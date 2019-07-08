Epstein Detention Memo – Seized Safe Contents Include CD ROM’s of Victims With Other Suspects…

In the U.S. DOJ detention memo (full pdf below) federal prosecutors argue that Jeffrey Epstein should be denied bail.  Within the 10-page memo some of the victim evidence seized by federal authorities from a locked safe belonging to Epstein is documented.

Epstein is accused of sex trafficking, and apparently he kept records which included CD ROM’s of young women with other potential suspects and/or participants:

[Page 9 pdf] “Finally, despite having been previously convicted of a sex offense involving an underage victim, the defendant has continued to maintain a vast trove of lewd photographs of young-looking women or girls in his Manhattan mansion. In a search of the New York Residence on the night of his arrest, on July 6-7, 2019, pursuant to judicially-authorized warrants, law enforcement officers discovered not only specific evidence consistent with victim recollections of the inside of the mansion, further strengthening the evidence of the conduct charged in the Indictment, but also at least hundreds—and perhaps thousands—of sexually suggestive photographs of fully- or partially nude females.

While these items were only seized this weekend and are still being reviewed, some of the nude or partially-nude photographs appear to be of underage girls, including at least one girl who, according to her counsel, was underage at the time the relevant photographs were taken. Additionally, some of the photographs referenced herein were discovered in a locked safe, in which law enforcement officers also found compact discs with hand-written labels including the following:

“Young [Name] + [Name],” “Misc nudes 1,” and “Girl pics nude.”

The defendant, a registered sex offender, is not reformed, he is not chastened, he is not repentant;6 rather, he is a continuing danger to the community and an individual who faces devastating evidence supporting deeply serious charges.” (cloud – pdf link)

Here is the Full Detention Memo:

 

  1. youme says:
    July 8, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    Some good background on Epstein at a leftist blog:

    VICKY WARD: So, I don’t think he’s a hedge fund manager. He is certainly very wealthy. There is great mystery as to how he actually made his money. He tells people that he advises—he takes a percentage, and he advises billionaires only. He won’t take anyone poorer than a billionaire. And he takes a cut, which adds up to a lot of money. This, when I investigated him in 2002, really turned out to be untrue.

    What was interesting was that the man who claimed to have sort of taught Jeffrey many financial tricks, and who claims to this day that Jeffrey has his money, is a gentleman by the name of Steve Hoffenberg, who went to jail for 20 years for committing the biggest Ponzi scheme pre-Bernie Madoff. So, the mystery of Jeffrey Epstein’s wealth has never been clarified.

    AMY GOODMAN: He started out as a Dalton teacher, right?

    VICKY WARD: Absolutely. And he then went to Bear Stearns. He left Bear Stearns, the investment bank, under very mysterious circumstances. And what’s interesting about that is that he seemed to have a curious power over the two gentlemen who ran Bear Stearns, James Cayne and Ace Greenberg. And he was certainly questioned by the SEC back in the day.

    AMY GOODMAN: The Securities and Exchange Commission.

    VICKY WARD: Yes, as to what he might have known about an insider trading case to do with a company called St. Joe Minerals Corp., in which both Ace Greenberg and Jimmy Cayne were also questioned. So, you know, this is a man who definitely trades in the knowledge he has over the rich and famous, and uses it for leverage. He also introduces rich and famous people, like Bill Clinton, like Donald Trump, to girls.

    You then asked me about the charges today. I think what’s so interesting about the charges today is that they’re the result—the indictments that are going to be unsealed are the result not only of the FBI’s work, but of the Public Corruption Unit, which does suggest—and obviously I’m speculating here—that bribery may have been involved. And why that’s so important is, for me, who tried to expose this man for what he is back in two thousand and—I was actually reporting it late 2002, the piece ran in 2003—is he has, ever since then, got away. He’s been untouchable. His money has somehow bought him the ability to evade justice. And so I’m fascinated by the fact that the Public Corruption Unit has been involved in this investigation, as well as the FBI.

    https://www.democracynow.org/2019/7/8/jeffrey_epstein_a_billionaire_friend_of

    Like

    Reply
    • Dennis Leonard says:
      July 8, 2019 at 5:27 pm

      Why would you put this trash here,below says it all,
      ” He also introduces rich and famous people, like Bill Clinton, like Donald Trump, to girls.”

