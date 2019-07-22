Nancy Pelosi in Detroit: NAACP ‘Resist We Much’ Speech…

Posted on July 22, 2019 by

Nancy Pelosi delivered a rather unusual “Resist We Much” speech to the NAACP convention audience in Detroit. WATCH:

“resist we much”…

84 Responses to Nancy Pelosi in Detroit: NAACP ‘Resist We Much’ Speech…

  1. Darrell Michael Richardson says:
    July 22, 2019 at 11:36 pm

    Nancy who??

    

    
  2. Some old guy says:
    July 22, 2019 at 11:36 pm

    For medical experts in the crowd here, what the heck is wrong with this woman? This is a serious question.

    

    
    • Darrell Michael Richardson says:
      July 22, 2019 at 11:37 pm

      Other then dementia? i would say the fact she is corrupt as hell and been selling this country to China for starters.

      

      
      • Marygrace Powers says:
        July 23, 2019 at 12:13 am

        DMR/THANK YOU. EXACTLY.

        Pelosi knows it’s GAME OVER.
        Obvious to me she is paralyzed
        with FEAR of what is coming.

        All attempts to take out PT have
        failed. POTUS is coming for her
        and HELL IS COMING WITH HIM!

        

        
    • clulessgrandpa says:
      July 22, 2019 at 11:37 pm

      Dem(OCRAT)entia

      

      
    • desperatelyseekingmelania says:
      July 22, 2019 at 11:52 pm

      She’s 79

      

      
      • Garavaglia says:
        July 23, 2019 at 12:20 am

        My mother is 79..never drank or did drugs. She has zero problems getting her point across. I know she is blessed, but Pelosi has a motor issue..my guess is she is taking medication to control Parkinson’s or the likes, and this is a side effect. It seems as though she realizes it isn’t coming out correctly, but is unable to do anything about it.

        

        
        • Bob says:
          July 23, 2019 at 12:45 am

          God love your mother, but she is not making decisions that effect our Country, and if Nancy has a medical problem then she should have sense enough to get out of the game. We have enough enablers in govt.

          

          
    • Joe o’mara says:
      July 23, 2019 at 12:01 am

      Hey. !! The SERIOUS QUESTION is how these two retarded goofballs have successfully kept the whole Republican Party in full retreat since 2008. (…before Trump, I might add)

      I’m SERIOUS ! THIS is OUR COMPETITION ???????????

      WTF ?

      

      
    • All Too Much says:
      July 23, 2019 at 12:26 am

      Where to begin?

      

      
  3. TheLastDemocrat says:
    July 22, 2019 at 11:36 pm

    Multiple infarct dementia.

    

    
    • jello333 says:
      July 22, 2019 at 11:51 pm

      Yeah, most likely something along those lines. Seriously. And I’m hoping Trump knows this, and avoids saying certain things about Pelosi. I mean sure, keep on hammering her over her attitude and her lies and her policy insanity… but DON’T make jokes about this particular aspect. No “stuttering, drunk Nancy” or anything. (By the way, I don’t REALLY believe Don needs my advice on this or anything else… 🙂 )

      

      
  4. 335blues says:
    July 22, 2019 at 11:37 pm

    Alcohol?
    Pharmaceuticals?
    Brain damage?

    

    
  5. Bruce_Dern's_Finger says:
    July 22, 2019 at 11:38 pm

    “resist we much”…

    Ebonics?

    

    
  6. Sherri Young says:
    July 22, 2019 at 11:40 pm

    I guess Biden looked a little better since I saw the Nancy clips first. I guess.

    

    
  7. simplewins says:
    July 22, 2019 at 11:44 pm

    I think she is unwell.

    

    
  8. Justin Green says:
    July 22, 2019 at 11:46 pm

    Drunk. Completely drunk.

    

    
  9. Ray Runge says:
    July 22, 2019 at 11:47 pm

    As the various displays of diminished capacity increase in number, any voter will ask the question “is a demented ignoramus the best person for the job?”

    

    
  10. Newhere says:
    July 22, 2019 at 11:49 pm

    Holy nutballs

    

    
  11. lucky kitty says:
    July 22, 2019 at 11:49 pm

    The Dementia meds are mixing with the Cabernet.

    Have another glass, there, Nancy!

    

    
  12. desperatelyseekingmelania says:
    July 22, 2019 at 11:50 pm

    We have a lot of quite old people in key positions in the federal government and it would be at least a little bit surprising if they all remain upright until election day next year. Past age 70, nobody gets sharper and more vigorous. It only goes the other way.

    

    
    • desperatelyseekingmelania says:
      July 22, 2019 at 11:56 pm

      addendum: I particularly enjoyed the part where a 32 year congresswoman talks about the need to break the special interests in DC

      

      
    • Newhere says:
      July 23, 2019 at 12:03 am

      DiFi looks like the walking dead.

      How can all these 70 and 80 yr olds think they’re the best, fresh faces for a party obviously in desperate need of renewal? Honestly I think they’re all so compromised — bought and paid for — they literally aren’t allowed to quit.

      

      
  13. cheering4america says:
    July 22, 2019 at 11:53 pm

    Remember when Candidate Trump visited a church in Detroit by invitation … and was coldly received by the racist congregants?

