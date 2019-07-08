Epstein Detention Memo – Seized Safe Contents Include CD ROM’s of Victims With Other Suspects…

In the U.S. DOJ detention memo (full pdf below) federal prosecutors argue that Jeffrey Epstein should be denied bail. Within the 10-page memo some of the victim evidence seized by federal authorities from a locked safe belonging to Epstein is documented.
Epstein is accused of sex trafficking, and apparently he kept records which included CD ROM’s of young women with other potential suspects and/or participants:
[Page 9 pdf] “Finally, despite having been previously convicted of a sex offense involving an underage victim, the defendant has continued to maintain a vast trove of lewd photographs of young-looking women or girls in his Manhattan mansion. In a search of the New York Residence on the night of his arrest, on July 6-7, 2019, pursuant to judicially-authorized warrants, law enforcement officers discovered not only specific evidence consistent with victim recollections of the inside of the mansion, further strengthening the evidence of the conduct charged in the Indictment, but also at least hundreds—and perhaps thousands—of sexually suggestive photographs of fully- or partially nude females.
While these items were only seized this weekend and are still being reviewed, some of the nude or partially-nude photographs appear to be of underage girls, including at least one girl who, according to her counsel, was underage at the time the relevant photographs were taken. Additionally, some of the photographs referenced herein were discovered in a locked safe, in which law enforcement officers also found compact discs with hand-written labels including the following:
“Young [Name] + [Name],” “Misc nudes 1,” and “Girl pics nude.”
The defendant, a registered sex offender, is not reformed, he is not chastened, he is not repentant;6 rather, he is a continuing danger to the community and an individual who faces devastating evidence supporting deeply serious charges.” (cloud – pdf link)
Here is the Full Detention Memo:
Some good background on Epstein at a leftist blog:
VICKY WARD: So, I don’t think he’s a hedge fund manager. He is certainly very wealthy. There is great mystery as to how he actually made his money. He tells people that he advises—he takes a percentage, and he advises billionaires only. He won’t take anyone poorer than a billionaire. And he takes a cut, which adds up to a lot of money. This, when I investigated him in 2002, really turned out to be untrue.
What was interesting was that the man who claimed to have sort of taught Jeffrey many financial tricks, and who claims to this day that Jeffrey has his money, is a gentleman by the name of Steve Hoffenberg, who went to jail for 20 years for committing the biggest Ponzi scheme pre-Bernie Madoff. So, the mystery of Jeffrey Epstein’s wealth has never been clarified.
AMY GOODMAN: He started out as a Dalton teacher, right?
VICKY WARD: Absolutely. And he then went to Bear Stearns. He left Bear Stearns, the investment bank, under very mysterious circumstances. And what’s interesting about that is that he seemed to have a curious power over the two gentlemen who ran Bear Stearns, James Cayne and Ace Greenberg. And he was certainly questioned by the SEC back in the day.
AMY GOODMAN: The Securities and Exchange Commission.
VICKY WARD: Yes, as to what he might have known about an insider trading case to do with a company called St. Joe Minerals Corp., in which both Ace Greenberg and Jimmy Cayne were also questioned. So, you know, this is a man who definitely trades in the knowledge he has over the rich and famous, and uses it for leverage. He also introduces rich and famous people, like Bill Clinton, like Donald Trump, to girls.
You then asked me about the charges today. I think what’s so interesting about the charges today is that they’re the result—the indictments that are going to be unsealed are the result not only of the FBI’s work, but of the Public Corruption Unit, which does suggest—and obviously I’m speculating here—that bribery may have been involved. And why that’s so important is, for me, who tried to expose this man for what he is back in two thousand and—I was actually reporting it late 2002, the piece ran in 2003—is he has, ever since then, got away. He’s been untouchable. His money has somehow bought him the ability to evade justice. And so I’m fascinated by the fact that the Public Corruption Unit has been involved in this investigation, as well as the FBI.
https://www.democracynow.org/2019/7/8/jeffrey_epstein_a_billionaire_friend_of
Why would you put this trash here,below says it all,
” He also introduces rich and famous people, like Bill Clinton, like Donald Trump, to girls.”
Never heard of those posters.
