significant problems and deficiencies within the programs and activities of the DNI, pursuant to section 103H of the National Security Act of 1947, as amended. During this reporting period, we received a letter of request from Sen. Richard Burr, Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence; Sen. Bob Corker, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; and Sen. Ron Johnson, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs. The letter requested IC IG assist the State Department OIG in its review of State Department employees’ use of personal email for official purposes. Specifically, State OIG requested the IC IG validate the State Department Freedom of Information Act process being used to review more than 30,000 personal emails provided by former Secretary of State Clinton. Through State OIG, the IC IG provided the State Department with four recommendations to improve their FOIA review process for handling potentially classified information. We submitted four Congressional Notifications to Congress during this reporting period detailing our findings.”

    **Are those four Congressional Notifications in the public domain? This was exactly what kicked off the Hillary Clinton investigation when the two IGs took their finding to the FBI.**

    The letter from the senators noted above in which they asked for a “review”, not called an “investigation” yet:

    https://freebeacon.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/2015.03.12-Sen-Corker-Burr-Johnson-to-IG-Linick-HRC-email-usage-while-SecState.pdf

    This gap in semiannual reporting out of the ODNI coincides with Comey’s gap in reporting in person to the chairs and ranking members of the intel committees as we saw in his encounter with Rep. Elise Stefanik in March 2017. IMO, she let Comey off easy. She moved on when he said that the FBI did not tell the DNI about the FBI’s investigation because there was no DNI until after Dan Coats’s confirmation. Clapper was the DNI until Jan 20, 2017. She never pressed him about if he had notified anyone in the White House.

    Charles McCullough, the IC IG whose section produced the above report received a call from a Clinton campaign person who advised him that after Hillary took office, he would be the first person fired and his deputy would be second.

    https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/11/how-democrats-turned-on-charles-mccullough.php

    https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2016/01/full-of-schiff.php

    Sorry about the length of this but I thought it was interesting.

    • ann says:
      July 31, 2019 at 12:04 am

      Isherri,
      I hate the Clinton Clan. They are a huge drag on our recovery as a country. and it’s gone on FAR TOO LONG.
      We cannot trust our government until their control is irrevocably broken and that entails incarcerations.
      Jus had to say iwhat I’ve believed for over 15 years bluntly.

      Also, thank you for the detailed analysis on info you post. Seems like DC to eager to “move on”.
      That’s like opening a patient,, partially excising a tricky malignant tumor,, closing & then walking out to the family ‘we’ve done our best”, when you haven’t. ,.

      We deserve better and I admire your commitment.

  16. margarite1 says:
    July 30, 2019 at 11:22 pm

    We’re about to find out something – even if it’s nothing. I’m hopeful but not counting on anything yet.

    Too many people are still on the loose when they’ve committed blatant crimes. I can just imagine the swamp rationalizing that they don’t want to put the country through the misery of mass prosecutions when in fact they don’t want to put themselves through it.

    • desperatelyseekingmelania says:
      July 30, 2019 at 11:28 pm

      Something is getting ready to happen. That much is obvious. Question is will we get a real housecleaning or just a burnt offering or two.

  17. MVW says:
    July 30, 2019 at 11:24 pm

    Focus is on ‘restoring confidence’ in DOJ & FBI, and assuring the traitorous acts & use of Intel agencies won’t happen again. New leadership is the cure it would seem.

    This is in line with what I expect from the cleanup. Some sacrificial goats, maybe 2 (Comey & McCabe), plus stern words and wrist slaps. Goats will be harshly labeled as bad men. HARSHLY…

    Yes, Deep State will have been taught a lesson that won’t ever, ever be forgotten. /s

    And I have heard DiGenova before, I like him, no teeth, but I like him.

    • Blister Bill says:
      July 30, 2019 at 11:36 pm

      (like) Pay attention pollyannas, MVW has got his finger on the pulse

    • Phil aka Felipe says:
      July 30, 2019 at 11:44 pm

      Barr recently re-instated the death penalty for certain Federal crimes.

      For me ‘restoring confidence’ in DOJ would be Barr following through in seeking the death penalty for some of the coup participants.

  18. DeWalt says:
    July 30, 2019 at 11:26 pm

    He is definitely being dragged out as the primer.

  19. Tl Howard says:
    July 30, 2019 at 11:29 pm

    And so it begins, never-Trumpers like Allahpundit of HotAir detailing those who might undercut Ratcliff’e’s nomination in the Senate.

    If there is ANY hesitation on the part of GOP members to confirm him, I’d see to it that people like Susan Collins see NOW a lot of the docs that have made Ratcliffe a sojourner for justice. I’d send Barr to talk to hesitant GOP members with this message: “How are you going to look to your constituents when I release all this stuff, huh, buddy boys and girls?”

    https://hotair.com/archives/allahpundit/2019/07/30/trumps-new-pick-intelligence-chief-blocked-republican-senate.

  20. Alex M says:
    July 30, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    This is crazy! Two-tiered justice system – Watchdog group obtains key Clinton email probe documents
    https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/this-is-crazy-two-tiered-justice-system-watchdog-group-obtains-key-clinton-email-probe-documents/

  21. islandpalmtrees says:
    July 30, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    Would it be helpful to know those people by name in the DOJ and FBI who are working diligently against releasing documents?

  22. islandpalmtrees says:
    July 30, 2019 at 11:37 pm

    Next question: assuming Barr would know those people in the DOJ and FBI working against releasing the documents. Then why would Barr not stopped them?

  23. islandpalmtrees says:
    July 30, 2019 at 11:53 pm

    My positive spin – Barr could be indicting people and for now these documents must be withheld from public view for prosecution.

  24. che Babaluaye says:
    July 30, 2019 at 11:58 pm

    How exactly does this piece align with the BOOMs a few days ago that showed there was complete justification for the DOJ not releasing docs ie the Investigation into Comey’s memo’s and possibly Comey himself. This seems like an outrage stirring piece rather than considered analysis based on prior understanding.

  25. margarite1 says:
    July 31, 2019 at 12:08 am

    This is pretty funny…

  26. Donzo says:
    July 31, 2019 at 12:11 am

    I imagine there’s a strategy to take down key players incrementally to avoid a political crisis and to allow the unindicted targets time to sweat it out and make deals. The whole process will make the MSM cower and act even more insane, if that’s possible, by denying all responsibility or accuse Trump of being a dictator. Needless to say, a lot of deals will be cut which will disappoint many including myself, but that seems to go with the territory. More importantly I think it’s likely financial markets will take a hit, but every effort will be made not to roil them with too much too fast which could damage the economy and hurt Trump in 2020. This is going to be a slow burn.

