Former ICE Director Tom Homan -vs- Congressional Hypocrites…

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan appeared on capitol hill today to deliver testimony to congress. As Democrat lawmakers attempted to place blame for the border crisis on Mr. Homan he was firing back.

In an embarrassing exhibition of smug disconnect, freshman congresswoman Alexander Ocasio-Cortez attempted to frame a narrative about border separations and asylum seekers. Again, Homan delivered the atomic sledgehammer of truth.

Genuine asylum seekers go through ports of entry…

86 Responses to Former ICE Director Tom Homan -vs- Congressional Hypocrites…

  1. SundaysChild says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    You have to laugh or it makes you cry.
    They really think this is a reality television show, instead of reality.

  2. clulessgrandpa says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    We need this guy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Dutchman says:
      July 12, 2019 at 9:00 pm

      This clip is a clear demonstrstion of why we NEED this guy,…and unfortunately,..

      A clear demonstration of why we will NEVER get this guy,…

      There are MANY warriors that are sitting on the sidelines, because they will NEVER get Senate confirmation.

      THIS guy, Kris Kobach, Sheriff Clark, and I’m sure many others that would be energetic dedicated swamp drainers, that PDJT is, I am sure, told “Don’t even bother to nominate.
      The RepubliCON controlled Senate will NEVER confirm them!”

      Thank you, Mitch McConnell!/s

  3. sundance says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    • VegasGuy says:
      July 12, 2019 at 7:42 pm

      As though this somehow adds MORE weight to her allegation…LOL

      Only thing that did was to now open her up to perjury on future testimony or even future questioning where she might frame a question utilizing this testimony from today….What a Maroon. She really should go back to bartending & cleavage flashing for tips. A far better career for this bimbo that attempting to impersonate a Congressperson..

      • cplogics says:
        July 12, 2019 at 7:51 pm

        It doesn’t look like she has much cleavage to flash.

      • Peoria Jones says:
        July 12, 2019 at 7:52 pm

        It may not customarily be done, but can I get sworn in, too? Me, me, me! (Waiving hand exuberantly, and foaming a little at the mouth.)

        I want to swear to God that Sandy Cortex is an imbecile!

      • Rowdyone says:
        July 12, 2019 at 8:09 pm

        So four months ago mediacrats loudly insisted that there was no crisis at the border, it was all made up by Trump and there wouldn’t be funds voted for a wall or humanitarian purposes. Fast forward to today and suddenly there is a crisis and it’s Trump’s fault. Today AOC and her posse swear before Congress that the heresay “evidence” from alleged felons incarcerated for violating our border is to be believed instead of career border patrol agents. It is painfully obvious to me that this media offensive is a CYA ploy to divert attention from their own culpability.

      • George 1 says:
        July 12, 2019 at 8:33 pm

        Since AOC goes about making the separation of families her issue you would think she would educate herself concerning the law. She is not even smart enough to do that. Yes Ms. Cortez, your angelic asylum seekers are in fact breaking the law when they do not apply at a consulate office or a port of entry, and enter the U.S. illegally. Not that any of our rulers cares about that anymore.

    • Amy2 says:
      July 12, 2019 at 8:23 pm

      So help you God? Doesn’t that pretty much nullify her?

    • Apfelcobbler says:
      July 12, 2019 at 8:27 pm

      Of course AOC believes herself.

      This seems to be a disturbing generational phenomenon that’s all too common actually:

    • sunnyflower5 says:
      July 12, 2019 at 8:50 pm

      What’s AOC voting record on denouncing “under God” or removing God from oaths and Dems platform?

  4. Haaswurth Books says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    Nice to see some pushback. The Dems own this crisis.

  5. Perot Conservative says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Just posted this snippet on the Dan Coats thread.

    On the topic of people on thin ice …

    Homeland Security Acting Secretary / leaker (?) Kevin McAleenan allegedly has lost the confidence of his troops and superiors, and there is now an internal investigation into the recent ICE raids leak.

    “McAleenan came under fire last month after officials and other sources publicly, and privately, accused him of leaking details of planned ICE deportation raids. The report in question, which was published by Washington Post immigration reporter Nick Miroff, said the raids would take place before dawn in major cities.”

    “A source familiar with the matter told Fox News that McAleenan traveled on a government plane to the border with Miroff less than 24 hours before the story was published. The source also said that when the raids were in a planning phase, McAleenan was opposed and even ordered Morgan to call off the operation — though Trump told him to proceed. The president, though, put the operation on hold after the leak amid talks with Congress.”

    Ordered the raids off? Insubordination?

    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/dhs-leading-internal-investigation-into-raid-leaks-amid-allegations-against-acting-secretary-mcaleenan

    And Tom Homan not on board yet.

