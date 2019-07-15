Monday July 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, July 15, 2019
“All This And A Crown, Too”
The Blessings Of Crisis
The Apostle Paul, who had been through one desperate crisis after another, wrote as follows:
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose”(Rom. 8:28).
How many people have found life going along smoothly for years when, all of a sudden, they have found themselves in the middle of some serious crisis!
Perhaps the sudden death of a loved one changed life completely and presented serious problems wholly unanticipated. Perhaps it was the sudden loss of wealth, so that life had to be completely readjusted. There are hundreds of unexpected incidents that can suddenly bring one face to face with stark and stern realities completely unforeseen.
For believers in the Lord Jesus Christ such crises can prove great spiritual blessings. They tend to draw us closer to our heavenly Father, to cause us to pray more and to lean harder upon Him. They show us the insecurity of all that is temporal and give us a greater appreciation of our eternal security in Christ. They give deeper meaning to the Scriptures we study and even to the hymns we sing. They sanctify and enrich our fellowships.
To those — and only those — who truly love God and are “the called according to His purpose,” all things do indeed “work together for good” — caused by God, of course, to “work together for good.”
This is why God’s Word to the Christian is:
“Be careful [care full] for nothing; but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known unto God. And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus” (Phil. 4:6,7).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-blessings-of-crisis/
The last C-130U ‘Spooky’ is home from the war and looking at being turned out to pasture. It’s being replaced by the Block 30 upgraded C-130J.
The ‘J’ model is a beast, it carries the same 105mm cannon as its predecessors had but has an upgraded fire control suite and a new 30mm super accurate gun that can drop a round in a tea cup. The ‘J’ will also carry pods under the wings that can fire Hellfire missiles or a new slim 250-pound smart bomb. It will also have AGM-176 missiles on it, facing backwards. The missiles can be fired and then corrected in flight to attack targets in any relationship to the aircraft. This is a far cry from the old AC-47s with the three manually fired Vulcans on board, I’m gonna see how I can beg a slot at Eglin to see this beast fire.
BTW, rather un mentioned by the MSM was that some of the AC-130s being flown in support of our Syria operations were jammed by ground ECM stations. Now there was nothing said officially about who was jamming their systems, making the weapons team check and recheck their data to make sure they were actually firing at the targets they wanted to, BUT I think we can safely assume that it wasn’t ISIS, the half-assed Syrians or Hezzbollah…leaving only the Russians. Makes me wonder if the new J-model might have some sort of HARM round on board to target SAMs or jamming units? Hmmmmmm…
Seems like a big waste of 🍻 beer…
I’d like to see the practice rounds.
HAPPY BENCH MONDAY!
Brothers on a bench…
Memorial Bench, Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens, CA…
Emu Valley Rhododendron Garden in Burnie, Tasmania…
Sheringham, England…
Buttermere Lake, Cumbria, Lake District, England – late summer…
Carol Burnett wearing the curtain rod…timelessly funny….
Toots was 90 years old when he played this gig. He was obviously enjoying himself as were his side men. And, not only that, but he sounded as good as he ever did, easily making his trademark jazz riffs that nobody else can equal. RIP Toots. Your music still lives on.
To Ponder
Let me ponder on the burning bush on Horeb (Exodus 3):
1. How the bush burned but was not consumed.
2. How the most pure Virgin, carrying the Lord within herself, bore the divine fire but was not burned by it.
3. How the fire of divine grace rejuvenates, heals, and illumines my sinful soul.
From “The Prologue from Ohrid” by Saint Nikolai (Serbian-born Bishop who reposed in the USA and was a former prisoner at Dachau) for today, July 2nd, on the traditional Calendar of the Orthodox Christian Church.
An interesting guy to follow on Twitter and threadreader….
Roscoe B Davis – @RoscoeBDavis1
34 tweets…
Hey @SenSchumer what about your former chief counsel @PreetBharara who had all this case evidense for years that Epstein is charged with, and Preet was the US Attorney for the SDNY from August 13, 2009 – March 11, 2017 and did nothing while this predator operated in your backyard…
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1148618041246330880.html
Read the long follow-up posted at threadreader 15 hours ago, 105 tweets…IMO, look to hear less and less on this case from the main media outlets, print, cable or network. Just way too many folk want Epstein to either walk or get a VERY short period in prison.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1150411657451098113.html
