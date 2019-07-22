President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Pay Respect to Justice John Paul Stevens…

Posted on July 22, 2019 by

The body of retired justice John Paul Stevens, who died last week at age 99, returned Monday morning to the Great Hall of the Supreme Court, where he served for 35 terms.

The coffin of Justice Stevens, draped with an American flag, is in the center of the Great Hall, where he is laying in repose. The busts of former chief justices rest on the sides of the room.  This morning President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid their final respects.

.

The president and first lady bowed their heads in silent prayer before taking a few moments to view Justice Stevens portrait, holding hands. The first couple did not make public remarks and left a few moments later.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, FLOTUS, History, Melania Trump, President Trump, Supreme Court, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

27 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Pay Respect to Justice John Paul Stevens…

  1. scrap1ron says:
    July 22, 2019 at 3:00 pm

    Mom always said to only say good things about the recently deceased. Just-us John Paul Stevens is dead. Good.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Sporty says:
    July 22, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    I wouldn’t have gone to a traitors funeral.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Rami says:
    July 22, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    Heard earlier today that the sitting Supreme Court Justices would be there sometime today. Curious, has RBG been sited?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. 335blues says:
    July 22, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    I love America.
    It is with the greatest respect I hope
    President Trump can replace
    Ginsburg in the SC soon.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Mike Robinson says:
    July 22, 2019 at 3:15 pm

    However, honestly, one must wonder: “Thirty-Five(!) Terms?!?!”

    Quite honestly, and no matter “how honorably” a particular individual has “served,” I seriously believe that we need to fully confront this simple issue: “how much is enough?” We properly should do this throughout our Government.

    So far, we have actually done this in only one case: the US President is formally limited to two consecutive terms. Beyond this – nothing.

    Without(!) in any way besmirching the honor under which Justice Stevens presumably served his country, I sincerely believe that we now need to impose term limits (and, quite possibly, age limits …) upon every Federal Office that is contemplated under Articles 1-3 of our Constitution.

    “The dynamics of power” under which we now operate, in the absence of such things, are IMHO, in retrospect, “not such a good thing after all.” Let’s talk …

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. listingstarboard says:
    July 22, 2019 at 3:17 pm

    Well past time to revisit “Lifetime appointments” in ANY position that is so powerful.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • ristvan says:
      July 22, 2019 at 4:33 pm

      I disagree with respect to federal judges (but not congressional term limits as Watters and Pelosi demonstrate). The Founders were wise. Lifetime judicial appointment ‘while in good standing’ does three things.
      :
      1. Increases presidential nomination and Senate confirmation scrutiny since stakes are higher.
      2. Increases all important judicial independence. Anything less than ‘job for life’ means a judge is eventually thinking about what is next and possibly deciding accordingly.
      3. Increases ability of much higher paid qualified lawyers to take a (big) pay cut in return for lifetime judgeship. Heck, I was never at a legal level anywhere near qualifying for any federal judgeship, yet for over 35 of my near 40 year law/business career earned much more than anyone on SCOTUS.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. JoeMeek says:
    July 22, 2019 at 3:28 pm

    RBG should follow his example and also voluntarily retire. And so should a few others.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. FL_GUY says:
    July 22, 2019 at 3:31 pm

    I personally believe the United States Constitution was divinely inspired. It is the most unique and liberating document on planet Earth. Stevens constantly ignored the Constitution and in many instances, shredded the Constitution in his rulings and statements. This “judge” has found that he is facing the SUPREME JUDGE. I doubt he will like his eternal sentence. JMHO

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. ristvan says:
    July 22, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    An appropriate Presidential tribute to a long serving Justice.

    However, Justice Stevens two best known opinions, both decided 5-4, were IMO erroneously decided and will eventually have to be significantly narrowed or overturned by SCOTUS.

    Chevron v N.R.D.C. concerned judicial deference to regulatory agency interpretations of ‘vague’ acts of Congress. It held courts cannot scrutinize if the agency interpretation is ‘plausibly reasonable’. The problem is this gives unelected bureaucrats carte blanche, rather than courts stepping in to demand Congress do a better job of expressing the will of the people.

    Massachusetts v E.P.A. held that states can sue regulatory agencies over global warming. The problem is this enables a single politicized state to ‘sue and settle’ in matters of national federal policy. In this case, the MA lawsuit forced EPA to issue its CO2 endangerment finding, which led to the unconstitutional Clean Power Plan. (Not my opinion on CPP constitutionality, rather none other than Harvard’s expert Larry Tribe.)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. 1970novass396 says:
    July 22, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    Curly Bill………”we’ll bye”

    Like

    Reply
  11. Brian in CA4 says:
    July 22, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    I don’t remember Justice Scalia getting this type of treatment/reverence from the DC establishment. They couldn’t put him into the ground soon enough, it appeared. Not even an autopsy…supposedly at the request of his family. Seth Rich’s family also came down with this sudden lack of curiosity. Maybe I’m wrong, but that was my perception.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. boomerbeth says:
    July 22, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    Justice Stephens was disappointed when Trump won the election
    He was a nice gracious man, however.
    Earlier this year, he wrote an op-Ed to rescind the 2nd Amendment.
    He claims he is a traditional conservative; it was the conservatives who veered right, not him!!

    From time to time, he played duplicate bridge with my 96 yo dad in sofla.
    Excellent player.
    But like my dad, Internet challenged!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s