Billionaire businessman and two-time independent presidential candidate, Ross Perot, has died at 89. He was battling leukemia and died Tuesday morning at his home near Dallas.
Ross Perot was the first modern presidential candidate to cut through both sets of party lines and reach out to the monster vote. Perot’s ferocious opposition to the NAFTA trade deal, and all economic policies against U.S. interests, was the center of his campaign.
There are striking similarities between President Trump and Ross Perot particularly around America-First trade deals and prioritizing policy for the American worker.
Ross was simply ahead of his time. Had there been a viable active internet, I.e. an alternate source of information for the masses, the outcome of the ‘92 election and our subsequent history might well have been much different.
This was a great man. This is a man who deserves to be honored. And yet there is not a monument, a statue, or a sign post in Washington DC to recognize his contributions to his country.
Anyone who goes against the swamp enriching itself at our expense (20 trillion and counting) is someone they seek to destroy – not honor.
But yes, Perot was a precursor to Trump and should be honored for standing up for American citizens. I bet he hated to be right about NAFTA, etc.
In the late 1970’s I worked at EDS in Dallas as a trainee. Ross Perot stood in line at the company cafeteria with the rest of us. He felt like cutting the line would be a dishonorable move, even though he owned the place.
Honorable man with real character. Thanks for sharing this story. It’s a real tribute to him.
The Eagle has landed, a final time.
This man gave us Bill Clinton. How can you view him as a hero?
We can only imagine if Ross had been in charge …
Does anyone know what Ross thought of Trump? I always wondered – was always waiting in 2016 for him to endorse Trump. Or at least get his opinion on Trump ending NAFTA.
Look at the smirks on the faces of the 2 uniparty stooges.
Agreed. May others take up his mantle that he so bravely pioneered.
Make no mistake … Ross Perot paved the way for Donald Trump’s election.
I am proud to say that I voted for Ross … in reaction to a lackluster GOPe Bush campaign. Bush behaved as though he didn’t want a second term … and he got his wish. And we got the Clinton cartel.
I also voted for Ross Perot, and still have some of his campaign items. RIP
I did too. His life story was compelling.
Barry Seal/CIA/Contra/Cartel Cash/Mena, AR
The Clinton’s ticket to the big dance. They leveraged every bit of whatever they could get their hands on to punch their ticket.
A little known GOV from Arkansas taking out a war victory President 4 years removed from Reagan….. Not without very specific tools.
He also gave us clinton which we are still paying for that disaster. HE was 100% on point with NAFTA though. Horrible trade deal. That said, bush would have born that baby also.
Still remember him talking about the giant sucking sound.
Clinton gave us Ginsburg & Breyer. Bush gave us Thomas and Souter. Bush marginally better on that score.
I did as well. Ever since, I Have felt personally responsible for giving the country the Clintons
I gathered signatures to get Ross Perot on the ballot in my state, and I voted for him.
And withdrew nomination due to threats of family because we were prepared to vote for him. RIP, sir.
You got that right! The man was a good America first patriot and got my vote!!
Actually I believe he (Perot) opened a lot of eyes with his running. I think to this day, that had Perot not run GHWB would have been a 2 termer. That allowed Clinton to get the edge. That “Read my lips” moment was a point that turned a lot of voters off and to Perot rather than Clinton. take those 2 away and he (GHWB) was shoe in.
If everyone who later SAID they voted for Perot, really HAD, his vote totals would have been a LOT higher.
He is one of a # of populist economic nationalist candidates; Goldwater, Reagan, Perot and Trump. This is a worldwide movement, its been around for many years and it WILL continue.
He elevated the debate and we are grateful.
I did. I liked the maverick who made a lot of sense.
I was saddened to hear of Ross Perot’s passing….
I still have my ROSS FOR BOSS T-Shirt
RIP Patriot
I think he might have won.
I soured on him when he dropped out, because he dropped out.
I remember there was some talk that he and or his family was threatened.
After seeing what Bush “Republicans” and the Uniparty have done it PDJT, I don’t doubt it.