    “What have you got to lose?”

    

    
  14. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 22, 2019 at 11:53 pm

    Putting aside this babbling imbecile, what really gets me is what passes for legitimate leadership in the democrat party

    Disingenuous, phony, pandering liars without an ounce of honor or integrity, who change their positions at the drop of a hat depending on which narrative and “outrage” is being pushed during a particular week

    I always think “who could vote for these people”, but then I remember democrats vote for them and it all makes sense

    

    
  15. The Deplorable Tina says:
    July 22, 2019 at 11:53 pm

    Oh to be a fly on the wall when Nancy & AOC have their “chat” this week. Wonder who else will be in the room & if there will be leaked recordings!

    

    
  16. andre says:
    July 22, 2019 at 11:55 pm

    The tragedy is that people like her are making decision that affect all of us, have contaminated this country with their insane and corrupt politics and policies.

    

    
  17. MaineCoon says:
    July 22, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    He was just as incoherent as she was. Neither is fit for office.

    

    
  18. Newhere says:
    July 22, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    When Biden quickly blinks and corrects himself after making a speech mistake, I feel bad for him as I would anyone who clearly isn’t well.

    His every appearance just screams, WHY IS HE EVEN RUNNING? Extreme hubris (likely) or the criminals think he’s their only way out and put him up to it (also plausible). Any which way I don’t know who’s in more pain, us or him.

    Pelosi’s a walking embarrassment. Someone should commandeer her thermos.

    

    
  19. grahampink says:
    July 22, 2019 at 11:59 pm

    Multi Infarct Dementia?
    I have no idea but it’s as good an explanation as any.
    https://www.ninds.nih.gov/Disorders/All-Disorders/Multi-Infarct-Dementia-Information-Page

    

    
  20. JoeMeek says:
    July 23, 2019 at 12:00 am

    Pelosi has incontinence of the mouth.

    

    
  21. bambamtakethat says:
    July 23, 2019 at 12:00 am

    I wanted Fran Nan to flame out in a very public way. I requested as much several times here. She is slowly flickering out. Any day now she will come out and just stand there. Not knowing where she is or why she is there.

    Please say a prayer for me, for wanting exactly what is happening.

    Will anyone but us acknowledge her flame out. The women, oops persons, of The View won’t for sure or any other Libs for that matter.

    

    
  22. Tiffthis says:
    July 23, 2019 at 12:05 am

    She’s mental! Her denture cream must be laced with molly or something 💯

    

    
  23. ystathosgmailcom says:
    July 23, 2019 at 12:08 am

    After reading some comments I decided you listen to a portion.
    OMG! You don’t even need to edit this to make a meme!
    Woke I feel sorry in a way for her, I think it’s hysterical. Justice.

    

    
  24. 813.52Ran says:
    July 23, 2019 at 12:08 am

    Ladies and gentlemen, may I present to you the second-in-line to being President of the United States of America . . .

    

    
  25. Garavaglia says:
    July 23, 2019 at 12:15 am

    Not saying they are heavy drinkers..but I know for sure Trump is not. makes you wonder. Sure glad I quit 6 years ago. These poor souls are reading from a script. And they are not new at it.

    

    
  26. JoeMeek says:
    July 23, 2019 at 12:16 am

    Biden was even more mentally incapacitated than Pelosi.

    

    
  27. Kerry Gimbel says:
    July 23, 2019 at 12:18 am

    Can you imagine Biden with the red button? And as Commander in chief? That is scary. But then all the 2020 Dem candidates make me scared and they probably don’t even stutter!

    

    
  28. Sherri Young says:
    July 23, 2019 at 12:19 am

    Steny Hoyer must be seething.

    

    
  29. Judiciary says:
    July 23, 2019 at 12:23 am

    “Come on, man, Th-Th-The, Th-Th-The, Th-Th… That’s all, folks!”

    

    
  30. boomerbeth says:
    July 23, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Motor movement disorder. Dyskinesia

    Dyskinesia can be a stand-alone condition. However, typically, it is associated with brain injury, antipsychotic medications, or the long-term use of levodopa, a drug involved in the management of Parkinson’s disease.

    Treating dyskinesia usually involves medications or surgically repairing the underlying cause.

    https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/319744.php

    

    
  31. testpointwp says:
    July 23, 2019 at 12:30 am

    “… to achieve a future (pause) to achieve a fruiture full of justice”. I think she just put the pander-o-matic on puree and let her rip.

    For reasons unknown, San Fran Nan believes she must keep her mouth moving while her brain paddles off into the weeds.

    

    
  32. All Too Much says:
    July 23, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Pelosi’s disfunctioning motor tonight was her brain.

    

    
  33. JoeMeek says:
    July 23, 2019 at 12:38 am

    C’mon man! Anyone thinks Im mumnumbling and sutuptering just try to march me in up pushes! Or did we already done that? Did I win the election? Can I go home now?

    

    
  34. john says:
    July 23, 2019 at 12:40 am

    Time for both of them to get better denture adhesive. That was hard to watch even though I don’t like either of them. Embarrassing.

    

    
  35. bluebongo says:
    July 23, 2019 at 12:42 am

    C’mon man, she’s in the bag!

    

    

