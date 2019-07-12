Former ICE Director Tom Homan -vs- Congressional Hypocrites…

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan appeared on capitol hill today to deliver testimony to congress. As Democrat lawmakers attempted to place blame for the border crisis on Mr. Homan he was firing back.
In an embarrassing exhibition of smug disconnect, freshman congresswoman Alexander Ocasio-Cortez attempted to frame a narrative about border separations and asylum seekers. Again, Homan delivered the atomic sledgehammer of truth.
Genuine asylum seekers go through ports of entry…
.
You have to laugh or it makes you cry.
They really think this is a reality television show, instead of reality.
She’s a little actress. They all are. They sit there on their asses and do absolutely nothing because guess, what? They aren’t interested in helping anyone. If they were, they would do something to stop the flow of humanity. They. Don’t. Want. To. Do. Anything.
They may not be punished for such behavior in this life but my God, I hope they are in the next.
AMEN!
Child Actor (fify)
Time for a time-out in the corner
We need this guy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This clip is a clear demonstrstion of why we NEED this guy,…and unfortunately,..
A clear demonstration of why we will NEVER get this guy,…
There are MANY warriors that are sitting on the sidelines, because they will NEVER get Senate confirmation.
THIS guy, Kris Kobach, Sheriff Clark, and I’m sure many others that would be energetic dedicated swamp drainers, that PDJT is, I am sure, told “Don’t even bother to nominate.
The RepubliCON controlled Senate will NEVER confirm them!”
Thank you, Mitch McConnell!/s
As though this somehow adds MORE weight to her allegation…LOL
Only thing that did was to now open her up to perjury on future testimony or even future questioning where she might frame a question utilizing this testimony from today….What a Maroon. She really should go back to bartending & cleavage flashing for tips. A far better career for this bimbo that attempting to impersonate a Congressperson..
It doesn’t look like she has much cleavage to flash.
It may not customarily be done, but can I get sworn in, too? Me, me, me! (Waiving hand exuberantly, and foaming a little at the mouth.)
I want to swear to God that Sandy Cortex is an imbecile!
So four months ago mediacrats loudly insisted that there was no crisis at the border, it was all made up by Trump and there wouldn’t be funds voted for a wall or humanitarian purposes. Fast forward to today and suddenly there is a crisis and it’s Trump’s fault. Today AOC and her posse swear before Congress that the heresay “evidence” from alleged felons incarcerated for violating our border is to be believed instead of career border patrol agents. It is painfully obvious to me that this media offensive is a CYA ploy to divert attention from their own culpability.
Since AOC goes about making the separation of families her issue you would think she would educate herself concerning the law. She is not even smart enough to do that. Yes Ms. Cortez, your angelic asylum seekers are in fact breaking the law when they do not apply at a consulate office or a port of entry, and enter the U.S. illegally. Not that any of our rulers cares about that anymore.
So help you God? Doesn’t that pretty much nullify her?
Of course AOC believes herself.
This seems to be a disturbing generational phenomenon that’s all too common actually:
What’s AOC voting record on denouncing “under God” or removing God from oaths and Dems platform?
Nice to see some pushback. The Dems own this crisis.
Just posted this snippet on the Dan Coats thread.
On the topic of people on thin ice …
Homeland Security Acting Secretary / leaker (?) Kevin McAleenan allegedly has lost the confidence of his troops and superiors, and there is now an internal investigation into the recent ICE raids leak.
“McAleenan came under fire last month after officials and other sources publicly, and privately, accused him of leaking details of planned ICE deportation raids. The report in question, which was published by Washington Post immigration reporter Nick Miroff, said the raids would take place before dawn in major cities.”
“A source familiar with the matter told Fox News that McAleenan traveled on a government plane to the border with Miroff less than 24 hours before the story was published. The source also said that when the raids were in a planning phase, McAleenan was opposed and even ordered Morgan to call off the operation — though Trump told him to proceed. The president, though, put the operation on hold after the leak amid talks with Congress.”
Ordered the raids off? Insubordination?
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/dhs-leading-internal-investigation-into-raid-leaks-amid-allegations-against-acting-secretary-mcaleenan
And Tom Homan not on board yet.
Good grief, this drama queen is ridiculous.
You can’t fix stupid…BUT you sure can indict an idiot….LOL
What kinda’ flag was it?
They are NOT MIGRANTS!