  6. sundance says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    Good grief, this drama queen is ridiculous.

    • vegas guy says:
      July 12, 2019 at 7:47 pm

      You can’t fix stupid…BUT you sure can indict an idiot….LOL

    • TwoLaine says:
      July 12, 2019 at 8:00 pm

      What kinda’ flag was it?

    • LafnH20 says:
      July 12, 2019 at 8:08 pm

      They are NOT MIGRANTS!

      THEY ARE INVADERS!!!

      All that she said is HERESAY!!

      Where… IS THE AUDIO RECORDING!!!

      PROVE THOSE ARE THEIR SIGNATURES.

      PROVE IT!!!

      WHERE IS THE VIDEO OF THEM SIGNING!!!

      WHERE IS ANY EVIDENCE that ANY OF THIS IS TRUE??

      There is NO EVIDENCE!!
      Just BS!!
      1000% Bullsh!t!!
      From a Bullsh!t artist.

      As if Being sworn in… substantiates this BALDERDASH!!

      What was the substance of the “pre-writren” mumbo jumbo on this supposed letter.
      Why have a pre written letter…
      Unless you already know WHAT THEY “Allegedly” WILL …. SAY… AND… ATTEST TO?

      BULLSH!T!!

      • mikeyboo says:
        July 12, 2019 at 8:26 pm

        In the case of Cortez, Bullshit is the specialty of the house (no pun intended).

      • George 1 says:
        July 12, 2019 at 8:48 pm

        No one is being forced to drink water from toilets at the detention centers. That fact would have been very easy for Ms. Cortez to verify while she was there. She says the sink was not working in one of the cells. Did she verify that for herself? She was at the facility but took the word of a detainee that the sink was not working.

        Ms. Cortez is a liar as well as a communist.

        • Dutchman says:
          July 12, 2019 at 9:21 pm

          She DID say she tested it herself, which just proves that like the migrant, she was too stupid to figure out how it works.

          I KNOW these toilet sink combo units.
          The plumbing is all internal. If the toilet was working, as in flushing, than the sink was, too.

          They are MADE that way; they are used in PRISONS, and made so you can’t hide anything in them, or get access to the pipes.

          She’s an idiot, an actress doing a gig. Which means she SHOULD fit rightvin, in Congress.

          “The sink doesn’t work! I wave my hand under the faucet, and no water comes out!”

          “Uh, try pushing the button, right there!”

          “Oh,…..never mind!”

    • CoffeeBreak says:
      July 12, 2019 at 8:14 pm

      Madea Benjamin sitting behind aoc. She had a good giggle to herself when aoc bleated about the flags.

    • sucesfuloser says:
      July 12, 2019 at 9:20 pm

      With the head of Code Pink sitting behind her. When she first talked about this incident It was a woman told her about drinking out of a toilet, now she say she tested the broken sink. And when doctor Cortez checked people’s mouth for canker sores, you could see she wanted to connect that to the toilet bowl, but thought about it and changed it to bad food.

  7. snarkybeach says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    Homan is a man who fights! We need him in this administration!

    Liked by 20 people

  8. ann says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:34 pm

    That woman is overdue for a pie in the face.

    Liked by 10 people

  9. TwoLaine says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:34 pm

    He was just on Lou Dobbs Show with Gregg Jarrett as host. I saw some of his work today. The Atomic SledgeHammer of Truth!

  10. susandyer1962 says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:34 pm

    Ugh! She’s an idiot!!

    Tom needs to be On the Trump team! He is so passionate about the border!

    • Perot Conservative says:
      July 12, 2019 at 7:55 pm

      He’s in limbo. Some people speculate he wants to join the Administration, but he doesn’t want his hands tied.

      Acting Homeland Security Secretary (and lawyer) Kevin McAleenan might be the impediment. He recently contradicted an order by Morgan and President Trump to conduct ICE raids; AND took a Washington Post reporter on a gov’t plane to the border. Said writer 24 hours later broke the ICE raids story.

  11. JD says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    I wonder if I could be as nice as the former ICE Director. I must be infuriating as heck to deal with these imbeciles.

  12. Catman says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:37 pm

    I love this guy. He tells it like it is. AOC had no comeback from hard truth

  13. Mike Robinson says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    The most-painful thing about our “arrogantly inexperienced Congresspeople” is that they continuously appear determined to really represent themselves. Not the country. They seem to operate in a little bubble, surrounded by bubble-heads. They simply do not have … maturity.

