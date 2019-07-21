Pay Attention Millennials – Bernie Sanders Will Cut Campaign Worker Hours to Achieve $15 Hour Wages…

Hopefully the Che’ T-shirt crowd will see the logical outcome to the proposed wage/benefit schemes of the socialist ideologues by watching how Bernie Sanders plans to increase campaign workers pay to $15/hr, by cutting their hours – not actually increasing wages.

After coming under fire for not delivering on his promise to pay campaign workers $15/hr, communist Bernie has a solution: Cut their hours. Then workers will be forced to get another job.

Perhaps, just perhaps, democrat voters will notice this was/is the outcome of the Obama economic wage/labor scheme that led to people having to get two and three jobs. An outcome those same democrat candidates openly rail against in talking points.

WASHINGTON – Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders announced this weekend he will cut staffers’ hours so that they can effectively be paid a $15-an-hour minimum wage, prompting mockery from critics who say the move is more evidence that Sanders’ plan to raise the national minimum wage is hypocritical and would only lead to less work and more unemployment.

The Washington Post first reported last Thursday that Sanders’ field staffers were upset that Sanders championed a $15 minimum wage on the campaign trail, and made headlines for railing against major corporations who pay “starvation wages” — even as his own employees made “poverty wages.” (read more)

Ironically this approach hearkens back to the historic outcome of socialist policy. Capitalist Bernie is rebuking Communist Bernies’ labor talking points.

Additionally, Bernie is including non-compensatory benefits (healthcare etc.) as part of the overall $15/hr compensation package…. Yes, more natural outcomes.

[Bernie] went on to say that the union contract “not only provides pay of at least $15 an hour, it also provides, I think, the best health care benefits that any employer can provide for our field organizers.”

Those healthcare benefits are included in the $36k/yr pay package that belays the $15/hr wage point. 2,000 hrs (40 per week x 50 weeks) worked at $15/hr is $30k, with $6k in benefits. If benefit costs increase to $8k worked hours need to be reduced to keep the $15 standard. A capitalist outcome Communist Bernie has railed against, yet now applies.

Bernie Sanders says his campaign will limit the hours staffers work so they are paid the equivalent of $15 an hour. “I’m very proud to be the first presidential candidate to recognize a union and negotiate a union contract,” he told me. https://t.co/IBJdMiIIIu — Brianne Pfannenstiel (@brianneDMR) July 19, 2019

This reminds me of that take about how farmers in the USSR had more vacation time than people in the US now. The point of raising the minimum wage is that so PEOPLE MAKE MORE MONEY, not make the same amount of money and have 3 days off a week, you dolt. https://t.co/QZlu9cNtDD — neontaster (@neontaster) July 21, 2019

