July 18th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #910

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
USA * 🇺🇸 * Unstoppable President Trump * 🇺🇸 * USA (475 Days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
For Dems and “The Squad”:
🌟 ”May all who gloat over my distress be put to shame and confusion;
May all who exalt themselves over me be clothed with shame and disgrace.” 🌟
-— Psalm 35:26
————–
***Praise: President Trump is safely back home in the WH
***Praise: President Trump loves this country & he makes no apologies for that
***Praise: House Impeachment against President Trump is tabled (killed)
***Praise: Rasmussen poll..Approval rating is 50%, Thank you, “The Subversive Squad”
***Praise: Another historic turnout in NC Rally….Over 20,000 here to see President Trump
***Praise: Drug Overdose Deaths Drop in U.S. for First Time Since 1990
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for constructive meeting with PM of Netherlands today
— for protection & success for ICE agents while arresting/deporting illegal aliens
— for Congress to listen to America then ratify USMCA
— (wrongfully) criminal contempt charges on AG Barr and Sec Ross be reversed/cancelled
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our WALL being built now – speed & protection for wallbuilders
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for those affected by Storm Barry–healing of their lands
— for all America’s kids including 5 yr old Landen–protection
— 🇺🇸 four More Years 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “We believe that faith & family, not government & bureaucracy – are the true American way. We believe that children should be taught to love our Country, honor our history, & always respect our Great American Flag, & we live by the words of our national motto: In God We Trust. ” .—-(7-17-19 Rally in NC)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————
“🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary.…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31”
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday July 18, 2019—–
Amen, Grandma!!🙏
👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼
Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts
Leading Social Media Influencers with Millions of Followers to Speak at “Symposium at the Wall: Cartels, Trafficking, and Asylum”
Tweet with article and Wall Symposium poster.
Continued: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005660/en/Leading-Social-Media-Influencers-Millions-Followers-Speak
—————
Related
Previous (July 16th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/16/july-16th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-908/comment-page-1/#comment-7193697
(Wall Symposium promo video; Foreman Mike and Tommy Fisher highlights from June Wall-A-Thon)
Tweet with article.
Q: Who cares about a blue check
A: It stops people from using my name to scam others
– Brian Kolfage (July 17, 2019)
I love the Old Town Road guy. Seems like a nice person, unlike so many angry, divisive and self-important frauds in the music industry these days (Taylor Swift comes to mind).
I’m not too familiar with the modern stuff. lol
He’s a young black man who sang a song that was a cross between country and rap. Teamed up with Billy Ray Cyrus. Fun song.
Ahhh… I see. 🙂
Edit: I mixed up the order of the tweet and the article. The tweet should be above the article heading and excerpts.
I wanted to repost from the last thread…Puerto Rico is having issues tonight…
“WSB says:
July 17, 2019 at 11:55 pm
According to Fox News, San Juan, PR is blowing up with protests. Anyone with other info?
All because the Governor’s emails have been exposed. I guess for a progressive leftwing guy, he did not like the Alphabet group. And someone leaked the emails. Shoulda learned from Hillary.
Looks volatile.”
Massive protests outside the Governor’s House.
Rossello is in bad shape. Not sure who turned on him in his circle, but very happy to see it. As I’m sure POTUS is, too.
He earned it. POTUS did everything for him and he turned on POTUS.
Enjoy, Ricky!
Ha!
Incredible rally speech by POTUS. He is totally dialed-in for 2020 already. Amazing.
Shame about the “send her back” crowd chant, IMO. People can say what they want, of course. but media has already seized on it as has Omar (to play victim). POTUS and his team will have to coach the crowd on what to chant and not to chant, just so the media can’t smear POTUS or the crowds.
POTUS is so smart. I think he realized that the chant might not be good, and that’s why a few minutes later (IMO) said “let her leave if she wants.” As in, I’m not forcing her out. It’s up to her. But she can go. “Let her leave” may be the appropriate “lock her up”-type chant for Omar.
