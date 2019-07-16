Jim Jordan Responds to the Hot Mess Today in Congress…

Obviously Fox News needs to present two-and-a-half minutes of negative spin prior to getting to the nub of the representative interview (happens at 2:45 below), but eventually MacCallum gets around to discussing the Moonbat legislative fiasco with Jim Jordan:
Advertisements
I want Joni Ernst and Mitt Romney OUT of the Senate – I am going to pray, really hard –
also, I want Mitch McConnell OUT as well and to be replaced with a Republican Senate Majority Leader that works to support OUR President.
(just saying this right now after reading about Joni Ernst’s comments and seeing Mitch McConnell earlier)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just like Jeff Flake, Joni Ernst lied to voters to get elected. She looks like a transvestite Jeff Flake anyway.
LikeLike
Come to think of it,….have we ever seen them both at the same time?
Asking,….for a friend.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 13 people
So they just changed the rules on the fly. Funny how that works, and I’m sure like always, this too shall come back to kick them in the a$$
LikeLiked by 3 people
The rule is still there. It is applied selectively. Majority (mob) rules, this is another word for “democracy.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s the in house fly rule. (Cough)
LikeLike
“…a certain level of decorum that must be met.”
Or what?!!!!
“…and she didn’t do that…”
“So what?, if nothing happens for breaking these rules…so what.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like Jim Jordan,. He has catried the heavy truth load since Trump was elected, but if the Democrats are going to hold this circus we should be reciting the “squad’s” quotes word for word back to the democrats today and for the American people to hear….most have no idea. I wish Trump had read their statements today!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do nothing Congress. All democraps are racists. Does not want to help people of color lift out of poverty. They are just full of themselves. Do your Fkng job Congress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is my voice; he is my face. They don’t hate him – they hate me. We will never forget !
LikeLiked by 9 people
The dems hate America.
I’ve thought that for years and it’s really hard to deny it at this point.
Like the song from 50 years ago said “Love it or leave it”.
LikeLike
Trump continues to very effortlessly lead his opponents around by the nose …
LikeLiked by 4 people
Notice the first written story on the Fox News site did not mention that Pelosi was ruled out of order before the dems changed the rules and retroactively approved her violation of the House rules.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Macallum is a puppet moron.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She reads the script well.
She never deviates from The Script.
LikeLike
Is this the same congresswoman? Yes! But Trump is the bully?
Talib’s rant was caught on camera Thursday night, where she was speaking to a crowd of her supporters. In the clip, Talib can be heard explaining to her young son that President Trump is a “bully” and she was going to “impeach the mother*****,” which drew cheers from her supporters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
98% of congress needs to be thrown out of office and charged with high crimes for not upholding their oaths of office and NEVER be allowed to hold another public office. These four witches of eastwick need to be brought up on charges of sedition. 2 need to be deported. Commie wenches.It’s certainly not the American constitution their basing their actions on. AOC reminds me of a shit for brains teenager. They know everything without the experience.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jim Jordan is a high energy, articulate political dynamo and a faithful Trump supporter and great Rep for his constituents.
Another GOP member remaining faithful to P Trump is:
Steve Daines Verified account
@SteveDaines Jul 15
Montanans are sick and tired of listening to anti-American, anti-Semite, radical Democrats trash our country and our ideals. This is America. We’re the greatest country in the world. I stand with @realdonaldtrump.
——————————————–
Steve Daines Verified account
@SteveDaines July 16th 1 hour ago
Tune in to @foxnewsnight at 11 PM EST as I address the Anti-American, Anti-Semitic movement plaguing our nation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Impeachment will be the nail in their coffin.
LikeLike
So what’s the verdict?
Did President Trump Win, Lose or Fight to a Draw in this battle?
LikeLike
Win, Win, Win!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Just look at this.
Poll: The Public is Defining the Democrat Party by Alexandria Donkey-Chompers, and the Public Loathes Alexandria Donkey-Chompers
“If all voters hear about is AOC, it could put the [House] majority at risk,” said a top Democrat who is involved in 2020 congressional races. “[S]he’s getting all the news and defining everyone else’s races.”
The poll — taken in May, before Speaker Pelosi’s latest run-in with AOC and the three other liberal House freshmen known as “The Squad” — included 1,003 likely general-election voters who are white and have two years or less of college education.
These are the “white, non-college voters” who embraced Donald Trump in 2016 but are needed by Democrats in swing House districts.
……
The findings:
Ocasio-Cortez was recognized by 74% of voters in the poll; 22% had a favorable view.
Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — another member of The Squad — was recognized by 53% of the voters; 9% (not a typo) had a favorable view.
http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=382304
LikeLiked by 2 people
And why we need to keep them as the face of he Dem party.
LikeLike
It isn’t over yet, and thankfully he is still fighting for all of us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Win..but battle continues..
LikeLike
Yes, you can bet democrats are schooling Mueller
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are in for a rude and nasty snapback after Trump leaves office. The entirety of the political establishment and media on both sides of the spectrum are coiled to strike. I used to think the states might step in but that seems unlikely now. Some of you seem to think that Trump is winning some sort of a political game but that scenario only works if there was a functioning GOP. At this point we are passed the tipping point unless a wholly new political party emerges in the next few years. The outlook is bleak.
LikeLike
new political party – `We The People` have already done it 😛
LikeLike
I really wish Trump would deliver a prime time speech about racism and how the term means nothing anymore. That term is all the Democrats have anytime someone disagrees with them.
LikeLike
First all Rep. Jacobs, I hope you’re taking notes in case you’re ever gifted with a Repub POTUS and a majority House again. Second, if you can’t secure the Rio Grande then yes abolish Homeland Security. Might as well save $48B a year and we’ll take our chances.
LikeLike