From this posted content, we could speculate that Epstein “invested” in a blackmail operation, using underaged girls as bait to catch wealthy and/or powerful child rapists on film, and milked it big time. The “victims” had to pay Epstein only a small percentage of their wealth, so it would not be enough to bring down the world on their own heads by filing suits of charges. This scenario would explain the Public Corruption Unit’s involvement as opposed to the Humane Trafficking folks. Yet the charges do not reflect any such thing at this point. If Vicky Ward is on target, this could develop into a massive financial, social, and political scandal, that would knock Barr’s upcoming exposure of the coup off the front page. Hmm…
All Roads of corruption lead to the Democrats!
Snark!
The CD-ROMs answer the question as to why the Public Corruption Unit is involved.
Epstein was likely running a honeypot extortion scheme. He provides very powerful and very sick people with girls, and ensures his safety by way of compromising evidence – similar, by the way, to what we saw with the NXIVM cult.
There is only one explanation to why Epstein escaped prosecution, and only one explanation to why he’s being prosecuted on very old charges now.
Someone explained that Trump’s “leave Hillary alone, she’s been through a lot” comment just after Nov 8, 2016 was really the extending of an olive branch to Hillary – in essence, giving her a way out if she would have her deep state cronies stand down. She didn’t take the peace overture. Now Donald Trump will destroy her.
I’m still very suspicious that the SDNY has corrupt intents with the Epstein trial but we shall see.
Sunlight is toxic to a great many powerful people in DC ~
RE: “Epstein was likely running a honeypot extortion scheme…..”
Then in my opinion the FBI and CIA are enablers of it and helped him run it.
Methinks the CIA and FBI are involved with Epstein up to their Pink Pussy Knitted Caps.
We know he was protected by the FBI. It’s likely he was working for Mossad. Ghislaine Maxwell’s father did, and so did Epstein’s benefactor Leslie Wexner.
Your description of DemocracyNow as the more benign-sounding “leftist” is off the mark. They are Marxist, America-hating deranged bigots. Using them even as an informational outlet is enabling them to spread that hate and gain satisfaction from the clicks.
Thanks Lucille!
Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.
Clinton Library Refuses to Hand Over Information on Bill Clinton’s Ties to Jeffrey Epstein
Clinton flew on ‘Lolita Express’ at least 26 times.
https://summit.news/2019/07/08/clinton-library-refuses-to-hand-over-information-on-bill-clintons-ties-to-jeffrey-epstein/
It will be interesting if there are images of Bill displaying the “destinguishing characteristics that Jennifer Flowers and Paula Jones dsscribed much to Bill’s humiliation.
Why would the Clinton Library have info on Epstein? I would think the Clintons
would want to hide any association they had with him.
Anyone who tries to tie President Trump to this guy and procuring girls should be sued by our President.
Imagine the damage a deep fake video would cause with help from Dems, MSM, and eternal rage mobs. Of course the fraud would be almost immediately detected, but by then the damage has already been done. And facts be damned. The lie will become Truth and the truth will become the Lie.
Here we go again. Looks like another frame job as Barr recuses himself.
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/jul/8/william-barr-ag-says-hes-recused-jeffrey-epstein-c/?utm_campaign=shareaholic&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=socialnetwork
Out goes the AG, in comes the 2nd in command. Anyone know anything about Rosen other than on paper it looks to be short for Rosenstein?
Or, perhaps we will see a recusal done “properly”, with the replacement prosecutor following the law?
Too soon to do more than speculate.
AAAAAAAAArgh!!!! Dang it, I am sick of these games! I’m sorry but just because he worked at one of the law firms that represented Epstein does NOT mean he has to recuse himself! Now if he actually worked on THAT CASE, then yeah. Maybe so. But just because you worked at a law firm that handled it? No way did he have to recuse.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Totally agree. If he didn’t work on that matter, he would not have had access to the database,docs, etc. That’s the norm in the mega firms. He was at Kirkland & Ellis. NO reason for that mega firm to have a different protocol. I am disgusted by this move. When he leaves DoJ he is not returning to K&E. He’s retired.
Exactly!
Now watch! They’ve already put out a call for “anyone with information to step forward” and now they’ll try to Kavanaugh POTUS and we’ll be right back were we were, with a neutered AG!
Revelation of CDs must have some dirtbags squirming. And I assume the Clinton library can’t touch that evidence.