THEY ARE INVADERS!!!
All that she said is HERESAY!!
Where… IS THE AUDIO RECORDING!!!
PROVE THOSE ARE THEIR SIGNATURES.
PROVE IT!!!
WHERE IS THE VIDEO OF THEM SIGNING!!!
WHERE IS ANY EVIDENCE that ANY OF THIS IS TRUE??
There is NO EVIDENCE!!
Just BS!!
1000% Bullsh!t!!
From a Bullsh!t artist.
As if Being sworn in… substantiates this BALDERDASH!!
What was the substance of the “pre-writren” mumbo jumbo on this supposed letter.
Why have a pre written letter…
Unless you already know WHAT THEY “Allegedly” WILL …. SAY… AND… ATTEST TO?
BULLSH!T!!
In the case of Cortez, Bullshit is the specialty of the house (no pun intended).
No one is being forced to drink water from toilets at the detention centers. That fact would have been very easy for Ms. Cortez to verify while she was there. She says the sink was not working in one of the cells. Did she verify that for herself? She was at the facility but took the word of a detainee that the sink was not working.
Ms. Cortez is a liar as well as a communist.
She DID say she tested it herself, which just proves that like the migrant, she was too stupid to figure out how it works.
I KNOW these toilet sink combo units.
The plumbing is all internal. If the toilet was working, as in flushing, than the sink was, too.
They are MADE that way; they are used in PRISONS, and made so you can’t hide anything in them, or get access to the pipes.
She’s an idiot, an actress doing a gig. Which means she SHOULD fit rightvin, in Congress.
“The sink doesn’t work! I wave my hand under the faucet, and no water comes out!”
“Uh, try pushing the button, right there!”
“Oh,…..never mind!”
Madea Benjamin sitting behind aoc. She had a good giggle to herself when aoc bleated about the flags.
I saw her hideous face (Benjamin)right away. These people are beyond vile and repulsive
With the head of Code Pink sitting behind her. When she first talked about this incident It was a woman told her about drinking out of a toilet, now she say she tested the broken sink. And when doctor Cortez checked people’s mouth for canker sores, you could see she wanted to connect that to the toilet bowl, but thought about it and changed it to bad food.
Homan is a man who fights! We need him in this administration!
Wonder if he will accept the position in the administration he was offered. Was there a timeline for him to accept or turn it down that we know of?
He has said things need to change at DHS before he would sign on. This was before he accused McAllean of leaking.
That woman is overdue for a pie in the face.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Really you are to kind at this point but do enjoy her openly fight with Pelosi.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ann, you are too kind. I would said “shovel”.
He was just on Lou Dobbs Show with Gregg Jarrett as host. I saw some of his work today. The Atomic SledgeHammer of Truth!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ugh! She’s an idiot!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Acting Homeland Security Secretary (and lawyer) Kevin McAleenan might be the impediment. He recently contradicted an order by Morgan and President Trump to conduct ICE raids; AND took a Washington Post reporter on a gov’t plane to the border. Said writer 24 hours later broke the ICE raids story.
I wonder if I could be as nice as the former ICE Director. I must be infuriating as heck to deal with these imbeciles.
That is the understatement of the year.
I love this guy. He tells it like it is. AOC had no comeback from hard truth
The most-painful thing about our “arrogantly inexperienced Congresspeople” is that they continuously appear determined to really represent themselves. Not the country. They seem to operate in a little bubble, surrounded by bubble-heads. They simply do not have … maturity.
LikeLiked by 8 people
What that van must’ve smelled like. Thanks a load, Hillary, lol. Who got to hose out and sanitize the interior.
Watched the whole damn hearing on C-span2 out of curiosity. Dims blaming POTUS for the whole damn crisis for sound bites on all the LSD channels…trying to help Dim canidates. Wait till Mueller faces all the pukes 🤮. What a waste of time.
Homan is on Lou Dobbs (Greg Jarrett subbing for Lou) and he’s still irate over his treatment at the hearing. He does not hold back…
Wow! We have finally reached peak “Racist”. As usual, PT lead the charge this morning by so easily telling reports that Pelosi is no racist. Something Biden couldn’t even do for himself!!
They can’t handle the truth…
This cleary shows what a lightweight AOC really is. Also that the best way to beat a bully is to fight back. Perhaps some Reps should take a lesson from this, especially lady Graham.