R.I.P Mr. Perot
At one point, he had the lead in polls.
The MSM ridiculed those death threats. Back when we didn’t understand how corrupt the media was… they did hurt Perot. My family campaigned for Perot the old fashioned way – with homemade signs, standing at major intersections yelling for Perot! Met so many great people who were politically simpatico. We believed Perot, as a successful businessman and American Patriot, had so much to offer, while very suspicious of the Bush Dynasty and absolutely repelled by the Clintons (*BOTH* of them). I imagine those Perot supporters wearing MAGA hats today! RIP Ross Perot.
Perot was exactly right but most of the voting public didn’t grasp the truth of what he was saying. History has proven him right.
I have no idea what forces were brought against him but they obviously took him by surprise which explains his dropping out/reentering which greatly weakened his support.
RIP and thank you, Perot, for being willing to stand up against the Uniparty Globalist early on
“..what forces were brought against him..”
The same type of evil threats and coercion used by the “Trillions at Stake” crowd that they’ve used against PDJT. Perot obviously had different vulnerabilities than Pres. Trump, but the Deep State and Globalists knew them and used them.
You notice how after the election, he went silent?
After the election, both parties,worked to make it MUCH harder to start a 3rd party.
How he DESTROYED the myth (perpetuated by the party shills) that your just ‘throwing your vote,away by voting 3rd party, can never get more than 5%. He got what, over 20%?.
In retrospect we can see how he forced the Uniparty to expose themselves, as BOTH parties shamelessly colluded to destroy his candidacy and his party.
Goid man, RIP
Godspeed, Mr. Perot! Had I been old enough at the time, I absolutely would have voted for you, sir.
The CIA being involved in the effort against an anti-globalist?! Yeah, “loony.”
THE 1992 CAMPAIGN: The Overview; PEROT SAYS HE QUIT IN JULY TO THWART G.O.P. ‘DIRTY TRICKS’
In addition to the accusations about his daughter, Mr. Perot said in an interview with The Boston Herald that he had a videotape of a senior member of the Bush campaign, whom he did not identify, talking to a contract employee of the Central Intelligence Agency in Dallas. He did not say how he got the tape or if he knew what they were discussing. Mr. Perot accused the unidentified C.I.A. employee of being hired to tap into his computerized stock trading program to prevent him from having the money to revive his campaign.
Marlin Fitzwater, the White House spokesman, told reporters in Billings, Mont.: “It’s all nonsense. There’s nothing to it. I don’t want to attack Perot, but I don’t know where he’s getting it from. I mean, fantastic stories about his daughter and disrupting her wedding and the C.I.A. — it’s all loony.”
Giant sucking sound
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Giant_sucking_sound
The “giant sucking sound” was United States presidential candidate Ross Perot’s phrase for what he believed would be the negative effects of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which he opposed.
I think it was Ross Perot that put together a group and got his employees out of a middle eastern country. He had many Vietnam Vets that worked for him. The book was On Eagles Wings. I was very impressed by him and his ability to get things done.
LikeLiked by 8 people
He also funded a ticker tape parade for those men to make sure they weren’t treated the way the soldiers were when coming home from Viet Nam.
R.I.P., Mr. Perot. We have never had enough men such as you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
No one I know thought the CIA, FBI, DOJ were so corrupt back in 1992. Today the US has even more repetitive alphabet agencies and they are more corrupt than ever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
In any event, HW hated Perot far more than Clinton. That tells you all you need to know.
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/photograph-clinton-bush-wallace/
Oh good Lord spoken like a never Trumper NWO swamp dweller.
Yeah, and “WE” lost the House (that we never HAD) in 2018.
UNIPARTY = ONE PARTY.
The Bushes embrace and adoption of Bill and Hillary tells you ALL you need to know.
“Brother from another mother”, indeed.
Screw the Bushes, and ANYONE that cries over them. IMHO
“Good riddance”? Shut your filthy mouth.
Perot showed that an Independent candidate could win. But, Perot didn’t have the charisma. Trump does.
Ross ran as an independent. Trump ran and took over the Republican Party, to the dismay of the RINOs.
