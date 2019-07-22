Nancy Pelosi in Detroit: NAACP ‘Resist We Much’ Speech…

Nancy Pelosi delivered a rather unusual “Resist We Much” speech to the NAACP convention audience in Detroit. WATCH:
Nancy who??
She is drunk
This is sad to watch them both, even if they are on the other side. Most of us will end up like that at some point. Both should retire and spare us from watching further deterioration.
They want the spotlight.
Fair is fair.
If they have friends, it is time to take the car keys.
and gavel
At who’s expense, we have enough new eight balls in congress, having two retire is a God send.
Some people just do not know when it is time to quit and say enough is enough. Nancy is one of those people… Joe Biden is not that far behind, Andrea Mitchell of NBC, Judy Woodruff of PBS, Ruth Bader Ginsburg… the list goes on.
Biden is primed for slaughter in the debates. It is not going to be pretty.
You remember, the old crypt keeper from ” tales from the crypt” she ran for speaker and won.
Don’t you people remember how that lady at the Orlando rally called on the Lord to bind their tongues, and confuse their speech. You don’t think that maybe God heard her faithful call for that stage?
By election day the democrats will be the Tower of Babble.
“I declare that President Trump will overcome every strategy from hell, and every strategy of the enemy, every strategy, and he will fulfill his calling and his destiny,” White declared, and asked God to “destroy and divide their tongues,”
https://www.mediaite.com/tv/pastor-tells-rally-crowd-demonic-networks-are-working-against-trump-he-will-overcome-every-strategy-from-hell/
What the Media won’t tell you is that there were 100’s of Protesters with signs that Read
“Pelosi Go Home, We Don’t Want You Here” and Others Read ” Pelosi is a Racist” and they were all shouting it at her as well!.
How do you know??? This is great to hear!! Media won’t show us that!!
For medical experts in the crowd here, what the heck is wrong with this woman? This is a serious question.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Other then dementia? i would say the fact she is corrupt as hell and been selling this country to China for starters.
DMR/THANK YOU. EXACTLY.
Pelosi knows it’s GAME OVER.
Obvious to me she is paralyzed
with FEAR of what is coming.
All attempts to take out PT have
failed. POTUS is coming for her
and HELL IS COMING WITH HIM!
Dem(OCRAT)entia
She’s 79
My mother is 79..never drank or did drugs. She has zero problems getting her point across. I know she is blessed, but Pelosi has a motor issue..my guess is she is taking medication to control Parkinson’s or the likes, and this is a side effect. It seems as though she realizes it isn’t coming out correctly, but is unable to do anything about it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
God love your mother, but she is not making decisions that effect our Country, and if Nancy has a medical problem then she should have sense enough to get out of the game. We have enough enablers in govt.
Hey. !! The SERIOUS QUESTION is how these two retarded goofballs have successfully kept the whole Republican Party in full retreat since 2008. (…before Trump, I might add)
I’m SERIOUS ! THIS is OUR COMPETITION ???????????
WTF ?
They are nothing more than actors in the Uniparty play. Their public performance is irrelevant to their handlers (globalists).
Where to begin?
Multiple infarct dementia.
Yeah, most likely something along those lines. Seriously. And I’m hoping Trump knows this, and avoids saying certain things about Pelosi. I mean sure, keep on hammering her over her attitude and her lies and her policy insanity… but DON’T make jokes about this particular aspect. No “stuttering, drunk Nancy” or anything. (By the way, I don’t REALLY believe Don needs my advice on this or anything else… 🙂 )
Alcohol?
Pharmaceuticals?
Brain damage?
Drugs would make her speech slurred, and put her eyelids at half last despite any plastic surgery.
It’s multi infarct dementia.
No, it isn’t. If it were that, she would have sounded this way yesterday and the day before and the day before.
KISS: she’s drunk.
Yes.
Moonbat?
Alcohol. She hasn’t accepted that at her age, she can’t have as many martinis as she had previously.
She was/is sloshed here.
Demonic possession?
“resist we much”…
Ebonics?
No it’s not ebonics, it’s called illiteracy.
But it could by synonymous.
I guess Biden looked a little better since I saw the Nancy clips first. I guess.
He made up a word: extredable. I kind of like it, actually. It has no meaning.
Of course, it has no meaning!
Biden is famous for having no meaning!
And yet, it will make perfect sense to Democrats. Like Nan says, they must break the gas.
it’s beautiful..like pleasin the fifth.
I think she is unwell.
Drunk. Completely drunk.
Might be sleep deprived.
Nancy is too old and a bit frail to keep up with the demands of her job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think so, but that was painful to watch. Just awful. NAACT?!?
As the various displays of diminished capacity increase in number, any voter will ask the question “is a demented ignoramus the best person for the job?”
Voters don’t have a say-so in the matter. Besides, no Democrat is the best person for the job.
“is a demented ignoramus the best person for the job?”
