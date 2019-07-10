July 10th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #902

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Advertisements
USA * 🇺🇸 * 7 more days to Trump Rally * 🇺🇸 * USA (482 more Days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”I sought the Lord, and He answered me, And delivered me from all my fear.“ 🌟
-— Psalm 34:4
————–
***Praise: Good visit with Amir of Qatar
***Praise: 55% of Hispanic voters approve citizenship question on census
***Praise: Lara Trump to launch Women for Trump Coalition on July 16th :
***Praise: Federal Gov’t seized cargo ship after finding almost 20 tons of cocaine on board
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for safety & success for ICE agents in removal & deporting illegal aliens
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for Team Trump to persist getting Citizenship Question on 2020 Census form
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— blockage of Iran’s uranium enrichment
— Communist China stop their aggressive moves
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for quick solutions sending all illegal aliens home & stop the flow of invaders
— for our WALL being built–protection for wallbuilders
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— Epstein’s arrest will lead to truth…….. and more truth.
— for protection for our beautiful America
— for all America’s kids, esp 5 yr old Landen–protection
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie, and crew for their ongoing work in our Treehouse
— 🇺🇸 Justice Is Coming 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “One by one, the factories shuttered and left our shores, with not even a thought about the millions upon millions of American workers left behind. The wealth of our middle class has been ripped from their homes and then redistributed across the entire world.
But that is the past. And now we are looking only to the future.” (2017 Inaugural Address)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday July 10, 2019—–
LikeLiked by 16 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
Praying for all Treepers who are ill or caring for a loved one !
Praying for Justice !
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
“…or being set up for negotiation.”
If the other side only knew. 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Robert Smith
Secrets, right out in the open, but too blind to see. Winning!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
HOHOHOHOHOHOHOHOHO!!!!!!!! The BOSS!!!
Works for me…he keeps telling the truth about the scum in the UK! Allies, not.
LikeLiked by 6 people
” A very stupid guy”. I love it. I love love love it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
WSB,
I watched Bride of Skeletor aka Judy Woodruff read this aloud to a Brit ‘expert guest’ on the PBS Slander Hour. It was priceless, their faces, their disdain, their lack of understanding how damn funny this is to the rest of us.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
It struck me as odd that Carter Page would have spent a lot of time with Ross Perot. Was Perot spied on? Something very odd about this.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
LikeLiked by 3 people
Carter Page is like the Typhoid Mary of FISA warrants.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL!! IF you see him coming, RUN!!! SD mgiht have to adjust his spying timeline!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Two naval academy grads with possibly spooky connections. Not surprising, but I’m sure that since Ross Perot is a “wild card” of high competence, from the government perspective that they would like to know what he’s up to.
LikeLiked by 3 people
An article mentioned that Ross Perot has Osama Bin Laden’s walking cane gifted to him by special forces.
https://www.dallasnews.com/business/business/2019/07/09/ross-perot-self-made-billionaire-patriot-philanthropist-dies-89
To me, that says that he might have been an alternate avenue for covert operations. Possibly ever since his Iran rescue operation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I never did trust Ross Perot, to be honest. His timing was….terrible.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Keln, do you trust Carter Page? After all, Perot wanted to take out George HW, head of the CIA…
LikeLike
No. I trust President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
👍 Amazingly, when President told us not to believe anything unless the news came from him…he was solid on that count! 😉
LikeLike
Oh brother. The fact that Carter Page had ties with Madeleine Albright, we should maybe know better.
I have never trusted Carter Page. I believe he knew he would never be charged with anything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Had ties with” is a pretty broad category. If you live and work in or around Washington, you have ties with a lot of people, good or bad. It’s rather unavoidable. I’m not going to judge anyone on “who they had ties with” when it comes to the Swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! You are correct, Keln. I had ‘ties’ with Albright while refurbishing the UN Ambassador’s apartment in the Waldorf.
However, that is different than Page being on a lecture circuit with her as a fellow traveler.
I was just a designer working on the refurbishment of Waldorf=Astoria.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Somehow I doubt a person has a choice in who they are on a lecture circuit with. If they have to pay rent in DC, they will do what they have to do for money.
LikeLike
Got it… this guy made a career of being a plant in the campaigns of outsiders. We also know some shady things occurred to force RP to back down. But then I’m sure this is all coincidence.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s a nice shot at Roberts. He deserves that shot.
