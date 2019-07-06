National Quinnipiac Poll – Biden 22%, Harris 20%, Warren 14%, Sanders 13%…

The latest National Quinnipiac Poll of Democrat presidential candidates reflects a significant surge by Kamala Harris, a static position for Elizabeth Warren, and a slight drop for Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
Kamala Harris went from 7% in April to 20% in July. Elizabeth Warren went from 15% in April to 14% in July. Joe Biden went from 24% in April to 22% in July. Bernie Sanders went from 16% in April to 13% in July. That’s the top four.
Certainly Harris seems to be the biggest winner from the first debate; however, the biggest loser is not Joe Biden. In April -at the time of his campaign launch- Pete Buttigieg was at 14%, now he’s down to 4%. Buttigieg is the biggest loser. As anticipated, all other candidates are essentially irrelevant.
Quinnipiac – […] “Round 1 of the Democratic debates puts Senator Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden on two different trajectories, as support for Harris surges but continues to slip for Biden.
Biden’s once commanding lead has evaporated. There are other red flags for him in areas where he still leads, including double digit drops among Democrats and Democratic leaners who view him as the best leader, or as the best candidate to defeat President Trump in 2020,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow.
Democrats and Democratic leaners were also asked which candidate they thought had the best chance of winning against President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, regardless of who they support in the primary. Biden tops the field with 42 percent, which is a drop from the 56 percent that he received on April 30. Harris comes in a distant second with 14 percent in today’s poll, up from 2 percent in April. Sanders receives 13 percent, and no other candidate reaches double digits. (See full polling results)
The media is most certainly doing what they can to lift Kamala Harris, a review of most media stories show a narrative of appreciating value amid the influential social circle of mainstream democrat media reporters.
Biden and Bernie are fraught with the problem of toxic male whiteness as expressed by the overwhelming majority of activists within the DNC ranks.
Bernie currently has the Communist, Socialist, Antifa and Occupy groups defending him. Unfortunately for the jackbooted moonbats, the ‘free stuff’ alignment with AOC is now a liability. The more AOC goes stupid the more it hurts the dem-socialists.
Joe Biden is a candidate adrift in a massive political ocean sitting on a pool float, trying to survive.
Elizabeth Warren has the beltway FemGen limo-liberals as a pretty solid constituency; however attempts to grow into the ‘ima-git-me-a-beer‘ base are fraught with a lack of authenticity.
Kamala Harris has assembled all of the disparate one percent groups into a sizable enough coalition of professional grievance to outlast Warren’s lack of minority status.
By the end of August the Final Four will make up the viability field. Currently that looks like Biden, Harris, Warren and Bernie. However, as Biden and Bernie are dispatched the Harris -vs- Warren situation will come down to drop-out endorsements.
Obviously momentum is a temporary condition and things could change, but Biden needs to give a good performance at the next debate or his deflating pool float will drown him.
Anyone who believes presidential polls should talk to President Hillary.
Exactly. I don’t believe the polls on Trump vs any Democrat candidate so why would I believe Biden has any type of lead and why would Harris be second?
Harris, the next Hillary. Female, Senator, minority(ish), left coaster.
Yes and she acts just like Hillary, crazy laughter, weird mannerisms. Next will be ebonics.
Or maybe Harris Hot Sauce.
Kamala Harris Has Her Own ‘Hot Sauce In My Bag’ Pandering Moment On The Breakfast Club Radio Show
https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=59810
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris told the African-American radio show The Breakfast Club she smoked weed in college and listened to Tupac and Snoop Dogg — but their albums hadn’t even been released by the time she graduated.
Check that box. She was trying to sound ‘Southern’ today at the’Essence’ gathering . . .
Yeah, I’d bet money that she will be the nominee. She fits so many of the identity politics check boxes. If she was a wheelchair-bound lesbian she’d fit even more of them… No, wait, a wheelchair-bound, TRANSGENDER male lesbian… No, wait, that has “male” in it… And, after all, aren’t most men lesbians trapped in a man’s body?
if the D-Rats were running Mao, he’d be leading in the “polls”.
At this point, the democrats should go full Monte. Dye Biden and Bernie’s hair blond. A little orange makeup and presto, we have two old white men piñatas for Kamala to beat around.
