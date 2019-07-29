July 29th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #921

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
A Matter of National Security Fortifying Our Border – Wall Symposium – (39:06)
“From the national security panel for The Symposium at the Wall from Sunland Park, NM with General Spaulding, John Moran, Kris Kobach and Brian Kolfage.”
(Day 2, Friday)
—————
Previous (July 28th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/28/july-28th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-920/comment-page-1/#comment-7226456
Candace Owens at the Symposium at the Wall – (14:58)
“Blexit Movement Founder Candace Owens speaks at the Wall Symposium.”
(Day 3, Saturday)
Tweet with 3 pictures and an older video clip of wall tour. (Austin Fletcher, Foreman Mike, Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, etc.)
BUILD THE WALL!
WATCH: (link: https://youtu.be/u7iQAAN-zXk) youtu.be/u7iQAAN-zXk
– Austin Fletcher (July 27, 2019)
1: Tweet with 3 pictures. (Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr., a speaker panel)
Amazing weekend at the border for #WeBuildTheWall
– Adam Weiss (July 27, 2019)
2: Tweet with picture or Wall Symposium from the back of the tent.
It was quite the turn-out! Thousands were waiting outside in the hot sun, wishing they could get into the tent that was crammed full of supporters.
– Colleen Miller (July 28, 2019)
3: @David_Bossie was great at the wall yesterday. He said, “@SpeakerRyan was just as much of a failure as @SpeakerPelosi in securing the border.” Between the SCOTUS finally freeing up the 2.5 billion & the continual effort of @WeBuildtheWall , America will be safe again.
– Kendal (July 27, 2019)
4: Thank you Kendal. @realDonaldTrump is securing the border and building the wall. He must be re-elected in 2020. The future of America depends on it
– David Bossie (July 27, 2019)
1:Tweet with short clip of Benton Stevens and parents speaking at Wall Symposium saying how much he’s donated. – (0:16)
#SteveBannon and all other great leaders of the #MAGA movement including @DonaldJTrumpJr STAND to give loud applause when @bentonsstand speaks.
– Dustin Stockton (July 27, 2019)
2: I overheard an El Paso cop telling a cashier he came from a scene where an illegal was shot multiple times in a drug deal gone bad right over the border. The illegal admitted he ran 1/2 a mile into America after so he could go to a hospital here & couldn’t be turned away.
– Amanda Shea (July 28, 2019)
Tweet with picture at the wall on the terrace. (Tommy Fisher, David Clarke Jr., Rep. Louie Gohmert, Brian Kolfage)
Yesterday, I had the opportunity to speak at a press conference just outside the border. Got to see the great accomplishment of @WeBuildtheWall !
– Louie Gohmert (July 28, 2019)
Donald Trump Retweet
Mr. President, your wait for that “Thank you” will have to be measured in geologic time.
Horrendous gang problems in Gilroy CA and the town is over 70% Hispanic with significant number of illegal aliens.
I don’t know if this report is accurate, but heard a reporter say that witnesses saw a male dressed in camouflage outfit firing a “machine gun type” weapon.
USA * 🇺🇸 * 2 more Days to Trump Ohio Rally * 🇺🇸 * USA (464 Days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “The wicked plot against the righteous and gnash their teeth at them;
but the Lord laughs at the wicked, for he knows their day is coming..” 🌟
-— Psalm 37:12-13
————–
—– ” Summer of MAGA ” —– (credited goes to Catturd @catturd2)
***Praise: President Trump has done so much for WeThePeople in 2 1/2 years
***Praise: President Trump, who plans to have named 150 federal judges by the end of this year, is on a pace to fill 30% of the bench, a historic legacy being tied to the conservative movement to restore America.
***Praise: Two-faced Elijah Cummings still on hot seat
***Praise: Baltimore residents are supporting what Pres Trump is saying about E. Cummings–Thank you, Michelle, of Baltimore, for speaking out the real truth
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— Fed Reserve lower interest rate
— for Trade Rep Lighthizer and Sec. Mnuchin–wisdom and protection while prepping for trip to China
— for full protection for ICE agents handling illegal aliens
— House Dems; 45-day vacation to be ruined
— “The Treacherous Squad” help prove President Trump is the right man for the job
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our WALL being built now – speed & protection for wallbuilders
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Trump supporters in poor health, caregivers, and in challenging situations
— for all America’s kids including 5 yr old Landen–protection and healing
— *🇺🇸* Forgotten No More *🇺🇸*
————————————————–
🦅 “At the Department of Defense, Secretary Esper will work with more than 2 million service members and hundreds of thousands of civilian employees all dedicated to one critical mission: the defense of the nation and of this great nation’s people.”