LikeLiked by 3 people
starfcker,
“shot at Roberts” Careful, you might get a knock at your door. /sarc :~)
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmmmmm…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is a battle to fight…PT knows it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
Drudge links to a Yahoo News story by Michael Isikoff (Yes, he who furthered the dossier) purporting that the Russians were behind the Seth Rich “conspiracy theory”. Of course, it’s more of an assertion by Isikoff than an actual piece of reportage. So why now? Simply to help keep the Russian Collusion narrative clinging to life? Or is this one of those stories released in advance of a piece of truth being made known – in order to neutralize it?
There is still no credible evidence that “The Russians” hacked the DNC emails.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I prefer to think that maybe there just might be something to the Seth Rich story now.
LikeLike
I read that Isikoff article on Yahoo too, A comment after the article from an OR resident doc caught my interest.I went to the desk PC to copy it, and lo and behold it had disappeared yet it was still up on the tablet. Perhaps it got too close to the truth. In a nutshell, the resident said that after they had cleaned up the gunshot wound damage everything was OK. Then the normal routines of the OR were disrupted by strangers. Later Seth was pronounced dead with no code called., everything was weird,
LikeLiked by 1 person
We should ask Donna Brazile.
LikeLike
Donna Brazille already tried that angle with her book. No one bought it then either.
Facts: shot twice in the back… none of his possessions stolen… still alive & talking at the hospital… 2 FIB guns supposedly stolen from local agent’s car, earlier same night (strange this detail often comes up– why? Unless some ballistic report tied shooting to one or both?)… Wikileaks offered reward for information on his murder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yeah, how’d the Chik-Fil-A boycott work out for them?
Gawd, I hate the left! Always vote with my wallet.
LikeLike
And your soul, kp.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
He did it to obstruct a MAGA initiative, because he could do it with impunity. It is but another line-item in an endless litany of resistance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s silly. Add attorneys. And then scuttle the originsl idiots off to Alaska to look for another angle.
LikeLike
If Nobama removed it in 2010, but it had been on it prior for however many years… why is it even being debated? Just put it back on. Besides anything the last guy did was probably unlawful, a/o done for a nefarious purpose.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
The wave is going to break soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Time machine
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is a kind of a Trump Time Machine meme.
The US relies on electronic surveillance of everything. Trump may just be a master of good, old-fashioned human intelligence gathering and cultivation of sources. His public persona undoubtedly makes most people under estimate him. All the while he is pumping them for information.
LikeLike
In other words, he’s a yuge gossip.
Yes he is, and I love him for it.
LikeLike
The only sober person in the room during Social Galas has yuge benefits. He just stored the Intel away…
LikeLike
Ross Perot, President Trump’s John the Baptist?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judge blocks trumps Census-question legal team switch
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/judge-blocks-justice-department-move-to-change-lawyers-in-2020-census-case/
Guess who appointed this wedge?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have the mass deportations started yet? Asking for a friend.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not that it’s a big deal really. Just today I was walking thru my little city, hearing not a word of English being spoken throughout the land, and I thought, “Gee, I really don’t care that my culture is gone, I just want to obsess about some Epstein dude in NYC or some lawyers in DC. Yeah, that’ll make it better”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hear ya!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amazing how easy it is to sway people to be piss-ant stompers while the elephants strole by. The whole Country has become a tabloid.
LikeLike
So you live near me in NorCal?
LikeLike
It appears that the institutional loyalty of DOJ and FBI officials (to mention only a few in government) is revealed by how slowly the investigations into the corrupt investigation of the president. The obvious intent is to simply slow-walk everything until a Democrat president is elected in 2020 and then the investigations will quietly conclude with nothing changing and with no legal consequences for all of the people involved in the “quiet coup”. It will be as though what they did never happened.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s the plan. Or, if the President wins in 2020, the resistance will conjure new lists of accusations and methods to obstruct all things MAGA/KAG.
In the meantime, the Epstein expose may be the linchpin for the demise of numerous high-level deep state kingpins, both Dem and Repub. Let the chips fall heavily where they may.
LikeLike
Bring tears to our eyes…another wonderful Patriot serving others.
May the Lord Bless you, Jon Voight.
LikeLiked by 8 people
just excellent
LikeLike
Winning Solution…..
LikeLike
Two Marines were arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents attempting to smuggle three illegal aliens from Mexico across the U.S. border into San Diego County last week.
