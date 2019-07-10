Barry? Head’s Up Louisiana and Northern Gulf Region…

A storm is gaining strength in the northern Gulf of Mexico and the National Hurricane Center is now predicting organization to hurricane strength late Friday. If you live in a gulf coast community pay attention to storm updates.
At 1000 PM CDT (0300 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 27.7 North, longitude 88.0 West. The system is moving toward the west-southwest near 9 mph (15 km/h). A motion toward the west is expected on Thursday, followed by a west-northwest motion on Friday and a northwestward motion by early Saturday. On the forecast track, the system is expected to approach the Louisiana coast this weekend.
Maximum sustained winds remain near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the disturbance is forecast to become a tropical depression early Thursday, a tropical storm by late Thursday, and a hurricane by late Friday. (LINK)
Here we go… buckle up…
Praying for safety for all in this storm’s path.
Raindrops keep falling on my head…..
Ughh
Possible landfall …. My front yard.
Grrrrrr
We are almost ready. Will finish getting everything together tomorrow.
Prayers for those in Gordon’s path… be wise, listen to Those you trust, and know America is praying for all of you…
And sending you some CA dry weather and sunshine.
Been through many from N’awlins to MD, and always His promise from first chapter of Joshua, “I will never fail thee nor forsake thee. Be strong and of good courage.”
I am in Baton Rouge tonight. Every river I crossed getting here today looked quite swollen already.
Maybe a cat 1 hurricane.
New Orleans is prepared for those.
Flooding? Local rains in south Louisiana flow into the swamps, bayous, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Borgne. Atchafalaya Basin and maybe the Pearl River.
The Mississippi River carries all of the waters from this country’s immense Mississippi drainage. The local drainages around Baton Rouge, New Orleans and South Louisiana are micro-drainages into the Mississippi River.
Can New Orleans flood? Certainly, and New orleans has frequently flooded in the past.
But, that flooding is all local rainfall, not Mississippi River flooding unless the River Dikes fail. A failure that is not because of local rain, but caused by rain that fell far upriver.
Rain local to New Orleans drains into or is pumped into the Lakes, bayous and swamps.
I’m in NOLA–about 3 miles from the Stupor Dome as the crow flies. “We” as a city are not even remotely ready for a hurricane or any serious storm. Large areas of the city have flooded twice in 60 days from nothing more than hard rains, the latest this morning. That hadn’t happened, especially not on this scale, since about 1995 (Katrina doesn’t count–floods in the main part of the city came from levee breaches, not rain or even direct storm surge).
What changed? What’s gone wrong? We’re all scratching our heads and pointing fingers, but a couple of things are certainties–we’re a Dementocrat-tumor on the Gulf Coast, so anything relating to gummint or infrastructure or common sense is out the window and down the crapper. The Corpse of Engineers ain’t all they’re cracked up to be and suffer from terminal hubris–only thing is it’s terminal for us, not them. Our drainage pumping system and those who operate it follow the Dementocrat model referenced above. So, in short, please pray for us, including that the ignorant, criminal, lazy, and stupid be lifted up and their ways corrected.
I’m pretty well prepared, though I wasn’t yesterday morning, so lost 4 vehicles (but have insurance, thankfully); all living areas of my home and all services are above flood elevation, so I could even tough out something like Katrina. Though I didn’t expect this new, horrible normal, I lived here through the nasty “May Floods” of the 80’s and 90’s and rebuilt immediately after Katrina, so I just have to remember what to do and get fresh gas for the generators. Prayers up for all in the way of storms and floods! In Jesus name, AMEN!
problem is it will be a slow moving storm taking 24 hours to go from NOLA to Jackson, MS – slow moving means a lot of rain dump. Hell broke loose with 7 in in 4 hours – we are expecting at least 11-12 inches in 4 hours and now they predict it may hover and dump. The levee by Audubon Park is 2 feet below crest of top. Army Corp is trying to sandbag it tonight.
