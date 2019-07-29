Yikes – Two Somali Refugees Arrested for Conspiring to Provide Material Support to ISIS…

Posted on July 29, 2019 by

This is disturbing.  Two Somali refugees in the U.S. have been arrested for conspiring to provide material support to ISIS.

(VIA DOJ)  John Demers, Assistant Attorney General for National Security, Michael Bailey, the United States Attorney for the District of Arizona, Michael McGarrity, Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division, and Sean Kaul, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office, announced that on July 26, Ahmed Mahad Mohamed and Abdi Yemani Hussein, were arrested for conspiring to provide material support and resources to ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization.

According to the criminal complaint, the defendants had been in communication with an FBI undercover employee whom they believed was a supporter of ISIS ideology.

These communications revealed the defendants’ desire to travel overseas in order to fight on behalf of ISIS or to conduct an attack within the United States if they were unable to travel.

Ultimately, the defendants purchased airline tickets to travel to Egypt, with the intention to travel on to Sinai and join ISIS. FBI agents arrested Mohamed and Hussein after they checked in for their flight at the Tucson International Airport in Arizona.

According to court documents, both defendants came to the United States as refugees from Somalia. At the time of their arrest, Mohamed had obtained lawful permanent resident status and Hussein remained a refugee. (read more)

116 Responses to Yikes – Two Somali Refugees Arrested for Conspiring to Provide Material Support to ISIS…

  1. SwampRatTerrier says:
    July 29, 2019 at 8:41 pm

    Democrat Party wants more illegal aliens just like them enter U.S.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      July 29, 2019 at 8:54 pm

      Did the FBI give them the money for the plane tickets?

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • Marc says:
      July 29, 2019 at 9:07 pm

      But they’re not illegals. They were “refugees” and allowed into the country. That why legal immigration must be curtailed and more highly scrutinized. The wall and an immigration moratorium are needed.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • CopperTop says:
        July 29, 2019 at 9:21 pm

        Oh. It’s actually worse than this. The aid agencies tell everyone that once they set foot here they are ‘New Arrivals’ and no longer refugees. That we need to feel sorry for them as they have debt to arrive because they have to pay for their own ticket into the country. (The US does not pick up the transportation cost…cause…get a job and stuff).

        I only have the smallest of sympathy for this spin for the local family of a war torn area who saves America lives either through info or action and will face death if not able to come here as refugee. THAT is the only time I even whisper to myself ‘how nice they are newly arrived.’

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • TheHumanCondition says:
        July 29, 2019 at 10:10 pm

        Yes, a moratorium of 50 years at minimum.

        WE should have a say in how OUR immigration system is run. Maybe we will sometime soon…

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      July 29, 2019 at 9:24 pm

      Who left their cage open?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • mickeyhamtramck says:
      July 29, 2019 at 9:32 pm

      If possible, they could run for House of Representative seats. Omar could help campaign.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • InAz says:
        July 29, 2019 at 9:40 pm

        If this country had real journalism, we would know where Omar’s money comes from.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • mugzey302 says:
          July 29, 2019 at 9:51 pm

          Qtar.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • Carrie2 says:
          July 29, 2019 at 10:18 pm

          InAz, I think I read a short time past that Soros is a big supporter of the muslim hussies as he is always working to bring our country down on its knees. Whether Soros or not, they both should go one back to Somalia and the other to lose her citizenship and go to Palestine to live what she thinks would be a better life – which is okay unless you are selected to carry and die from a bomb Hamas wants you to do. We must remove all muslims no matter whether aliens or citizens from our soil as their goal is and has always been to take over our country and kill we the infidels. That is their cult Qu’Ran and they are so brainwashed that would do this and relish doing it.

          Like

          Reply
  2. Sentient says:
    July 29, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    Hey – not here in Minneapolis. Surprise

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  3. FL_GUY says:
    July 29, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    Will Omar make bail?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Dottygal says:
      July 29, 2019 at 8:48 pm

      Probably with a little help from George S.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • SwampRatTerrier says:
        July 29, 2019 at 8:51 pm

        And E. Cummings…….

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • mopar2016 says:
          July 29, 2019 at 9:35 pm

          Politicians are bringing that islam BS here.
          They need to be sent to Somalia too.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
        • 🍺Gunny66 says:
          July 29, 2019 at 9:56 pm

          Let me see if I have this straight……Soon I’m gonna need a scorecard.

          Please be patient with my small rant…..Thanks in advance..

