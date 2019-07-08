Bruce Hrobak from Billy Bones Bait and Tackle of Port St. Lucie…

One of the more unique aspects of having a genuine “people’s president”, are the unscripted moments when a generally invisible ordinary American is provided the opportunity to share their perspective.  Mr. Bruce Hrobak from Billy Bones Bait and Tackle of Port St. Lucie, did exactly that today in the White House.  [Watch]

[Transcript] President Trump […] And I also signed legislation authorizing $100 million to fight red tide — a big problem that some people don’t know about but, when you do know about it, that means trouble because it is bad — and other toxic algae that damages coastal areas. It’s causing tremendous havoc, and we have a way of straightening it out, and we’ll get it done.

We’re joined today by Bruce Hrobak, owner of Billy Bones Bait ‘N Tackle in Port St. Lucie — a place I know very well — Florida. His business was devastated by toxic algae from Lake Okeechobee.

Bruce, please come up and tell us about what’s happened and what we’re doing for you. Where is Bruce? (Applause.) Bruce. Hi, Bruce. Please.

MR. HROBAK: I really appreciate it, sir.

THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much.

MR. HROBAK: Hello. How are you all today? All right, we have made a big trip up here to make sure we’re here. This is very important. This is my family’s business, okay? I’ve owned the Bait ‘N Tackle store since 2001 and been in Florida since 2006.

I have my son Tanner over here with me. He means the world to me. He is my best friend and my son. He’s actually a brain cancer survivor. You know, he beat it and now he’s 21, and — (applause) — thank you. Thank you.

I wanted to say — thank you. I wanted to say that, Mr. President, you’re not only doing a tremendous job all the way around, but you jumping into this environment brings my heart to warmth, knowing that what you’re doing is going — is the truth. It’s going wonderfully.

My business in 2018 was so horrible, we — I own two stores — we closed several days a week because of, you know, the algae and people being frightened, if they were afraid to touch the water and everything. I have a marine mechanic — I just wanted to say really quickly — has a bad infection in his arm from the marine algae and stuff.

But basically, your completion of this Herbert Hoover Dike is going to make a tremendous difference because we can store more water in Lake Okeechobee; safely store it there so the residents that are around there are safe. We care and we’re are concerned about them — us, on the coast. Believe me. And that the water does not go into the Caloosahatchee and to the St. Lucie estuary. It’s full of contanimants [sic] — contaminants and fertilizers.

And, Mr. President, you mentioned about the red tide. It is a natural occurrence. This fertilizer and all these contaminants is like a super power. And we have seen devastation on the west coast like none other before, in 2018.

So, I mean, I’m just so grateful for all the work you’re doing, sir, and everything. And the Everglades restoration. And also, I heard great news that the dike is going to be finished much sooner — ’22 than — 2022 — than expected.

So I personally want to thank you because this year they’re not dumping; our businesses are doing better. My wife don’t yell at me as much. (Laughter.) Well, that always happens.

So, you know, she says to me, “You’re going to be by the President talking.” And I says, “Oh, I don’t need no list or whatever. I’ve got a big mouth. I talk. I don’t care. I’m proud.” (Laughter.) I’m proud of who I am, and what I am.
I’m a licensed charter boat captain, and I’ve done it since 25 — since I’m 25 years old. And I just want to say thank you for the opportunity to speak. Thank you for everything you are doing, sir. I speak for so many people. You are — you bring my heart to warmth for everything you’re doing, and all the way around. (Applause.)

And, sir, my nephew — thank you all. My nephew Kenny Hrobak is like my son. He is in South Korea, right now, in the Army. And he’s doing things. And he is so proud of you, and those boys. They all just — I’ve never seen people that are so proud of our President. And I just — I’m amazed.

I mean, we stayed up to watch you that day when you got elected. We were like, “He’s got it! He’s got it!” (Laughter.) So — I’m sorry, I’m telling the truth. (Applause.)

Listen, my dad taught me — my dad taught me, “Don’t tell no lies.” And when you want me to shut up, I will. But I’m telling the truth. And dad always say — he looked a little like Donald Trump; he did a little bit. But you’re much handsomer. (Laughter.) Thank you. Thank you very much, sir. (Applause.)

I worked in the towers over there (inaudible). I really appreciate it. Thank you, sir. You have no idea how many people appreciate everything you’ve done. I mean it. Thank you so much.

THE PRESIDENT: That’s really nice . I appreciate it.

MR. HROBAK: I appreciate it.

THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much.

MR. HROBAK: And I want to say one final thing. I’ve got a big mouth. (Laughter.) God bless America and God bless our President! Give him a hand. (Applause.) Trump 2020.

