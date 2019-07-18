Judge Denies Bail in Epstein Sex Trafficking Case – Full pdf Below…

“Starting with my conclusions, the government’s application for continued remand is hereby granted and the defense’s application for pretrial release is respectfully hereby denied.”  That’s how Manhattan federal Judge Richard Berman began to explain his ruling (full pdf below).

Judge Berman continued: “the government has established danger to others and to the community by clear and convincing evidence, and the government has established a risk of flight by a preponderance of evidence.”  The Judge presented a 37-page ruling outlining the reasons for the denial of bail:

  1. realgaryseven says:
    July 18, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Thank you! I’ve been looking for this all afternoon.

  2. Slowkid says:
    July 18, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Take every little victory.

  3. alligatriot says:
    July 18, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Pssst, hey, Jeffie. Say hello to all your new little friends …..

  4. TarsTarkas says:
    July 18, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Good!

  5. Arrest Soros says:
    July 18, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    37 pages to say NO.

    You are alleged to have commited serious crimes.
    You are a rich basterd with access to planes.
    You may run to escape life long incarceration.
    No, you may not have bail.

    Done. No need for 37 pages of bluster.
    Sometimes I think these judges write this crap as resume fillers for future appointments.

  6. thedoc00 says:
    July 18, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Glad the legal system did the right thing in this case, yet consider this very same legal system has no qualms about protecting equally (if not more evil) MS-13 and Islamic Terrorists as they enter the country illegally or commit crimes yet cannot be deported.

    Odd this has not been mentioned by the MSM??

  7. L4grasshopper says:
    July 18, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Why did it take 37 pages to announce such a common sense ruling?

  8. WSB says:
    July 18, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Saw this on Fox earlier. Prince Andrew is now being identified as someone who engaged in sex with one of Jeffrey Epstein’s slave girls.

    This is the beginning of the house of cards falling, IMHO.

  9. H.R. says:
    July 18, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    The only surprise to me is that it took the Judge 37 pages. Just based on the “preponderance of evidence of flight risk’ the Judge was well within his purview to deny bail.

  10. starfcker says:
    July 18, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    He’s going to be a lot tougher to Arkancide sitting in a jail cell. A lot of very nervous people are upset about this I would bet. So sorry.

  11. geoffcsaltine says:
    July 18, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    So, now if he does not get off on double jeopardy,we might see more people in his circle of pervs go to jail.
    However, these are Federal charges. All Federal courts are under the same rules. Florida Federal courts have the same weight as NYSD and they are bound by the same rules. He can not be charged twice on the same charges in Federal court.
    They need new victims to come forward,or he walks.

  12. flatlandgoober says:
    July 18, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    I bet he’s despondent enough to bludgeon, hang, and then shoot himself. Several times.

    • swissik says:
      July 18, 2019 at 10:28 pm

      No I don’t think so. Individuals like Epstein are too vain and self-immersed that they don’t recognize their own flaws and failures.

  13. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 18, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    In other news, ex-President Bill Clinton was seen baking a cake with metal files inside, and asking what cell Mr. Epstein was in

