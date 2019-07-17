President Trump Showcases One United American “Squad” Under God….

July 17, 2019

Incredible.  President Trump has once again showed incredible political instincts as he defines his opposition.  Watch this, stay with it, and it all comes together:

  1. sundance says:
    July 17, 2019 at 4:03 pm

  2. 4EDouglas says:
    July 17, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    This man is truly a gift from God.
    We get one more chance..

  3. Bree says:
    July 17, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    This is fire!!!!! 🔥

  4. WSB says:
    July 17, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    Ha! PT is such a master troller!!!!! Now he’s ripped their little brand right from under their hijabs!

    Hair on fire!!!!!!

  5. sucesfuloser says:
    July 17, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    Call him what you want, but you best include – genius – in it.

  6. NICCO says:
    July 17, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    Father,I lift our president up before you and decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over him and his family,that the fire of your glory surround him and fill him with what he needs to fulfill your purpose for our nation.No hex,no vex,no voodoo,no word curse,no power,no principality or demon in hell will be able to harm our president in any way.Father I ask that your angelic hosts surround him and his family and I thank you for all of this in the name above all names,Jesus Christ.Amen

  7. littleflower481 says:
    July 17, 2019 at 4:19 pm

    I love the end of that video…haha…great!

  8. sundance says:
    July 17, 2019 at 4:20 pm

  9. TheHumanCondition says:
    July 17, 2019 at 4:21 pm

    Brevity is truly the soul of wit. Toss in a touch of genius and voila!

    May the #FraudSquad find this so offensive they rage quit. 😀

    • vikingmom says:
      July 17, 2019 at 4:38 pm

      Oh no…please let them stay and get even more enraged! Every single time they see a camera let them run to it and spew their racist, hateful venom even louder and then force Nancy to go out there and defend them! Their own words and actions will do more to drive people TOWARDS President Trump because right now, he looks like the only grown up in Washington DC!

  10. William Schneider says:
    July 17, 2019 at 4:21 pm

    We need toy keep praying for this president as we will not see his like for long time I fear. I continue to lift him up in prayer publicly at my church in super blue Oregon. Praise God for allowing this man to lead us during these tumultuous times.

  11. Scruffyleon says:
    July 17, 2019 at 4:21 pm

    I’m proud to stand for my country and I’m proud to stand up for my President. MAGA KAG

  12. livefreeordieguy says:
    July 17, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    They are crazy to begin with… He makes them crazier by the day… He causes them to reveal their craziness more and more to the public with each ‘fight’… No matter how much it harms them and their cause, he simply triggers them and they can’t help but put their Moonbat craziness on display for all to see… Over and over… Among President Trump’s many Superpowers, this may well be his most impressive… and certainly the most entertaining…

  13. Jazcox says:
    July 17, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    BRILLIANT, JUST BRILLIANT!

  14. EV22 says:
    July 17, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    I want an OSUG cap! Preferably blue, but red or white will do. 😉

  15. freespeechfanatic says:
    July 17, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    Great content, but I’m worn out from that cheesy song. America the Beautiful is far superior.

    • rvsueandcrew says:
      July 17, 2019 at 4:55 pm

      Put it on mute and enjoy the images. I think the song is perfect. To each his own.

    • MaineCoon says:
      July 17, 2019 at 5:46 pm

      Love that song and Lee Greenwood. He’s a wonderful Christian man. Proably has been 17+ years ago when he came to my church to sing this song at our July 4th concert. My choir was his back up. Loved the song then. Love it now. Loved his singing it because it comes from the heart – as it did for those of us singing with him. So glad our President is going to continue to use this song as it reaches the hearts of many patriots.

  16. swimeasy says:
    July 17, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    Thanks SD! Wonderful campaign spot. Count POTUS out at your own peril!
    Will be watching the rally tonight to see who from NC will be in attendance and recognized by POTUS. Hope Tillis is absent.

  17. Doppler says:
    July 17, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    “One squad under God” vs “Identity Politics”
    Brilliant.

    Interesting that AOC has drawn an African American businesswoman Republican challenger in her Deep Blue NYC district.

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/07/17/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-gets-republican-2020-challenger/

    • MaineCoon says:
      July 17, 2019 at 5:42 pm

      Excellent ad. She’s impressive. Presents well. Uses AOC clips showing her worst side(s). The lady appears to have a brain — which will be the real diffrence between her & AOC. Wish her well. GOP needs to geive her $$$.

  18. patti says:
    July 17, 2019 at 4:53 pm

  19. getfitnow says:
    July 17, 2019 at 4:57 pm

    Our president is a total genius.

  20. The Gipper Lives says:
    July 17, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    The Squat got squat.

  21. Linus in W.PA. says:
    July 17, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    Truth be told….there may never be another president like the Trumpet.

    Sad, I know.