That virus had been growing in DC long before the Clinton’s came along. Mr. Perot called the uniparty on their bullshit. He was a patriot. HW winning would not have been much of a difference. I was proud to vote for RP twice.
Indeed. Lets not forget HW’s “1000 points of light speech” and his reference to the NWO. NAFTA was fully negotiated by HW’s team and handed it over to Slick Willie for passage. With the help of the newly elected “republican” congress and Newt Gingrich’s Contract with America, NAFTA passed on a bipartisan basis. Shame on all of them!
Didn’t the Chamber of Commerce write it?
No question. But this was going to get done whether either of the uni-party had won. Perot would have upended it.
Ross The Boss started the Reform Party. Trump ran on the Reform ticket in an election cycle before he ran as a Republican.
Thank you, Mr. Perot.
This is one death that will sadden PDJT. I’ll fawn over Perot. Others have lauded GHWB and the one whose name we won’t mention.
Yes, Clinton would have definitely beaten Bush Sr. if Perot wasn’t there. Bush was very unpopular in ’92.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Original Maverick. God speed you to your Heavenly home, and rest in peace, Ross.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Rest in Peace, sir. Prayers for the comfort of your family during this time of loss and grief. Thank you for waking me up from an ill-informed person with your “great sucking sound” into an adult who seeks information. Awesome. Thank you and may God bless your family.
Ross was a prophet. America should have listened. The only computer guy that called BS on Y2K.
RIP
DeWalt, and sadly we did not listen to McCarthy telling us there were communists in Congress. So two tracks to follow but we just didn’t think anyone could hate our Republic of freedom and rights. Now are informed and we will win and they will be off to Hell.
This man was prescient. In 1992 my wife and I proudly voted for this patriot. Deep state went after to him, his family and his associates and he withdrew and tepidly finished the race allowing Slick Willie in with just a plurality. Things that would have been avoided if he’d of won are massive.
No NAFTA
No Slick Willy
No Bush dynasty
No repeal of Glass-Steagall
No WTO (World Trade Organization)
No Monica Lewinsky
No “W”
No 9-11
No Patriot Act
No Homeland Security
No Barry
No Barrycare
No Antifa
No BLM
No Mistake of 08
No on and on and on…
Oh well. We had a second chance with our great President Trump and we did not flag and did not fail. Thank God President Trump was in it to win it.
RIP Mr. Perot you were a 100% correct.
I agree but here’s the thing. At that time, not enough people really believed or understood what was at risk. And much of what you point to were complete unknowns and inconceivables. Many people like me were immediately attracted to Trump as candidate because of Perot. We saw Trump and remembered Perot.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/09/rip-ross-perot-1930-2019/comment-page-1/#comment-7174700
Same here Stan. I spent many hours working the phones at our area campaign headquarters.
I remember this election and if I could go back in time, I would have changed my vote and voted for Ross Perot. I remember thinking at the time he was just a kook. I never voted for a democrat for president in my lifetime – but I have a lot of regrets about Republican candidates I voted for in primary elections.
LikeLiked by 3 people
wayne, way too many of us thought the Tea Party was giving us great candidate republicans and once they were in office out the window went their oaths and promises and now more RINOS/GOPe who hate Trump. Once I saw what the TP was doing, I left and would never return altho they continue to send my their crap via mail.
The anti-globalist vs the globalists, the two-party duopoly.
Ross Perot 1992 presidential campaign
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ross_Perot_1992_presidential_campaign
Although he did not campaign or advertise, Perot won a large share of the vote in both the Democratic and Republican primaries in Oregon and Washington in mid-May. In the Oregon primary, he was written-in by 13% of Democrats and 15% of Republicans. Exit polling showed Perot’s favorability at or above that of Clinton and Bush in their respective party’s primaries.[43]
In the final round of Democratic and Republican primaries, most notably in California, exit polls revealed that 42% of Republicans and 33% of Democrats favored Perot.[48] A Time Magazine poll found that Perot had 37% support of all the electorate, ahead of both Bush and Clinton who tied for second at 24%.[49]
In July, some of Perot’s past actions, including a private investigation of the Bush family in the late 1980s, circulated in the media, causing frustration for the campaign. Perot blamed the reports on a “Republican research team” and claimed that he was warned that since he had such a “clean record they have got to try to redefine you and destroy you”.[54]
He ran three national TV infomercials, 30 minutes each. Classics. One was how to start a business.