  14. budmc says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:41 pm

  15. Fools Gold says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    Watched the whole damn hearing on C-span2 out of curiosity. Dims blaming POTUS for the whole damn crisis for sound bites on all the LSD channels…trying to help Dim canidates. Wait till Mueller faces all the pukes 🤮. What a waste of time.

  16. snarkybeach says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    Homan is on Lou Dobbs (Greg Jarrett subbing for Lou) and he’s still irate over his treatment at the hearing. He does not hold back…

  17. Boboleary says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    This cleary shows what a lightweight AOC really is. Also that the best way to beat a bully is to fight back. Perhaps some Reps should take a lesson from this, especially lady Graham.

  18. Perot Conservative says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:49 pm

    Quickie recent Homan review. Homan and Morgan where on Fox News, and Homan gave 3 steps to significantly slow illegal immigration NOW.

    1. Deport all illegal immigrants given final legal paperwork. Roughly 1 Million.

    2. Immediately move immigration judges to the border, and institute a Last In, First Out approach. (Since 95% don’t qualify for asylum.) No “catch and release”.

    When people in Mexico and Central America see their brother or cousin come back in 1 month, far less will come.

    3. Immediately expand border detention facilities so we can hold these new arrivals bc we won’t release them.

    Homan was the forceful leader on the progran; Morgan agreed with hin.

    Acting Homeland Security Secretary (and lawyer) Kevin McAleenan recently contradicted an order by Morgan and President Trump to conduct ICE raids; AND took a Washington Post reporter on a government airplane, to the border. 24 hours later, that writer broke the story about the ICE raids.

    You do the math.

    Liked by 3 people

    July 12, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    I love that man!!! Good for him for fighting back. Our congress is pathetic isn’t it? No one in Real Life gets away with behaving the way some of them do. I’m still amazed that we have such a low level of competence, intelligence, ability in Congress. It’s shocking. AOC is sooo bad, that I decided she is a plant for our side. LOL. She pushes every button Pelosi has and makes the party look so bad. She should get an Academy Award for her crazy performances.

  20. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    “Take no prisoners Homan.” Gotta hand it to Cummings for giving Homan the Chance to respond.

  21. sundance says:
    July 12, 2019 at 7:58 pm

  22. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    That’s what am talkin’ about. Way to go Tom!
    That was like a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent.
    Push back verbally and logically on these fools whenever you get a chance.

  23. 335blues says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    They are out of control.
    The communist democrat party must not just be defeated,
    they must be destroyed.

  24. soozword says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    And I have to wonder if there will be any significant change in the status quo in another month.

  25. Akindole says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    Homan gets Lindsefied.

    I’m enjoying the show more and more.

  26. chancebarns says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:08 pm

    Why is this so difficult to understand? When you break the law, and get arrested, they don’t put your kids in the cell with you, now do they MORONS?

    I’m sick of this B.S.!!! When you leftist lie like this you just belittle us both!

    At least have the intellectual courage to proclaim your godless, evil communist ideologies like San Fran Nan did, and state that you want open boarders and the absolute dissolution of the United States.

    At least that would be honest, albeit outright treason! What does the Constitution say about treason?

    Lately I find myself praying for a reckoning the likes of which the world has never seen. Maranatha!

  27. Kelly Heltsley says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:09 pm

    Garcia replaced Luis “The Roach” Gutierrez

  28. sunnyflower5 says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    God Bless you, Mr. Homan.
    Thank you is not enough.

  29. littleanniefannie says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    Garcia is an idiot’s idiot. Maybe Steve Cohen will pass on a bucket of chicken to shut him up.

  30. LandonK says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    Trump – Homan in 2020!!

  31. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    Regarding the invasion issue, pro-America people need to quit framing the issue as “resistance to Trump” when it comes to democrat treason

    There might be a little of that, but the majority of the treason is designed to continue the invasion unimpeded, get as many third world peasants here as possible, overwhelm the system and eventually use the “immigrants” to outvote actual Americans

    Acting as if it’s simple resistance only helps those trying to keep the invasion going

  32. GSparrow says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    It’s obscene and enraging that dedicated law enforcement officials that have served their country for decades are disparaged and defamed for political reasons by sleazy politicians and the defamers are fully protected. Many of us have likely felt the sting (more than once) of being unfairly judged on the job by nitwits that don’t have a clue about what they’re talking about. But what Tom Holman and all the dedicated personnel at the border are being subjected is as bad as it gets. The Dems are a menace and a shameful disgrace to the nation.

    The 2016 election win by Trump was a dominant electoral victory that covered the vast majority of the counties across the nation but only 2 years later, the voters in many districts voted these contemptible Dems into power in the House. Are any of these voters regretful for the insanity they have unleashed on the USA. Has even one of the so called moderate or reasonable Congressional Reps they voted for spoken up against the loathsome and malicious sleazebags that are abusing their power in the House.