      Like

      Reply
    • Chewbarkah says:
      July 8, 2019 at 5:39 pm

      From this posted content, we could speculate that Epstein “invested” in a blackmail operation, using underaged girls as bait to catch wealthy and/or powerful child rapists on film, and milked it big time. The “victims” had to pay Epstein only a small percentage of their wealth, so it would not be enough to bring down the world on their own heads by filing suits of charges. This scenario would explain the Public Corruption Unit’s involvement as opposed to the Humane Trafficking folks. Yet the charges do not reflect any such thing at this point. If Vicky Ward is on target, this could develop into a massive financial, social, and political scandal, that would knock Barr’s upcoming exposure of the coup off the front page. Hmm…

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • chojun says:
      July 8, 2019 at 5:45 pm

      The CD-ROMs answer the question as to why the Public Corruption Unit is involved.

      Epstein was likely running a honeypot extortion scheme. He provides very powerful and very sick people with girls, and ensures his safety by way of compromising evidence – similar, by the way, to what we saw with the NXIVM cult.

      There is only one explanation to why Epstein escaped prosecution, and only one explanation to why he’s being prosecuted on very old charges now.

      Someone explained that Trump’s “leave Hillary alone, she’s been through a lot” comment just after Nov 8, 2016 was really the extending of an olive branch to Hillary – in essence, giving her a way out if she would have her deep state cronies stand down. She didn’t take the peace overture. Now Donald Trump will destroy her.

      I’m still very suspicious that the SDNY has corrupt intents with the Epstein trial but we shall see.

      Sunlight is toxic to a great many powerful people in DC ~

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • SwampRatTerrier says:
        July 8, 2019 at 6:09 pm

        RE: “Epstein was likely running a honeypot extortion scheme…..”

        Then in my opinion the FBI and CIA are enablers of it and helped him run it.

        Methinks the CIA and FBI are involved with Epstein up to their Pink Pussy Knitted Caps.

        Like

        Reply
        • Invisigoth says:
          July 8, 2019 at 6:20 pm

          We know he was protected by the FBI. It’s likely he was working for Mossad. Ghislaine Maxwell’s father did, and so did Epstein’s benefactor Leslie Wexner.

          Like

          Reply
    • Lucille says:
      July 8, 2019 at 6:02 pm

      Your description of DemocracyNow as the more benign-sounding “leftist” is off the mark. They are Marxist, America-hating deranged bigots. Using them even as an informational outlet is enabling them to spread that hate and gain satisfaction from the clicks.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Dora says:
    July 8, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    Clinton Library Refuses to Hand Over Information on Bill Clinton’s Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

    Clinton flew on ‘Lolita Express’ at least 26 times.

    https://summit.news/2019/07/08/clinton-library-refuses-to-hand-over-information-on-bill-clintons-ties-to-jeffrey-epstein/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • James W Crawford says:
      July 8, 2019 at 5:15 pm

      It will be interesting if there are images of Bill displaying the “destinguishing characteristics that Jennifer Flowers and Paula Jones dsscribed much to Bill’s humiliation.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • amjean says:
      July 8, 2019 at 5:49 pm

      Why would the Clinton Library have info on Epstein? I would think the Clintons
      would want to hide any association they had with him.

