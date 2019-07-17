President Trump Showcases One United American “Squad” Under God….

Incredible. President Trump has once again showed incredible political instincts as he defines his opposition. Watch this, stay with it, and it all comes together:
I can’t wait!
After seeing the video SD posted, I for one am clearing the schedule for 700 PM. Epic rally on tap is my guess.
The inspiring and thrilling videos about America, the way our President loves the USA…I am always brought to tears.
I thank the good Lord for where I live, and for this fine man.
This man is truly a gift from God.
We get one more chance..
Amen!
I completely agree with you 4ED. Each & every day President Trump battlies nothing short of PURE EVIL (DID YOU HEAR THAT Dems & Media?? You bastards are all EVIL!!) & President Trump is WINNING!!
And I will be tuning into his rally. I LOVE his rallies!!
Courtesy of @RSBNetwork I’ve been fortunate to see all since 2015. 🇺🇸TRUMP 🇺🇸
Lucky. I would LOVE to see President Trump.
This is fire!!!!! 🔥
No words…..”He broke them….He broke them all”….
Thank God for our President.
Classic…..absolutely Classic
IKR? He’s making me proud to be a NYer & former Queens girl.
My squad is bigger than your squad… What a gift! The MSM always reported Chaos in the WH that never was. Now we have video of chaos in the House. Trump boomerang!
Ha! PT is such a master troller!!!!! Now he’s ripped their little brand right from under their hijabs!
Hair on fire!!!!!!
His tweets all go to 11 and his wins per day are over 9000!
L 😀 L
Gotta love it… unless of course, you’re in the #FraudSquad.
But….but…but…”He stole our Name”……that’s…that’s…… racist…….we must have another resolution…….”Naaaaaancy”……….”Naaaaancy”
“What ….what …do we call ourselves now”…..
“How about Bandits?….or Butt Pirates?”….or…The Dames with no Brains”
I need more popcorn
The Ksmear Rude – Comrades in Harm
Oh You are so CORRECT President Trump is our LEADER, a gift from GOD.
Thank you, Lord above and thank you President Trump for Really Truly being the
BEST PRESIDENT OF THE USA. YES, We Get One More Chance…And It Will Be Done.
The RIGHT MAN at the RIGHT TIME!
Call him what you want, but you best include – genius – in it.
stable genius
VERY stable genius
Father,I lift our president up before you and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family,that the fire of your glory surround him and fill him with what he needs to fulfill your purpose for our nation.No hex,no vex,no voodoo,no word curse,no power,no principality or demon in hell will be able to harm our president in any way.Father I ask that your angelic hosts surround him and his family and I thank you for all of this in the name above all names,Jesus Christ.Amen
Thank you Nicco, Amen!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, NICCO!
AMEN, AMEN and AMEN!!!
Thank you for this powerful prayer and the reminder of this passage. I love it. I also love to pray Zephaniah 3:17 over President Trump and his family. “The Lord Your God is mighty in your midst. He will save, He will rejoice over you with joy; he will rest in his love, he will joy over thee with singing.”
LikeLike
Amen and thank you. That was great Nicco.
In Jesus name AMEN.
Beautiful. Thank you…esp that you went straight to the point and covered it ALL.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you NICCO! AMEN!!
Amen.
Acquitting the guilty and condemning the innocent— the Lord detests them both. Prov 17:15 NIV
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen
Amen. Thank you Nicco. Beautiful prayer.
I love the end of that video…haha…great!
LikeLiked by 5 people
They might try playing one more card after the race card flames out; the “Trump is a warlock” accusation just to prod him to say “I am not a warlock.”
LikeLike
The Art of the Deal….
TY for sharing this SD…you made me chuckle at the cleverness and POSITIVE THINKING of POTUS>I need more of that in my own life!!
Brevity is truly the soul of wit. Toss in a touch of genius and voila!
May the #FraudSquad find this so offensive they rage quit. 😀
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
We need toy keep praying for this president as we will not see his like for long time I fear. I continue to lift him up in prayer publicly at my church in super blue Oregon. Praise God for allowing this man to lead us during these tumultuous times.
AMEN,its our duty as God fearing people to lift up our leader.No president has ever come under such opposiition that I have ever seen.This is a battle for our nation going out right before our eyes.
Yes, yes, yes.
I’m proud to stand for my country and I’m proud to stand up for my President. MAGA KAG
They are crazy to begin with… He makes them crazier by the day… He causes them to reveal their craziness more and more to the public with each ‘fight’… No matter how much it harms them and their cause, he simply triggers them and they can’t help but put their Moonbat craziness on display for all to see… Over and over… Among President Trump’s many Superpowers, this may well be his most impressive… and certainly the most entertaining…
BRILLIANT, JUST BRILLIANT!
I want an OSUG cap! Preferably blue, but red or white will do. 😉
Great content, but I’m worn out from that cheesy song. America the Beautiful is far superior.
Put it on mute and enjoy the images. I think the song is perfect. To each his own.
Love that song and Lee Greenwood. He’s a wonderful Christian man. Proably has been 17+ years ago when he came to my church to sing this song at our July 4th concert. My choir was his back up. Loved the song then. Love it now. Loved his singing it because it comes from the heart – as it did for those of us singing with him. So glad our President is going to continue to use this song as it reaches the hearts of many patriots.