          Omar is with Pelosi and Cummings in Ghana to celebrate 400 years of slavery…..How old is our country now…..around 244 years old?

          Why again are they there?

          Then she travels to Israel to ask permission from Israel to see Hamas……Hmm……It’s like…..
          “Hey buddy…….I hate your guts…..How about loaning me some money”

          Now she is divorcing her husband and is blaming it on someone because her now husband discovered she was married to her brother….

          And the other day, did she not come out supporting ISIS?

          Please correct me if I am off base…..

          My only questions are…..How is what she doing represent her district…..?

          Wait………Were these two characters caught from her district?

          And, who is watching the kids?……..

          If I were her estranged husband, I’d be in court now, taking all she got….

          Hey……wait…….She claims to be Muslim?……I don’t believe Muslim women are allowed to divorce their husbands…..Only the husband can do this…and they never do…..they just get another wife….or another goat….

          Sorry for the ramble……Just curious about….if something will be done to this creature……

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
          • TheHumanCondition says:
            July 29, 2019 at 10:12 pm

            Loved it and looking forward to moar. Seriously. All American rant.

            And spot on.

            Like

            Reply
          • coloradochloe says:
            July 29, 2019 at 10:13 pm

            I was wondering the same thing Gunny.

            Muslim women are not allowed to divorce their husbands.

            They are also not allowed to go anywhere outside the home without a male family chaperone.

            Is Omar traveling with a male family chaperone?

            If not, will her family put her to death when she gets back home?

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • Bubba Cow says:
              July 29, 2019 at 10:29 pm

              Yes they are allowed, but must have family support = brother, father …
              big problem for Omar
              we don’t even know her real name, for certain

              Like

              Reply
          • Carrie2 says:
            July 29, 2019 at 10:20 pm

            Gunny66, it used to be the same for Jews so I would suppose ALL desert people do the same. The wife is just to be used and abused.

            Like

            Reply
    • Sentient says:
      July 29, 2019 at 9:20 pm

      She’s too busy running out on her (real) husband – the father of her three kids. Now that she’s a big-time agitator, she’s leaving him in the dust. Poor guy looks forlorn and at a loss for what’s happening to his family.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. mandy says:
    July 29, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    Is Arizona where those people had the ‘camp’ set up out in the desert and they killed that kid? Weren’t those people Somali?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Mike P says:
    July 29, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    Feigning shock over here.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. Darrell Michael Richardson says:
    July 29, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    Not like any of us in the military warned that this was gonna happen……I know I have been warning people for 10 (TEN) YEARS!!! I hope people are listening now.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Burnt Toast says:
      July 29, 2019 at 9:59 pm

      I worked with some spec ops types who worked closely with the locals.

      Consensus was to pull up stakes and leave them AND not let any come here.
      OK, maybe pull out the good terps when we leave.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      July 29, 2019 at 10:20 pm

      I’m in year 29 (wow, hard to believe) of being a “tin foil hat basement dweller spouting my wild conspiracy theories”, all of which are true and of which I have only ever quoted our alleged “leaders” by which to share information.

      “It is to the sacred principles enshrined in the United Nations charter to which the American people will henceforth pledge their allegiance.”
      ~ ghw bush, traitor and 41st “president”, two years after announcing from the oval office that the “new world order” was here and would be successful.

      Yep, we don’t make things up, if we did, they wouldn’t be as astounding. “They” have been using myriad avenues by which to destroy our nation since 1913.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      July 29, 2019 at 10:21 pm

      And I hit post too soon, thank you for your service sir, then and continued…

      Like

      Reply
  7. Greg1 says:
    July 29, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    Have Omar and Tlaib already asked for leniency on their behalf?

    Have they made the accusation of racism yet?

    If not, how long will it take for these events to transpire?

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  8. The Boss says:
    July 29, 2019 at 8:48 pm

    How long until Ilhan Omar runs down to Arizona to seek judicial restraint for the accused?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. Magabear says:
    July 29, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    Something about those names……….is it Pennsylvania Dutch? 🙄

    This news is completely unsurprising. I’m sure there are countless others with similar names plotting the same madness who came over as “refugees”. They even have their own “squad” in congress!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  10. hoghead says:
    July 29, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    “…lawful permanent resident…refugee…”

    No nation in its right mind tolerates stupidity like this. But hey, let’s bring their cousins and uncles and imams over too.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      July 29, 2019 at 10:26 pm

      hoghead, if we don’t act quickly now we will wind up like the EU – overrun with muslims who are taking over their countries. We must remove ALL muslims here whether aliens or legit because their own cult of murder is here to kill we the infidels slowly but surely. Sad the democrats and their voters can’t understand and see what is happening and think they are being charitable. NOT, they are inviting their and our deaths!

