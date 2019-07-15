President Trump Modifies Asylum Rules…

In an effort to deal with the problem of growing fraudulent asylum claims at the southern U.S. border, the Trump administration is modifying the asylum rules to include a requirement that asylum should be sought at the first safe country of travel.

During a video interview U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli explains the new rule requiring asylum-seekers to apply in the first country they enter instead of the U.S.

(Fox News) – The Trump administration on Monday announced a sweeping new policy tightening restrictions for asylum seekers, in a move that could drastically reduce the number of Central American migrants eligible to enter the United States in this way.

The new rule, published in the Federal Register, would require most migrants entering through America’s southern border to first seek asylum in one of the countries they traversed – whether in Mexico, in Central America, or elsewhere on their journey. In most cases, only if that application is denied would they then be able to seek asylum in the United States.

“Ultimately, today’s action will reduce the overwhelming burdens on our domestic system caused by asylum-seekers failing to seek urgent protection in the first available country, economic migrants lacking a legitimate fear of persecution, and the transnational criminal organizations, traffickers, and smugglers exploiting our system for profits,” Homeland Security Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan said in a statement, describing the “targeted changes” as critical.

[…] The latest change is meant to crack down on asylum seekers coming to the U.S. more for economic reasons than to escape persecution in their home countries. The new policy does include a couple other exceptions, mainly for certain victims of human trafficking.

Attorney General Bill Barr said in a statement that the change would curb “forum shopping by economic migrants and those who seek to exploit our asylum system to obtain entry to the United States—while ensuring that no one is removed from the United States who is more likely than not to be tortured or persecuted on account of a protected ground.” (read more)

  fanbeav says:
    July 15, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    Obama appointed judge to block this rule in 3,2,1.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    FL_GUY says:
      July 15, 2019 at 2:31 pm

      I believe all President Trump has to do is rewrite the order and add a little to it and a different title making it a DIFFERENT order. The criminal judge would have no standing over the new order so a new suit would have to be filed costing whoever is behind this lawfare obstruction more money. There a many words and sentences that can continue to be added. Overwhelm them with their own tactics; make them have to file a 100 suits or more. JMHO

      Like

      Reply
      tonyE says:
        July 15, 2019 at 2:37 pm

        The problem is that these judges issue injunctions as soon as the suit is filed.

That's how they play the game.

        That’s how they play the game.

        Like

        Reply
        snellvillebob says:
          July 15, 2019 at 2:44 pm

          Maybe the Executive Orders should be stamped "Top Secret" then redact all nouns, verbs, and adjectives on any court-ordered document request. Learn from the FBI how to handle such things.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        snellvillebob says:
          July 15, 2019 at 2:54 pm

          I thought that was the international law that a refugee must seek asylum in the first country he reaches?

          Like

          Reply
      bertdilbert says:
        July 15, 2019 at 2:42 pm

        So exactly what happens to the people who show up? Do they all have to claim in Mexico then? Or does the US direct them to the country they have to apply in? Mexico might have to create a new country, build a cage and throw them all in. The country only has to be like 10 ft wide east to west.

        Like

        Reply
  Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    July 15, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    Long time coming. Heard PDJT talk about modifying this asylum rule over a year ago particularly with Mexico.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  vikingmom says:
    July 15, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    What happened to all the ICE raids that were supposed to take place this past weekend?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Brian L says:
    July 15, 2019 at 2:25 pm

    $300 to rent a child to use as a human shield while crossing the border.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    EJS says:
      July 15, 2019 at 2:51 pm

      What happens to the child afterwards? Why did Jeffery Epstein have a large ranch in New Mexico?? Human trafficking, drugs, money, blackmail. ALL of the issues facing this nation are interconnected and the same sick people are involved. Its all right in front of us for those who wish to see. Eyes wide shut!!!

      Like

      Reply
  sejmon333535208 says:
    July 15, 2019 at 2:25 pm

    Thank you Mr.President from all of us who wait 6-10 or even more yrs. to get citizenship, waiting in long lines, pass exam and not waiting for -hand out..