Ed Rollins was his CM. He was doing extremely well the first campaign when he pulled out, claiming someone was going to sabotage his daughter’s wedding. It may have been from a colleague like a Roger Stone. Don’t know why he didn’t just hire more security.
His chances were low after that.
Ross helped pave the way for Trump. His famous prediction in 1992 about the “sucking sound” and being the brash outsider against deep state candidates like GHWB and Clinton.
Perot showed us results getting his employees held hostage out of Iran, made US proud. Unlike the JC pretender who got a lot of soldiers killed after squandering a lot of time, opportunities, treasure and resources, and left us the whole mess in Iran.
I was very young but remember the flip charts and infomercials, and the eyerolls from George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton and the lampooning from Saturday Night Live. I didn’t understand it then, but I do now thanks to Donald Trump and people like Sundance.
Perot was in the process of being proven right – and then he died. Bless his memory.
We were not ready. Ross Perot was a man of great character who deserves to have his legacy lifted and his name honored. My prayers and thoughts are with his family.
God Speed to you Ross. You are a Great American and lived a life worth living. My Grandpa loved you too.
Perot said this was his campaign song….
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4588685/ross-perot-crazy-campaign-song
We voted for Perot..
…and Trump.
From memory.
RIP, beloved Ross Perot.
– “That dog don’t hunt.”
– “The crazy aunt in the basement.” (The deficit.)
– “We’ll get under the hood and fix it.”
– [If NAFTA passes.] “There will be a giant sucking sound as jobs move to Mexico…economists tell me over 10-15 years their wages will rise, ours will fall, until they equal out.”
– [NAFTA] “I’m for fair, free trade. But it has to be both ways. You can’t have people in Mexico living on dirt floors, being paid a fraction of our wages, and dumping toxic waste in the local creek. That ain’t fair.”
– [On business.] “A small, close team can often beat a big corporate group.”
– [When his EDS employees were captured in Iran.] “I visited my Mother in the hospital, and she said, ‘Ross, those are your people; you gotta get them out.’ ”
– [Lobbyists] “When I become President, we’re gonna put those suckers in the Smithsonian.”
– Bush had voodoo economics; so when a supporter sent him a voodoo stick, he used it on his second national TV infomercial (30 minutes).
– [On horrible trade deals.] “Who wrote them? If they’re so good, just make them reciprocal.”
– Bully pulpit
Great post! Just ordered “On Wings of Eagles” by Ken Follett, the remarkable account of Perot’s successful rescue mission, bringing back his employees held in radical Iran (with damn little help from the US government). FYI, Ross Perot’s campaign ads and the informercials are all available on YouTube.
There are striking similarities between President Trump and Ross Perot particularly around America-First trade deals and prioritizing policy for the American worker.
Which is why President Trump switched from Republican to Reform Party (NY Independence Party) in 1999 and formed an exploratory committee to run for president in 2000. Candidate Trump withdrew from the race in February 2000.
If only Ross was president in the 90s
perot had a stiffy for hw that’s what he was about, he was right on the big suckin sound but his main reason was a stiffy for bush, he was right about that too.
When a Country is a Capitalist Country. It is everyone’s best interest it has a capitalist as President. A Capitalist Country is not served well with a Socialist/Communist, Globalist, Community Organizer type President. No Country has ever done well with these type people as their leader. Competence far outweighs anything else.
Without question (IMHO …) Ross Perot was a harbinger of what was to come – he was simply ahead of his time. He recognized, when the rest of America then did not, that “the Presidency” is partially a CEO position, and that “business qualifications” are needed to successfully perform it.