      Like

      Reply
  11. Rhoda R says:
    July 29, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    I do hope this is a righteous bust and not another of the FIBs little games.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      July 29, 2019 at 9:22 pm

      For a long time after 9-11 most of the FBI’s terrorist busts seemed like they just entrapped a couple of imbeciles.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Parker Longbaugh says:
        July 29, 2019 at 9:41 pm

        Take some time and read the Quran. Only the feeble minded cannot see the contradictions and overt hatred. You know, just like morons. I have read it. My purpose was defensive.

        Know your enemy.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • John Bosley says:
          July 29, 2019 at 9:58 pm

          Read the Hadiths too, that’s an eye opener.
          And not in a good way.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • Carrie2 says:
          July 29, 2019 at 10:27 pm

          I too had read it and why all muslims here must go, PERIOD! There is now an English version of the real Qu’Ran and for those who haven’t a clue get it and get informed or prepare to die.

          Like

          Reply
  12. Rhoda R says:
    July 29, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    Oh, and should they stand trial and be convicted, both should lose their refugee or green card status and be repatriated to Somalia the same hour they are finally released from jail.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. CM-TX says:
    July 29, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    When did they come?
    Did they come across the Southern Border like many of their WasWas Friends?
    How long did they sit on this case file (BEFORE suggesting they take a flight)? 🤨

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. snailmailtrucker says:
    July 29, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    Mohammed and Hussein ?

    Surely you Jest !

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • H.R. says:
      July 29, 2019 at 9:28 pm

      A couple of fine Irish lads. The reporter left off the ‘O’ from O’Mohammed and O’Hussein.
      ;o)

      (Yes, I jest, but don’t call me Shirley.)

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. snailmailtrucker says:
    July 29, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    UNITED WE STAND
    DIVERSIFIED WE FALL !

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  16. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    July 29, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    Someone needs to ask Omar about this case immediately. And part of the questioning should be “do you regret arguing for leniency for those tied to ISIS in the past?”

    Crush her on this.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. littleflower481 says:
    July 29, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    Thanks to Catholic Charities…they brought in all the Somalis.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. Chip Doctor says:
    July 29, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    Are they married to Omar?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. Perot Conservative says:
    July 29, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    It’s far worse than that. And the MSM buries it. Try Minnesota’s Watergate.

    Last year, a Minnesota journalist team at Fox 9KMSP-TV in May investigated an apparent daycare scam in the Twin Cities. Apparently up to $100 MILLION in cash was taken out of the TC airport, in suitcases, in one year. Headed for Somalia. Fraudulent, non-existent daycare centers funded by government monies.

    Apparently the Somali community has this fraud daycare system set up, and there is a cultural norm whereby if you split the proceeds with your local community / mosque?, its considered OK. And the DOJ, FBI, Homeland Security had no interest in it.

    https://www.twincities.com/2018/12/17/remember-that-allegation-of-100-mil-in-child-care-fraud-for-terrorists-heres-a-fresh-update/

    https://alphanewsmn.com/child-care-fraud-confirmed-by-state-auditors-new-report/

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  20. donnyvee says:
    July 29, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    Disturbing? Yes. Surprising? NO!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. WSB says:
    July 29, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    Just want to give a shout out to family in AZ…I know you thought I was crazy to be concerned about moslems invading the US…keep your home security on!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. Screaming Eagle says:
    July 29, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    Looks like some people (filthy cockroaches) were doing some things in AZ ??

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  23. Ausonius says:
    July 29, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    If the “Italian-Iranian” shooter at the California Garlic Festival turns out to be an Islamic terrorist, you can expect SILENCE from the MSM about the whole case.

    That Islamic terrorists of whatever origin were hiding among the “refugee caravans” and have been often smuggled into the U.S. via Mexico was often reported by the non-MSM. So, this should not be a surprise.

