Pay Attention Millennials – Bernie Sanders Will Cut Campaign Worker Hours to Achieve $15 Hour Wages…

Hopefully the Che’ T-shirt crowd will see the logical outcome to the proposed wage/benefit schemes of the socialist ideologues by watching how Bernie Sanders plans to increase campaign workers pay to $15/hr, by cutting their hours – not actually increasing wages.
After coming under fire for not delivering on his promise to pay campaign workers $15/hr, communist Bernie has a solution: Cut their hours. Then workers will be forced to get another job.
Perhaps, just perhaps, democrat voters will notice this was/is the outcome of the Obama economic wage/labor scheme that led to people having to get two and three jobs. An outcome those same democrat candidates openly rail against in talking points.
WASHINGTON – Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders announced this weekend he will cut staffers’ hours so that they can effectively be paid a $15-an-hour minimum wage, prompting mockery from critics who say the move is more evidence that Sanders’ plan to raise the national minimum wage is hypocritical and would only lead to less work and more unemployment.
The Washington Post first reported last Thursday that Sanders’ field staffers were upset that Sanders championed a $15 minimum wage on the campaign trail, and made headlines for railing against major corporations who pay “starvation wages” — even as his own employees made “poverty wages.” (read more)
Ironically this approach hearkens back to the historic outcome of socialist policy. Capitalist Bernie is rebuking Communist Bernies’ labor talking points.
Additionally, Bernie is including non-compensatory benefits (healthcare etc.) as part of the overall $15/hr compensation package…. Yes, more natural outcomes.
[Bernie] went on to say that the union contract “not only provides pay of at least $15 an hour, it also provides, I think, the best health care benefits that any employer can provide for our field organizers.”
Those healthcare benefits are included in the $36k/yr pay package that belays the $15/hr wage point. 2,000 hrs (40 per week x 50 weeks) worked at $15/hr is $30k, with $6k in benefits. If benefit costs increase to $8k worked hours need to be reduced to keep the $15 standard. A capitalist outcome Communist Bernie has railed against, yet now applies.
Better than the funny papers!
All the big blue cities with forced minimum wage hikes are the same ones with homeless littering the streets.
The more expensive the human, the cheaper the robot.
As they said in Soviet Russia, “We pretend to work, and they pretend to pay us.”
Bernie Sanders Asks Nation To Please Stop Mailing Him Books On Economics https://babylonbee.com/news/bernie-sanders-asks-nation-to-please-stop-mailing-him-books-on-economics/
Yep, like mailing holy water to a vampire.
If the holy water won’t do it, maybe garlic will 😀
He looks like he already smells like garlic.
Sounds like Bernie’s staff is paid salary, not hourly. Is that legal? No overtime?
Yep…been there done that
I once worked at a place where just about everybody had the word “manager” in their title. Managers are generally exempt from overtime rules.
Then they may want to contact the Labor Dep’t. There are rules to be exempt from overtime. If you don’t answer those 3 questions correctly, you cannot be considered an exempt employee. There are also rules to be paid overtime, even if exempt. I believe it is anything over 52 hours.
But who ever complains, when you feel blessed to even have a job huh?
“I’m very proud to be the first presidential candidate to recognize a union and negotiate a union contract,”
So the workers are not actually making $15 an hour because they have to now pay union initiation fees and union dues.
Bernie’s a perfect example of the communist system
Preach about equality and fairness, then he goes home to his lakeside mansion while the people go home to their mud huts
Are their any sane people in the state of Vermont?
They were invaded by people fleeing Mass and NYS. Of course these people brought their filthy voting habits with them. Just like in Fl, Tx, Az, etc.
Uh… well, me and Mrs BOFH, for two. In the same town, in fact, as Bernie’s lake house (which isn’t all that grand looking, BTW). And our friend Bobby makes three. After that I’m not too sure though…
Every time I see him and 50 shades of anything I think of this
How can anyone be fooled by this slob of a person? Just his personal hygiene alone should be a strong indicator of how he would ruin the country. The next indicator is his communist policies….
This guy will dupe the millennials right into the “workers paradise”. Once they’re in it’s too late.
More like two shades of gray. Remember, under communal policies, scarcity becomes the norm.
…and you’ll be on a waiting list for a year or so to get whatever you’ve signed up for…or been “granted” by the State.
“Higher wages for all…(who are employed)!”
The boomerang effect strikes again.
They never learn from this stuff. Recall that george mcgovern, the guy who turned the d party into muck, attempted to open a bed and breakfast in New England after his retirement from “public service”. He lost his shirt, saying he couldn’t make it with rules HE helped to write. Had no idea how difficult those policies were to authentic small businessmen.
I am not expecting an epiphany from comrade sanders who isn’t as smart as george.
What a bunch of ingrates! How can useful idiots even place on value on the privilege of working to elect Comrade Bernie? It’s priceless.