Cory Booker can play his part by commenting on the action in Spanish. When the piñatas breaks, the rank and file democrats will scamper about grabbing up the free stuff.
Ready? Action!
Uh oh. Where are the black splitters? The new half-black phenom? It only works once. White Americans paid their penance, voted for Obama twice so we would have “the first black president,” and it won’t work a second time. She’s a leftist opportunist radical, and that is all everyone will see. She is too far left already to move to the center for a general election. Toast.
Some things, like the Trojan horse, only work once.
They still have the “First female President” card to play. Being black is secondary this time.
Harris is hardly black. Father is Jamaican (mixed race by definition) and mother is from India. She only tries to identify as blackish, much less successfully than Halfrican Obama.
Maybe a little more black than Fauxcahontas is Cherokee.
harris is up in the polls and biden is down.
Just goes to show the true value of an attack on an unarmed opponent.
Did they even take a poll, or just fill in whatever numbers they think the voters would have wanted?
I wonder if Willie Brown has any sex tapes (the D-Rats sure like those things for R candidates), you know, to commemorate the launch of Heels Up Harris’ political career.
FL GUY
Don’t know about tapes, but, Willie has said “There’s no dem that can beat Trump and that includes Heels up!” 😉
“Did they even take a poll, or just fill in whatever numbers they think the voters would have wanted?”
ITYM: “Did they even take a poll, or just fill in whatever numbers they wanted the voters to have?”
A true SJW should propose ALL the Democrat candidates win their very own “Biggest Loser Trophy”!!!
Hasta la vista Beto O”Dourke
I suspect that it will be a Battle of the Woke Women. Phony “African American” v. Phony “Native American.” Free drinks, for all my friends….
OWG (Old White Guy) – Boring.
Old Commie White Guy – Rerun.
Drunk White Woman – Hillary did it better.
Indian Woman (Feather or Dot) – Need more than that.
Gay Guy – Gotta be gorgeous to be getable…Nope.
Hispanic (Fake or otherwise) – Nobody cares.
Summed up perfectly. The fact that nobody cares about Beto is interesting. He is a carbon copy of Barack Obama. I think the Democrats are wise to the Manchurian type candidates.
I don’t think Beto comes off as an Obama at all. He’s not cool as a cucumber as he talks, he’s like someone who just took some speed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think they get rid of Biden but Bernie won’t be so easy to dispatch. This pill pulled mess to have Bernie that low.
Bernie and Biden are just too old and white for the New Democrat party focused on making that demographic the “problem”. Kamala is smart and articulate and it will draw a lot of the Dems who value that, but she has flipped on several issues. I think she will ultimately be the Dem choice, unless she really blows it.
Okay, pretty sneaky, that last clause…. heehee.
The founders and even most politicians up through the first three fourths of the twentieth century would be aghast at the concept of anchor babies. Kamala Harris is only improperly considered a citizen at birth because of the perversion of modern courts and politicians in treating the Constitution as a “living document” so that they can interpret it however they please. This anchor baby nonsense all started with Justice William J. Brennan’s footnote in Plyler v. Doe in 1982 and was pushed into high-gear USA-destruct-mode by the evil Ted Kennedy.
Section 1 of the 14th Amendment states:
Consider the following two unassailable points.
1) The text of Section 1 clearly states that it only applies to residents of a state. Illegal invaders or other temporary visitors and their spawn have no legal permanent residence in any state. They are trespassing aliens or are tourists, students, etc. whose legal permanent residence is in an alien land, not one of our states.
2) The subject of Section 1 is citizenship, so when considering jurisdiction, only political jurisdiction is relevant. The political jurisdiction of alien invaders, tourists, students and other temporary visitors and any spawn they might happen to drop is their home country. That is where they vote, and where they are citizens. The fact that they are subject to local criminal jurisdiction is irrelevant to questions of citizenship.
By the correct, originalist interpretation of the 14th Amendment, Kamala Harris should not be a citizen at all. On top of that, she was raised in Canada during her most formative years by a radical leftist single mother. She is just like aka obama, an anti-American citizen of the world.