  22. calbear84 says:
    July 17, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    One of Trump’s many skills is identifying his opposition early, and then developing strategy to defeat it. He knows that Soros $ is behind the rise (and I use the term loosely) of the Occasional-Cortices of the world. His brilliance this week in bringing the anti-American forces of Soros into the light, and then turning the tables with “One Squad Under God” is nothing short of genius.

  23. lurker2 says:
    July 17, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    This is his best recourse. Seize the narrative back, appropriate their phrases … I’m glad he’s doing this. Good time for a rally. 🙂

  24. Kelley says:
    July 17, 2019 at 5:08 pm

    My Husband and I tell our kids all the time that Trump is a “once in a lifetime president” and how blessed we are to have him! He truly is a genius!

  25. Justin Green says:
    July 17, 2019 at 5:08 pm

    The Three Musliteers and their trusty dog, Oca.

  26. Kent says:
    July 17, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    …for ”the squad”…

    “You act like a baby, you talk like a fool
    Get out of this house
    Go back to your mama, go back to high school
    Get out of this house
    Go jump in the lake, go jump out the door
    Get out of this house
    I’ve had all I can stand and I can’t stand no more
    Get out of this house
    Get out of this house”

    credit shawn colvin….

  27. delighteddeplorable says:
    July 17, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    Thank you for this awesome video, Sundance. Perfect for Rally Day!

    I may need to change my name to delightedweepingdeplorable, or something. The waterworks are quickquick to begin when watching POTUS connect to Americans of ALL varieties. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  28. Akindole says:
    July 17, 2019 at 5:31 pm

    Owning them.
    Bigly.

  29. ristvan says:
    July 17, 2019 at 5:37 pm

    In 24 hours PDJT:
    —Made the loony left Squad the face of the Dem party
    —Made Pelosi defend them rather than be ‘racist’ by feuding with them
    —Caused a Pelosi fustercluck on the House floor
    —Permanently appropriated the notion of Squad from the four self identified women of color, two of whom are NOT, and totally disabled their racist whining with a simple slogan:
    America—One Squad under God.

    And in other news, he also
    —Got ‘no foreign wars’ Rand Paul to interface with Iran’s FM
    —Al Green to introduce his third impeachment resolution over nothing
    —SDNY judge to end the campaign finance investigation triggered by Cohen

    Gunna be a heck of a rally tonight.

  30. lydia00 says:
    July 17, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    The identity politics had to be confronted. We have to be on constant offense with it. Not defense. Republicans in Congress (except a few) look like ridiculous wimps. They have been riding that monster for 30 years instead of confronting it. Sadly, they helped normalize it for greed.

    Btw, Call Doug Collins office and thank him and his staff for what he did. If you can’t reach DC, call his state office. Let’s spread the gratitude.

  31. dogsmaw says:
    July 17, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    JULY 17, 2019
    House Session
    The House blocks a resolution calling for the president’s impeachment, 332-95-1. Members will soon vote to hold Attorney General Barr and Commerce Secretary Ross in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas relating to the Census.

  32. bertdilbert says:
    July 17, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    I am nominating Trump for Medal of Honor.

    Donald J Trump

    Defended America while surrounded by enemies and under 24 hour media artillery fire. Armed primarily with a single barrel tweeter, he cut down his enemies every time they regrouped to launch a new attack. He did this while tightly hugging the American flag with one arm and tweeting with the other.

  33. rashomon says:
    July 17, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    The Trump rally is underway. Massive crowd!

  34. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 17, 2019 at 5:52 pm

    Absolutely wonderful

    But the thing is, President Trump can’t do it by himself. Trump was the American peoples awakening. We put him in power as our weapon against the usurpation of everything we hold dear

    President Trump is our messenger, our guiding light. He’s trying to lead us

    It’s up to us to use the weapon he’s supplying

    It’s not just about rallies, tweets and flag waving. It’s about having the conviction and the guts to start doing something about what’s taking place in our country today

    It’s about educating our friends and families. It’s about getting out the vote and installing true MAGA leaders in the House and Senate

    It’s about taking control of our local politics and getting rid of the Marxist stench infiltrating every pore of our institutions

    President Trump is our weapon, but we’re the ammunition that weapon needs to work properly

    If we’re truly awakened, and if we’re truly serious about reclaiming our country, we need to give our President real backup

    Our schools are still turning our children into unthinking leftist lemmings. Our government is still allowing in millions upon millions of third world illegal aliens, immigrants and refugees each and every year

    If we don’t get our President the help he needs it simply becomes run out the clock on America

    I hope people realize this, as it’s truly our last chance

  35. wwwrobotC says:
    July 17, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    332-95, loser. HaHaHa. God bless America.

  36. kallibella says:
    July 17, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    I LOVE our great POTUS Trump!!!!
    May the Lord continue to protect him and his family from all kinds of evil.

