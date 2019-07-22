President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Pay Respect to Justice John Paul Stevens…

The body of retired justice John Paul Stevens, who died last week at age 99, returned Monday morning to the Great Hall of the Supreme Court, where he served for 35 terms.
The coffin of Justice Stevens, draped with an American flag, is in the center of the Great Hall, where he is laying in repose. The busts of former chief justices rest on the sides of the room. This morning President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump paid their final respects.
.
The president and first lady bowed their heads in silent prayer before taking a few moments to view Justice Stevens portrait, holding hands. The first couple did not make public remarks and left a few moments later.
Mom always said to only say good things about the recently deceased. Just-us John Paul Stevens is dead. Good.
I wouldn’t have gone to a traitors funeral.
Sporty, it’s an official duty that PT and FLOTUS carried out with great class and dignity…as usual.
Politics is an ugly business. He’s got more patience than I.
Heard earlier today that the sitting Supreme Court Justices would be there sometime today. Curious, has RBG been sited?
Did anyone look UNDER the coffin?
Or in? MAybe e a twofer?
One can only pray…for guidance.
Five will be. Four won’t because of longstanding other committments: Kavanaugh (but his wife will represent him), Thomas, Breyer, and Gorsuch. RGB is there today.
I love America.
It is with the greatest respect I hope
President Trump can replace
Ginsburg in the SC soon.
However, honestly, one must wonder: “Thirty-Five(!) Terms?!?!”
Quite honestly, and no matter “how honorably” a particular individual has “served,” I seriously believe that we need to fully confront this simple issue: “how much is enough?” We properly should do this throughout our Government.
So far, we have actually done this in only one case: the US President is formally limited to two consecutive terms. Beyond this – nothing.
Without(!) in any way besmirching the honor under which Justice Stevens presumably served his country, I sincerely believe that we now need to impose term limits (and, quite possibly, age limits …) upon every Federal Office that is contemplated under Articles 1-3 of our Constitution.
“The dynamics of power” under which we now operate, in the absence of such things, are IMHO, in retrospect, “not such a good thing after all.” Let’s talk …
We Cold War babies grew up dreading a nuclear strike on Washington. Now we wonder what’s taking so long.
I’ll go further – 10 or 15 years for Civil Service bureaucrats as well.
Well past time to revisit “Lifetime appointments” in ANY position that is so powerful.
I disagree with respect to federal judges (but not congressional term limits as Watters and Pelosi demonstrate). The Founders were wise. Lifetime judicial appointment ‘while in good standing’ does three things.
:
1. Increases presidential nomination and Senate confirmation scrutiny since stakes are higher.
2. Increases all important judicial independence. Anything less than ‘job for life’ means a judge is eventually thinking about what is next and possibly deciding accordingly.
3. Increases ability of much higher paid qualified lawyers to take a (big) pay cut in return for lifetime judgeship. Heck, I was never at a legal level anywhere near qualifying for any federal judgeship, yet for over 35 of my near 40 year law/business career earned much more than anyone on SCOTUS.
RBG should follow his example and also voluntarily retire. And so should a few others.
She won’t retire until a Dem president is in office.
I personally believe the United States Constitution was divinely inspired. It is the most unique and liberating document on planet Earth. Stevens constantly ignored the Constitution and in many instances, shredded the Constitution in his rulings and statements. This “judge” has found that he is facing the SUPREME JUDGE. I doubt he will like his eternal sentence. JMHO
An appropriate Presidential tribute to a long serving Justice.
However, Justice Stevens two best known opinions, both decided 5-4, were IMO erroneously decided and will eventually have to be significantly narrowed or overturned by SCOTUS.
Chevron v N.R.D.C. concerned judicial deference to regulatory agency interpretations of ‘vague’ acts of Congress. It held courts cannot scrutinize if the agency interpretation is ‘plausibly reasonable’. The problem is this gives unelected bureaucrats carte blanche, rather than courts stepping in to demand Congress do a better job of expressing the will of the people.
Massachusetts v E.P.A. held that states can sue regulatory agencies over global warming. The problem is this enables a single politicized state to ‘sue and settle’ in matters of national federal policy. In this case, the MA lawsuit forced EPA to issue its CO2 endangerment finding, which led to the unconstitutional Clean Power Plan. (Not my opinion on CPP constitutionality, rather none other than Harvard’s expert Larry Tribe.)
Yes, Mass v EPA was a terrible decision with long enduring negative impact to our economy. It deemed CO2 as a pollutant and allowed the Obama EPA to regulate it as such. What a travesty….Justices determining scientific fact.
Speaking of overturning law, did you read this catastrophe?
https://www.wsj.com/articles/congress-is-coming-for-your-ira-11562713559
Reid was known to be licking his chops over the idea of having control or at least taxing authority over IRAs – even though IRA income is taxable when disbursed during retirement. The left just cannot STAND that there is a bunch of money they can’t control and tax NOW.
Curly Bill………”we’ll bye”
I don’t remember Justice Scalia getting this type of treatment/reverence from the DC establishment. They couldn’t put him into the ground soon enough, it appeared. Not even an autopsy…supposedly at the request of his family. Seth Rich’s family also came down with this sudden lack of curiosity. Maybe I’m wrong, but that was my perception.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brian, Justice Scalia definitely DID get similar honors.
Thank you for the clarification. I remember the big funeral but I don’t remember the reverence.
Justice Stephens was disappointed when Trump won the election
He was a nice gracious man, however.
Earlier this year, he wrote an op-Ed to rescind the 2nd Amendment.
He claims he is a traditional conservative; it was the conservatives who veered right, not him!!
From time to time, he played duplicate bridge with my 96 yo dad in sofla.
Excellent player.
But like my dad, Internet challenged!