She claims to have lady parts and to be black. Dunno why she claims to be straight, but by affirmative action rules, there should be no opposition.
If anyone says to me they like her as a candidate, I will say, ‘neither of her parents were citizens at the time she was born; how could she be a natural born citizen?’
At least give them something to think about . . .
They’re collectivists. Shouldn’t they divide all the votes equally according to their needs?
PDJT = 103%
Yawn……..
I look at the historical pattern of the DNC, and ask myself “Are they realky THAT stupid, to try it yet again?
Rig the process, to generate enthusiasm in their base, but then insure the chosen one wins the nomination?
And I think YES, the ‘old guard’have been running the same 5-6 plays against DJT, from the outset.
So, I think they will try to rig the process for Biden, I really do. And I DON’T think the young turk base,will stand for it, this time.
In which case its 1968 Chicago, 2.0.
Great television
You see SD’s post with Biden on CNN? He will NOT be the nominee. He’s already falling apart Bigly.
I don’t think any in this group is the chosen one. I think they are grooming someone else based on their own internal polling of how people react to this bunch of clowns.
There’s definitely something going on. All these no-name “candidates” and each one comes out with their own controversial idea. Like their just seeing what will stick. The Dems are just pure filth.
Kamala tries to pass herself off as “African American” and uses her father is “Jamaican” as the reason to make that claim. Any dissent to her African American bonafides is now called “racist”, “birtherism”, etc. I just looked at on old interview of her father and to my “ear” his Jamaican accent is British/South West Asian and not Afro-Caribbean, which would be consistent with him marrying a highly educated, upper class Tamil-Indian. I now wonder if Kamala has any/minimal African ancestry.
PDT is going to landslide whoever. The problem is we will soon learn that 50 million voting citizens in our nation are stupid and/or anarchists.
The sad thing is half the country (not counting the illegals) would still vote for these corrupt communists. Keep in mind that Crooked lost mostly because many Democrats in the battleground states did not show up. Now they are energized. Heels Up checks all the boxes. Senator, female, young enough, minority, attractive and charismatic (for the lofo base), radical free-stuff-for-all kinda gal.
We’re just as energized now. MANY of us were very depressed in the weeks leading up to the 2016 election and didn’t bother voting. Hillary looked to be a sure thing.
She’s so busy giving away somebody else’s money, I guess she doesn’t remember the 2006 subprime mortgage crash. What a moron. President Trump will have her for a snack followed by 2 scoops.
FTA – Kamala Harris, calling on the nation to “deal with the racial wealth gap,” on Saturday proposed a $100 billion federal program to help black people buy homes. The California senator said the plan, which would provide down payment and closing cost assistance of up to $25,000 to people renting or living in historically red-lined communities, would help some 4 million home-buyers.
https://www.politico.com/story/2019/07/06/kamala-harris-homeownership-2020-1399253
I keep hearing her say she is going to ‘prosecute the case’ against PDJT. The ‘case’ she is claiming she will prosecute is that of being a ‘sexual predator’.
I think she actually wants zero talk of ‘sexual’ anything in this campaign season, but does want the salacious nature of her words to attempt to leverage a ‘no-go there’ deal with him if she is the nominee . . .
A sorrier field I can’t recall, and I’ve been around a while. For this crew, incompetence is the least of their shortcomings.
If any of that group wins we will all be the losers..
There is zero chance any of these candidates defeat Trump. It is all an exercise in futility for these anti-America, Socialist/Communist democrats.
Kamala the Waffler.
FTA – he holiday weekend is providing cover to Harris’s latest waffle, but her rivals are beginning to notice. Lis Smith, the communications advisor to Pete Buttigieg, tweeted: “The story of the 2020 Democratic primary shouldn’t be how individual candidates used debates to deep-six rivals and push litmus test policies they’re gonna disavow once they get a poll back.”
If the debate exchange on busing damaged Biden more from creating the perception he has lost a step, it may damage Harris by highlighting that she tends to bluff and folds when called. She has not been called often, but if she were the nominee, you could bet on President Trump doing so. That is a bigger problem for Harris (and Democratic voters) than her position on busing.
https://thefederalist.com/2019/07/05/kamala-harris-bigger-problem-forced-busing/