I can’t shake the feeling that she is given a script. She never veers from the script. She repeats her lines, looks at notes, and keeps going with the same script.
You are more right than you know. Remember, she actually auditioned for the organization that sponsored run for congress. https://thefederalistpapers.org/opinion/video-shows-ocasio-cortez-actress-auditioned-congresswoman-dem-group
Quickie recent Homan review. Homan and Morgan where on Fox News, and Homan gave 3 steps to significantly slow illegal immigration NOW.
1. Deport all illegal immigrants given final legal paperwork. Roughly 1 Million.
2. Immediately move immigration judges to the border, and institute a Last In, First Out approach. (Since 95% don’t qualify for asylum.) No “catch and release”.
When people in Mexico and Central America see their brother or cousin come back in 1 month, far less will come.
3. Immediately expand border detention facilities so we can hold these new arrivals bc we won’t release them.
Homan was the forceful leader on the progran; Morgan agreed with hin.
Acting Homeland Security Secretary (and lawyer) Kevin McAleenan recently contradicted an order by Morgan and President Trump to conduct ICE raids; AND took a Washington Post reporter on a government airplane, to the border. 24 hours later, that writer broke the story about the ICE raids.
You do the math.
I love that man!!! Good for him for fighting back. Our congress is pathetic isn’t it? No one in Real Life gets away with behaving the way some of them do. I’m still amazed that we have such a low level of competence, intelligence, ability in Congress. It’s shocking. AOC is sooo bad, that I decided she is a plant for our side. LOL. She pushes every button Pelosi has and makes the party look so bad. She should get an Academy Award for her crazy performances.
“Take no prisoners Homan.” Gotta hand it to Cummings for giving Homan the Chance to respond.
Cummings only did so because Jim Jordan spoke up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Totally agree.
Yes, give the devil his due – literallh. Holman is a first round drafT choice. The kind of guy you could build your team around.
That’s what am talkin’ about. Way to go Tom!
That was like a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent.
Push back verbally and logically on these fools whenever you get a chance.
They are out of control.
The communist democrat party must not just be defeated,
they must be destroyed.
And I have to wonder if there will be any significant change in the status quo in another month.
Homan gets Lindsefied.
I’m enjoying the show more and more.
Why is this so difficult to understand? When you break the law, and get arrested, they don’t put your kids in the cell with you, now do they MORONS?
I’m sick of this B.S.!!! When you leftist lie like this you just belittle us both!
At least have the intellectual courage to proclaim your godless, evil communist ideologies like San Fran Nan did, and state that you want open boarders and the absolute dissolution of the United States.
At least that would be honest, albeit outright treason! What does the Constitution say about treason?
Lately I find myself praying for a reckoning the likes of which the world has never seen. Maranatha!
Garcia replaced Luis “The Roach” Gutierrez
Garcia is a beta male trying to act like a man. I’m sure he looks great in a pink knit hat.
Around here we call those pussy hats.
Yep–Luis hightailed to Puerto Rico as soon as the disaster relief money was sent — he saw the Clintons loot Haiti and was determined to capitalise on the Puerto Rican boondoggle.
God Bless you, Mr. Homan.
Thank you is not enough.
Second that…
Garcia is an idiot’s idiot. Maybe Steve Cohen will pass on a bucket of chicken to shut him up.
Garcia giving Hank “Guam” Johnson a run for the most moronic Congressman.
Trump – Homan in 2020!!
Regarding the invasion issue, pro-America people need to quit framing the issue as “resistance to Trump” when it comes to democrat treason
There might be a little of that, but the majority of the treason is designed to continue the invasion unimpeded, get as many third world peasants here as possible, overwhelm the system and eventually use the “immigrants” to outvote actual Americans
Acting as if it’s simple resistance only helps those trying to keep the invasion going
It’s obscene and enraging that dedicated law enforcement officials that have served their country for decades are disparaged and defamed for political reasons by sleazy politicians and the defamers are fully protected. Many of us have likely felt the sting (more than once) of being unfairly judged on the job by nitwits that don’t have a clue about what they’re talking about. But what Tom Holman and all the dedicated personnel at the border are being subjected is as bad as it gets. The Dems are a menace and a shameful disgrace to the nation.