Dems continue to look like lost morons. Putting Barr and Ross in contempt, the failed impeachment resolution today (which POTUS smartly talked about at the rally).
Energy is high on our side. Next few days will be filled with fake outrage and exaggeration by the media over the crowd chant, but beyond that things look bright. Just hope Powell cuts rates, and hope (perhaps foolishly) that Roberts does what he needs to do on the Wall lawsuits.
Also really impressed with Team Trump’s campaign so far. They seem in ship-shape already. Loved this ad/video from today:
The team is ready to win. And win big. Dems, on the other hand, are running out of time, issues, and proxies (like the Rapinoe lady, for instance). Walls closing in on them by the day.
The chant was perfect, as Omar has some HUGE PROBLEMS with her naturalization, due to polygamy, marriage fraud and many counts of refugee, social services and other fraud.
Her father is also illegally in country and maybe a Somali terrorist member. Let’s not mention the Somali neighborhood group who aided, abetted, and intimidated others.
Can’t wait. She may be a deportation candidate…or a GITMO enemy combatant.
Very interesting to see what will happen with her.
I respectfully disagree on the chant. Politically, I think it’s not helpful. It is the only thing the left can take from tonight, and they’re on it like sharks.
POTUS didn’t chant anything, of course, but that doesn’t matter.
There is a difference between “send her back” and “she can leave.” One implies coercion of a US citizen (who is still not found guilty of immigration fraud), the other implies her own volition.
Sadly, conservatives have to be 10 times better than liberals in delivery to get half the credit. This is a very minor thing, to be sure, but it fits the left’s narrative. The crowd chant. That is my opinion.
I’m not worried about it, really. Just want to eliminate any other things like it going forward. I’m sure POTUS will help make that happen.
I think POTUS is pursuing three strategies to get a Trump Congress:
[Repost from yesterday’s thread on Peter Navarro]
• Inspire and back STRONG CHALLENGERS to D-rat Seats, as he did at the NC Rally tonight.
• Leave it to STRONG CHALLENGERS to win Primaries for Republican Seats,
… and YUGELY support those who succeed.
• Persuade STRONG Republican INCUMBENTS to become Trump Supporters
… because it’s in their ECONOMIC INVESTMENT INTERESTS
… as WEALTHY lawmakers who legislated self-permission for INSIDER TRADING.
NOTE how effectively he’s forewarning Rally Supporters that the Record-Level Stock Market will PLUNGE if he’s removed from office.
The GLOBALISTS’ DOOMSDAY CYCLE has begun, courtesy of President Trump:
[Reposted from yesterday’s Giddy Up thread]
[RE: The Euro-minded IMF rails against the high value of the U.S. dollar, but simultaneously ignores the motives behind the intentional devaluation of currencies that are pegged against the dollar.]
The IMF just discovered President Trump’s MAGAnomics approach to WINNING!
… and they realize they’re playing a LOSING HAND.
• China & the EU DEVALUE their currencies to prop up their FAKE ECONOMIES.
• This PUMPS UP the value of the Dollar relative to their currencies.
• POTUS rails against their “Currency Manipulation”.
• The FED further PUMPS UP the Dollar with Quantitative Tightening.
• The strengthening Dollar SPIKES the COST of purchasing USA Exports.
• China & the EU DECREASE their purchases of USA Exports.
• POTUS puts TARIFFS China & the EU for Trade Violations (Aluminum, Steel, etc.).
• China & the EU ABSORB the Tariffs to sustain Exports to the USA.
• … RAISING the USA’s Trade Deficit, as our Importers FORWARD BUY big-time.
As the Cycle REPEATS,
• American Outsources & Importers see the handwriting on the wall
• USA Outsourcing to China DRIES UP along with Imports from the EU.
• … Driving our USA MANUFACTURING RENAISSANCE
• … INCREASING our Economy’s SELF SUFFICIENCY
• … REDUCING our TRADE DEFICIT.