Had this discussion a few days ago with other participants on this site. Yes, there is horror of the $15/hour wage but the real attention grabber should be that the communist wing of the Democrat Party is going to attempt to add imputed wages to each and every Federal Tax payer for non-cash compensation items, such as: employer paid portion of health care, any meals provided by the employer, airline miles employers allow their employees to keep, possibly equipment employers provide that has dual private/professional use authorized, etc. etc.
All to increase tax revenues on the < 50% who pay Fed Wage Tax and ALL those from whom Social Security, Medicare and promised Fed Freebees to all.
I don’t believe the millennial’s have been taught critical or logical thinking in school, nor do they have common sense, in fact their prime example is AOC, Hopefully they will learn the hard way when and if they actually work in the market place.
This is hilarious…Doofus Bernie still thinks he’s smarter than everyone else, when he still doesn’t get it. Commies don’t get capitalism and never will.
You know, I think he does get it. The difference is his ideology is his meal ticket to perpetually being elected and in the spotlight. His living standard, however, is owed him due to his perpetual greed and willingness to do whatever it takes to maintain his profitability. He gets it, all right. He just doesn’t care about anybody but himself.
Prime debate material.
He’s toast.
Ok… I went there…. No seriously… I REALLY went there…
https://thewildernessofmirrors.wordpress.com/2019/07/21/the-bernie-bros-are-feeling-the-burn/
I can’t recall if it was today or yesterday, but Griff Jenkins on F & F Weekends covered for Bernie during an interview he did on this subject.
He said that to make things clear, with benefits Bernie is paying $15 ph.
Folks, that is comparing apples to oranges and Faux knows it!
Bernie isn’t pushing for $15 ph including benefits. He could care less what benefits you get. He is pushing for $15 ph period, period, period. Benefits NOT included.
If that bankrupts your business, he could care less. If you lose your job because of it, he could care less. He’s already a millionaire, has his salary, perks, three houses, and a book to write soon. Who knows, he might get a 4th house soon too now that he got everyone on board with socialism.
Last week someone had on a restaurant franchise owner from the NW, I believe it was Subway. 20+ locations closing due to the $15 ph minimum wage requirement. They tried everything to keep their doors open. Can’t afford it anymore. 😦
I don’t understand how Bernie can think this was a good idea.
I guess he was hoping for Socialist exceptionalism as practiced by the Media. Problem is, he is not and has never been their choice.
I’m almost left speechless. This is why whoever is designated to win the nom, will be someone who is viewed as center left. They’ll say, well the dem person is better than Trump… Stupid is as stupid does. .
God help us.
NJF: G-d only helps those who help themselves. The rest collect government benefits.
Why do beautiful women as kathy zhu and Lexi Thompson support Trump,
while ugly ones like Ilhan Omar hate him?!
Guess why?!
Schadenfreude – its whats for dinner.
What’s great about this is that it’s such a simple example of left-wing hypocrisy that even a dimwitted ANTIFA member who’s trying to get mom to buy him a ski mask should be able to see thru the charade. Well, at some of them. Others will just scream “Orange Man Bad” until they pass out.
State and Feds should stop giving tax dollars to colleges and public schools. One BIG problem with Government Is they are all on a budget. If they don’t spend all of their money by the end of the calendar they lose it and the next budget usually gets smaller. So every Agency and department and even every school teacher ALWAYS spend everything whether they need it or not. The next year they always ask for more money than they need in case their budgets get cut and the process starts all over again. Bernie is such a hypocrite but people believe whatever they want to believe and you can not change their mind. Hopefully the American worker will see they are better off under President Trump instead of the lying socialist. America needs term limits and ALL State and Federal agencies need to have their budgets cut by 40%. This would be just a start. After President Trump gets re-elected it will be interesting to see what changes he implements and who gets deported and who goes to jail knowing he only has four years left. “All hell will break loose”. It will be fun to watch. If you thank things are crazy now just wait till he gets re-elected.
Sundance…can you give us your take on Liz Warren’s “Stop Wall Street Looting Act”? To me it seems like Liz is working with CoC protecting Big Business, using “the workers” as human shields to pull at heartstrings. She won’t support Trump’s Main St vs. Wall Street policies (de-regs and trade deals), which have had/will have a greater impact on growing jobs for Americans and freeing up new businesses to compete…which of course means competition for BigBusiness. People like Cernovich are retweeting it and I think he fell for the heartstring serenade. Thank you for your time, and all the great analysis you provide..you are the best out there.
Sander’s is the persona of son of a b*tch.
Feel The Bern.
Now you’re being silly Sundance. Hoping millennial’s will learn anything would require critical thinking “the whine till you get it crowd” can’t grasp it – simply a “bridge to far.” No, if it were me I’d go on strike. /s
