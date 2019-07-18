Judge Denies Bail in Epstein Sex Trafficking Case – Full pdf Below…

“Starting with my conclusions, the government’s application for continued remand is hereby granted and the defense’s application for pretrial release is respectfully hereby denied.” That’s how Manhattan federal Judge Richard Berman began to explain his ruling (full pdf below).
Judge Berman continued: “the government has established danger to others and to the community by clear and convincing evidence, and the government has established a risk of flight by a preponderance of evidence.” The Judge presented a 37-page ruling outlining the reasons for the denial of bail:
.
Cloud pdf format link – Scribd pdf format link
Advertisements
Thank you! I’ve been looking for this all afternoon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Take every little victory.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pssst, hey, Jeffie. Say hello to all your new little friends …..
LikeLike
I’d post the pics of Trump’s economic friends (the wolverines) but don’t know how.
LikeLike
Jeffery is going to be some guy’s ‘lil buddy.
LikeLike
Karma is a bitch.
LikeLike
Karma or Kamala?
LikeLike
Good!
LikeLiked by 1 person
37 pages to say NO.
You are alleged to have commited serious crimes.
You are a rich basterd with access to planes.
You may run to escape life long incarceration.
No, you may not have bail.
Done. No need for 37 pages of bluster.
Sometimes I think these judges write this crap as resume fillers for future appointments.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or they write stuff to impress themselves and others. It works.
LikeLike
Or they write these things to keep their rulings from being overturned and predators like Epstein roam free.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I get the idea of covering all the bases, and I also understand the judge had to squash every motion from the defensive but sometimes to a dumb hard-hat like me it seems the more words the more things to challenge later…
LikeLike
Glad the legal system did the right thing in this case, yet consider this very same legal system has no qualms about protecting equally (if not more evil) MS-13 and Islamic Terrorists as they enter the country illegally or commit crimes yet cannot be deported.
Odd this has not been mentioned by the MSM??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Odd? You say “odd” considering who the MSM is?
LikeLike
Forgot the /s, my mistake.
LikeLike
Why did it take 37 pages to announce such a common sense ruling?
LikeLike
Can’t wait to hear a similar ruling for those behind the witch…sorry I’m know I’m off topic. Jeffery the perv needs some special treatment….
LikeLike
Clearly the judge doesn’t want Epstein’s lawyers to find a loophole that will get him out. This is to cover all the bases.
LikeLike
Saw this on Fox earlier. Prince Andrew is now being identified as someone who engaged in sex with one of Jeffrey Epstein’s slave girls.
This is the beginning of the house of cards falling, IMHO.
LikeLike
How long will he be allowed to live?
I think his days are numbered…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed MM.
Somehow I don’t imagine he’ll get the chance to sing like a birdie.
LikeLike
Clintons house of cards ???? if so about the time….
LikeLike
Tony Blair is referenced sporadically also.
LikeLike
The only surprise to me is that it took the Judge 37 pages. Just based on the “preponderance of evidence of flight risk’ the Judge was well within his purview to deny bail.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s going to be a lot tougher to Arkancide sitting in a jail cell. A lot of very nervous people are upset about this I would bet. So sorry.
LikeLike
Tell that to Whitey Bulger. I am sure he will be reassured,….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stress has been known to cause heart attacks…
LikeLike
It’s hard to decide where he’ll be safer – in or out of jail.
LikeLike
So, now if he does not get off on double jeopardy,we might see more people in his circle of pervs go to jail.
However, these are Federal charges. All Federal courts are under the same rules. Florida Federal courts have the same weight as NYSD and they are bound by the same rules. He can not be charged twice on the same charges in Federal court.
They need new victims to come forward,or he walks.
LikeLike
I thought that theory had already been discounted. Admittedly I didn’t follow the details,..
LikeLike
Seriously Dutchman ? 😉
If they want you they will get you. Law really doesn’t matter.
Paul Manafort is in solitary why exactly?
This guy is now a loose cannon and loose cannons can capsize ships.
Over the side he goes.
LikeLike
I bet he’s despondent enough to bludgeon, hang, and then shoot himself. Several times.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No I don’t think so. Individuals like Epstein are too vain and self-immersed that they don’t recognize their own flaws and failures.
LikeLike
In other news, ex-President Bill Clinton was seen baking a cake with metal files inside, and asking what cell Mr. Epstein was in
LikeLike