THE PRESIDENT: Thank you, Bruce. Wow. Well, that was unexpected. We appreciate it, Bruce. (Laughter.) That’s better than any speechwriter I could get, right? (Laughter.) Who am I going to get like that? I appreciate it. Thank you.

MR. HROBAK: (Inaudible.) (Off-mic.)

THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much, Bruce.

[Full Transcript]

  1. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    July 8, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    This gesture is why Trump rings true to Americans. Unscripted, raw, heartfelt, unstaged.

    Real deal stuff

      • Stringy theory says:
        July 8, 2019 at 8:10 pm

        Me too. That is a real American and so is our President.

      • swimeasy says:
        July 8, 2019 at 8:15 pm

        Well said Tea Rose! Same here Blind Squirrel!
        Thank you Sundance! Mr. Hrobak and his family are an inspiration!

      • Bob Parker says:
        July 8, 2019 at 8:37 pm

        Ditto on the tears.

        I can’t help but wonder if the Marxist Leftist Dems are going to launch an investigation into this event.

        The Dems simply cannot allow PT to enjoy any victories of any kind don’t ya know.

      • Kenji says:
        July 8, 2019 at 10:38 pm

        Me too. Tears, and all choked-up. Men like these are the salt of the earth. The same kind of men who organized the Houston flotilla. Men with both passion and compassion. MY President is TRULY a man of the people. You can’t FAKE it (like Biden, and every other selfish, politician). MY President my tinkle into a golden toilet in MaraLago … but he doesn’t piss on the common man … he genuinely cares for us. Something I have NEVER been able to say about a politician except maybe Reagan.

        BTW … just think of all the true ENVIRONMENTAL problems like the Red Tide we could address … if we weren’t WASTING our $$$$ on the FRAUD of global warming.

    • Mncpo(ret) says:
      July 8, 2019 at 9:20 pm

      I love him more every day. He is one of us.

      • elizabethraynorshort says:
        July 8, 2019 at 10:05 pm

        Ditto! I said that exact same thing to a friend just the other day. May God bless and Keep President Trump, his family and all the Patriots in and out f USG who are doing what they can in support of him and America.

      • dbobway says:
        July 8, 2019 at 10:28 pm

        President Donald J. Trump is doing his job.
        That makes me very Happy.

  2. mikebrezzze says:
    July 8, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    Lmao@ this transcript . Where it says “mic off” he said “TRUMP 2020”

  3. kittytrump84 says:
    July 8, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    Patriots are the finest people in existence.

  4. DJT2020 says:
    July 8, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    Trump has fallen in love with the People and the People in love with him. We are in such good hands.

  5. FL_GUY says:
    July 8, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    There was a time in this country when the White House did not have a fence or armed guards. People would stop in to see the President.

    Of course today, due to the EVIL, that degree of access just cannot be done. However, President Trump has brought more regular people to the White House as guests than any President in history. President Trump has once again made the White House, the house of We the People.

    • GrandpaM says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:06 pm

      FL_Guy and in 2010 during the first go around of the Kenyan usurper they added the chicken wire to the fence. My guess was that it was the touch of ole Mike O.

  6. jmgreenwell says:
    July 8, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    Oh man. Bruce is the salt of the earth! Love him. Thanks for sharing, Sundance. He “brought my heart to warmth.” What a great guy!

    • Lucille says:
      July 8, 2019 at 9:30 pm

      Salt of the Earth, indeed!

      And “…brought my heart to warmth.” Isn’t that a great phrase! I’m going to start using it everywhere possible and give Bruce credit.

  7. 1stgoblyn says:
    July 8, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    Our VSPGPDJT is the real deal! He makes the ordinary every-day American citizen feel like they are the most important person in the room. And contrary to how the media like to portray our VSPGPDJT he does not make it all about himself. How many times do they have to see video such as this one to realize that? TRUMP 2020

  8. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 8, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    I can just imagine democrats sitting around mocking the speech of this everyday American

    But what they’ll never understand is Mr. Hrobak is an American in his heart and in his soul, and he and people like him are the reason this country is great. They’re the ones that make it all work, and without them, the snobby elitists wouldn’t have a free and wealthy country to spew their idiocy in

    A Hollywood type as a “hero” or Mr. Hrobak?

    Your answer says a lot about who you really are

    • Stringy theory says:
      July 8, 2019 at 8:12 pm

      Great comment.