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    coloradochloe says:
      July 15, 2019 at 3:02 pm

      So true sejmon333535.

      My daughter in law had to stand in line in Paris to enter the US embassy and pay through the nose each time she met with embassy people.

      She had to have endless paper work filled out perfectly before she was allowed into the US.

      Then she had to live here for 6 years before she could apply for citizenship and then to take the citizenship test she had to pay $650.

      That was ten years ago.

      I don’t know what it would cost now.

      Endless paperwork, standing in line in the hot summer sun in Paris, paying endless fees and then waiting and waiting and waiting.

      She was in tears when she passed the citizenship test and could wave the little American flag she was given.

      I can not express how angry it makes me to see these illegals swarm our border and then lie their way into our beautiful country.

      I can not wait until every single illegal is thrown out of America.

      Like

      Reply
  Mncpo(ret) says:
    July 15, 2019 at 2:25 pm

    This will completely stop all African and Arabian asylum seekers. Those men on a dirty boat in the middle of the ocean today just got really bad news. Whatever port they land in, they’ll have to seek asylum in.

    No more hopping on a bus or train at the port and heading to the good ole U.S. of A. Thousands of plans just got F’d up. I love it.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  Tiffthis says:
    July 15, 2019 at 2:26 pm

    Am I mistaken, but the asylum rule was always the first safe country u reach? I'm happy it's being enforced regardless 💯

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  booger71 says:
    July 15, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    Just declare the the U.S. is unsafe like other countries have done. AOC says we are all rayciss anyway so how can it be safe here?

    Like

    Reply
    labrat says:
      July 15, 2019 at 2:43 pm

      That's kind of what my idea is. Compile the dems portraying our horrific treatment of migrants, dub it in Spanish, and blast it all over south of the border. Who wants to go to a concentration camp and drink from a toilet?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      Sentient says:
        July 15, 2019 at 2:53 pm

        When I first heard we'd opened concentration camps I thought "now we're talking!". Unfortunately they weren't the kind I'd imagines.

        Like

        Reply
  6x47 says:
    July 15, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    Translation: the Silver bullet of claiming asylum has just been taken out of the illegal aliens arsenal.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6x47 says:
    July 15, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    I wonder if it is possible to modify the asylum rules so that only people hailing from certain recognized “humanitarian crisis” countries can even assert an asylum claim.

    For example, if El Salvador is not a certified “humanitarian crisis” then nobody from El Salvador can assert an asylum claim because there is no recognized basis. El Salvador is a “safe“ country.

    Like

    Reply
  Cocoon says:
    July 15, 2019 at 2:36 pm

    So if you want to legally go from a to c, you must first provide proof you were legally in b.
    Simple and effective!
    Who has standing in this to contest?

    Like

    Reply
  John says:
    July 15, 2019 at 2:43 pm

    trump law order.JPG

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  OhNoYouDont says:
    July 15, 2019 at 2:48 pm

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-collecting-information-citizenship-status-connection-decennial-census/

    “Academic researchers have also been unable to develop useful and reliable numbers of our illegal alien population using currently available data.

    A 2018 study by researchers at Yale University estimated that the illegal alien population totaled between 16.2 million and 29.5 million.

    Its modeling put the likely number at about double the conventional estimate.”

    Like

    Reply
  Gunner says:
    July 15, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    Imagine that…POTUS once again doing his damn job. Meanwhile, where are the 535 members of Congress? Oh, yeah, I forgot…the majority of them are drafting resolutions to condemn him. For what? For doing his damn job.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    LafnH20 says:
      July 15, 2019 at 3:04 pm

      Come On, Man!
      Give ’em SOME credit, Gunner!

      THEY ARE doing their job!!!!!
      They’re doing EXACTLY what they’ve been blackmailed (On Them) and Bribed (On Them) to do!

      Sumbitchez!!

      Like

      Reply
  Brenda says:
    July 15, 2019 at 2:59 pm

    If it were that easy why didn't he do this 2 years ago?

    Like

    Reply

