Flashback: Former Secretary of State John Kerry Admits Giving Hostile Instructions to Iran to Undermine U.S. Interests…

With Iran now openly engaged in hostile efforts against western maritime navigation, and hijacking western oil tankers, I find it remarkable -albeit predictable- how U.S. media refuse to reference Former Secretary of State John Kerry’s instructions to Iran just a few short months ago. [Reference Article late 2018] [Reference article early 2018]
Reminder of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s anger:
There is a direct line, a direct connection, between former President Obama and former Secretary Kerry’s engagement with Iran -and the advice presented therein- only a few months ago, and the current hostile conflict Iran is attempting. Yet despite the connection, U.S. media are silent on the association.
Arrest immediately. Charge as enemy combatant. Permanent vacation at Club Gitmo. Then go after Barry. Enough is enough.
Ketchup Boy needs his tongue nipped off at throat level!
What is Kerry’s motivation? Or Obama’s? I think Sundance noted here that Pelosi and Schumer were high fiving each other because they thought Trump was provoked into a
conflict when Iran shot down our drone.
What benefit is it to them and Iran?
Kerry and Obama very likely got some of the cash for selling out this country. How’s that for motivation? Keeping uo with the Clintons.
The Boss,
“cash” – Secondary motivation and just an added perk to their true motives…
Maybe so.
A close second, knowing what a money grubber Kerry’s been all his life.
They think a fake war will make PT unelectable.
Bingo
Plus disturb the Brexit process- Teresa May will be very pleased.
Linda K.,
I think while Brenner is an outed Muslim, and Obummer is a stealth Muslim, Kerry is a closet Muslim. They all have the same agenda, take America down!
Linda K.,
Shouldn’t need to be stated in this venue, but I really MEANT to add;
“By their fruits, you shall know them.”
True!
Kerry’s daughter married into wealthy Iranian family. Big wedding there
Unfathomable that something like this could got away with. Oops! My bad! Of course he could. Americans have been unlawfully spied upon, the IRS has politically targeted Americans, the DoJ can find no one to prosecute in the IC’s attempted take-down of a sitting president, and Cankles enjoys immunity from prosecution.
Have Pompeo charge Kerry with a crime. Then the media will cover it.
Both Obama and Kerry are smart enough to know that, at this point, the ONLY thing that could truly threaten the re-election of PDJT, is another foreign war. They will expend every ounce of effort to try and make that happen. This is how Marxists really work, and it is not pretty.
That won’t even work.
Some folks say he’s already been arrested. Several weeks ago.
oh come on. you made my day.
somebody better do something. and i think trump is the man.
Have Pompeo charge Kerry with a crime. The press will then report it. The Republicans play too nice. Democrats get 27 SWAT team members with CNN to arrest Roger Stone. Tired of the good guys playing soft. Dems can use all the dirty tricks, and the GOP sits back and takes it.
Seeing Kerry dragged out of his bed in the middle of the night by a SWAT team would be pure joy.
I think they were more than SWAT. They were special FBI dudes for their most dangerous takedowns.
I think that as soon as CCN were in position and had completed their equipment checks, they called in the swat team.
The U.S.A. MSM truly is the enemy of the people.
Quite frightening really.
So many beautiful young people have been slaughtered, or maimed as a direct result of their complicity in these subversive acts.
God bless PDJT
Me thinks a PDJT as regards Kerry et al is forthcoming.
Oops PDJT tweet.
Those opposed to Trump (and there are many) are in panic mod and will do anything to stop him. I pray that God guides Trump and that all of the enemies plans come to ruin.
Wondering how Rand Paul’s dispatch to Iran really plays into this from a strategy standpoint.
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/453939-trump-confirms-he-authorized-rand-paul-to-negotiate-with-iran
don’t want to be presumptuous in suggesting to PDJT what to do…. but, I’d put John Kerry’s words out on twitter and suggest that if big tough John want to goad Iran into war with the US then I’d suggest big bad John go fight himself.
*John Kerry departs in Swift boat*
When I was a kid I stepped in some dog doo…Kerry (even the mention of his name!) reminds me of what my foot encountered.
What a friggin DB Kerry is!!!! Charge him!!! Do it now!!
SD, with EVERYTHING that is currently either surfacing or, occurring, this is a TREMENDOUS POST!!
Indeed, how easy is it for us to overlook Kerry’s blatant seditious/treasonous actions!! And not only did this Leftist, Elitist BASTARD confirm his actions, he was DAMNED PROUD to have done it.