The 2016 election win by Trump was a dominant electoral victory that covered the vast majority of the counties across the nation but only 2 years later, the voters in many districts voted these contemptible Dems into power in the House. Are any of these voters regretful for the insanity they have unleashed on the USA. Has even one of the so called moderate or reasonable Congressional Reps they voted for spoken up against the loathsome and malicious sleazebags that are abusing their power in the House.
I don’t think all these elections are being won by the enemy. I think the elections are being “won” by the crooks who are in position to count the votes-think Florida Brenda Snipes.
Democrats make you want to vomit. Who the hell is voting for this scum!
That’s what truly puzzles me.
That said the term I learned here, Uniparty has allowed this to occur.
All this swept under the carpet, or ignored, as there have been few if any patriots in your Congress or the W.H.
Never mind your Alphabet Agencies or the MSM.
Hence the vehemence of attack that has come PDJTs way.
The sunlight he has shone on these cockroaches scares the heck out of them.
Pelosi, Schumer, Ryan his RINO pals, and Fake News..all have their pants around their ankles. ( except Pelosi and Polly as PDJT has often referred to him. Their dresses are caught in their panties.)
God bless PDJT and Mr Homan
other Democrats
Ok, now get this:
There’s now 2-way transatlantic traffic in “asylum” seekers
Somehow, they have the financial wherewithal to cross oceans!
We’re getting Cameroons and Congos … Europe is getting Central Americans
Them Central Americans ain’t just hitching bus rides and riding on top of a train to Portugal and Spain
Uhhhh … there’s a frikken’ OCEAN between, no?
Unbelievable … and I think a marker that there’s big money pushing these populations all around the globe
Europe: Massive Rise in Central American Asylum Seekers as Trump Tightens U.S. Border
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/07/12/europe-central-american-asylum-seekers-massively-up-trump-tightens-u-s-border/
It is called human trafficking, and it is – to someone – a very big business.
And they’re obviously paying an awful lot of money to an awful lot of Congressmen and Senators to “grease the skids” of that business.
I hear Pedo Island is vacant. Maybe they’re using it as a waypoint, then dispersing from their to Guatamala, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico for maximum effect.
Ok, I’m kidding. Or am I?
For some reason the 9th court gave PT a big win today on sanctuary cities and haven’t read more than that sound bit but more to come soon PT was said to be smiling from ear to ear and happy about this It has to do with the funding that he has been trying to cut off to these cities
now maybe he will make it too rough for them to keep giving all the free stuff to the invaders
Holman reminds me of Gotti’s defense lawyer, Bruce Cutler. That’s a compliment. That bulldog, linebacker “look” is a powerful thing, if there’s a real mind inside. AOC wasn’t prepared
https://media.gettyimages.com/photos/john-gotti-and-attorney-bruce-cutler-at-manhattan-supreme-court-where-picture-id97307296?s=612×612
She never is. 🙂
Just keep opening your mouth B.
Man, Homan was on FIRE. He made these know nothing, desk sitting, bureaucrats look like absolute fools. He has the passion we need.
I had no clue who he was until I watched this. Holy crap, he’s got my support!!!!!!
Yeah, Big Man was runnin’ hot. You could almost see the cartoon steam coming out of his ears.
It would be heartening if just 1 politician or “conservative journalist” would remind congress as well as the public:
1. Congress has promised for at least the past 3, previous, administrations that they would legislate to fix the problem I exchange for amnesty deals given by those administrations..
2. Up until 1 year ago all those violently assaulting the current administration’s actions are on public record, making statements consistent with the President Trump’s policies (including President Obama).
3. President Trump is enforcing laws passed by congress but congress is demanding the President dictate policy contrary to the law, using his pen and cell phone, while congress has been totally inactive in passing new laws for President Trump to enforce.
4. Donors to both parties in congress are financing the human trafficking currently in progress and paying congress via campaign funds and lobbyists to remain inactive.
The reason for the hysteria is that the Demorats are running on this issue for 2020. This along wilth glowbull warbling. So many people believe what they are saying on these two issues. There needs to be extreme pushback on this from all who want to keep this country from falling into the hands of the insane left.
All delegations of Demorats visiting the detention centers need to be followed closely by opposition groups filming and recording everything. Just like police body cams. Their word over our word. Demorats don’t believe anything Republicans say, so it doesn’t do any good (in the public’s eye) to just refute what they say, it needs to be shown that they are lying about the conditions at the border.
