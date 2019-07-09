AG William Barr Modifies Epstein Case Recusal Position – Is NOT Recused from SDNY Prosecution Oversight…

Yesterday AG Bill Barr affirmed he was recused from the DOJ prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein. However, according to new media reporting, based on information from the office of U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, the Attorney General has consulted with DOJ officials and modified his recusal position:

(Tweet Link)

It would appear Bill Barr is recused from aspects surrounding Epstein that connect to the earlier Florida prosecution; and prosecutorial position of the DOJ at the time-frame of the Florida plea agreement (via U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta); however, Bill Barr is not recused from the current SDNY prosecution in 2019 (via U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman).

For the Florida case Barr is recused. For the SDNY case, Barr is not recused. So AG Barr will have oversight during the SDNY case against Jeffrey Epstein.

This position would reconcile the statement made by AG Barr yesterday:

AG William Barr: "I'm recused from that matter because one of the law firms that represented Epstein long ago was a firm that I subsequently joined for a period of time." pic.twitter.com/hdwqgOlrWD — The Hill (@thehill) July 8, 2019