Just as I thought would happen:
Washington Times
Attorney General William Barr says he’s recused himself from Jeffrey Epstein case: Report……..
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/jul/8/william-barr-ag-says-hes-recused-jeffrey-epstein-c/
So Barr has to recuse and pink pu$$y hat wearing Comey doesn’t? Now when they frame PT, he will have no protector once again. FUBAR.
I’m going to posit that this is all about an attempt to bring allegations against President Trump, since the Russia thing was a bust.
When it come to allegations concerning a sex with a minor – the allegation is enough to ruin a person.
I agree, although the allegations won’t appear in court. The media will take the opportunity to conflate Epstein’s activities in Palm Beach with Trump via Mar-a-Lago. More innuendo incoming.
My first thought when I saw the headline yesterday that Epstein was arrested.
The democrats will eat their own in order to get President Trump.
Things that make you go hmmmmm? Epstein just happens to have CDs labelled with name of girl and a suspect. Last week we learned that the technology is there to create video that seems real but isnt of specific persons in various positions. So are we now going to have a CD labelled Misty does Trump purporting to be Trump with underage girl
The technology is there so that video can run, for example, on TV and it will look 100% real. I would bet, however, that forensic examination of the video tape or CD would show that the technique, whatever it is, was used to make that video.
Yep!
Comey continues to protect the Clintons.
Says it all …
For whom does Epstein procure information?
Who is Epstein’s employer(s)?
The hard part for most people to understand, the truly sickening aspect to all of this is the almost certain reality that politicians and others in power are always being set up for improprieties that can then be used as leverage at some later time.
I believe Epstein was one of these operatives helping corrupt people further into corruption, and then using that information to his and other’s advantage. This would explain a lot about his wealth and ability to avoid justice.
But there will be a reckoning, sooner or later! Almighty God will not be mocked, and cannot be deceived!
A thought just popped into my head. What are the chances of the there being illegal surveillance of Epstein by the same contractors that had full access to the NSA database? That would be a treasure trove of blackmail material.
Not needed since the FBI and CIA were Epstein’s “Handlers” – in my opinion.
Just my opinion, but how can any org set up by a life-long closeted homosexual, or the Dulles brothers be any thing other than totally evil?
Can we make public all those security camera(s) videos located at the perves house???
Must Must read – never mind Luongo’s quips – he has some good points – Mueller is involved as well…
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-07-08/luongo-epsteins-arrest-tells-me-trump-now-out-blood
“This is likely far deeper a rabbit hole than anyone in D.C. wants to admit. Don’t think for a second that Epstein hasn’t been blackmailing very prominent people for years.
Because he has. And they are all now scared to death.
And Robert Mueller is up to his neck in this. Because it was Mueller who helped Epstein mostly get off the hook the last time and had the court documents sealed.
Now that Mike Cernovich worked to get those documents unsealed, we have an arrest warrant a week later by a Justice Department led by someone, at this point, loyal to Trump.
Even if Barr and Trump have a marriage of convenience here, it doesn’t matter.”
Barr recused like Sessions did. It is now in Jeffrey Rosen’s hands.
Haven;t seen any tweet from our friends in Hollywood?
Haven’t seen any outrage tweets from our friends in Congress?
hmmmmmm….
How can they when THEY’RE ALL BUSY PACKING THEIR BAGS!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Wikipedia Editors Battle to Hide Bill Clinton’s Link to Jeffrey Epstein
Does Vicky Ward know this to be true “He also introduces rich and famous people, like Bill Clinton, like Donald Trump, to girls.” I frankly am fed up with the Democrats/Leftists always saying Republicans did it when Republicans get caught and “they all do it” when Democrats get caught. Did Epstein introduce Donald Trump to a “girl”. If not, Trump should sue her for libel. I don’t know Donald Trump and I know nothing about what’s going on with this, but Donald Trump has NO HISTORY of being with “girls”. His wives have all been WOMEN, albeit younger than he. I am sick of the innuendo of the Left and it’s high time somebody sued them them into poverty for it. Prove it lady or shut the hell up.
Rich people … like Donald Trump.
Tall people … like Donald Trump.
Famous people … .like Donald Trump.
Blonde people … like Donald Trump.