    • mikeyboo says:
      July 12, 2019 at 8:37 pm

      I don’t think all these elections are being won by the enemy. I think the elections are being “won” by the crooks who are in position to count the votes-think Florida Brenda Snipes.

  33. Right to reply says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    Democrats make you want to vomit. Who the hell is voting for this scum!

    • Dekester says:
      July 12, 2019 at 8:53 pm

      That’s what truly puzzles me.

      That said the term I learned here, Uniparty has allowed this to occur.

      All this swept under the carpet, or ignored, as there have been few if any patriots in your Congress or the W.H.

      Never mind your Alphabet Agencies or the MSM.

      Hence the vehemence of attack that has come PDJTs way.

      The sunlight he has shone on these cockroaches scares the heck out of them.

      Pelosi, Schumer, Ryan his RINO pals, and Fake News..all have their pants around their ankles. ( except Pelosi and Polly as PDJT has often referred to him. Their dresses are caught in their panties.)

      God bless PDJT and Mr Homan

  34. nimrodman says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    Ok, now get this:
    There’s now 2-way transatlantic traffic in “asylum” seekers

    Somehow, they have the financial wherewithal to cross oceans!

    We’re getting Cameroons and Congos … Europe is getting Central Americans

    Them Central Americans ain’t just hitching bus rides and riding on top of a train to Portugal and Spain

    Uhhhh … there’s a frikken’ OCEAN between, no?

    Unbelievable … and I think a marker that there’s big money pushing these populations all around the globe

    Europe: Massive Rise in Central American Asylum Seekers as Trump Tightens U.S. Border
    https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/07/12/europe-central-american-asylum-seekers-massively-up-trump-tightens-u-s-border/

    • Mike Robinson says:
      July 12, 2019 at 8:45 pm

      It is called human trafficking, and it is – to someone – a very big business.

      And they’re obviously paying an awful lot of money to an awful lot of Congressmen and Senators to “grease the skids” of that business.

    • mr.piddles says:
      July 12, 2019 at 9:22 pm

      I hear Pedo Island is vacant. Maybe they’re using it as a waypoint, then dispersing from their to Guatamala, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico for maximum effect.

      Ok, I’m kidding. Or am I?

  35. rustybritches says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:41 pm

    For some reason the 9th court gave PT a big win today on sanctuary cities and haven’t read more than that sound bit but more to come soon PT was said to be smiling from ear to ear and happy about this It has to do with the funding that he has been trying to cut off to these cities
    now maybe he will make it too rough for them to keep giving all the free stuff to the invaders

  36. MDNA I says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    Holman reminds me of Gotti’s defense lawyer, Bruce Cutler. That’s a compliment. That bulldog, linebacker “look” is a powerful thing, if there’s a real mind inside. AOC wasn’t prepared

    https://media.gettyimages.com/photos/john-gotti-and-attorney-bruce-cutler-at-manhattan-supreme-court-where-picture-id97307296?s=612×612

  37. Mncpo(ret) says:
    July 12, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    Man, Homan was on FIRE. He made these know nothing, desk sitting, bureaucrats look like absolute fools. He has the passion we need.

    I had no clue who he was until I watched this. Holy crap, he’s got my support!!!!!!

  38. thedoc00 says:
    July 12, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    It would be heartening if just 1 politician or “conservative journalist” would remind congress as well as the public:
    1. Congress has promised for at least the past 3, previous, administrations that they would legislate to fix the problem I exchange for amnesty deals given by those administrations..
    2. Up until 1 year ago all those violently assaulting the current administration’s actions are on public record, making statements consistent with the President Trump’s policies (including President Obama).
    3. President Trump is enforcing laws passed by congress but congress is demanding the President dictate policy contrary to the law, using his pen and cell phone, while congress has been totally inactive in passing new laws for President Trump to enforce.
    4. Donors to both parties in congress are financing the human trafficking currently in progress and paying congress via campaign funds and lobbyists to remain inactive.

  39. chickenhawk says:
    July 12, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    The reason for the hysteria is that the Demorats are running on this issue for 2020. This along wilth glowbull warbling. So many people believe what they are saying on these two issues. There needs to be extreme pushback on this from all who want to keep this country from falling into the hands of the insane left.

    All delegations of Demorats visiting the detention centers need to be followed closely by opposition groups filming and recording everything. Just like police body cams. Their word over our word. Demorats don’t believe anything Republicans say, so it doesn’t do any good (in the public’s eye) to just refute what they say, it needs to be shown that they are lying about the conditions at the border.