Nearly two decades later, we finally have “Donald Trump.” Upsetting every Washington, DC apple-cart that he can lay his hands on, and in so doing proving to an entirely-unwilling city that Ross Perot was right.
“Rest in Peace and in Honor, Mr. Perot.” Even though you never gained the White House, you served your country nonetheless.
NOT to blaspheme, by comparing mere mortals to Jesus, but Perot was the John the Baptist for PDJT.
Goldwater was the John the Baptist for Reagan.
Someone prepares the way, is ‘ahead of their time’ and ‘preos the battlefield’for the one that comes next.
Funny (or not) that Goldwater, Reagan, Perot and Trump all have similar qualities; they speak truth to power and don’t suffer fools gladly.
All 4 are patriots that took on the establishment, in a direct ‘in your face’ manner. Haven’t studied him as much as I should, but Andrew Jackson may have been another.
I’m glad he lived long enuf to see President Trump in office.
Glad to see him go. He ushered in the Clinton Crime Syndicate and set back Conservative efforts by decades! He knew he could not beat Bush and instead, decided to punish the Republicans. Thanks Squeaky! Along with Carter, another dark stain for the Naval Academy.
My perspective at the time was that it was beyond coincidence that Perot burst onto the national scene at the same time as “political genius” Bill Clinton and he only ran for president in the two elections where Clinton ran and then – after Slick Willy won his second term – Ross Perot all but
disappeared.
Word on the street at that time was that Perot’s company, EDS, was going to get Big Time federal contracts when “HillaryCare” was passed.
I always viewed him as a spoiler and opportunist, but inasmuch as he now seems to have been a trailblazer for Donald Trump. I’ll revonsider.
…and you’d be wrong… you are wrong.
Perot was sincere in wanting to run this country. You simply can’t get outside of your standard view of political mathematics.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/09/rip-ross-perot-1930-2019/comment-page-1/#comment-7174700
To those who are cursing Perot for “giving us” the Clintons: what in the world makes you think the Clintons would have abandoned seeking national office if Pappy Bush had won? Nothing in my their history to date suggests that is remotely true.
Before the internet, Twitter, Facebook, etc., Perot took his case directly to the people by buying time on what was available — television. I think someone once said, his was one of the biggest “what if” stories of that century.
Bushtons. What’s the difference?
Ross Perot was Trump v0.9. The function was there, the purpose and the intent were there. He would have made a great president and saved this country boat loads of the trouble we have seen since the time he ran. But to be Trump v1.0, the user interface has to work properly; even intuitively because the purpose and function are usually only accessible to advanced users and not to the novice. The biggest problem with the purpose and function was that people saw a pretty great application but couldn’t see the problem it was to solve. It was because the typical user couldn’t easily get it, he was not elected.
I use terminology of a software engineer because he was EDS and also because I’m a computer guy and that’s where I understand things the best.
I have long said Trump is nothing new or original in the sense of what he’s doing. What’s new and original about Trump is that he is ACTUALLY DOING IT. Ross Perot would have done much to prevent what eventually happened as he predicted so very accurately. The problem with predictions is that most people don’t believe them if they differ so greatly from those which come from the talking heads on the TV. Trump does a great job of taking attention away from those hundreds of talking heads out there. And that’s a huge part of what makes the difference.
I truly mourn Ross Perot. He would have made a great president. But the threats from the swamp caused him great fear and he dropped out when he was winning. It made me sad to learn that. Very sad.
But I’m more than grateful we’ve got Trump.
I voted for Perot….I was living in Maine at the time and Maine is one of the states he carried. Now, the state has gone blue.
I had the honor of being a guest in the Perot home in the late 80s. I have a minor in art history and I was completely gobsmacked at what I saw on the walls of their house: a huge Camille Pissarro above the den sofa, Monet, Degas and Renoir in the living room- all originals- all over the house. He was very generous about lending his collection to museums all over the country so that everyone could enjoy it.
And his company, EDS, was THE company to work for. They also produced one of my favorite television ads of all time, Herding Cats:
And politically, I think in many ways, he paved the road that lead us to President Trump.
Thank you, Mr. Perot. Prayers for your family.
