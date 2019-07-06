July 6th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #898

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
USA * 🇺🇸 * 11 more days to Trump Rally * 🇺🇸 * USA (486 more Days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”The Lord loves righteousness and justice….. “ 🌟
-— Psalm 33:5a
————–
***Praise: 224,000 jobs were created in June
***Praise: Unemployment still near its lowest rate in half a century
***Praise: More than 5.6 million jobs have been created since January 2017
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and MAGA Team–24/7 protection this weekend
— AG Barr and Durham do the right thing and follow the rule of law
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to bumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, tumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for a winning solution in getting the citizenship Question on 2020 Census form
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for quick solution sending all illegal aliens home &stop the flow of invaders –we are Full
— for our WALL being built-protection for wallbuilders
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— our enemies to fail to subvert President Trump/Team and USA
— for protection for our beautiful America
— for all America’s kids, esp 5 yr old Landen–protection
— 🇺🇸 Peace Thru Strength 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “Together we are part of one of the greatest stories ever told: The Story Of America.”
(July 4th 2019 at Nat’l Independence Day Ceremony)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday July 6, 2019—–
Pray for us Trump Supporters in SoCal
We had another biggie..7.1 earthquake an hour ago. Lucy Jones at Cal Tech said the 6.4 quake on July 4th was confirmed to be a foreshock to this one an hour ago. For us we felt three in one big shake. it shook side to side for a minute, no let down, then it got stronger and went up and down, too for a bit, then it lessen a bit and to roll away slowly. This whole thing for us lasted about 6-7 minutes..yikes! I’m still feeling some of the aftershocks.
and Lucy said to expect more 6.0 and over quakes .
We are ok and ready to “dive” into a doorway..we”ll try to get to front door, but have to get thru 2 doorways to do that..ha. we have water by our bed and flashlites will be in bed with us-lol and shoes is by the bed and sleeping in clothes too..
Stay safe everyone…Adventure!! (ugh)
Grandma….thinking of you! It’s uncanny….your discription of the quake matches mine exactly. I already posted this to the Open, but I’m sure others might benefit from seeing it here as well –
For my friends in SoCal who just experienced a rather large earthquake. It was originally rated as a 7.1, then downgraded to a 6.9, now I’m hearing it’s back up to a 7.1. Whatever…
Here’s an excellent YouTube channel that will give you a real education. I first tuned in on 7/3, and he was predicting an earthquake in SoCal in response to a 6.2 quake that had just hit Vancouver Is., Canada on 7/3. Boom….we get an earthquake on 7/4 in Ridgecrest, Ca.. He then went on to say that he expected another within a day or two. Well, we just got one tonight at 8:19 pm.
This is the Missouri Prof who explains earthquakes. He claims this earthquake is right next to an ancient volcano and thermal electric plant. Yes…..Thermal energy plants pumping water down to the magma. Sometimes renewable energy causes problems!
Notice the guy is predicting another earthquake within a week or so if the pressure doesn’t move to Texas/Oklahoma. If this guy’s prediction works out, wow.
I didn’t see this. I also posted his name above. He is absolutely brilliant.
We must have been posting at the same time! 😀 Yeah….he’s a keeper.
Dutchsinse on youtube is incredible at his accuracy re: Earthquakes.
Just a heads up.
Stay safe !
I forgot to say yesterday that if you have children get them to sing! That way you know they are OK and the more complicated the song, the more they have to focus on singing and not the quake. When I was about 5 it was a roundel ‘row, row, row your boat’ with the whole family singing a line – had to remember the line and the order of the song. When I was older it was Handel’s ‘O had I Jubal’s lyre’ from the book of Joshua. If I was with my grandfather it was The March of the toreadors from Carmen. I can still hear him exclaim ‘louder, prouder brave toreadors’.
Fire is a big danger afterwards, so we never had gas as lines can rupture. At school we were under our desks and yes, singing. After a big quake we always looked forward to the arrival of the firemen to check everyone and everything was safe. Coming home from school we’d run to the nearest house, but times were different then. No locked doors.
Stay safe and remember to sing 🎵
Thank you for the reminders tonight and yesterday….and esp for the memories of diving under the desks at school, Singing is a good idea…Our kids are gone and not living near enough to feel it. They sounded relieved to have moved away, but I will tell them about your singing trick for our grandkids…very good idea.
Are you in SoCal?
Grandma, dittos to that description from Orange County. My son concurred from Ventura County. No injuries, no damage,
Time to sell the house before price crash?
Hope California Treepers are safe. Whole lotta shakin’ going on here tonight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
rock n’ roll and shake it all about…and do the hokey pokey…oh wait….forget it..not the time to dance tonight.
Lucy at Cal Tech said if we were to stand on the fault line and the quake happens, we’d be moved 18 feet away and stay there. that’s a strong one.
Stay safe SoCal Peep Treeps
Lucy Jones is our EQ guru. 👍
That one was something, Grandma. Thought it would never stop!
Buckle up, it’s going to be a bumpy night.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Neither did we..it just kept on going and going…..I don’t do well with things that go bump in the nigh….lol Stay safe, Delighted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Grandma, I live in Lake Havasu City, AZ. I felt the one on the 4th just slightly. The 7.1 tonight was about 20 seconds. Ceiling fans were swaying. Being from San Diego, I’ve felt them before. Stay safe everyone.