If the job is leader of the Democrat (Socialist) Party, the answer cannot be anything other than YES! 🙂 🙂 😉
Have no fear, she’s got a glass of water after her name, oops i mean a D after her name. /S
Holy nutballs
The Dementia meds are mixing with the Cabernet.
Have another glass, there, Nancy!
We have a lot of quite old people in key positions in the federal government and it would be at least a little bit surprising if they all remain upright until election day next year. Past age 70, nobody gets sharper and more vigorous. It only goes the other way.
addendum: I particularly enjoyed the part where a 32 year congresswoman talks about the need to break the special interests in DC
DiFi looks like the walking dead.
How can all these 70 and 80 yr olds think they’re the best, fresh faces for a party obviously in desperate need of renewal? Honestly I think they’re all so compromised — bought and paid for — they literally aren’t allowed to quit.
THIS. ^^^^
Remember when Candidate Trump visited a church in Detroit by invitation … and was coldly received by the racist congregants?
“What have you got to lose?”
Putting aside this babbling imbecile, what really gets me is what passes for legitimate leadership in the democrat party
Disingenuous, phony, pandering liars without an ounce of honor or integrity, who change their positions at the drop of a hat depending on which narrative and “outrage” is being pushed during a particular week
I always think “who could vote for these people”, but then I remember democrats vote for them and it all makes sense
Oh to be a fly on the wall when Nancy & AOC have their “chat” this week. Wonder who else will be in the room & if there will be leaked recordings!
The tragedy is that people like her are making decision that affect all of us, have contaminated this country with their insane and corrupt politics and policies.
He was just as incoherent as she was. Neither is fit for office.
When Biden quickly blinks and corrects himself after making a speech mistake, I feel bad for him as I would anyone who clearly isn’t well.
His every appearance just screams, WHY IS HE EVEN RUNNING? Extreme hubris (likely) or the criminals think he’s their only way out and put him up to it (also plausible). Any which way I don’t know who’s in more pain, us or him.
Pelosi’s a walking embarrassment. Someone should commandeer her thermos.
Its the big leagues,
He wants the spotlight, he gets the spotlight.
Simple enough to walk away.
Multi Infarct Dementia?
I have no idea but it’s as good an explanation as any.
https://www.ninds.nih.gov/Disorders/All-Disorders/Multi-Infarct-Dementia-Information-Page
Pelosi has incontinence of the mouth.
I wanted Fran Nan to flame out in a very public way. I requested as much several times here. She is slowly flickering out. Any day now she will come out and just stand there. Not knowing where she is or why she is there.
Please say a prayer for me, for wanting exactly what is happening.
Will anyone but us acknowledge her flame out. The women, oops persons, of The View won’t for sure or any other Libs for that matter.
She’s mental! Her denture cream must be laced with molly or something 💯
Dehydration.
The Dems’ go to.
After reading some comments I decided you listen to a portion.
OMG! You don’t even need to edit this to make a meme!
Woke I feel sorry in a way for her, I think it’s hysterical. Justice.
Ladies and gentlemen, may I present to you the second-in-line to being President of the United States of America . . .
She should be proactively declared ineligible per the Twenty-Fifth amendment.
Not saying they are heavy drinkers..but I know for sure Trump is not. makes you wonder. Sure glad I quit 6 years ago. These poor souls are reading from a script. And they are not new at it.
Congrats on the six years.
Tomorrow is one more day.
AA saved my life.
It finally stuck with me..only thing I did right was I kept coming back…even after I swore it off. Best decision of my life!
10 4 brother.
You did exactly the right thing.
Keep going until you want to go is solid goal.
Biden was even more mentally incapacitated than Pelosi.
Can you imagine Biden with the red button? And as Commander in chief? That is scary. But then all the 2020 Dem candidates make me scared and they probably don’t even stutter!
Steny Hoyer must be seething.
“Come on, man, Th-Th-The, Th-Th-The, Th-Th… That’s all, folks!”
Motor movement disorder. Dyskinesia
Dyskinesia can be a stand-alone condition. However, typically, it is associated with brain injury, antipsychotic medications, or the long-term use of levodopa, a drug involved in the management of Parkinson’s disease.
Treating dyskinesia usually involves medications or surgically repairing the underlying cause.
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/319744.php
“… to achieve a future (pause) to achieve a fruiture full of justice”. I think she just put the pander-o-matic on puree and let her rip.
For reasons unknown, San Fran Nan believes she must keep her mouth moving while her brain paddles off into the weeds.
Pelosi’s disfunctioning motor tonight was her brain.
C’mon man! Anyone thinks Im mumnumbling and sutuptering just try to march me in up pushes! Or did we already done that? Did I win the election? Can I go home now?
Time for both of them to get better denture adhesive. That was hard to watch even though I don’t like either of them. Embarrassing.
C’mon man, she’s in the bag!