      Like

      Reply
  3. kia1 says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    Anyone who tries to tie President Trump to this guy and procuring girls should be sued by our President.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. justoldcowboybill says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    Imagine the damage a deep fake video would cause with help from Dems, MSM, and eternal rage mobs. Of course the fraud would be almost immediately detected, but by then the damage has already been done. And facts be damned. The lie will become Truth and the truth will become the Lie.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Bogeyfree says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    Here we go again. Looks like another frame job as Barr recuses himself.

    https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/jul/8/william-barr-ag-says-hes-recused-jeffrey-epstein-c/?utm_campaign=shareaholic&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=socialnetwork

    Out goes the AG, in comes the 2nd in command. Anyone know anything about Rosen other than on paper it looks to be short for Rosenstein?

    Like

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      July 8, 2019 at 5:22 pm

      Or, perhaps we will see a recusal done “properly”, with the replacement prosecutor following the law?
      Too soon to do more than speculate.

      Like

      Reply
    • tav144 says:
      July 8, 2019 at 5:26 pm

      AAAAAAAAArgh!!!! Dang it, I am sick of these games! I’m sorry but just because he worked at one of the law firms that represented Epstein does NOT mean he has to recuse himself! Now if he actually worked on THAT CASE, then yeah. Maybe so. But just because you worked at a law firm that handled it? No way did he have to recuse.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • MaineCoon says:
        July 8, 2019 at 5:35 pm

        Totally agree. If he didn’t work on that matter, he would not have had access to the database,docs, etc. That’s the norm in the mega firms. He was at Kirkland & Ellis. NO reason for that mega firm to have a different protocol. I am disgusted by this move. When he leaves DoJ he is not returning to K&E. He’s retired.

        Like

        Reply
        • tav144 says:
          July 8, 2019 at 5:56 pm

          Exactly!
          Now watch! They’ve already put out a call for “anyone with information to step forward” and now they’ll try to Kavanaugh POTUS and we’ll be right back were we were, with a neutered AG!

          Like

          Reply
  6. emeraldcoaster says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:21 pm

    Revelation of CDs must have some dirtbags squirming. And I assume the Clinton library can’t touch that evidence.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Blue Moon says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:22 pm

    Just as I thought would happen:
    Washington Times
    Attorney General William Barr says he’s recused himself from Jeffrey Epstein case: Report……..
    https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/jul/8/william-barr-ag-says-hes-recused-jeffrey-epstein-c/

    Like

    Reply
  8. @ChicagoBri says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:27 pm

    I’m going to posit that this is all about an attempt to bring allegations against President Trump, since the Russia thing was a bust.

    When it come to allegations concerning a sex with a minor – the allegation is enough to ruin a person.

    Like

    Reply
    • chojun says:
      July 8, 2019 at 5:48 pm

      I agree, although the allegations won’t appear in court. The media will take the opportunity to conflate Epstein’s activities in Palm Beach with Trump via Mar-a-Lago. More innuendo incoming.

      Like

      Reply
    • amjean says:
      July 8, 2019 at 6:17 pm

      My first thought when I saw the headline yesterday that Epstein was arrested.
      The democrats will eat their own in order to get President Trump.

      Like

      Reply
  9. 13wasylyna says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    Things that make you go hmmmmm? Epstein just happens to have CDs labelled with name of girl and a suspect. Last week we learned that the technology is there to create video that seems real but isnt of specific persons in various positions. So are we now going to have a CD labelled Misty does Trump purporting to be Trump with underage girl

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • bakocarl says:
      July 8, 2019 at 5:43 pm

      The technology is there so that video can run, for example, on TV and it will look 100% real. I would bet, however, that forensic examination of the video tape or CD would show that the technique, whatever it is, was used to make that video.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. sundance says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. chancebarns says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:32 pm

    The hard part for most people to understand, the truly sickening aspect to all of this is the almost certain reality that politicians and others in power are always being set up for improprieties that can then be used as leverage at some later time.

    I believe Epstein was one of these operatives helping corrupt people further into corruption, and then using that information to his and other’s advantage. This would explain a lot about his wealth and ability to avoid justice.