Thanks SD! Wonderful campaign spot. Count POTUS out at your own peril!
Will be watching the rally tonight to see who from NC will be in attendance and recognized by POTUS. Hope Tillis is absent.
“One squad under God” vs “Identity Politics”
Brilliant.
Interesting that AOC has drawn an African American businesswoman Republican challenger in her Deep Blue NYC district.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/07/17/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-gets-republican-2020-challenger/
Excellent ad. She’s impressive. Presents well. Uses AOC clips showing her worst side(s). The lady appears to have a brain — which will be the real diffrence between her & AOC. Wish her well. GOP needs to geive her $$$.
I wish I was younger, I would become a rally groupie. Have fun and, MAGA-KAG. 😍
LOL. Me too.
Thank you patti!
man with hat and belly shirt around 4seconds in. God bless America.
Our president is a total genius.
The Squat got squat.
Truth be told….there may never be another president like the Trumpet.
Sad, I know.
One of Trump’s many skills is identifying his opposition early, and then developing strategy to defeat it. He knows that Soros $ is behind the rise (and I use the term loosely) of the Occasional-Cortices of the world. His brilliance this week in bringing the anti-American forces of Soros into the light, and then turning the tables with “One Squad Under God” is nothing short of genius.
This is his best recourse. Seize the narrative back, appropriate their phrases … I’m glad he’s doing this. Good time for a rally. 🙂
My Husband and I tell our kids all the time that Trump is a “once in a lifetime president” and how blessed we are to have him! He truly is a genius!
The Three Musliteers and their trusty dog, Oca.
…for ”the squad”…
“You act like a baby, you talk like a fool
Get out of this house
Go back to your mama, go back to high school
Get out of this house
Go jump in the lake, go jump out the door
Get out of this house
I’ve had all I can stand and I can’t stand no more
Get out of this house
Get out of this house”
credit shawn colvin….
…and the ”open borders” fools….
LikeLike
oh….snap….I meant the omar/cortex squad….Not Us!
LikeLike
Thank you for this awesome video, Sundance. Perfect for Rally Day!
I may need to change my name to delightedweepingdeplorable, or something. The waterworks are quickquick to begin when watching POTUS connect to Americans of ALL varieties. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Owning them.
Bigly.
In 24 hours PDJT:
—Made the loony left Squad the face of the Dem party
—Made Pelosi defend them rather than be ‘racist’ by feuding with them
—Caused a Pelosi fustercluck on the House floor
—Permanently appropriated the notion of Squad from the four self identified women of color, two of whom are NOT, and totally disabled their racist whining with a simple slogan:
America—One Squad under God.
And in other news, he also
—Got ‘no foreign wars’ Rand Paul to interface with Iran’s FM
—Al Green to introduce his third impeachment resolution over nothing
—SDNY judge to end the campaign finance investigation triggered by Cohen
Gunna be a heck of a rally tonight.
The identity politics had to be confronted. We have to be on constant offense with it. Not defense. Republicans in Congress (except a few) look like ridiculous wimps. They have been riding that monster for 30 years instead of confronting it. Sadly, they helped normalize it for greed.
Btw, Call Doug Collins office and thank him and his staff for what he did. If you can’t reach DC, call his state office. Let’s spread the gratitude.
JULY 17, 2019
House Session
The House blocks a resolution calling for the president’s impeachment, 332-95-1. Members will soon vote to hold Attorney General Barr and Commerce Secretary Ross in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas relating to the Census.
I am nominating Trump for Medal of Honor.
Donald J Trump
Defended America while surrounded by enemies and under 24 hour media artillery fire. Armed primarily with a single barrel tweeter, he cut down his enemies every time they regrouped to launch a new attack. He did this while tightly hugging the American flag with one arm and tweeting with the other.
The Trump rally is underway. Massive crowd!
Absolutely wonderful
But the thing is, President Trump can’t do it by himself. Trump was the American peoples awakening. We put him in power as our weapon against the usurpation of everything we hold dear
President Trump is our messenger, our guiding light. He’s trying to lead us
It’s up to us to use the weapon he’s supplying
It’s not just about rallies, tweets and flag waving. It’s about having the conviction and the guts to start doing something about what’s taking place in our country today
It’s about educating our friends and families. It’s about getting out the vote and installing true MAGA leaders in the House and Senate
It’s about taking control of our local politics and getting rid of the Marxist stench infiltrating every pore of our institutions
President Trump is our weapon, but we’re the ammunition that weapon needs to work properly
If we’re truly awakened, and if we’re truly serious about reclaiming our country, we need to give our President real backup
Our schools are still turning our children into unthinking leftist lemmings. Our government is still allowing in millions upon millions of third world illegal aliens, immigrants and refugees each and every year
If we don’t get our President the help he needs it simply becomes run out the clock on America
I hope people realize this, as it’s truly our last chance
332-95, loser. HaHaHa. God bless America.
I LOVE our great POTUS Trump!!!!
May the Lord continue to protect him and his family from all kinds of evil.
