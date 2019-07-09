AG William Barr Modifies Epstein Case Recusal Position – Is NOT Recused from SDNY Prosecution Oversight…

Yesterday AG Bill Barr affirmed he was recused from the DOJ prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein. However, according to new media reporting, based on information from the office of U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, the Attorney General has consulted with DOJ officials and modified his recusal position:
It would appear Bill Barr is recused from aspects surrounding Epstein that connect to the earlier Florida prosecution; and prosecutorial position of the DOJ at the time-frame of the Florida plea agreement (via U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta); however, Bill Barr is not recused from the current SDNY prosecution in 2019 (via U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman).
For the Florida case Barr is recused. For the SDNY case, Barr is not recused. So AG Barr will have oversight during the SDNY case against Jeffrey Epstein.
This position would reconcile the statement made by AG Barr yesterday:
That collective groan you heard was from the Deep State, the Democrat Party and their pals in the corrupt leftwing media.
Hollypedos starting to try and distance themselves? Lol
“As Twitchy reported on Monday, Ellen Barkin admitted she had known for years that Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend was a sex trafficker, and of course, people wanted to know WHY she never said or did anything to stop it.
Welp, Ellen tried to find a way to make HERSELF the victim in all of this and defended her tweet … which only made her look even worse.”….
https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2019/07/09/but-you-knew-ellen-barkin-defends-herself-after-admitting-she-knew-about-epsteins-gf-and-only-makes-herself-look-worse/
Hey, Ellen. If you wear out that shovel, or break the handle, I’ll gladly give you another! You KEEP DIGGING, thats the important thing. Sooner ot later, your just BOUND to dig yourself out, right?
LOL, This is going to be schedenfrudeliscious!
The Democratic Party body politic is about to be gutted so that all Americans can see its corrupt entrails.
Whew, I thought it was an earthquake. Thanks for clearing that up.
Sic ’em. RELEASE THE HOUNDS!
I’m grateful for this verification. I have been fearing that his recusal would enable the DOJ to name a “Special Consul” to investigate Trump’s connections with Epstein, which of course would take the next two years and be headlines everyday and everywhere.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t count this out as a ‘considered’ possibility by Barr and POTUS.
I have a half baked theory that they thought if Comey was put off to ‘relax’ with the last minute filing on releasing the Comey Memo (Archey Defense) and if he had a Daughter in the case while he ‘thought’ Barr was recused…
He might explain to her over a wire exactly how to bring up obstruction again and get it ‘right’ this time.
I mean he felt COMPELLED to tweet about how Democrats need to vote to get rid of Trump showing he still likes to publicize his bias.
I hope the Public Corruption unit got Comey and Comey on a wire tap because the Public Corruption office lines are ALWAYS recorded or something fun like that.
Remember what he said about his Wife and Daughters being pro hillary?!
Brilliant. I’m so glad that they have totally separated the Fla case and the NY case. The Fla case is done and gone. He will be involved with the current case and he’ll be all over it.
This NY case has been going on for a long time. This is not new, they just finally arrested him.
Everybody who was/is lamenting about Comey’s daughter being involved. I, personally, think she was put into place in case Epstein ran into NY problems under a Clinton Presidency. I don’t think she will be involved under a Trump/Barr Administration. She’s, basically, shunted.
So shunted that her name is on Epstein’s bail memorandum
Comeys daughter is one of the 3 Assistant US Attorneys handling this.
LikeLike
I hope some of the same players involved in the FL case (Epstein’s accomplices and the sicko customers) are involved in the NY case.
That makes far more sense in my mind. Barr might very well turn out to be a great one. Time will tell. I’m on the fence, but totally hopeful!! 😁
Has anybody in the whole DOJ given any thought to pulling Comey Jr. off the case? Who with half a functioning brain cell thinks it’s a good idea to let her anywhere near any case that potentially, even just perceptually, involves Clintons or Trumps? IYAM the case is already tainted by this.
As mentioned by others, she’s not in charge of the case. I personally don’t see a problem with it.
The naysayers, doomsayers and the collective negative thinking people who lost it last night on this site owe AG Barr an apology.
Hand ringers. 🤨
Let me be the first to apologize to Mr. Barr.
Now has Mr. Durham interviewed Mr. Mueller yet? After all if he can testify before Congress, surely he can answer a few questions from Mr. Durham.
Sure seems like a very obvious and necessary step for this “review”
Horsepucky. Quite possibly the public outrage caused Bill Barr to modify his position.
Holding them ALL accountable is thee prudent course. No-one should be trusting anything.
All of this Recusal/Non-Recusal talk is enough to give a person whiplash. That being said, this case in particular is going to need a steady hand on the helm. Also, it seems that a lot of seemingly unconnected incidents are growing increasingly connected.
Progressives I know were convinced that Barr should recuse because his father hired Epstein to teach at the school he was headmastered…in 1973. These are, oddly enough, the same progressives who did not see any ethical conflicts with anyone involved in the Clinton investigation, did not believe Kagan had any reason to recuse herself from deciding on Obamacare, and didn’t care one bit about the Mueller teams string of conflicts.
So this is only going to cloud the issue and be used as the excuse for why Trump wasn’t prosecuted for his connections to Epstein. Facts be damned.
I was just confused about why he would recluse himself in the first place. Made no sense. Glad he came to his senses. Wonder if POTUS called him.
Because Epstein used to work for his dad?
of all the gin joints in all the world
WOOOO boy please be real. Was that a head fake? Pump faked em? Seems they’re going in. I HOPE this isn’t theater. Please God be real.
I really had a good chuckle when I read AG Barr was back on the NY Epstein case.
It reminded me of the Peanuts character Lucy and the football. Barr puts down the football (recusal) while clearly stating it’s because he once worked for a FL firm that had dealings with Epstein. Charley Brown is thrilled (D-Rats gonna kick the rap). Then, after making the FL connection major public knowledge, Barr runs this concern through the DOJ ethics department who affirm that he does NOT have to recuse from the NY Epstein case, only FL. Charley (media-rats and D-Rats), who already started running to kick, ends up on his ass after he tries to kick the football which is now GONE!.
It’s really funny when you put all the pieces of the puzzle together. Master Troll by AG Barr, IMHO It sure had a lot of Debbie Downers going around here in the comments.
He must have been called to the principal’s office…..because this clarification should have been clearer stated to begin with. Someone screwed up. Probably the same ones that gave Sessions advice….yah, he got a call from the principal. It really seems like the Boss has to singlehandedly do eveything. AG Barr is a man of minute details. Screw up here.
I wouldn’t equate Barr and Sessions. Maybe Barr didn’t feel he needed to be involved, maybe he originally thought recusal was the right thing to do, and then he changed his mind. I wouldn’t read anything nefarious into that.
I’m not certain he was ever recused from the SDNY case. Seems like what he said yesterday indicated he was speaking re the FL case.
Whatever Barr thought he was walking into, it appears he has realized all things require his supervision. No one can be trusted to do the right thing.
Any chance to weaken Trump or his Administration, will be choreographed by those who have influence.
This immediate proffer of 5 yrs jail time to name names, cannot be accepted without knowing more.
SDNY cannot be trusted to do the right thing. As Dershowitz has stated, these criminals can be enticed to compose rather than sing.
‘i’m recused. no i’m not. hahahahaha’
