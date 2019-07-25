President Trump Full Interview With Sean Hannity…

Posted on July 25, 2019 by

President Trump called-in to Sean Hannity’s TV show tonight to discuss his perspective on the Robert Mueller testimony and current DC events.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, FBI, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

20 Responses to President Trump Full Interview With Sean Hannity…

  1. Julia Adams says:
    July 25, 2019 at 11:27 pm

    The 2020 General Election is the most important election of our lifetime. Vote!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. Hoosier_Friend? says:
    July 25, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    The winds of change are mighty powerful. Truth is mighty powerful.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Sentient says:
    July 25, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    Man I wanna see Brennan behind bars.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • ann says:
      July 26, 2019 at 12:13 am

      Convicting Yates is important. The AG & AAGs are at , top of the chain of command, and had the power to protect us from this evil scheme. The coup is a theft of our power as citizens, The DoJ declared a war by proxy against American citizens.

      She and her clan of despotic bureaucrats attacked our communities by disrupting the transition of power
      Plus her stance on illegal immigration, sanctuary cities, voter ID, LE, & border security nullifies the power and meaning of citizenship and honest elections. .yates is up to her neck in repeatedly signing deceptive surveillance applications,

      self appointed assassins of our polity , civil rights and basic liberty: that’s what Yates and her colleagues are.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  4. SR says:
    July 25, 2019 at 11:42 pm

    I want to switch one day to CNN for watching indictments of deep state and previous administration corrupt folks.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Bigbadmike says:
    July 25, 2019 at 11:47 pm

    President Trump kicks ass and takes names and doesn’t put up with bull sh*t. He is the Dirty Harry of the 70’a and the Shane of his Generation. He is the John Wayne of the Greatest Generation. Thank God he arrived in time to save our Country from the gates of hell.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Tl Howard says:
      July 26, 2019 at 12:38 am

      Shane, yeah, Shane. I like that.

      That just reminded me of Trump’s visit to the Iowa State Fair in the early days of his run. Remember, the kids were going for rides on his helicopter and one little kid asked him, “Mr. Trump. Are you Batman?”

      Sitting across from him, not missing a beat, Trump answers, “Yes, I am BATMAN.” I knew then the guy could click with people of all ages.

      Like

      Reply
  6. Will says:
    July 25, 2019 at 11:50 pm

    Do you have a transcript available?

    Like

    Reply
  7. decisiontime16 says:
    July 25, 2019 at 11:50 pm

    What President Trump has managed to overcome with all the forces against him is beyond amazing. And not simply to overcome but thrive in spite of it all. Tremendous strength of character.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. Sporty says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:02 am

    I don’t think this President throws around the word treason very lightly. I believe he’s about to go on offense so we shall see.

    Like

    Reply
  9. TCG says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:03 am

    Trump’s calling it treason. People are going down.
    The public has no idea how big this thing is going to blow.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Sporty says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:05 am

    Why the hell doesn’t The President fire Muledeer now for being an incompetent boob?

    Like

    Reply
  11. Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Our VSGPDJT has the best “stink eye”
    on earth.👍🇺🇸.
    Boom
    Boom BOOM
    Boom.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Normally Quiet Observer says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:24 am

    I am soooooooo tired of hearing “going to come out”, but all we get are crickets!!!!! Ultimate FRUSTRATION!!!

    Like

    Reply
  13. Donzo says:
    July 26, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Trump picked Barr because he’s the right man for the job, particularly after his experience with Sessions. There’s no good reason for Trump to continually go on praising Barr as he does. Every time I hear Trump praise him like in this interview I wonder if he’s trying to convince himself either consciously or unconsciously. The judge is out. Something isn’t right.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s