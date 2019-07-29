Yikes – Two Somali Refugees Arrested for Conspiring to Provide Material Support to ISIS…

This is disturbing. Two Somali refugees in the U.S. have been arrested for conspiring to provide material support to ISIS.
(VIA DOJ) John Demers, Assistant Attorney General for National Security, Michael Bailey, the United States Attorney for the District of Arizona, Michael McGarrity, Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division, and Sean Kaul, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office, announced that on July 26, Ahmed Mahad Mohamed and Abdi Yemani Hussein, were arrested for conspiring to provide material support and resources to ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization.
According to the criminal complaint, the defendants had been in communication with an FBI undercover employee whom they believed was a supporter of ISIS ideology.
These communications revealed the defendants’ desire to travel overseas in order to fight on behalf of ISIS or to conduct an attack within the United States if they were unable to travel.
Ultimately, the defendants purchased airline tickets to travel to Egypt, with the intention to travel on to Sinai and join ISIS. FBI agents arrested Mohamed and Hussein after they checked in for their flight at the Tucson International Airport in Arizona.
According to court documents, both defendants came to the United States as refugees from Somalia. At the time of their arrest, Mohamed had obtained lawful permanent resident status and Hussein remained a refugee. (read more)
Democrat Party wants more illegal aliens just like them enter U.S.
Did the FBI give them the money for the plane tickets?
Prolly….and Obama personally signed the check methinks…….
Snark.
Maybe it was the See Eye Eh.
But they’re not illegals. They were “refugees” and allowed into the country. That why legal immigration must be curtailed and more highly scrutinized. The wall and an immigration moratorium are needed.
Oh. It’s actually worse than this. The aid agencies tell everyone that once they set foot here they are ‘New Arrivals’ and no longer refugees. That we need to feel sorry for them as they have debt to arrive because they have to pay for their own ticket into the country. (The US does not pick up the transportation cost…cause…get a job and stuff).
I only have the smallest of sympathy for this spin for the local family of a war torn area who saves America lives either through info or action and will face death if not able to come here as refugee. THAT is the only time I even whisper to myself ‘how nice they are newly arrived.’
Yes, a moratorium of 50 years at minimum.
WE should have a say in how OUR immigration system is run. Maybe we will sometime soon…
Who left their cage open?
If possible, they could run for House of Representative seats. Omar could help campaign.
If this country had real journalism, we would know where Omar’s money comes from.
Qtar.
InAz, I think I read a short time past that Soros is a big supporter of the muslim hussies as he is always working to bring our country down on its knees. Whether Soros or not, they both should go one back to Somalia and the other to lose her citizenship and go to Palestine to live what she thinks would be a better life – which is okay unless you are selected to carry and die from a bomb Hamas wants you to do. We must remove all muslims no matter whether aliens or citizens from our soil as their goal is and has always been to take over our country and kill we the infidels. That is their cult Qu’Ran and they are so brainwashed that would do this and relish doing it.
Hey – not here in Minneapolis. Surprise
Will Omar make bail?
Probably with a little help from George S.
And E. Cummings…….
Politicians are bringing that islam BS here.
They need to be sent to Somalia too.
Let me see if I have this straight……Soon I’m gonna need a scorecard.
Please be patient with my small rant…..Thanks in advance..
Omar is with Pelosi and Cummings in Ghana to celebrate 400 years of slavery…..How old is our country now…..around 244 years old?
Why again are they there?
Then she travels to Israel to ask permission from Israel to see Hamas……Hmm……It’s like…..
“Hey buddy…….I hate your guts…..How about loaning me some money”
Now she is divorcing her husband and is blaming it on someone because her now husband discovered she was married to her brother….
And the other day, did she not come out supporting ISIS?
Please correct me if I am off base…..
My only questions are…..How is what she doing represent her district…..?
Wait………Were these two characters caught from her district?
And, who is watching the kids?……..
If I were her estranged husband, I’d be in court now, taking all she got….
Hey……wait…….She claims to be Muslim?……I don’t believe Muslim women are allowed to divorce their husbands…..Only the husband can do this…and they never do…..they just get another wife….or another goat….
Sorry for the ramble……Just curious about….if something will be done to this creature……
Loved it and looking forward to moar. Seriously. All American rant.
And spot on.
I was wondering the same thing Gunny.
Muslim women are not allowed to divorce their husbands.
They are also not allowed to go anywhere outside the home without a male family chaperone.
Is Omar traveling with a male family chaperone?
If not, will her family put her to death when she gets back home?
