President Trump Full Interview With Sean Hannity…

President Trump called-in to Sean Hannity’s TV show tonight to discuss his perspective on the Robert Mueller testimony and current DC events.
The 2020 General Election is the most important election of our lifetime. Vote!
The winds of change are mighty powerful. Truth is mighty powerful.
Man I wanna see Brennan behind bars.
Convicting Yates is important. The AG & AAGs are at , top of the chain of command, and had the power to protect us from this evil scheme. The coup is a theft of our power as citizens, The DoJ declared a war by proxy against American citizens.
She and her clan of despotic bureaucrats attacked our communities by disrupting the transition of power
Plus her stance on illegal immigration, sanctuary cities, voter ID, LE, & border security nullifies the power and meaning of citizenship and honest elections. .yates is up to her neck in repeatedly signing deceptive surveillance applications,
self appointed assassins of our polity , civil rights and basic liberty: that’s what Yates and her colleagues are.
Very well put. Examples must be made if the rule of law is to be restored.
I want to switch one day to CNN for watching indictments of deep state and previous administration corrupt folks.
All that I’d like to see from tbe commie news network is a permanent test pattern.
Was great watching Wolf Blitzed call the election for Trump.
President Trump kicks ass and takes names and doesn’t put up with bull sh*t. He is the Dirty Harry of the 70’a and the Shane of his Generation. He is the John Wayne of the Greatest Generation. Thank God he arrived in time to save our Country from the gates of hell.
Shane, yeah, Shane. I like that.
That just reminded me of Trump’s visit to the Iowa State Fair in the early days of his run. Remember, the kids were going for rides on his helicopter and one little kid asked him, “Mr. Trump. Are you Batman?”
Sitting across from him, not missing a beat, Trump answers, “Yes, I am BATMAN.” I knew then the guy could click with people of all ages.
Do you have a transcript available?
What President Trump has managed to overcome with all the forces against him is beyond amazing. And not simply to overcome but thrive in spite of it all. Tremendous strength of character.
I don’t think this President throws around the word treason very lightly. I believe he’s about to go on offense so we shall see.
Trump’s calling it treason. People are going down.
The public has no idea how big this thing is going to blow.
Why the hell doesn’t The President fire Muledeer now for being an incompetent boob?
Because he no longer work for him.
Muellears already caput, finished and back at the retirement ctr.
Our VSGPDJT has the best “stink eye”
on earth.👍🇺🇸.
Boom
Boom BOOM
Boom.
I am soooooooo tired of hearing “going to come out”, but all we get are crickets!!!!! Ultimate FRUSTRATION!!!
Trump picked Barr because he’s the right man for the job, particularly after his experience with Sessions. There’s no good reason for Trump to continually go on praising Barr as he does. Every time I hear Trump praise him like in this interview I wonder if he’s trying to convince himself either consciously or unconsciously. The judge is out. Something isn’t right.
