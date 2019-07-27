July 27th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #919

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
USA * 🇺🇸 * 4 more Days to Trump Ohio Rally * 🇺🇸 * USA (466 Days to E-Day)
—- Today….We Honor Our Korean War Veterans who fought in what is also known as “The Forgotten War”, but will be Forgotten No More —
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “For those who are evil will be destroyed,
but those who hope in the Lord will inherit the land.” 🌟 -— Psalm 37:9
————–
The Night and Week-End to Celebrate……Savor the Moment, Dear Treepers!
***PRAISE!!: Supreme Court allows Pres. Trump to use DofD $2.5B funds for our WALL
***Praise: Guatemala reversed their opinion and signed “”Safe Third Country” asylum agreement with USA
***Praise: DHS fast-tracking Guat. people back home
***Praise: Good News…Q2 GDP Up 2.1%, in spite of Opposition’s attacks on Pres. Trump
***Praise: S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs
***Praise: No tariff waivers for Apple company
***Praise: France given a warning for messing with President Trump
***Praise: House Dems now talking like a broken “Chatty Cathy” doll–recycle, accuse, blah blah blah, repeat….pathetic sore losers Dems
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for Trade Rep Lighthizer and Sec. Mnuchin as they prepare for another trip to China starting Tuesday, July 30th—pray for wisdom, protection and cooperation from their Chinese counterparts (Lighthizer deserved to be called Secretary..he is one of the most fiercest Wolverine we’ve seen)
— Fed Reserve lower interest rate now
— for Brian Kolfage’s Wall Symposium on July 26 and 27–protection for everyone attending.
— for Boris Johnson–wisdom and loyalty to Brexit
— for protection & success for ICE agents while arresting/deporting illegal aliens
— for House Dems’ build sandcastles instead of writing scripts and scheming during their vacation
— more people in America turn away from “The Treacherous Squad” due to their despicable attitudes and vulgar Anti-American words
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our WALL being built now – speed & protection for wallbuilders
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for the Persecuted Christians in other countries esp China, Middle East, Africa
— for all America’s kids including 5 yr old Landen–protection and healing
— *🇺🇸* Now….Build The WALL *🇺🇸*
————————————————–
🦅 “People who want their immigration laws enforced and their border secured ARE NOT RACISTS.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————
“🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary.…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31”
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday July 27, 2019—–
Thanks, Grandma! This was a big, wonderful week for our President and our country. Many prayers are being answered! Thank you, God! 🙏🏻
Grandma Covfefe,
I have two devotionals I pray for every night. Yours is one of the two, and I have to tell you both were answered big time this week with all that has happened with the Mueller probe and the routing of those who do not believe in God and our country. We are in scary evil times.
You are a true inspiration!
Donald Trump Retweet
Zombie: a person who is or appears lifeless, apathetic, or completely unresponsive to their surroundings.
Synonym: Mueller.
What a week!
Isn’t it refreshing how the President names names, proudly gives facts and shines an unrelenting laser beam on his enemies and their actions.
The swamp never have or ever will meet such an adversary.
It’s absolutely imperative that he is re-elected. A second term will make this term seem tame. So many domestic and foreign opponents are praying for a Democratic victory, when ‘business as usual’ resumes with a vengeance.
I am perfectly content with some half measure progress now, knowing full measure will be carried out next term. Bigly!
Ill-hen Omar’s husband is scared to death of her. He’s afraid to even say whether or not they are getting a divorce. She’s a high ranking Muslim leader now, so his life would no doubt be in danger if he crossed her. I’m sure her advanced taqiyya skills have endeared her with every radical Muslim in the country. Ill-hen is one sick chick.
