Billionaire businessman and two-time independent presidential candidate, Ross Perot, has died at 89. He was battling leukemia and died Tuesday morning at his home near Dallas.

Ross Perot was the first modern presidential candidate to cut through both sets of party lines and reach out to the monster vote. Perot’s ferocious opposition to the NAFTA trade deal, and all economic policies against U.S. interests, was the center of his campaign.

There are striking similarities between President Trump and Ross Perot particularly around America-First trade deals and prioritizing policy for the American worker.