Yes they are allowed, but must have family support = brother, father …
big problem for Omar
we don’t even know her real name, for certain
Gunny66, it used to be the same for Jews so I would suppose ALL desert people do the same. The wife is just to be used and abused.
She’s too busy running out on her (real) husband – the father of her three kids. Now that she’s a big-time agitator, she’s leaving him in the dust. Poor guy looks forlorn and at a loss for what’s happening to his family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She looks like a drive by mother
Is Arizona where those people had the ‘camp’ set up out in the desert and they killed that kid? Weren’t those people Somali?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Close.
It was New Mexico.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you!
From PJ Media (2018)
Are There Really Jihadist Training Camps in the U.S.? (videos)
https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/are-there-really-jihadist-training-camps-in-the-us/
From the Heritage Foundation (2017)
Foiled Virginia Attack Brings Total US Terror Plots to 97 Since 9/11
https://www.heritage.org/terrorism/commentary/foiled-virginia-attack-brings-total-us-terror-plots-97-911
22 Jihad Camps Inside the US? Here’s the Disturbing Islamic …
https://www1.cbn.com/…/jihad-camps-inside-the-us-heres-the-disturbing-islamic-prop…
Aug 20, 2018 – Instead, officials say they uncovered a jihadist camp training children to carry out attacks. Now they’re concerned there could be more camps …
New Mexico, Arizona, Texas, Alabama,,,,
take your pick they are EVERYWHERE.
Thank you for the link. Depressing info
Dumbocrats want normal people to embrace the cult of islam.
Need to stop bringing that trash to America, they don’t belong here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
100% … agree.
Thank you…I thought it had not been sent.
Sure do, nothing like getting your “worship” in while ignoring the fact that you are worshiping totalitarian feudalism.
Sick and evil people posing as Americans. UniParty.
By any method possible, they want us all in invisible chains and paying that tax money the Constitution says must be done so differently if at all.
Time to clean house (and House)!
Feigning shock over here.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Why does that not suprise me. 😉
” I am shocked I tell ya, simply shocked !! “
“Here are your winnings sir”
Not like any of us in the military warned that this was gonna happen……I know I have been warning people for 10 (TEN) YEARS!!! I hope people are listening now.
LikeLiked by 14 people
I worked with some spec ops types who worked closely with the locals.
Consensus was to pull up stakes and leave them AND not let any come here.
OK, maybe pull out the good terps when we leave.
I’m in year 29 (wow, hard to believe) of being a “tin foil hat basement dweller spouting my wild conspiracy theories”, all of which are true and of which I have only ever quoted our alleged “leaders” by which to share information.
“It is to the sacred principles enshrined in the United Nations charter to which the American people will henceforth pledge their allegiance.”
~ ghw bush, traitor and 41st “president”, two years after announcing from the oval office that the “new world order” was here and would be successful.
Yep, we don’t make things up, if we did, they wouldn’t be as astounding. “They” have been using myriad avenues by which to destroy our nation since 1913.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And I hit post too soon, thank you for your service sir, then and continued…
Have Omar and Tlaib already asked for leniency on their behalf?
Have they made the accusation of racism yet?
If not, how long will it take for these events to transpire?
LikeLiked by 12 people
Heck, won’t surprise me if those two haven’t already make jail appointments for
conjugal visits to those terrorists.
Omar is probably planning to marry the “refugee” to make him a US citizen. Chain citizenship.
How long until Ilhan Omar runs down to Arizona to seek judicial restraint for the accused?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Something about those names……….is it Pennsylvania Dutch? 🙄
This news is completely unsurprising. I’m sure there are countless others with similar names plotting the same madness who came over as “refugees”. They even have their own “squad” in congress!
LikeLiked by 9 people
The ISIS Caucus
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Moose-limb Caucus
Here’s their latest Campaign Pitch:
The Jihadi👆SQUAD… they’ll be there for *you*! They’re all about “representation w/o taxation”… they’ll help you steal from the taxpayers too!
***(Full Disclosure: “You” applies to refugees & illegals ONLY… N/A to any US Citizen, especially White People!)
“…lawful permanent resident…refugee…”
No nation in its right mind tolerates stupidity like this. But hey, let’s bring their cousins and uncles and imams over too.
LikeLiked by 11 people
hoghead, if we don’t act quickly now we will wind up like the EU – overrun with muslims who are taking over their countries. We must remove ALL muslims here whether aliens or legit because their own cult of murder is here to kill we the infidels slowly but surely. Sad the democrats and their voters can’t understand and see what is happening and think they are being charitable. NOT, they are inviting their and our deaths!
I do hope this is a righteous bust and not another of the FIBs little games.