    But there will be a reckoning, sooner or later! Almighty God will not be mocked, and cannot be deceived!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. justoldcowboybill says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:33 pm

    A thought just popped into my head. What are the chances of the there being illegal surveillance of Epstein by the same contractors that had full access to the NSA database? That would be a treasure trove of blackmail material.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      July 8, 2019 at 6:16 pm

      Not needed since the FBI and CIA were Epstein’s “Handlers” – in my opinion.

      Just my opinion, but how can any org set up by a life-long closeted homosexual, or the Dulles brothers be any thing other than totally evil?

      Like

      Reply
  13. Fools Gold says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:33 pm

    Can we make public all those security camera(s) videos located at the perves house???

    Like

    Reply
  14. Heika says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    Must Must read – never mind Luongo’s quips – he has some good points – Mueller is involved as well…

    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-07-08/luongo-epsteins-arrest-tells-me-trump-now-out-blood

    Like

    Reply
    • Heika says:
      July 8, 2019 at 5:37 pm

      “This is likely far deeper a rabbit hole than anyone in D.C. wants to admit. Don’t think for a second that Epstein hasn’t been blackmailing very prominent people for years.

      Because he has. And they are all now scared to death.

      And Robert Mueller is up to his neck in this. Because it was Mueller who helped Epstein mostly get off the hook the last time and had the court documents sealed.

      Now that Mike Cernovich worked to get those documents unsealed, we have an arrest warrant a week later by a Justice Department led by someone, at this point, loyal to Trump.

      Even if Barr and Trump have a marriage of convenience here, it doesn’t matter.”

      Like

      Reply
  15. Jenevive says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    Haven;t seen any tweet from our friends in Hollywood?
    Haven’t seen any outrage tweets from our friends in Congress?
    hmmmmmm….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Big Daddy (@ODA562) says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    Wikipedia Editors Battle to Hide Bill Clinton’s Link to Jeffrey Epstein

    Like

    Reply
  17. YY4U says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:44 pm

    Does Vicky Ward know this to be true “He also introduces rich and famous people, like Bill Clinton, like Donald Trump, to girls.” I frankly am fed up with the Democrats/Leftists always saying Republicans did it when Republicans get caught and “they all do it” when Democrats get caught. Did Epstein introduce Donald Trump to a “girl”. If not, Trump should sue her for libel. I don’t know Donald Trump and I know nothing about what’s going on with this, but Donald Trump has NO HISTORY of being with “girls”. His wives have all been WOMEN, albeit younger than he. I am sick of the innuendo of the Left and it’s high time somebody sued them them into poverty for it. Prove it lady or shut the hell up.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • trapper says:
      July 8, 2019 at 6:11 pm

      Rich people … like Donald Trump.
      Tall people … like Donald Trump.
      Famous people … .like Donald Trump.
      Blonde people … like Donald Trump.
      Real estate developers … like Donald Trump.
      New Yorkers … like Donald Trump.

      Meaningless reference for the sole purpose of slandering PDJT, with ZERO connection to whatever other person happens to occupy that same classification.

      Like

      Reply
  18. chancebarns says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:46 pm

    Now the A.G. recuses himself, and Sundance just reported there’s a Comey involved in Epstein’s prosecution.

    So obviously the leverage Epstein has on Slick Willy and probably Felonious Von Pantsuit among many others gets him a much better deal, or Arkansided if they can be absolutely certain there’s no additional evidence that might show up in the event of his untimely demise.

    Niccolo Machiavelli perfectly documented just exactly how real power works, and it’s just as perverse, ugly, and evil today as it has always been! Absolute power corrupts absolutely!

    Read “The Prince” and the Bible, and everything happening around us will make perfect sense.

    Hold fast dear friends, this will get much worse before it gets any better.

    Like

    Reply
  19. 1970novass396 says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    Washington DC needs a good Clorox bath! Clorox will get it cleaned and the smell will last forever as you know.