How many laws must be broken before 1 of these Marxist/Leftists is thorwn in jail? How many additional tankers will be taken by Iran before Iran ceases this practice? And fearfully, how many more people must DIE all because out-of-power Leftists/Marxists are still trying to govern?
This is yet again, nothing short of PURE EVIL at work.
And I fully believe that Obama/Kerry’s ultimate comeuppance is going to be sooner vs later!
19 May 2019
Pertraeus was a cool customer and did not feed her back any usable anti-Trump sound bites. She certainly fished, using every kind of bait possible, but her hook came back empty.
I noticed the timing too, back in May. He resurfaced within maybe a week of Rubio & Trump calling Kerry out, & shortly before Sec Pompeo responded w/ “You aren’t Secretary of State anymore”
I wonder if Petreus wants a job.
Dont worry, folks. He will NOT suffer any legal consequences. Just be glad the truth has come out…..if that isnt enough for you, just learn to accept disappointment.
I’m thinking a Logan Act violation and drag it out for a couple of years and then catch him in a lie to the FBI and drag that out for a couple of years and then maybe go after his kids unless he pleads guilty and drag all that out for another few years until he has to sell a couple of houses and thinks about declaring bankruptcy.
Hell, maybe somehow we could get General Flynn to preside over the case.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The question is. How much did Kerry and EU politicians made or making now with that Iran deal…hmmm?
Exactly! 0bama was awfully energized to get that Iran appeasement deal done, and how does he pay for his outrageous lifestyle?
With cash.
It’s all in the timing, folks, they will hang themselves (kerry, bozo, brennan, et al). The fast lane to hell for all, please.
There’s an elephant in this room named Grace I, the Iranian-flagged oil tanker recently seized by the Brits off Gibraltar. Negotiations for its release pending assurrances it would not sail to Syria were underway, when the ship’s detention was extended for 30 days.
Despite initial false reporting that attempted to link the seizure of Grace I to the Trump administration in support of the U.S. sanctions on Iran, the Brits acknowledged it was strictly a UK decision and action taken in support of the EU oil embargo of Syria.
On its face then, Iran’s seizure of the (empty, by the way) British-flagged tanker as a retaliatory/bargaining measure by Iran shouldn’t be summarily dismissed. How Kerry or Obama would fit into that picture I could’t speculate.
Sounds as though it could be that many governments and individuals want the U.S. to go to war with Iran. I wonder why that is.
The Kerry connection could be easily severed by pulling his passport.
And James Taylor’s too.
Kerry is just like 0bama — pure anti-American scum…
One does wonder why Kerry has not been charged with any kind of violation. As Pompeo said, what Kerry did is unprecedented. If no one before has ever previously done that, then there must be a darn good reason, part of which must be its illegality.
How do you say “piss on John Kerry” in Farsi?
Never Ever underestimate the Brits.
Mr. President please wait to see how things play out. Give moral and political support to our friends right now, but it is time for them to show the world what they are capable of stengthwise also.
All the while our friends act as though they need to depend on us alone they allow themselves to be bullied. Bullies have to be confronted and in no uncertain terms, there are many ways to hurt the enemy.
Praying for you to have wisdom here Mr. President. God Bless and God Speed.
This^^^^^ is what we must understand.
This is a British Oil Tanker. Why must “We” send Americans in harms way?
How about the Brit’s? Are they going to protect their own?
Have they finally grown some “balls” after about 100 years of our “pulling their butts out of the fire?”
Leave it alone. Ratchet up the sanctions…..If need be let the Israeli’s loose.
They are itching to destroy their Nuclear capabilities.
As far as Kerry and Obama……..That deal for $150 billion cash on a pallet had to include a payoff to them.
“Hey….after we ate out of office….. we’ll come back….You give us each $1 Billion we’ll say anything you want”
“Who’s gonna prosecute us?
“Our DOJ?” ……”Yeah…..Right”
It’s another set up……..Leave it alone
Maybe FBI Director Christopher Wray can back Super Duper Special agent Peter Strzok to investigate if Kerry committed a crime!
AH-HaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHaHa . . . .
If we knew what projects Peter Strzok worked on it would be very interesting. I think it would be like a DeepState sample showcase.
Sedition wosrks for me
It is not sedition anymore the plan and puttin the plan into action was sedition…..acting on said plan is now considered treason. This is why they fall under the same law you cannot have one without the other. Only thing is is treason is actually written into the Constitution and defined.