LikeLiked by 5 people
For a long time after 9-11 most of the FBI’s terrorist busts seemed like they just entrapped a couple of imbeciles.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Take some time and read the Quran. Only the feeble minded cannot see the contradictions and overt hatred. You know, just like morons. I have read it. My purpose was defensive.
Know your enemy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Read the Hadiths too, that’s an eye opener.
And not in a good way.
I too had read it and why all muslims here must go, PERIOD! There is now an English version of the real Qu’Ran and for those who haven’t a clue get it and get informed or prepare to die.
Oh, and should they stand trial and be convicted, both should lose their refugee or green card status and be repatriated to Somalia the same hour they are finally released from jail.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They should be tried for treason and hung, then sent back to Somalia.
LikeLiked by 8 people
…packed in bacon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did they come across the Southern Border like many of their WasWas Friends?
How long did they sit on this case file (BEFORE suggesting they take a flight)? 🤨
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mohammed and Hussein ?
Surely you Jest !
LikeLiked by 5 people
A couple of fine Irish lads. The reporter left off the ‘O’ from O’Mohammed and O’Hussein.
;o)
(Yes, I jest, but don’t call me Shirley.)
UNITED WE STAND
DIVERSIFIED WE FALL !
LikeLiked by 9 people
Someone needs to ask Omar about this case immediately. And part of the questioning should be “do you regret arguing for leniency for those tied to ISIS in the past?”
Crush her on this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks to Catholic Charities…they brought in all the Somalis.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Are Catholic Charities really Catholic…and really a charity? And who pays them to do this – they sure aren’t doing it for free.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Um, the government paid them to do it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Like in you and me…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve said it before and will keep saying it….the bureaucrats have too much of our money. We don’t need new taxes….we need spending cuts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, it is for a fee – from the US government, not for free.
Since the President Obama, then Pope Francis scenario …
the USA provides Catholic Charities funding for immigrant(s) (legal or illegal) care…
Link:
http://themillenniumreport.com/2019/06/catholic-church-receives-billions-from-the-usa-illegal-immigration-proves-very-profitable/
LikeLiked by 2 people
That needs to stop and stop now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This goes back much further than Obama..the person I mention below who worked for Catholic Charities was back in the late 1990’s but I am sure the dollar amount has grown.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes they are Catholic and they are funded by us; the US government.
I knew someone working for them at the height of bringing the Somalis into our country as refugees…this was in Maine. She said they knew that all of the women they listed as their daughters when they came into the country were not their daughters but their wives.
Bottom line, we have no idea who most of these people are including Ilhan. They came under false identities and fake families.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Same thing happening at the Southern Border– No documents needed, & coming from over 70 countries.
The bigger question… what identities are they being given, & why?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe Catholic Charities pushes for more immigrants from Latin America. The Somalis came courtesy of Lutheran Social Services.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, originally it was Catholic Charities, as I say above, I knew someone working for them…probably late 1990’s when Somalis were brought to Maine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, if these ‘charities’ are truly doing God’s work, then why would they need tax exemption status, let alone additional funding from we the people? I’m positive God’s workings don’t require said exemption status nor funding derived from threat of force(IRS).
LikeLike
These organizations have been infiltrated by lefties, although the bleeding-hearts were enough of a problem. If The church wants them, YOU support them – not the taxpayer. Preferably in their own country, not here. It’s a big money -maker for the churches ($56k per kid per year). It’s just part of The plan to destroy a culture, a country ~ just like they did to France, Germany, Sweden. Obama and his minions still at work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What difference does it make??
Actually Germany took in the largest numbers. The Catholic Charities unfortunately take in any alien from almost 20 countries which is why most of us do not donate one penny to them. This is treason and there is no other word for it.
Are they married to Omar?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Brothers…and yes. And a few of her sisters.
If’n they are, just how many brothers does she have?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I feel bad for the kids….
“This is your father and your uncle”…….
“OK…..but what do we call him?”
“Shut up and go milk your dad’s goat”……
“Is that why the goat always says….daaaaaady?”
I know they can call him “Uncle Buck”…..too much???
Kids say the darndest things……
It’s far worse than that. And the MSM buries it. Try Minnesota’s Watergate.
Last year, a Minnesota journalist team at Fox 9KMSP-TV in May investigated an apparent daycare scam in the Twin Cities. Apparently up to $100 MILLION in cash was taken out of the TC airport, in suitcases, in one year. Headed for Somalia. Fraudulent, non-existent daycare centers funded by government monies.