    • Aeyrie says:
      July 8, 2019 at 8:16 pm

      I vote for Mr. Hrobak. So genuine, he’s priceless! 🙂

    • Eric French says:
      July 8, 2019 at 8:50 pm

      Simply put, Mr. Hrobak is US, we are HIM. We finally have a president who gets US!

    • MTeresa says:
      July 8, 2019 at 9:58 pm

      If you want something fixed, you call on someone like Mr. Hrobak – he’s the real deal. I’m so sick and tired of feeling like elitists (Democrats) in this country mocking folks like me and Mr. Hrobak. People like me who work hard, pay their taxes, and expect fair representation in our government. DJT is my President and I know he really does represent the People.

      I look at mugshots of Antifa and wonder, where the hell did these people come from? Mostly all white and probably all are graduates of elite universities. And guess what………..they must not be able to find work because they have useless degrees. If they had an education in something useful, my God, how could they not be working in this economy? All those Occupy Wallstreet nitwits …………some finally found work and the rest are living in Mom’s basement. What an awful hateful group of people. I don’t understand why some cities in this country allow them to cover their faces and carry weapons. They are no different than the KKK. Awful, hate-in-their-hearts, soulless people.

      Sorry – just on a roll tonight. Thanks for posting this SD. It can get pretty discouraging when you see stuff like Antifa, and the USA Women’s Soccer team disrespecting our President and our Flag. They disgust me.

      But this post absolutely made my night!

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:17 pm

      Yep, in profanity laden broken rants and with a hearty dose of pure hatred to spice it up.

      Very sad, and very infuriating to boot…

      Be ready, for anything.

  9. Sentient says:
    July 8, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    Where we see a normal American, libs see a Nazi or a klansman. It must be horrible to live that way.

  10. Christopher A Wright says:
    July 8, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    Amen

  11. Bendix says:
    July 8, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    God bless America.
    This is our Environment President, because he loves the land, the land of the free.

  12. Dutchman says:
    July 8, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    Darn stupid phone! Started reading the transcript, and the screen got all swimmy, again!
    Must be a virus or something,…

  13. The Devilbat says:
    July 8, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    There is more than one red tide. One is in the ocean and the other is in Washington DC. It is known as the democratic party, a collection of bright red communists.

  14. grlangworth says:
    July 8, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    This guy was terrific. I particularly like that PDJT singled out the great job in a short time that Secy Perry has done on Nuclear power plant production. Nuclear Energy has been deliberately sabotaged in this country by no-nothings. I promise you they will rue the day.

    • WSB says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:53 pm

      And I am now friends with someone who has been assigned the dismantling of our nuclear power plant in Peekskill, NY because Dictator Andrew Cuomo has deemed it should be closed within two years. 30% of NYC’s power. We keep hearing about a NG plant coming online.

      And our friend can see no reason this plant should be demolished. May God help us.

  15. Pa Hermit says:
    July 8, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    Amazing how POTUS finds these people who need no script to talk of their deep appreciation! Actually a vibrant breath of fresh air!

    • rvsueandcrew says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:13 pm

      Mr. Hrobak knows how to engage an audience! In that short time, while speaking from the heart, he included details that revealed what kind of a person he is and enriched his presentation: the struggles of his two stores, he has a son who is a survivor of brain cancer, the marine mechanic with infection from algae, the nephew who is like a son and is serving in Korea, the wife doesn’t yell at him as much, and so on.

      He brought us into his life and into his heart, a heart full of gratitude for President Trump.

  16. summerscauldron says:
    July 8, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    What a fabulous testimony from a REAL American. Thanks for linking that impromptu speech from Bruce Hrobak, a great American. Trump is working on REAL solutions to environmental disasters, unlike Obama who sat on disasters like the EPA Animus River sabotage, and the BP oil spill which Obama sat on for nearly half a year while having his EPA “study” possible solutions, then used the plan originally proposed by Haliburton to plug the damn hole.

    Trump has been the best president for the environment, bar none. Taking manufacturing away from the ChiComs is the number one thing we can do to stop pollution of our air and waters, as they care not a bit about environmental destruction and pollution. Trump has reduced nuclear fallout too, thanks to Trump releasing the NoKos from ChiCom control, and the cessation of nuclear bomb tests. Not to mention the fact that we are providing more energy to the world since Trump’s policies with our much cleaner extraction/refining/shipment methods, which reduces the pollution that the Russians, Venezuelans, and Middle East countries spew into the environment. Trump is the best jobs president God ever created, and the best environmental steward that God has ever created too. Take that, Leftists.

  19. visage13 says:
    July 8, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    That was so awesome to watch. Thanks for sharing that Sundance.