Yes, this is my first time posting, but I’ve been lurking since the beginning.
Welcome to the Treehouse DallasE! Shake, rattle, and roll. 😀
Cameras and foul poles shaking at Dodger Stadium–nothing here in So. Ventura Co.
OH! Guess who’s at the Dodger game sitting right behind home plate-Fat Frank Luntz!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My daughter in Dana Pt. felt this one! Quite a cluster these days
LikeLiked by 2 people
It had the pool sloshing pretty good. Now I’m watching the local police chief give a presser at the courthouse, with Kevin McCarthy standing behind him. He finished taking questions, then turned and asked if anyone else had something to say. McCarthy just shrugged,with a stupid look on his face. Hilarious!
Yes, it was pretty wild. Started as a slow vibration and then rattled the whole house here in South Orange County!
Praying for all affected by the earthquake in SoCa ! Stay safe !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
Praying for all Treepers who are ill or taking care of a loved one !
Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza at the Wall – 7/5/2019 – (1:50)
“Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza has a special message to all of you from the Wall in New Mexico. The fight to protect our entire border is very personal to her.”
—————
Summer Long Wall-a-Thon – 7/4/19 – (1:58)
“What better way to celebrate America’s birthday today than to help protect this great land we love! Every Mile Matters so let’s protect the country we’re celebrating today! Please watch this important Independence Day message from the founder of We Build the Wall, Brian Kolfage.”
The citizenship census question is by far the MOST imperative element to understanding how many true US Citizens make up this nation. A country that doesn’t know how many citizens they hold is reckless and it will be the beginning of the end for what we know this country to be.
– Brian Kolfage (July 5, 2019)
Q: I have donated 3 times now. I wish you’d post updates on youtube on a regular basis so we can see the progress. Thanks!!
A: Our first wall is done. We cannot release any info on second wall until it’s completed.
– Brian Kolfage (July 4, 2019)
Tweets with article.
Tweets with article.
This 2016 piece from @DLind is pretty important start if you’re trying to understand what the hell is happening with border and immigration issues, minus asylum system aspect.
– Brandon Darby (July 5, 2019)
2. A lot of my followers won’t want to read it because it’s on Vox, just as many of their readers won’t read what my team writes because it’s on Breitbart. This is part of why efforts to fix border and immigration issues are at a standstill.
– Brandon Darby (July 5, 2019)
3. You NEED to read border and immigration coverage from a wide variety of sources or you simply won’t have a full understanding. We focus on cartels and their impact on our border and others focus more on migrant detention… either one of us without the other isn’t sufficient.
– Brandon Darby (July 5, 2019)
4. Folks like @CIS_org present a lot of valuable info on the detrimental impacts of mass immigration (such impacts do exist) and others like @AlexNowrasteh present a lot on the positive impacts (such impacts also exist). Both can be true at the same time.
– Brandon Darby (July 5, 2019)
5. Folks like @reecejhawaii present the detrimental impacts of securing borders (such impacts exist) and Angel families like @mamendoza480 and @SteveRonnebeck present the detrimental impacts of not securing our border (they lost their sons to people who shouldn’t have been here).
– Brandon Darby (July 5, 2019)
6. My point is just that there’s a lot to consider regarding how to solve issues connected to our border and immigration and you won’t get a full picture without reading a variety of sources from different perspectives. End.
– Brandon Darby (July 5, 2019)
Donald Trump Retweet
Hey Treepers, just a laugh before bedtime. What really happened during the debate glitches?
That is very cute!
Savannah Guthrie’s hair always looks dirty.
LikeLike
I wish I could better articulate this but I want for all of you great patriots here, and so many who live in the USA to have justice…I read the articles posted here over time, and I, like you all, are so frustrated…but we must not despair…! God is in charge! We must remember that…Remain faithful, trust in Jesus and have hope! Our lives and our eternity do not rise and fall on the present but on the future. So we pray for justice. But we trust in Jesus. Amen?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen…
Barr told the New York Times in 1993 that he was not directly involved in the Ruby Ridge operation. Two years later, theWashington Post revealed that “top officials of the Bush Justice Department had at least 20 [phone] contacts concerning Ruby Ridge in the 24 hours before Vicki Weaver was shot,” including two calls involving Barr.
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/william-barrs-connection-to-ruby-ridge-defending-fbi-snipers/
New report claims to have uncovered conflicts of interest inside Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation
Fox News – Published on Jul 5, 2019
The Real Clear Politics report claims Mueller’s team relied on a ‘private contractor for the Democratic National Committee – former Watergate prosecutor Jon Sale responds.
The FBI knew within a few hours that Michael Cohen didn’t travel to Prague. The FBI has instant access to the Airline Reporting Agency as does every federal law enforcement agency. The Airline Reporting Agency maintains a database of every airline, every flight and every passenger in the world. That means that the FBI could have, without a warrant or subpoena, verified that Michael Cohen didn’t travel to Prague. The database will search all airlines by passenger name and provide every flight, date, ticket number, seat assignment, credit card number used to purchase the ticket, time and airport code of departure and arrival as well as any connections. On top of that the FBI has instant access to US Customs databases including TECS which tracks every person entering or departing through a port of entry (airport) in the United States. There’s no way the FBI didn’t know with a matter of a few hours that Michael Cohen didn’t travel to Prague!