One major problem in our country today is there’s no real consequences for those in power when they break/skirt our laws
Kerry should be in jail. The politicians and officials telling illegal aliens how to break and/or circumvent our laws should be in jail. The filth who attempted the coup on our President should be in jail
The list goes on, but no one is even charged, much less in jail, and that perverts the entire system
If the law was applied evenly, like it is with everyday Americans, half the bullsh*t that goes on in this country would end
We’ve allowed our Republic to be hijacked and turned into a version of the system our founders left, aristocrats and serfs, and our so called elites are absolute aristocrats who do whatever they like with no consequences
If our laws were enforced evenly across the board, the system would take care of itself and we wouldn’t be experiencing the myriad of problems we have today
Enforce the laws against everyone, and the UniParty loses much of it’s power
Some folks say he’s already been arrested. Several weeks ago.
Kerry is an unpatriotic American, period. He used a little known rule to escape his service in Vietnam; 3 purple hearts, with one so minor the corpsmen initially refused to register it as a wound. Then while still in uniform he negotiated with the North Vietnamese. He escaped punishment both times. It is time he was punished for his anti-Americanism.
I walked away from the party of cheats and liars in 2016 when they screwed Bernie. It was a good decision. Since that time, I occasionally tweet to POTUS and others supporting them in their efforts. I tweet Pompeo more than others letting him know that I appreciate his work. He is an admirable man that would make a great POTUS! I encourage others to do the same. Todays political landscape, has us tearing apart differing opinions, while ignoring those worthy of praise. I do the same thing and praise POTUS from time to time. If you like what they are doing, let them know. After all, they have the most thankless shittiest job on the face of the earth. We cannot thank them enough in their efforts to make America great again, and that is exactly what they are doing.
The U.S. “media” is always silent on events and actions that might result in shining a light on dim malfeasance.
Perhaps Britain should start buying their oil from the US and not the Middle East.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…Yet despite the connection, U.S. media are silent on the association.” Of course, of course, it’s because they’re corrupt to the core and so rotten they no longer waste energy trying to hide it. They’re hopeless and need to be eliminated from our society and replaced with actual truth telling journalist/reporters.
The real question is why are the WH and DoJ silent on the association. Too much work to investigate/prosecute, too busy, they’re ok with it, it’s obama so ignore it… ? Whatever the answer, the message being sent is there are no consequences for any illegal acts committed under the previous admin. None.
US media is silent on everything that is reality.
Silence equals complicity.
Journalism is Dead.
And why isn’t the DOJ charging them with violations of the Logan Act? Well maybe we are being sent a message. We found William Holder in contempt for refusing to turn over documents on Fast And Furious for over 400 days. Just last night they found William Barr and Wilbur Ross guity of Contempt of Congress for not breaking the law for them. The law states that grand jury documents are not allowed to be published. This is most likely in revenge for Holder’s Contempt charge, only Holder would not have been breaking the law if he turned his over.
These are such trying times. It’s so hard to see all these insults and injuries to our country, to our people and these vermin still are unpunished.
Can we send Kerry and his sail boat on a one way cruise to the strait of hermuz?
Chain him to the mast and set the emergency radio to repeat “Mohammad is a false prophet”.
The obama admin was the leavings from the scum that dwells in the deepest depths of the sewers, and the MSM is beneath that.
Sorry, but thats the nicest things I can say about them.
Kerry is just like the other obnoxious and overbearing F senators from the northeast. They’re all just like one another. Hell the women look just like the men as well. Place them with those from the Left Cost and you see the degree of trouble this country has in our future.
It’s time to break out the Kerry, Obama, Hillary, Brennan, Strock, Page, Clapper, 4 Horsemen urinal stickers!!! (For you youngsters out there – search “Jane Fonda urinal stickers) Sundance can sell them. Treepers can buy thousands and litter urinals worldwide with faces of these villains. Then whole world can pee on them. Socialist given the choice of pissing on their heroes or peeing their pants. And maybe when the illegals in this country are given the task of removing these stickers from urinals, they won’t want to come here anymore. 🙂
Just like all dealings with the left, they break the law, they hurt people, they use dirty tricks and violate every moral code ever conceived. Then, we tell everyone about it, threaten legal action, assume that most people will be on our side and then, in the end, we shrug our shoulders and come to the conclusion that nothing can be done.
Every. Single. Time.