Real estate developers … like Donald Trump.
New Yorkers … like Donald Trump.
Meaningless reference for the sole purpose of slandering PDJT, with ZERO connection to whatever other person happens to occupy that same classification.
Now the A.G. recuses himself, and Sundance just reported there’s a Comey involved in Epstein’s prosecution.
So obviously the leverage Epstein has on Slick Willy and probably Felonious Von Pantsuit among many others gets him a much better deal, or Arkansided if they can be absolutely certain there’s no additional evidence that might show up in the event of his untimely demise.
Niccolo Machiavelli perfectly documented just exactly how real power works, and it’s just as perverse, ugly, and evil today as it has always been! Absolute power corrupts absolutely!
Read “The Prince” and the Bible, and everything happening around us will make perfect sense.
Hold fast dear friends, this will get much worse before it gets any better.
Washington DC needs a good Clorox bath! Clorox will get it cleaned and the smell will last forever as you know.
Book’Em Danno
Hmm. This story is surely attracting more attention than that dull Mueller Russia-Russia-Russia collusion caper, FISA abuse, or the highly anticipated De-Clas of documents.
Maybe that’s the intent, distraction?
STANDBY:
In an op-ed today: Bloomberg gets the media ball rolling on why the “Epstein arrest is a worry for Donald Trump.” https://finance.yahoo.com/news/epstein-arrest-worry-donald-trump-110022029.html
————
After reading this piece and taking note of the names (judge, prosecutor) already linked to the Epstein take down — standby for LIVE FROM NEW YORK .. The new, improved Mueller Hoax.
This time it will combine the legal razors of an Andrew Weissmann + the character assassination methods of the Stop Kavanaugh team + the Brownshirts of Antifa.
The coup has never stopped. THEY want chaos in the streets for the 2020 election. Portland violence is only dress rehearsal.
Just disgusting and disgraceful. All the participants of this deviant behavior should be charged and/or sued into oblivion. How dare these rich people take advantage of young girls and boys because they feel powerful over them.. It’s absolutely sickening.
I am quite sure President Trump made this prosecution a priority. 🤦🏻♀️Shame🤦🏻♀️Shame🤦🏻♀️
Read elsewhere that Epstein is offering to turn evidence on various people for a maximum 5 years in prison. The FBI has his files seized from his home when he was arrested so they don’t need him. They need to throw the book at him then go after those in the videos that he was blackmailing.
It’s almost as if the Globalist elites have a crystal ball which tells them which people to push into political office. Our government seems to have the immoral, the perverted, the corrupt and the criminally inclined in the upper echelons, which the real elites can manipulate
It’s like a big family, and if you look closer, everyone in any position of real power or influence is intertwined somehow
I’ve always thought “don’t they have enough money already?” about many of our elected lower end elites, and thought it odd they would continue to sell out America and her people, but the real elites chose their puppets wisely, and involved them in illicit activities they knew they couldn’t resist, thereby assuring their agenda would be put in motion
Of course I can’t be sure of this, but it sure seems likely
John Roberts?
I may be wrong, but after thinking about everything that has transpired with this cretin, current Spygate events, the Clinton connection, and FBI CPU, Epstein may very well be the key that unlocks that big door we are waiting to see opened.
Think of all the players, some known, others suspected, who stand to lose huge if this guy goes down. And since the Clintons have made a career of of dirtying up everything they touch, invoking Epstein may have been a tool to be used to threaten their enemies…and their friends as well.
https://theamericanpatriots.org/2018/02/07/conservative-radio-personality-on-fisa-memo/ This is a link quoting Rush talking about the released FISA memo that had been classified and now isn’t. Did you know the President had declassified stuff already? Or is Rush getting a Heads Up in advance of the rest of us getting to see the classified documents?
Hmmmm. Will Mueller still testify?
“Gloom, despair, and agony on me. . . .”–the theme song of the majority of posters today!
A well-known and powerful sex offender is FINALLY arrested and all most people here can talk about is how bad this is for the president (because, you know, the media will twist it agaisnt him, but . . . HELLO! . . . when DOESN’T the media twist everything against him?) and how no one’s going to get justice!
Here’s an idea: How ’bout we wait and see how this pans out before we all set our hair on fire?!
