Thursday July 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
What if, like this poor driver, today was suddenly your time.
Do you know where you would spend Eternity?
“Where To Go For Help”
Wow. When it’s time, it’s time.
The Pillar and Ground of the Truth
“…the house of God…is the church of the living God, the pillar and ground of the truth” (I Timothy 3:15).
The word “pillar” should remind every Bible student of the pillar that God gave Israel to guide them through the wilderness to the promised land (Nehemiah 9:12). After the people of Israel crossed the Red Sea, they needed a guide. They had been slaves for 400 years, and didn’t have a clue as to where they were going! It’s not like Pharaoh let his slaves take exploratory vacations. So God had to lead them every step of the way with the pillar.
Once Moses had written the Book of the Law, however, the pillar disappeared. Of course! Now they had a Book to guide them every step of the way. No matter where they went in life, they had a reliable Guide to teach them how to walk and please God. And now that Book has been completed and resides in the local church! No wonder God calls the church the pillar of the truth! God’s people should follow that Book as closely as the Jews followed their pillar. How closely was that?
“…when the cloud tarried… then the children of Israel…journeyed not… when the cloud… was taken up… then they journeyed…” (Numbers 9:18-22).
When the pillar moved, they moved. When it rested, they rested. In other words, they didn’t make a move without the benefit of its guidance. Does that sound like a good way to follow the Book today? Beloved, God has graciously given us a Guide that can help us navigate the most treacherous paths of life. The One who steers the stars (Job 38:32) has deigned to guide the lives of His people. May we never forsake His direction!
This great Guide has further equipped us with a place to meet to hear His Book taught. If there is no church near you where God’s rightly divided Word is taught in all its clarity, continue to share the gospel with the lost and Pauline truth with the saved. The people with whom you share God’s guidance just might want to start meeting at your house to discuss it. And God has a word for such meetings—He calls it church (Rom. 16:5; I Cor. 16:19; Col. 4:15; Philemon 1:2).
These references to churches that met in homes are especially significant when we remember how small the homes were in those days. There’s a reason the Lord had to send the apostles out to find a home large enough for twelve men to eat the Passover (Mark 14:12-16). Such rooms are not that uncommon today, but they were then! Thus Paul’s allusions to churches that met in those humble homes tells us that the smallest of gatherings is a church in God’s eyes, one that He will be pleased to call His house, the pillar and ground of the truth in your community.
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-pillar-and-ground-of-the-truth/
1 Timothy 3:15 But if I tarry long, that thou mayest know how thou oughtest to behave thyself in the house of God, which is the church of the living God, the pillar and ground of the truth.
Nehemiah 9:12 Moreover thou leddest them in the day by a cloudy pillar; and in the night by a pillar of fire, to give them light in the way wherein they should go.
Numbers 9:18 At the commandment of the LORD the children of Israel journeyed, and at the commandment of the LORD they pitched: as long as the cloud abode upon the tabernacle they rested in their tents.
19 And when the cloud tarried long upon the tabernacle many days, then the children of Israel kept the charge of the LORD, and journeyed not.
20 And so it was, when the cloud was a few days upon the tabernacle; according to the commandment of the LORD they abode in their tents, and according to the commandment of the LORD they journeyed.
21 And so it was, when the cloud abode from even unto the morning, and that the cloud was taken up in the morning, then they journeyed: whether it was by day or by night that the cloud was taken up, they journeyed.
22 Or whether it were two days, or a month, or a year, that the cloud tarried upon the tabernacle, remaining thereon, the children of Israel abode in their tents, and journeyed not: but when it was taken up, they journeyed.
Job 38:32 Canst thou bring forth Mazzaroth in his season? or canst thou guide Arcturus with his sons?
Romans 16:5 Likewise greet the church that is in their house. Salute my wellbeloved Epaenetus, who is the firstfruits of Achaia unto Christ.
1 Corinthians 16:19 The churches of Asia salute you. Aquila and Priscilla salute you much in the Lord, with the church that is in their house.
Colossians 4:15 Salute the brethren which are in Laodicea, and Nymphas, and the church which is in his house.
Philemon 1:2 And to our beloved Apphia, and Archippus our fellowsoldier, and to the church in thy house:
Mark 14:12 And the first day of unleavened bread, when they killed the passover, his disciples said unto him, Where wilt thou that we go and prepare that thou mayest eat the passover?
13 And he sendeth forth two of his disciples, and saith unto them, Go ye into the city, and there shall meet you a man bearing a pitcher of water: follow him.
14 And wheresoever he shall go in, say ye to the goodman of the house, The Master saith, Where is the guestchamber, where I shall eat the passover with my disciples?
15 And he will shew you a large upper room furnished and prepared: there make ready for us.
16 And his disciples went forth, and came into the city, and found as he had said unto them: and they made ready the passover.
HAPPY CURSDAY!
Lake Dogs….
Jack Russell…
Wally and Human…
Cattle Dog…
Black Lab….
Josie, Golden Retriever at the end of a long day…
Jeffrey Epstein found injured in his cell. Suspect suicide attempt. Aside: He loses his shoelaces, belt, and sheets. https://news.yahoo.com/jeffrey-epstein-reportedly-found-injured-034805546.html
So much happened today and now there’s more.
First the Mueller debacle that raises more questions than were answered (which was few). It’s now clear that Mueller was a figurehead and Weissman was running the operation. That explains the dirty tactics. Mueller’s testimony was a complete and utter mess and the Repubs were great.
Second, Epstein was attacked in prison. It’s a warning to him that he’s not out of reach and to keep quiet. Or, it could be his fellow inmates trying to convince him that he needs to pay for protection. Either way, it’s hard to feel sorry for him. The guy is a pedophile.
Third, the gov of Puerto Rico has announced that he will resign effective this Saturday. Didn’t PDJT discuss how corrupt the politicians in Puerto Rico are? He is right – again.
Fourth, Joe DiGenova said on Lou Dobbs that people in DC are afraid of Durham and are contacting Horowitz so they can be re-interviewed so the record will be correct. Apparently people are suddenly remembering things that they couldn’t remember before. Hmmm.
And the week isn’t over yet.
re Epstein, your scenario is more likely. I would imagine anyone that’s ever spent time with the Clintons have Arkanicidophobia.
add: the bonus, he’s in fear for his life and he gets his clothes and sheets taken away.
Joao Gilberto was one of the originators of the Bossa Nova musical genre in Brazil. The first time I head this gentle and, yet, sophisticated music I was captivated. I quickly discovered that the seemingly simple melodies were, in fact, pretty doggone complicated—guys like Gilberto were just so good they could make hard look easy.
Joao Gilberto died at his home in Brazil this past July 7. RIP Joao.
Report: Jeffrey Epstein Found ‘Semi-Conscious’ in Jail Cell After Possible Attack
24 Jul 2019
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/07/24/report-jeffrey-epstein-found-semi-conscious-in-jail-cell-after-possible-attack/
Happy Cursday, Treepers!
“Between Stimulus And Response, there Is A Space. In That Space Is Our Power To Choose Our Response. In Our Response Lies Our Growth And Freedom.” –Viktor E. Frankl (Holocaust Survivor)
Was there ever more love in the world than was in the Sacred Heart of Jesus?