— (7-25-19 Military ceremony for Sec. Esper at Pentagon)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————
“🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary.…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31”
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday July 29, 2019—–
After the screams of “rayciss” maybe PTrump can’t touch this issue with a 10-ft stick. But he has managed to bring the issues of political correctness and censorship to the fore, to the delight of many common-sense individuals who’ve seen the destruction the left has been doing for years in academia, the media, entertainment, and politics. He’s always been a proponent of the best person for the job.
Below is a fascinating interview of Noah Carl, an Oxford-educated sociologist who was removed from his position at St Edmund’s College, Cambridge because the left decided that what he was researching was too dangerous. They have been determining what we are allowed to know for a long time – the truth be damned.
The truth is not cruel or dangerous. Denying it is. We see this with the left, who have spun themselves in circles chasing crazy, and ruining everything of which they gain control. It may be uncomfortable, but the truth will set you free.
With regard to general racial differences which cannot be denied, it seems cruel to me to force a “sameness” on not only any given selected race, but also the remaining populace. Each race, ethnicity, or sex has its own advantages and disadvantages by general comparison. Encouraging those aptitudes should be welcomed, not seen as demeaning. “Equal” does not mean “the same.”
Lowering standards or providing incentives to arbitrarily move subsets of our population into higher education and the workplace has been a disaster. It sets those individuals up for failure, harms the effectiveness of said organization, displaces (and is discriminatory to) more qualified candidates, and results in resentment on all sides.
Any individual who possesses the skills or ability to meet the standard requirements of any given position should, OF COURSE, be treated fairly and without discrimination. But I, for one, am sick of seeing people getting into college or handed jobs they aren’t qualified for, due to nothing but race. Even moreso, I find it appalling that TPTB want to prevent us from discussing this problem by addressing certain truths.
You may want to catch this newly posted video before it is removed. Just over 1hr.
Al Gore could describe it as “An inconvenient Truth.”
Very inconvenient – because, as Mr. Carl pointed out, China will be doing genetic testing and research despite what the snowflakes do to limit western nations having this knowledge. And China will use it against us.
I wonder if Nancy Pelosi will cut her vacation short to comfort her constituents in a terrible time of need, or will she continue her expensive junket paid for by our tax dollars?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think she adores wasting 500 lifetime carbon footprints jet setting arounds at taxpayer expense.
Taoran notes (CCP leaker site) published again a few days ago. I was going to post a translation, but decided it wasn’t worth it. The notes came out ahead of the Shanghai US-China trade meeting scheduled for Monday.
The reason is that it may be summed up thusly, not optimistic from the Chinese stance. They are sticking to their position post withdrawal. Some speculation on wechat that Xi may go to Shanghai, but I doubt it at this point.
https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/Z6ny3WfI-o9VXB44NiPWSA
What is more interesting is suddenly reports are surfacing again about Xi Jinping’s family corruption. They originally surfaced when the Panama Papers were released and news outlets that carried the story were banned in China. So the subject was dropped. You may remember that Xi’s anti-corruption drive was hailed as a plus for him going after bent officials. Contrary voices raised the point that he was really targeting his enemies so he could replace them with his cronies. This latter point is borne out subsequently.
Now this report, and I suspect there will be more
“Xi Jinping’s cousin a high roller as Crown comes under pressure over crime, influence”
https://www.theage.com.au/business/companies/xi-jinping-s-cousin-a-high-roller-as-crown-comes-under-pressure-over-crime-influence-20190726-p52b2s.html
Just a tip; there is much more there to reveal the timing is important.
👍👍👍
A2,
Once again, thanks for the link. Justvfrom what IS revealed, its easy to see how CCP has spread its corrupting influence into Australia, riding in on gambling and human trafficing.
Alexander Downer? Gun ban? With influence in parliment and high up in police, anything is doable.
And, shows the ‘blueprint’ for how they infiltrate/corrupt all countries goverments, exploiting human weaknesses; drugs, sex, gambling and greed (corruption).
Recent stories are now openly talking about IC in EU countries and Australia playing a role in coup attempt (of PDJT) and speculating that it seems like an international ‘ring’or network.
I’ve been thinking for some time ALL, or 90% of “the resistance” to PDJT comes from,…CHINA
Thanks again for the link.
PBS aired documentary on Baltimore rat problem last year!
https://www.baltimoresun.com/entertainment/movies/bs-fe-rat-film-20180226-story.html
Please watch
Piper;
If you really want views, better to treat like a link, where you give treepers a brief outline of WHAT the video is about. How long it is helps, as well.
I generally don’t click on something that is blind posted, whether video or link, and I believe I am not the only one.
Prrhaps you could “reply” to your initial post, with a short description?
