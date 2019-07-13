Saturday July 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Puzzle Or Picture
Where “rightly dividing the Word of truth” (IITim.2:15) is concerned, our spiritual leaders are like a group of people, each one of whom holds a part or several parts of a jig-saw puzzle, but who fail to put them together and so never get to see the picture.
One sees clearly that the so-called “Great Commission” was a Kingdom commission and not ours. Another sees that the “one baptism” of Ephesians 4:5 MUST be the DIVINE baptism which makes believers one in Christ. Another sees that Paul’s apostleship was wholly distinct from that of the Twelve. Another sees that Romans 6:3,4 does not contain one drop of water. Another sees that the Christian’s position is spiritual and heavenly in character. Another sees that the Body of Christ, the Church of today, was never prophesied — even, that it did not begin at Pentecost with Peter and the eleven, but later, with Paul.
But while each sees some component part of “the Mystery”, Satan has used tradition to blind him to the rest. The result is that confusion continues to prevail and they still have a puzzle instead of a picture.
If only they would put the pieces together! What a clear picture they would see of “the Dispensation of the Grace of God”, and how eagerly they would join us in “THE PREACHING OF JESUS CHRIST ACCORDING TO THE REVELATION OF THE MYSTERY” (Rom. 16:25)!
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/puzzle-or-picture/
2 Timothy 2:15 Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.
Ephesians 4:5 One Lord, one faith, one baptism,
Galatians 1:11 But I certify you, brethren, that the gospel which was preached of me is not after man.
12 For I neither received it of man, neither was I taught it, but by the revelation of Jesus Christ.
13 For ye have heard of my conversation in time past in the Jews’ religion, how that beyond measure I persecuted the church of God, and wasted it:
14 And profited in the Jews’ religion above many my equals in mine own nation, being more exceedingly zealous of the traditions of my fathers.
15 But when it pleased God, who separated me from my mother’s womb, and called me by his grace,
16 To reveal his Son in me, that I might preach him among the heathen; immediately I conferred not with flesh and blood:
17 Neither went I up to Jerusalem to them which were apostles before me; but I went into Arabia, and returned again unto Damascus.
18 Then after three years I went up to Jerusalem to see Peter, and abode with him fifteen days.
Romans 6:3 Know ye not, that so many of us as were baptized into Jesus Christ were baptized into his death?
4 Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life.
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
Ephesians 3:1 For this cause I Paul, the prisoner of Jesus Christ for you Gentiles,
2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,
4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ)
5 Which in other ages was not made known unto the sons of men, as it is now revealed unto his holy apostles and prophets by the Spirit;
LikeLike
“One sees clearly that the so-called “Great Commission” was a Kingdom commission and not ours. Another sees that the “one baptism” of Ephesians 4:5 MUST be the DIVINE baptism which makes believers one in Christ. Another sees that Paul’s apostleship was wholly distinct from that of the Twelve. Another sees that Romans 6:3,4 does not contain one drop of water.”
It is noteworthy that the scenario used in these articles over and over again to illustrate someone — and specifically, someone evidently a Gentile — asking how to be saved and receiving Paul’s reply about belief, as it specifically involved baptism soon after that person believed:
Acts 16:29-34 –“And having called for lights, he rushed in, and having become terrified, he fell down before Paul and Silas. And having brought them out, he was saying, “Sirs, what is necessary of me to do, that I may be saved?” And they said, “Believe on the Lord Jesus and you will be saved, you and your household.” And they spoke the word of the Lord to him along with all those in his house. And having taken them in that hour of the night, he washed them from the wounds, and immediately he was baptized, and all his household. And having brought them into the house, he laid a table for them and rejoiced with all his household, having believed in God.”
It’s almost like Paul and Silas (and evidently, Luke by that point), having gone, were discipling all the nations (Gentiles) like this jailer, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things, whatever Christ commanded them (cf. Matthew 28:19-20).
LikeLike
“Another sees that the Body of Christ, the Church of today, was never prophesied — even, that it did not begin at Pentecost with Peter and the eleven, but later, with Paul.”
As questions are again raised as to the composition of the “body of Christ” and the church of God, further context is offered from another address from Paul to the church at Ephesus. Note in Eph. 2:11-18 that Paul specifically speaks to those Ephesian believers who were “the Gentiles in the flesh”, who had been “alienated from the commonwealth of Israel” until having “become near by the blood of Christ”.
Also note that Christ made peace and broke down partitions/barriers to put the Gentiles and those of “the circumcision” into one body and make of the two one new man, after the manner observed in Acts 11:17-18 of the sharing of the gospel of peace to both by Peter.
It is telling that Peter is recorded specifying to Paul and others that “from the early days God chose among you for the Gentiles to hear by my mouth the word of the gospel, and to believe” (cf. Acts 15:7). There’s also the significance of the abundance of languages from the anointed apostles at the first Pentecost after Christ’s resurrection and ascension in Acts 2.
The pattern of Peter’s going from Jerusalem to Judaea and Samaria (Acts 8:14, Acts 9:31) and then specifically to the nations/Gentiles must not be overlooked. (Paul spoke of his own journey in terms reflecting Great Commission patterns and objectives in Acts 26:20.) It is noteworthy that this progression led directly to what was expounded by Paul in Ephesians 2 and 3 about the sameness of the salvation experience and the blessings as heirs of God: “But we believe ourselves to be saved by the grace of the Lord Jesus, in the same manner as they also are” (Acts 15:11).
Unity in Christ as joint heirs rather than the divisions suggested by the writer as persisting are what permeate New Testament Scripture. This unity includes the one gospel that was preached of repentance and of salvation by grace through faith in Jesus Christ (Acts 2:36-39, 15:7-11, 17:30, 20:21, 26:20, Eph. 2:8-9).