    Book’Em Danno

    Like

    Reply
  20. Phil aka Felipe says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    Hmm. This story is surely attracting more attention than that dull Mueller Russia-Russia-Russia collusion caper, FISA abuse, or the highly anticipated De-Clas of documents.

    Maybe that’s the intent, distraction?

    Like

    Reply
  21. thelastbesthope says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    STANDBY:
    In an op-ed today: Bloomberg gets the media ball rolling on why the “Epstein arrest is a worry for Donald Trump.” https://finance.yahoo.com/news/epstein-arrest-worry-donald-trump-110022029.html
    ————
    After reading this piece and taking note of the names (judge, prosecutor) already linked to the Epstein take down — standby for LIVE FROM NEW YORK .. The new, improved Mueller Hoax.

    This time it will combine the legal razors of an Andrew Weissmann + the character assassination methods of the Stop Kavanaugh team + the Brownshirts of Antifa.

    The coup has never stopped. THEY want chaos in the streets for the 2020 election. Portland violence is only dress rehearsal.

    Like

    Reply
  22. freepetta says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    Just disgusting and disgraceful. All the participants of this deviant behavior should be charged and/or sued into oblivion. How dare these rich people take advantage of young girls and boys because they feel powerful over them.. It’s absolutely sickening.

    I am quite sure President Trump made this prosecution a priority. 🤦🏻‍♀️Shame🤦🏻‍♀️Shame🤦🏻‍♀️

    Like

    Reply
  23. snellvillebob says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    Read elsewhere that Epstein is offering to turn evidence on various people for a maximum 5 years in prison. The FBI has his files seized from his home when he was arrested so they don’t need him. They need to throw the book at him then go after those in the videos that he was blackmailing.

    Like

    Reply
  24. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 8, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    It’s almost as if the Globalist elites have a crystal ball which tells them which people to push into political office. Our government seems to have the immoral, the perverted, the corrupt and the criminally inclined in the upper echelons, which the real elites can manipulate

    It’s like a big family, and if you look closer, everyone in any position of real power or influence is intertwined somehow

    I’ve always thought “don’t they have enough money already?” about many of our elected lower end elites, and thought it odd they would continue to sell out America and her people, but the real elites chose their puppets wisely, and involved them in illicit activities they knew they couldn’t resist, thereby assuring their agenda would be put in motion

    Of course I can’t be sure of this, but it sure seems likely

    Like

    Reply
  25. Don McAro says:
    July 8, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    John Roberts?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    July 8, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    I may be wrong, but after thinking about everything that has transpired with this cretin, current Spygate events, the Clinton connection, and FBI CPU, Epstein may very well be the key that unlocks that big door we are waiting to see opened.

    Think of all the players, some known, others suspected, who stand to lose huge if this guy goes down. And since the Clintons have made a career of of dirtying up everything they touch, invoking Epstein may have been a tool to be used to threaten their enemies…and their friends as well.

    Like

    Reply
  27. MelH says:
    July 8, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    https://theamericanpatriots.org/2018/02/07/conservative-radio-personality-on-fisa-memo/ This is a link quoting Rush talking about the released FISA memo that had been classified and now isn’t. Did you know the President had declassified stuff already? Or is Rush getting a Heads Up in advance of the rest of us getting to see the classified documents?

    Like

    Reply
  28. Brant says:
    July 8, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    Hmmmm. Will Mueller still testify?

    Like

    Reply
  29. L. Gee says:
    July 8, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    “Gloom, despair, and agony on me. . . .”–the theme song of the majority of posters today!

    A well-known and powerful sex offender is FINALLY arrested and all most people here can talk about is how bad this is for the president (because, you know, the media will twist it agaisnt him, but . . . HELLO! . . . when DOESN’T the media twist everything against him?) and how no one’s going to get justice!

    Here’s an idea: How ’bout we wait and see how this pans out before we all set our hair on fire?!

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