  20. MAGADJT says:
    July 8, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    This is exactly what the left is afraid of. They know that POTUS can connect with people better than any other POTUS ever. He truly cares about regular people, and that is why his supporters won’t abandon him.

    • Joe2pt.0 says:
      July 8, 2019 at 8:54 pm

      I agree. President Trump cares about his country and her people. The previous POS didn’t and it was painfully obvious to me and -most- Americans.

  21. Rynn69 says:
    July 8, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    Only at the Treehouse. TY for sharing this real moment, Sundance.

    Looking at VSGPDJT’s face was telling…he really cares.

  22. teaforall says:
    July 8, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    Past several years we have been vacationing in Sanibel Florida. Last year the Red Tide was devastating. July – November 2018. Luckily we were there in April and not affected. This year we did noticed a difference. My Husband was surf fishing every day and only caught sm sharks. Last year we were eating fish every day that he caught.
    Thank You President Trump

  23. Artemis Gordon says:
    July 8, 2019 at 8:39 pm

    I watched the whole video posted here – I thought I could see PDJT tearing up as much as I was.

  24. Eric French says:
    July 8, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    Brings me to tears…we have needed Trump for so very long! He’s even better than I could have ever imagined. Just look at the response from Mr. Hrobak…ALL of us feel like that in one form or another…simply amazing and we are so very fortunate to have lived in this historic time.

    • grumpyqs says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:07 pm

      I agree Eric; especially with your point that we have NEEDED a President like our POTUS Trump for a very long time. Campaign promises are meaningful, he does care about America and Americans and communicates like person-to-person; NOT as Master to Slave like all other politicians.

  25. littleflower481 says:
    July 8, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    Awesome guy, great speech. And, I saw my first Trump/Pence Keep America Great bumper sticker today…on the back of a big, shiny pick up truck. Made me smile, especially since I live in blue land.

    • Yy4u says:
      July 8, 2019 at 9:12 pm

      Littleflower — i saw a Trump Pence bumper sticker on a pickup too. I have a small Trump2020 flag that a stranger gave us when he saw my husband’s MAGA hat. We are out here..lots of us. We get a lot of thumbs up and “like your hat” from perfect strangers. We are safe because tho old folks whrn we are out walking we are walking sn 80 lb German Shepherd. 😁

    • Eric French says:
      July 8, 2019 at 9:37 pm

      Saw a guy in PA with a Trump 2020 flag waving from his truck bed, beautiful sight!

    • GrandpaM says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:15 pm

      littleflower, we saw a bunch of Trump/Pence 2020 banners on the DC Mall on July 4.

  26. Joe2pt.0 says:
    July 8, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    That was sooo good!

  27. Derek Hagen says:
    July 8, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    This guy is an example of why I’ve loved Americans since I was 8 years old when we first went to New Hampshire to visit relatives. Do anything for a stranger at the drop of a hat. I mean, I love Americans. It’s almost embarassing. I can’t even begin to explain it to my fellow Canadians. And VSGPDJT just lets him go at it, a guy who feels comfortable enough to stand up in front of everybody in the greatest place on the face of the earth and let it all out. And then some.

    We live in amazing times. I mean, we live in amazing times.

  28. Henry chance says:
    July 8, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    President Trump focuses on solutions.
    I can appreciate the algae plague.

    Our somewhat famous yacht club on a fresh water reservoir had algae blooms. We met with corporate and private farmers in the watershed and as they changed fertilizer and surface tillage practices, the blooms ended. Fertilizer runoff and in Floorida, sewage also. Runoff of fertilizer doesn’t help crop yields.

    President Trump is a genius in that he knows what is in it for the other party.

    The EPA is a oriented toward a punitive model. Not solutions oriented.

    Brainstorming solutions vs. Pelosie hissy fits.

  29. ristvan says:
    July 8, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    yuhno, I totally relate to this Fish Bait guy in a weird way. I owned a dairy farm in SW Wisconsin for 35+ years (sad, just sold). So a Fish Bait related very personal family story.

    All my new hard working farmer neighbors were just like him. Completed high school, went to work, some after a military enlistment. I was the fancy pants 3x Harvard grad ‘rich’ newbie pretend part time farmer who was trying to learn their ways from them. Their notion, not mine.

    Got farmer neighbors trust only after throwing a barn hoe down after my dilapidated second barn got restored at some considerable local contractor expense. Clean new plywood floor with new 2×12 stringers underneath. Put old (dating this to late1980’s) 60# square hay bails around the main barn floor perimeter for seating plus BYO food ‘tables’. Invited was pot luck, but had the local restaurant come cook more food just in case. Hired a local CW band. Damn, that barn rocked until we shut her down at midnight as agreed. Thought the hanging barn restored main floor was going to collapse from the dance sway–no exaggeration, at least a foot vertical. And that was just to a simple Texas two step. But, we immediately became accepted in our community for many decades.

