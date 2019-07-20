Vice President Mike Pence and NASA Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Celebrate 50th Anniversary of Apollo Moon Landing…

The United States and NASA celebrate 50 years since the Apollo 11 moon landing. On this incredible anniversary Vice-President Mike Pence and historic astronaut Buzz Aldrin discuss the past (Apollo) and future (Artemis) of space exploration.
My dad woke me up that night, and told me to “watch, and always remember.”
My dad did nearly the same thing. He said, “This is something you can remember for the rest of your life.”
I remember. The whole family was watching. I’ll never forget it. Just like JFK’s funeral. History. AMERICAN history.
I was 12 and watched it with my Grandfather on his color TV. He was my age when the Wright Brothers first flew, and he was always interested in aviation and science. That curiosity filtered down to me. Such great memories. Thanks Niel, Buzz, Michael, and Grandpa Frank.
Color TV??? Wow… Your Grandpa was livin’ large… Yes, such great memories RoR… The stuff that gratitude and love of country are made of… Life moves on and it makes no sense to pine away for the past or try and replicate it, it’s gone. But the feelings we had then, the sense of togetherness and patriotism, THOSE feelings are well worth trying to recreate and recapture for our children and grandchildren… I think that is what PDJT is trying to do…
I was 14, trying hard to be cynical and hip. About some things anyway. With NASA things, I was a wide-eyed kid and all things were possible. My family had a crappy old black and white TV with a persistent roll problem. Didn’t matter at all that week, because WE WERE GOING TO LAND ON THE MOON and I was going to watch every second of it.
an old black and white with a persistent roll – with the tech they had, makes it almost miraculous
if you get a chance to visit Kennedy Space Center/Cape Canaveral, do it.
July 20 1969, certainly was an exciting day. Naming these space missions after pagan gods and goddess has never been wise.
My wife’s father was an Air Force officer. In the 1950s her father was stationed in Colorado and they lived in base housing next to Buzz Aldrin and his family. I doubt they knew in those days what a great American hero Buzz would become.
Black and white portable TV on the new back yard patio my dad had just poured at our house in St Paul. I remember it as a hot evening. Not sure if I was watching it real-time or not.
And China has successfully deorbited itys Tiangong-2 space lab…the first one having sorta just returned home more or less on its ow.n These are giant steps towards China’s huge ‘it’s ours and nunna youse can use it’ modular space station.
So far China has put the 1st robot explorer on the moon and is hoping to have its own lunar research station on the moon by 2030. China says it’s program is entirely peaceful, the moon belongs to the entire world and it looks forward to working with other nation in IT’S deep space exploration program. Whoopsies, the pronoun slip was probably just a blooper in the translation.
Then again we have the not-too-long-ago pronouncement by very high-ranking Chinese military and party members that they plan on having military basing AND nuclear missiles, to protect China from foreign attack, based on the moon shortly after their lunar research facility. Must be a flaw in the translation.
In all their progress in space over the last 30 years is astounding, especially how much of it’s based on technology we openly shared and much they stole. Oh yeah, and those programs the US initiated in China to modernize their ‘peaceful space launch systems’ under the Clinton Administration. In case you didn’t get that WE made their joint ‘space’ and nuclear weapon launch vehicles more reliable, powerful and accurate.
So as we march forward we may get a viable space program again, as the Chinese are positioned to surpass us in the near future, unless we have to (as we did under Carter Obama) divert funds to feed, house and generally cater to those entitled to sit on their asses and consume without being productive.
We’ve spent more than 150 billion dollars on illegal aliens so far this year.
We should be using that money on space projects instead.
I was late to the game as only remember watching Apollo 16 live.
My Father, grhws, worked on the Apollo project at KSC. Actually, Gemini through Apollo. Worked on the fact finding board for Apollo 1. I saw the launch of Apollo 11 from the roof of the Headquarters Building with my Mom and siblings. Those were wonderous days. For the people working on the missions, I have the deepest love and respect for. However, for NASA, the bureaucracy, I have utter contempt. Like many from my era, I believe we should have forged ahead to set up a base there to show that MAN can wrestle control of space. To show that we can live, work and perform experiments in one of the harshest environments known to man. We are explorers and the “leaders” of NASA sat on their hands. One half of a century has passed and we still haven’t gone any further that those few men who strode and rode upon the surface of our satellite “The Moon”. NASA should hang their heads shame. They are but turds wrapped in suits.