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2019/07/2-us-marines-arrested-for-smuggling-illegal-aliens-into-us-from-mexico/?utm_campaign=alt&utm_medium=facebook&utm_source=amn
LikeLike
This time last year Brett Kavanaugh was nominated for the Supreme Court and the Hammonds received a pardon. Time really does fly when you’re having fun and I’m STILL not tired of winning!
Thank you SD for another year of refuge at CTH. Happy Birthday!!!
LikeLike
Big trouble in PRC corporate world. I copied the article as it is paywalled.🤣🤑🤣🤑
“Fraud allegations against Camsing Global sparked default risks for billions of yuan of asset management products. Photo: VCG
A fraud investigation into the founder of a private conglomerate has sparked quarrels between financial institutions and e-commerce giants JD.com and Suning.com over their roles in a fundraising scandal.
Leading Chinese wealth manager Noah Holdings Ltd. said 3.4 billion yuan ($490 million) of asset management products backed by entertainment-to-healthcare conglomerate Camsing Global’s accounts receivables from JD.com were in danger of default. But JD.com said it is “unaware” of the matter.
Similar debates arose between Yunnan International Trust Co. and Suning involving products that raised more than 1 billion yuan for Camsing Global backed by pending payments from Suning.
The drama started last week when Camsing Global’s Shanghai-listed arm Boxin Smartcom (Suzhou) Sci&Tech Co. Ltd. said in a statement that its chairwoman and controlling shareholder Lo Ching had been detained by Shanghai police. Chief Financial Officer Jiang Shaoyang was also detained, Boxin said without elaboration.
Founded by Lo, Camsing Global also owns Hong Kong-listed Camsing International Holding Ltd. and Singapore-listed Camsing Healthcare, with businesses ranging from entertainment to healthcare.
Separate sources told Caixin that the detention of Lo came after Noah reported Camsing Global to police on allegations of fraud. Camsing Global has yet to make any comment on the matter.
A person close Noah told Caixin that the company detected risks from products linked to Camsing Global in May after the company made suspicious account changes and requested an increase in a fundraising amount. After an internal inspection and meetings with Lo that failed to resolve Noah’s questions, Noah decided to report the allegations to police, said the person, who declined to be named.
Eight privately offered funds backed by accounts payable from Beijing JD Century Trade Holdings Ltd., a unit of JD.com, to Camsing Global are in danger of default, said Noah’s chief executive officer and co-founder Wang Jingbo in an internal memo Monday. The products raised a total of 3.4 billion yuan, according to the memo.
JD.com denied involvement in the fundraising and accused Camsing Global of falsifying business contracts of the accounts receivable, although it said Camsing Global is a supplier of JD.com.
“We are shocked that this occurred and have been cooperating with the police on this issue,” JD.com said Tuesday in a statement. JD.com accused Noah of risk control flaws and said it never received any verification request regarding the financing. Documents on transactions with Camsing Global presented by police during the investigation were all proved to be fake, JD.com said.
But Noah said it verified all the documents with JD.com by mail and interviews to prove the authenticity of the transactions. “The question is that we have met with (representatives from) JD.com for many times to manage the products, are they fake?” a Noah executive said.
Noah said Tuesday that it filed a lawsuit against Camsing Global and JD.com on alleged supply chain financing fraud.
At the same time, Yunnan Trust said it also reported to police concerning more than 1 billion yuan of asset management products issued for Camsing Global backed by accounts payable from Suning. Suning also denied its involvement and asserted that business contracts are falsified.
Caixin learned that Xiangcai Securities also issued more than 1 billion yuan of asset management products for Camsing Global backed by payments from Suning. The brokerage has yet to take any action against Camsing Global.
Caixin found in interviews that Camsing Global issued asset management products to raise between tens of millions and hundreds of millions of yuan through a number of other financial institutions including COFCO Trust, National Trust and Donghai Ruijing Asset Management Co. The products offer annual yields between 7% and 10%.
Most of the products are guaranteed by Lo’s personal assets. However, public records showed that Lo’s assets totaled less than 40 million yuan including her properties, vehicles and bank deposits.
Sources told Caixin that police detained more than 10 employees from Camsing Global and a staffer from Noah who was in charge of business with Camsing Global.”
https://www.caixinglobal.com/2019-07-10/exclusive-camsing-global-becomes-focus-of-fraud-probe-101437575.html
LikeLike