Apparently the Somali community has this fraud daycare system set up, and there is a cultural norm whereby if you split the proceeds with your local community / mosque?, its considered OK. And the DOJ, FBI, Homeland Security had no interest in it.
https://www.twincities.com/2018/12/17/remember-that-allegation-of-100-mil-in-child-care-fraud-for-terrorists-heres-a-fresh-update/
https://alphanewsmn.com/child-care-fraud-confirmed-by-state-auditors-new-report/
LikeLiked by 7 people
Disturbing? Yes. Surprising? NO!
LikeLiked by 3 people
There are likely others yet undiscovered doing exactly the same thing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just want to give a shout out to family in AZ…I know you thought I was crazy to be concerned about moslems invading the US…keep your home security on!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Moslems are all over Tucson, Phoenix, New Mexico. Moslems are in my small town. Obamination put them and illegals from all over the world into every state
LikeLiked by 3 people
So true. So sad. We will need to deal with this.
Looks like some people (filthy cockroaches) were doing some things in AZ ??
LikeLiked by 6 people
If the “Italian-Iranian” shooter at the California Garlic Festival turns out to be an Islamic terrorist, you can expect SILENCE from the MSM about the whole case.
That Islamic terrorists of whatever origin were hiding among the “refugee caravans” and have been often smuggled into the U.S. via Mexico was often reported by the non-MSM. So, this should not be a surprise.
The surprise is that it was admitted, and that such plots are not more numerous. I have heard, however, that such plots are uncovered daily throughout the U.S.
LikeLiked by 5 people
From one account, this chap was identifying as Iranian. You may rest your case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is Laura Loomer’s source, however, I have seen this on other sites…stay well.
https://lauraloomer.us/2019/07/29/breaking-gilroy-shooter-identified-as-iranian-america-with-islamic-imagery-on-instagram/#.XT-va9EpChA
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
What’s new?
We are a ridiculous people living in a ridiculous country of our own making
We keep quiet while our “leaders” fill our country with the third world, including terrorists, gang bangers and every other criminal miscreants under the sun
We’ve been under an invasion for decades and our borders are still wide open
Our “leaders” spend all their working hours trying to help illegal alien invaders while doing nothing for Americans
Almost our entire government is a corrupt and criminal sewer, and all we do is vote them right back in
We’re nothing but passive cowards, more afraid of being called racist than the destruction of our country and our children’s futures
My only hope is we beat the British with a ragtag group of patriots, so maybe, just maybe enough people are waking up and will give the President the help he needs to start cleaning this mess up
LikeLiked by 3 people
More of Obama’s sons?….or Ilham Omar’s brothers?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe husbros ? I could be wrong though
“Some people did something.”
Wait, the Release from the DOJ says this is simply an Accusation, “They are innocent till proven guilty.” Would that the same Constitutional rights were afforded to a duly elected US President as to the Somali refugees! 😡
LikeLiked by 5 people
Only if the duly elected President I’d DemocRAT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With continuing exposure of the corrupt FBI, my first thought was these guys were likely entrapped for PR reasons. My second thought was why arrest them; give them airfare to Egypt, notify the Egypt anti-terror police and these clowns are dead.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nah—-tell the Egypt cops the two are gay. We haven’t seen a good stoning in quite a while.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meanwhile the city is overrun with U.S. citizen homeless heroin addicts and U.S. military veterans. But help them? Actual United States citizens. Nope.
LikeLiked by 4 people
When I drive past a mosque, I don’t see a house of worship.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A radical Muslim wants to kill you. A moderate Muslim wants a radical Muslim to kill you.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some Somalis tried to do something.
This country was founded on Christianity. Assimilate or Exit. Your choice!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We were in Wichita, KS this afternoon. I was already unsettled because just before we got to the city there was an “Islamic Center”, then on the city another mosque across an apartments building. As we were leaving on US-54 there was on the side of the road a group of about 5 (sorry for profiling, but they look like Somalians) trying to work what seemed to be a tripod, one of those used for survey the roads. Now, they could have been taking pictures, but I thought it was weird to see people on the shoulder of a somewhat busy highway like that.
We wondered if we should contact the police, but then we thought, what could we say? I was just thinking about that and then the first thing I see when I got online was this article.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember the old saw.
” See something, say something “.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I couldn’t think of what I could say. I kept rehearsing in my mind, “there are people taking pics on the side of the road.” or what else? The moment I mention their skin color they’d file me as “racist”… I found hard to make a decision on what and how to say something.
Although Arizona has taken in 7K Somalian refugees about 1/2 of them leave the state. Arizona’s benefits suck, and you have to work to get it.
https://madworldnews.com/arizona-muslim-refugees-leave/
