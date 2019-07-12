Former ICE Director Tom Homan -vs- Congressional Hypocrites…

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan appeared on capitol hill today to deliver testimony to congress. As Democrat lawmakers attempted to place blame for the border crisis on Mr. Homan he was firing back.

In an embarrassing exhibition of smug disconnect, freshman congresswoman Alexander Ocasio-Cortez attempted to frame a narrative about border separations and asylum seekers. Again, Homan delivered the atomic sledgehammer of truth.

Genuine asylum seekers go through ports of entry…

