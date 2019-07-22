President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Pay Respect to Justice John Paul Stevens…

The body of retired justice John Paul Stevens, who died last week at age 99, returned Monday morning to the Great Hall of the Supreme Court, where he served for 35 terms.

The coffin of Justice Stevens, draped with an American flag, is in the center of the Great Hall, where he is laying in repose. The busts of former chief justices rest on the sides of the room. This morning President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid their final respects.

The president and first lady bowed their heads in silent prayer before taking a few moments to view Justice Stevens portrait, holding hands. The first couple did not make public remarks and left a few moments later.