    A closely related to my personal experience hypothesis. Our Blue Collar Billionaire PDJT learned ‘on the job’ early in construction in NYC do no different than I did much later on a much smaller scale on my WI diary farm. Except he learned it much better, and brought it to the WH.

    We are watching a true ‘blue collar billionaire’ working his Apprentice magic every day.

  30. bour3 says:
    July 8, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    That was fun.

    • rashomon says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:42 pm

      Yes. Pres. Trump has that crooked little smile that just invites you to grin with him, find the joy in the moment, appreciate the peoples’ effort. He’s a total 180 from how the media paints him, and it is becoming more apparent every day as the propagandists get desperate.

  31. Yy4u says:
    July 8, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    Littleflower — i saw a Trump Pence bumper sticker on a pickup too. I have a small Trump2020 flag that a stranger gave us when he saw my husband’s MAGA hat. We are out here..lots of us. We get a lot of thumbs up and “like your hat” from perfect strangers. We are safe because tho old folks whrn we are out walking we are walking sn 80 lb German Shepherd. 😁

    • Eric French says:
      July 8, 2019 at 9:54 pm

      I was out for pizza with my wife last night in Honesdale in northeastern Pennsylvania, saw a tall biker lookin dude walk by outside through the window of the restaurant; he had a sack with a little dog in it hanging around his neck, quite an odd sight.

      He quickly disappeared from view, and I thought he was coming into the restaurant, but he never appeared. We paid our bill and left the restaurant, and there he was sitting with two other people, at a table just outside the door…in the fourth place at the table sat the cutest little chihuahua you ever saw…sitting right on the table like a place setting!

      I say something to the guy about his cute dog, and says to me in a strong Mexican accent, “Nice hat man! And that’s straight from 100% Mexican-American, I love Trump!”

      This is in PA…Trump is going to wi in a yuge landslide.

    • MTeresa says:
      July 8, 2019 at 10:02 pm

      So that’s the secret! Wear your MAGA hat with an 80 lb German Shepherd!!! Someone should have told Jussie Smollet 😉

  32. Dee Paul Deje says:
    July 8, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    That Russian has the American accent down perfectly.

  33. SayItAintSoJoe says:
    July 8, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    The biggest polluters in the State of FL are the sugar cane farms. They are a huge lobby in FL too. I believe with DeSantis as governor the sugar industry may finally be losing its hold on the waterway front.

  34. Pyrthroes says:
    July 8, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Any would-be commissar, gauleiter, thinking to trade some gimlet-eyed Jeremy Fisher (er, Epstein) for DJT sixteen months from now is going to find he/she/its-self trawled like chum by an American electorate seeing Rats’ gender-bending, tinctured proctocranials for the reptilian guttersnipes they are.

    Not yet a third through his eight years, by January ’21 Pres. Trump will have remarkably powerful geopolitical currents in his favor. As ChiComs shuffle-off-to-Buffalo while Muskovy’s cobalt-clad Doomsday Device threatens everyone from Mongolian yak herders to Patagonian bootleggers with extinction for dissing Putin’s monomania, most of ye ole 20th Century’s hobgoblin obsessive-neurotics will have slithered to Tall Grass.

    From 2017 – c. 2040, in venues not blighted by Dark Age Muslump schlamperei, this post-Postwar Era will transition to a broader-visioned phase comparable to late Quattrocento, High Renaissance times. Drawn off-planet by a 70+ year Grand Solar Minimum shading to cyclical 102-kiloyear Pleistocene glaciations covering 60 – 70% of Earth’s habitable landmasses with ice-sheets two miles thick, by AD 2100 hyperlinked “exocetic symbionts” born 2038, peaking at age 58 in 2096, will have migrated en masse to giant intrasolar City-State refugia spinning ever-outward, to the stars.

  35. NewSister says:
    July 8, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    I wept, too… because i love America so much. 🇺🇲❤🇺🇲❤🇺🇲❤👍

  36. RJ says:
    July 8, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    I like Bruce!

  37. 124andmore says:
    July 8, 2019 at 10:48 pm

    Bruce Hrobak expressed, very well, how millions of us feel about President Trump. He is the hardest working president in my lifetime. He is accomplishing so much, despite the fact that he isn’t getting any help from the Democrats, no help from the lying media, and very little help from many Republicans in Congress.