Apollo 16 was one of the earlier memories I have and I was a a big space buff when I was a kid. All those guys are heroes to me.
If somebody told me we wouldn’t be back to the moon (at least!) to this date I would have laughed at them. I didn’t follow the space program for many years during the Space Shuttle. Wasn’t interesting to me because there wasn’t a next step.
Unfortunately NASA has to get Congress’ approval for everything. I live in South Florida and we made the last 3 or 4 shuttle launches and landings. I remember watching Neil take his step, I was in elementary school. AV rolled out a B&W TV and we watched. Years later I’ve met Buzz, Al Worden and so many great astronauts. As usual the government got involved and that’s never a good thing. Bill Nelson going into space?? Gimme a break. And poor McAuliffe. Neither one was qualified to board that shuttle. But NASA has to do allow that to get the funding. Like Mike Mullane, a great man we’ve met numerous times, I can never forgive NASA for Challenger.
I too am frustrated that we quit the moon. A commitment to a base would have prepared us for Mars long ago. We have to claim our proper role in soace to promote peace and to preserve humanity. We are fledglings in a fragile nest and we must claim more homes for sentient life, we are too vulnerable. What we learn and do in that pursuit will much better enable us to preserve Earth than agenda laden enviro-hysteria ever could.
Here is how google marked the occasion.
Like when they didn’t plant the flag in First Man. That stopped me from watching it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.theatlantic.com/photo/2019/07/apollo-11-moon-landing-photos-50-years-ago/594448/
https://www.theatlantic.com/photo/2019/07/apollo-11-preparation-photos/593983/
The astronauts in the Apollo program were no dummies nor shrinking violets… Buzz Aldrin, now pushing 90, was a graduate of the US Military Academy and of MIT and was a highly decorated fighter pilot… and, of course, flew on Apollo 11 and walked on the moon… Even in retirement, when some smartass little pissant hack tries to mess with him, he was having none of it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OROlF8zB9z0&has_verified=1 🇺🇸
Buzz Aldrin is an American hero for his space deeds. His reputation is enhanced by his effort to send Bart Sibrel into orbit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So true… See above, emerald…
This is pretty much everything.
Apollo 11 Flight journal
https://history.nasa.gov/afj/ap11fj/index.html
Apollo 11 Lunar Surface Jornal
https://history.nasa.gov/alsj/a11/a11.html
So thrilled to meet Pilot Aldren at GTE’s headquarters when he visited there…must have been around 1976.
Lovely man, and he became more of an observant Christian after going to the moon, understanding that there is something much greater than self.
https://www.space.com/16280-buzz-aldrin.html
I love the rarely-told story of him partaking in the sacrament of Communion after setting foot on the moon.
Not sure why the spelling changed…Aldrin!
My Dad was a big-time astronomer, he belonged to the LI Astronomer’s Assoc. He had a couple of huge telescopes that he would set up in the back yard for us and the neighborhood kids to look at the heavens through. Unfortunately, he passed away on July 6th of 1969 and never got to see man’s first steps on the moon. I always felt he was cheated out of what would have been one of the most exciting events of his life.
As a kid, I wrote to all the astronauts from Alan Shepard on, asking them for their autographs. I received replies from all of them, many times including packages of photos of outer space and other cool stuff.
That was a time of real American exceptionalism, most of the engineering and design was done with slide rules, computers weren’t very sophisticated at the time.
I agree with several others, the fact that we haven’t expanded on our original outer space accomplishments, is a black eye on our capabilities.
We don’t even have the capability to send our own to the space station!
Your Dad saw it, George.
🙏
Buzz Aldrin is a Giant.
And now we have a president with vision who loves America in a giant way. Perfect.