• And China and the EU are PAYING for IT! 😂
The longer the Cycle REPEATS,
• The LESS DEPENDENT our MAGAnomics Mainstreet Economy is on China
• The LESS COMMITTED we become to EU Products
• The MORE FUNDING we’ll require from the EU for “Mutual” Defense
• The MORE AFFORDABLE our Tariff Hikes become. 😆
There’s no way out for the EU and China 😱
… unless they ABANDON Socialism, Communism and Globalism! 🤯
… and REVERSE their Politics of Dependency, Cheating and Stealing. 🤬
Could the IMF be about to PANIC?
• Isn’t China’s Belt & Road Initiative BANKRUPTING Developing Nations?
• How will the IMF continue to collect on Developing-Nation Financing Deals?
• Is the IMF teetering on FAILURE?
• Why would the USA do a THING to continue funding or backing it?
• Did Christine LaGarde just FLEE the COOP today?
• https://news.yahoo.com/christine-lagarde-resigns-imf-nomination-072049123.html
[They’ll become Wiley Coyote chasing POTUS over the cliff … until it’s too late.]🤣
P.S. POTUS keeps his powder dry, holding offS on Currency-Manipulation Sanctions.
• POTUS noted he’s taking things “SLOW and EASY” at tonight’s rally.
• … Any stupid moves by the EU or China would be DISASTROUS for them.😎
Thanks!
I like how you lay out the sequence or potential sequence of events.
I’ve heard a rumor (I hope it’s not true)… That President Trump is losing along Independents and Moderate Voters. Is that true?
LikeLike
Been to a rally?
IMO, if the election were held tonight POTUS gets minimum 269 EV (half of 538 and one short of what he needs to win). Counting 4/5 in Nebraska and 1/4 in Maine, and giving POTUS the states of IA/FL/OH/NC/WI/AZ. So he’d need to win one more block to take the prize.
You can be behind, nationally, with a group but be ahead or tied with them in a state. So, POTUS could be down 10, for example, with Independents nationally because of places like California and New York, but be ahead with Independents in like Wisconsin.
If the election were held today, I think POTUS wins. Many of the polls at this time are completely fake and worthless. Just propaganda devices.
KAG
… Kick-Ass Genius. 😎
[NC Rally-inspired]
🤫 … Our CTH Secret … NOT.
Bill demands 1) A full, public accounting of the camps in Xinjiang from U.S. Intel agencies; 2) A description of all United Front Work in the U.S.; 3) Protecting Taiwanese elections from political interference. Read the bill to learn more.
https://intelligence.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=675
Sorry the first half disappeared.
The House just passed the IAA, our bipartisan bill to fund oversight of the Intelligence Community, 397-31.
This bill ensures the IC will be equipped to meet ongoing and emerging threats with the most diverse, highly-skilled workforce possible:
Devin Nunes was a co sponsor and is quoted in the announcement.
The National Education Association (NEA) Reaffirms Abortion Support, Saying Trump Wants ‘to Abolish the Gains of the Women’s Rights Movement’
https://pjmedia.com/trending/the-national-education-system-defends-abortion/
The so called “squad” should be renamed “The Taqiyya Belles”.
LikeLike
Great read by Greg Ip. Consensus building as more evidence is revealed. ITYS. I could pile on with ten more analyses, but that would be overkill.
“China’s State-Driven Growth Model Is Running Out of Gas
Latest data suggest China may not match the trajectory of Taiwan, South Korea and Japan
New data showing the toll trade tensions are taking on China’s economy are merely a symptom of a more serious malaise: The country’s state-led growth model is running out of gas. A recession or crisis may not be imminent, but the long-run implications are just as serious. Absent a change in direction, China may never become rich.
The economy’s growth slowed to 6.2% in the second quarter, a near-three-decade low. That’s still pretty good for a middle-income country with per-capita gross domestic product of $14,000 to $18,000 a year, depending on how Chinese data are adjusted for inflation, exchange rates and purchasing power. It’s also the fastest among major economies.”
Read more here:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/chinas-state-driven-growth-model-is-running-out-of-gas-11563372006?redirect=amp#click=https://t.co/JzmXdIJCUZ
