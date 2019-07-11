TS Barry – Possible Hurricane Barry – Louisiana and Mississippi Prepare for Extreme Flooding…

The latest storm advisory from the National Hurricane Center still shows Louisiana as the most likely impacted region of the northern gulf coast. Tropical Storm Barry will likely become Hurricane Barry shortly before landfall. Severe flooding is the largest concern.
National Hurricane Center – At 4:00pm CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Barry was located near latitude 27.8 North, longitude 89.3 West. Barry is moving toward the west near 5 mph (7 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue tonight. A turn toward the northwest is expected on Friday, followed by a turn toward the north on Saturday.
On the forecast track, the center of Barry will be near or over the central or southeastern coast of Louisiana Friday night or Saturday, and then move inland into the lower Mississippi Valley on Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next day or two, and Barry could become a hurricane late Friday or early Saturday when the center is near the Louisiana coast. Weakening is expected after Barry moves inland. (more)
Prayers for Mississippi and Louisiana. I’ve been through many hurricanes, though Hugo in 1989 was the worst and most challenging. There was essentially no outside help back then and we were on our own. The most terrifying aspect of hurricanes are the tornadoes they sometimes spawn.
Man oh Man the rainfall totals are devastating……..
Wow!
Praying for all our Treepers out there. Be alert and safe.
“I will lift up my eyes to the hills—From whence comes my help?
My help comes from the Lord, Who made heaven and earth..” Ps 121:1
These people are asses. I trust Joe Bastardi. The rivers are full/fat so no tellin’ and these screamers don’t even take that into consideration. It’s all “globull screaming.”
This has been a horrible year for many many folks in this country….floods, fires, earthquakes, tornadoes, wind storms….pray that God renders mercy with this pending hurricane/TD.
“Weather.gov” – the US Government’s (NOAA’s) ad-free web site:
https://weather.gov
(It is a truly fascinating and informative site that will give you a peek “behind the scenes” at your local forecast and how it is made. “Your Tax Dollars Truly At Work!™”)
The National Hurricane Center – NOAA’s authoritative information about every hurricane on the planet:
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov
Both of these sites need to be on your bookmark list, especially this time of year.
New Orleans levies are most likely to be over-topped .
People need to get themselves and their pets to high ground NOW !
Here’s what I learned after Katrina:
Hurricanes come in categories one through five.
Katrina was a Cat 3 hurricane, albeit one that hit in the worst spot/way.
New Orleans is below sea level.
Despite the above known facts, the levies had only been built to withstand a Cat 3 hurricane.
Despite $100B of federal assistance to New Orleans after Katrina, the levies – earthen levies – have only been rebuilt to withstand … a Cat 3 hurricane.
And now they’re talking about the levies being over-topped again.
🙏🙏Praying for you all in the path…..💜
Prayers for those in the storms way. I’m hoping they evacuate and not create another Katrina.
I’m sure Shepard Smith is enroute as we speak. I could not take another 10 years of his dialogue on FOX.
Projection shows it following the Mississippi river all the way up after it makes landfall. The flooding is going to be devastating with the river already high. Prayers.
http://www.windy.com is a cool site. You can move the timeline forward (slider at the bottom)
I miss “Weather Underground,” before it was eaten by The Borg …
I do too.
LT, Very 😎 site!! TY
I’ve added that to my tool box… 😉
This…
http://hint.fm/wind/
Is Not interactive, except for zoom…
Although, it does give a nice look at “Almost Current” conditions.
You can just see the winds of Barry making an impact at the coast.
I use it for work…
Makes a great screen saver…
And it keeps the cat occupied from time to time…
3-fer!
My family and I are in the direct path of this storm in South Louisiana so thanks for any prayers our way. My son in New Orleans has already had his car flooded in uptown area of NO on Wednesday. I am not sure if they had the pumps on in NO but at the extremely fast rate the area flooded on Wednesday, this is not going to have a smooth outcome.
Prayers for your family and all those in the storm’s path.
Prayers up.
Praying for you all…Be Safe.
I live uptown just blocks from St. Charles near Baptist on Gen Pershing. We got 7 inches in 4 hours on Wednesday causing the flooding. There isn’t a pumping system on earth that can handle that. The River is just 2 ft below crest at Army Corp Headquarters on the levee by Audubon Park and Tulane University. This is the lowest part of the levee system around NOLA. (What were they thinking??? oh never mind it is the Army Corp of Engineers). Well they have been sandbagging on the river side of levee since Wed night trying prevent “splash over” from the River. The levees are in more danger now than during Katrina because of the pressure exerted by the River water and being so high. We are not worried about the wind – we have hurricane shutters – but I fear the levee at Riverbend will not hold. The River was never this high during Katrina. With all the snow melt coming down the river – “They trying to wash us away” as Randy Newman sang. We spent 11 days in the flood waters after Katrina and yet it was dry 3 blocks over – so weird. We got through the hurricane Katrina ok – it was the tornado in the last hours of the storm that sucked our front wall away from the house and it was almost 2 days after the hurricane before flood waters made it uptown. I really really did not think the flood waters would come this far up the drainage system. It was just so damn far from our house and we are pretty damn high ground. I have lived here over 40 years and never affected by hurricanes until Katrina. It really was an eye opener. 70 years old is not for pussies. My husband had a brain tumor removed a few weeks ago and moving him is not an option. We have a 3 story house so we should be fine. Got 8 cases of water from Costco and lots of PB & Jelly and generators. And most importantly – God does love us and has blessed us in so many ways. Some days I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. My husband survived and is still alive and my children are all doing well. Truly blessed. I am not afraid because I have St. Patrick’s shield to keep me safe. Christ to the Left of me, Christ to the right of me, Christ behind me, Christ before me, Christ below me, Christ above me, Christ through me, Jesus Christ will protect me.
👍 Sharon.
Give us updates.
🙏
and stay safe … and keep us informed, please, if you can
🙏