Back to Ephesians 2, Paul continues to emphasize the bringing together of one body rather than distinctions and separations:
Eph. 2:19-22 — “So then, you are no longer strangers and aliens, but are fellow citizens of the saints and of the household of God, having been built upon the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Christ Jesus Himself being the cornerstone, in whom the whole building, being fitted together, is increasing into a holy temple in the Lord, in whom you also are being built together for a habitation of God in the Spirit.”
LikeLike
HAPPY CATURDAY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
12:34AM and the Garrison Hall post has been fully reviewed (twice)… Another gem… Always a gem… Good Night and Joy Be to You All… Live Free or Die, My Friends…
LikeLike
Of all the money ‘ere I had, I spent it all in good company . . . 🙂
LikeLike
Wow! What a beautiful sound!
Thank you, Garrison Hall!
LikeLike
Awesome sound!
Garrison your music selections are always a compelling reason to visit the Open Thread every day. Many thanks!
LikeLike
Aaron Tippin (last appearance on Huckabee)
LikeLike
Happy Caterday!!!
LikeLike
CAIR-LA leader trashes American Independence Day and claims US runs “concentration camps”
July 12, 2019 12:00 PM BY CHRISTINE DOUGLASS-WILLIAMS
The leader of Hamas-linked CAIR in Los Angeles, Hussam Ayloush, flew to Turkey for a “spiritual social media travelogue,” and as expected, he didn’t say a word about the jihadist state of Turkey nor its erratic leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Instead, he trashed America with a tirade of propaganda — the truly free country that upholds human rights and the rule of law. But being the Islamic supremacist that he is, Ayloush apparently hates America and wants to see it weakened and dismantled.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2019/07/cair-l-a-leader-trashes-american-independence-day-and-concentration-camps-before-visiting-jihad-state-turkey
LikeLike
I don’t rely on everything WIKI places on the web, but with regards to Epstein, people seriously need to read this. I honestly believe when Assange stated he had information that would see Hillary Clinton jailed, it was the fact he knew they were sex trafficking. In the WIKI leaks emails, Hillary Clinton has contacts with this woman going back to 2001. Look at the initial lawyer representing, he himself charged with sex trafficking. I honestly believe something VERY big is about to happen. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Life_Children%27s_Refuge_case
LikeLike
NXIVM ” Bronfman reportedly performed human experiments on people at the cult’s Rainbow Cultural Garden, according to a former cult employee. Bronfman also (((((reportedly hacked Hillary Clinton’s emails))))) through emails that Clinton exchanged with Bronfman’s father Edgar.
Bronfman has been a supporter of Hillary Clinton. According to OpenSecrets.org, she has made multiple donations to Hillary Clinton of nearly $10,000.”
LikeLike
https://wikileaks.org/clinton-emails/emailid/3741
LikeLike
Worth reading http://www.babylovechild.org/2010/01/25/haiti-series-it-is-madness-it-is-insane-bribes-bullies-and-traffickers-extract-kids-part-4/
LikeLike
Regarding the Epstein issue….
I have watched the swamp for many years, and I don’t believe things happen as they appear, or without reason. Reading CTH has affirmed that.
I think what has thrown everyone for a loop is the unsealing of the thousands of pages in the Giuffre civil suit.
https://amp.miamiherald.com/news/state/florida/article232385422.html
I don’t believe Epstein was just arrested because SDNY suddenly became aware of him. I bet there are hundreds in that office who were well aware of him and what his proclivities are. In fact, I wonder if his trip overseas was cut short and he returned earlier than usual.
I suspect people named in those thousands of documents to be unsealed are rather nervous. SDNY likely moved quickly to arrest Epstein in order to try control this mess, or someone in that office realizes how bad they might look once those documents are unsealed.
Regardless. I cannot believe years after this POS was allowed to walk that certain law enforcement suddenly grew a conscience.
Going after Acosta is just to deflect.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I won’t disagree, and the whole thing reminds me of the British Jimmy Savile case
LikeLike
Happy Caturday!
Street Singer Was Ignored By Everyone, Then 4 Kittens Came To Show Their Support
http://justsomething.co/street-singer-was-ignored-by-everyone-then-4-kittens-came-to-show-their-support/
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you are interested in reading the actual research paper describing why “we will be entering a mini-ice from 2020 to 2055”, it it available here:
L https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-45584-3.pdf
tldr; gets several degrees C colder, and more volcano activity; then warming trend for 2100 years.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Again regarding Epstein…
For those who believe Acosta went too easy on him, I read an article today (possibly Miami Herald) about Epstein hiring private investigators. They not only tracked down the victims for intimidation, but the prosecutors and police investigators, as well as their families.
I recall reading about Epstein some time ago, and there were only 2 victims at the time who would even say anything about what happened, and I believe one of them was anonymous at the time.
Perhaps most of his victims refused to cooperate, were paid off, disappeared or just stayed quiet after seeing what happened to others.
Again, perhaps what Acosta got was the best he could get, after getting pressure from above and below.
I do find it interesting that over a dozen more victims have since called the FBI or attorneys working for other victims since Epstein was arrested.
What could have happened if those victims felt they could have come forward years ago?
LikeLike
Yes I agree, Acosta need not have resigned for these spurious complaints from people who know little of the entire set of facts surrounding the case in 2007-2008.
That said, PDJT could have persuaded Acosta to remain but didn’t. IMO there’s more to his resignation than has been revealed. I have no clue what was truly behind the decision, but I trust the President’s judgement.
LikeLike