    The surprise is that it was admitted, and that such plots are not more numerous. I have heard, however, that such plots are uncovered daily throughout the U.S.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      July 29, 2019 at 9:24 pm

      From one account, this chap was identifying as Iranian. You may rest your case.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Carrie2 says:
        July 29, 2019 at 10:40 pm

        His name is both Italian and Iranian. 19 yrs. old but how did he purchase a rifle in Nevada or do they allow anyone at any age purchase weaponry. He is a young and not bad looking young man but did he get his money from his parents. MOSTLY though how did he smuggle the weapon into CA from Nevada as usually CA stops you on the other border state or even Canada. Hmm? I still say that they could have just wounded him and alive then make him talk. Dead he is not talking and who can investigate him. We have had helicopters until Midnight and most of today. Seems odd the many FBI, local police, etc. are still trying to get the discovery work done as it truly is not a very large park at all. We live just a few blocks away and we even worked 13 yrs. to build and create what used to be a great festival but for last few years a big expensive nothing. In other words, a dead man can’t talk and he is considered a man but is being called a teenager- not any more because he is 19. What more can or will be found out about him and the whys, at least we hope so. I have to travel a distance to find a way home now as everything blocked. Ain’t fun because they are blocking blocks and blocks that are not necessary to the park investigation.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • littleanniefannie says:
      July 29, 2019 at 9:46 pm

      Not complete silence—they WILL blame the gun!!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  24. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 29, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    What’s new?

    We are a ridiculous people living in a ridiculous country of our own making

    We keep quiet while our “leaders” fill our country with the third world, including terrorists, gang bangers and every other criminal miscreants under the sun

    We’ve been under an invasion for decades and our borders are still wide open

    Our “leaders” spend all their working hours trying to help illegal alien invaders while doing nothing for Americans

    Almost our entire government is a corrupt and criminal sewer, and all we do is vote them right back in

    We’re nothing but passive cowards, more afraid of being called racist than the destruction of our country and our children’s futures

    My only hope is we beat the British with a ragtag group of patriots, so maybe, just maybe enough people are waking up and will give the President the help he needs to start cleaning this mess up

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. AnotherView says:
    July 29, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    More of Obama’s sons?….or Ilham Omar’s brothers?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Nan says:
    July 29, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    Wait, the Release from the DOJ says this is simply an Accusation, “They are innocent till proven guilty.” Would that the same Constitutional rights were afforded to a duly elected US President as to the Somali refugees! 😡

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  27. SHV says:
    July 29, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    With continuing exposure of the corrupt FBI, my first thought was these guys were likely entrapped for PR reasons. My second thought was why arrest them; give them airfare to Egypt, notify the Egypt anti-terror police and these clowns are dead.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  28. Jim says:
    July 29, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    I live in northern Mexico aka Tucson. City and county government here is bending over backwards to find shelters for all the “refugees” we are inundated with. Using former juvenile detention centers etc.

    Meanwhile the city is overrun with U.S. citizen homeless heroin addicts and U.S. military veterans. But help them? Actual United States citizens. Nope.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. Jeff says:
    July 29, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    When I drive past a mosque, I don’t see a house of worship.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. El Torito says:
    July 29, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    A radical Muslim wants to kill you. A moderate Muslim wants a radical Muslim to kill you.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  31. Graham Pink says:
    July 29, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    Some Somalis tried to do something.

    Like

    Reply
  32. littleanniefannie says:
    July 29, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    This country was founded on Christianity. Assimilate or Exit. Your choice!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. G S says:
    July 29, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    We were in Wichita, KS this afternoon. I was already unsettled because just before we got to the city there was an “Islamic Center”, then on the city another mosque across an apartments building. As we were leaving on US-54 there was on the side of the road a group of about 5 (sorry for profiling, but they look like Somalians) trying to work what seemed to be a tripod, one of those used for survey the roads. Now, they could have been taking pictures, but I thought it was weird to see people on the shoulder of a somewhat busy highway like that.

    We wondered if we should contact the police, but then we thought, what could we say? I was just thinking about that and then the first thing I see when I got online was this article.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • John Bosley says:
      July 29, 2019 at 10:05 pm

      Remember the old saw.
      ” See something, say something “.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • G S says:
        July 29, 2019 at 10:10 pm

        I couldn’t think of what I could say. I kept rehearsing in my mind, “there are people taking pics on the side of the road.” or what else? The moment I mention their skin color they’d file me as “racist”… I found hard to make a decision on what and how to say something.

        Like

        Reply
  34. dammit_janet says:
    July 29, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Although Arizona has taken in 7K Somalian refugees about 1/2 of them leave the state. Arizona’s benefits suck, and you have to work to get it.

    https://madworldnews.com/arizona-muslim-refugees-leave/

    Like

    Reply
  35. mikeyboo says:
    July 29, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    And they were both married to Ilhan Omar’s brother.

    Like

    Reply

